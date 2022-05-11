Bosham

BO/22/00876/LBC: The Quay, Quay Meadow. Single storey rear west elevation extension to include balcony/roof terrace above and external spiral staircase to access top deck and lifting side, to replace existing marquee. Enlargement of existing dormer window on first floor west elevation to create door access to balcony/roof terrace and proposed new dormer door to match. Internal alterations.

Bury

SDNP/22/02154/FUL: Land West of The Flying Bull, London Road, Rake. Erection of 3 no. dwellings. Photo: Google Maps.

SDNP/22/02109/TCA: Farriers, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T1).

Chichester

CC/22/00522/FUL: Kingsham Primary School, Hay Road. Part-retrospective replacement of boundary fencing and gates to front of the school.

CC/22/00998/LBC: Marriott House, Tollhouse Close. Repair and rebuilding of the flint boundary wall.

CC/22/01089/FUL: Sir Patrick Moore Building, Kingsham Road. Extension on the west side of the Planetarium to create a larger entrance lobby and welcome area to the building.

CC/22/01147/TCA: 31 Harberton Crescent. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/00997/DOM: Barn Cottage, Main Road, Nutbourne. Single storey side extension and attached green house.

Cocking

SDNP/22/02072/FUL: Flats 3 -6, The Croft. Replacement of windows to double glazed Upvc and flat entrance doors to Composite doors.

Donnington

D/22/00952/FUL: Bridge Courtyard, Selsey Road. Demolition of existing agricultural building replaced with 2 no. semi-detached dwellings with associated gardens and parking, following approval of change of use under Class Q.

Earnley

E/22/00922/DOM: Sparrow Cottage, Bell Lane. Replacement single/double glazed windows and doors.

E/22/00923/LBC: Sparrow Cottage, Bell Lane. Replacement single/double glazed windows and doors.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/01856/HOUS: 12 Brackenwood. New lean-to side extension.

East Dean

SDNP/22/02125/TCA: Fallowfield, East Dean Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T1).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01039/DOM: 18 Woodborough Close, Bracklesham. Single storey rear extension.

EWB/22/01086/PLD: The Warren, Longlands Road, East Wittering. Proposed construction of 2 no. outbuildings in rear garden.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/01711/HOUS: 3 Bishops Close. Demolition of existing garage and construction of a new single storey side extension and single storey front porch to provide additional living accommodation.

SDNP/22/01908/APNB: Land West of Vanlands, Vann Common. Re-siting of polytunnel previously determined under FH/03/00717/PNO.

SDNP/22/02075/FUL: Flats 1 to 4 Old Glebe. Replacement of windows to double glazed Upvc and flat entrance doors to Composite doors.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/01885/TCA: St Marys Church, Church Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25% (all round) on 4 no. Yew trees (T1-T4).

Funtington

FU/22/00881/FUL: 1 Clearwater, Ratham Lane, West Ashling. Replacement dwelling.

Graffham

SDNP/22/02123/CND: Calloways, Graffham Street. Variation of Conditions: 3 (Materials), 5 (Landscaping), 12 (Foul drainage), 13 (Surface Water Drainage), 19 (Energy Consumption) and 23 (Levels) relating to planning approval SDNP/18/00938/FUL, to enable the details to be submitted and agreed after commencement and at a later stage.

SDNP/22/02046/TCA: Boswells Cottage, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Christmas tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/22/01398/FUL: Selham House, Graffham Common Road. Extensions and alterations to Selham House, Little Selham, The Coach House and Selham Lodge. And associated ancillary structures including the erection of 1 no. Motor outbuilding and 1 no. tennis pavilion, a new tennis court and demolition of existing 2 no. garages and relocation of access.

Harting

SDNP/22/02013/HOUS: Field House, North Lane, South Harting. Replacement doors and windows, construction of open covered way on front elevation and replacement vertical tile hanging.

SDNP/22/01178/LIS: The Half House, The Street, South Harting. Reconstruction of boundary wall on the street. To replace like with like, same height, width and identical to previous wall.

SDNP/22/00920/HOUS: High Hollist, Hollist Lane, East Harting. One-and-a-half-storey rear extension to the main house, front gable roof extension, pitched roof front dormer and associated alterations, following the demolition of the existing single storey extension.

Hunston

HN/22/01108/PLD: Tennessee Farm, Selsey Road. Proposed single storey side extension to existing bungalow to provide enlarged family accommodation.

Lavant

SDNP/22/01807/FUL: Rooks Hill, A286 Oldwick Meadows To Sheepwash Lane. Ground floor rear extension.

SDNP/22/01808/LIS: Rooks Hill, A286 Oldwick Meadows To Sheepwash Lane. Ground floor rear extension.

SDNP/22/01984/LIS: Valdoe House, Pook Lane. Extension to existing garage to form two storey residential annexe.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/01536/HOUS: Well House, High Hamstead Lane. Addition of 1 no. dormer into lean-to roof on south elevation.

Lynchmere

SDNP/22/01859/TCA: Four Winds Garden Cottage, Lower Lodge Road. Notification of intention to fell 5 no. Ash trees (quoted at positions T1 & T2), 2 no. Willow trees (T6 & T7), 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (T5) and 1 no. Acacia tree (T8). Reduce height by up to 4m and widths by 3m on 2 no. Laurel trees (quoted as T3 & T4).

Midhurst

SDNP/22/02043/HOUS: Holly Cottage, Sandy Lane. Demolition of existing single storey extension and erection of a part single, part 2 storey side and rear extension.

SDNP/22/01877/FUL: Old Surgery, Rumbolds Hill. Change of use of back office to flat.

Milland

SDNP/22/01978/LIS: Garden Bungalow, Cinder Lane. Repair and refurbishment including replacement of large sections of windows, 2 modern rear infills, cladding and roof tiles. Reconfiguration of internal spaces and new finishes. Removal of 4 no. outbuildings and erection 1 no. replacement outbuilding.

SDNP/22/02080/HOUS: Garden Bungalow, Cinder Lane. Repair and refurbishment including replacement of large sections of windows, 2 modern rear infills, cladding and roof tiles. Reconfiguration of internal spaces and new finishes. Removal of 4 no. outbuildings and erection 1 no. replacement outbuilding.

SDNP/22/01917/HOUS: 5 Cartersland. Installation of a timber clad garden building.

North Mundham

NM/22/00848/DOM: 12 Fletcher Place. Single storey rear extension and new front porch.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/01851/FUL: Diddlesfold Dressage, Manor Farm Lot 1, Diddlesfold Lane. Temporary siting of 1 no. mobile home, for equestrian manager, (retrospective).

Petworth

SDNP/22/01458/HOUS: 16 Old School Close. Demolition of existing porch and erection of an oak framed entrance porch canopy.

SDNP/22/01887/HOUS: Cherry Tree Cottage, Byworth Road, Byworth. Single storey front extension, replacement of existing single glazed windows with new double glazed units, and replacement of 2 no. existing rooflights to rear elevation with 2 no. new dormer windows.

SDNP/22/02008/HOUS: The Coach House, Rosemary Lane. Construction of garden store.

Rogate

SDNP/22/02154/FUL: Land West of The Flying Bull, London Road, Rake. Erection of 3 no. dwellings.

SDNP/22/00919/HOUS: Parrotts, Fyning Lane. Remodelling of existing bungalow to form a two-storey dwelling, erection of a replacement garage and an extension to the existing annexe to replace the conservatory.

Selsey

SY/22/01022/DOM: Clover Cottage, 55 West Street. Conservatory extension to south elevation.

SY/22/01136/FUL: 107 East Beach Road. Demolition of existing and replacement with 1 no. new dwelling.

Sidlesham

SI/22/01155/PNO: Marsh Farm House, Church Farm Lane. Agricultural building.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/02014/TCA: St James Church, Mill Lane, Stedham. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) and reduce 1 no. low branch on south sector by 1m on 1 no. Yew tree (01). Fell 1 no. False Acacia tree (04) and 1 no. Laurel Cherry tree (06). Crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (05).

Tangmere

TG/22/00994/DOM: Coachmans, 5 St Andrews Lane. Replacement of doors and windows with Timberlook PVC doors and windows.

West Wittering

WW/22/00510/COU: The Former Boat Store, Chichester Road. Change of use to a haberdashery business with ancillary offices, use within Class E (formerly Class B1).

WW/22/00938/FUL: Land North-East Of The Truffles, Piggery Hall Lane. Change of use to tourist accommodation including siting of shepherd's huts and barn and associated works.

Westbourne

WE/22/01045/DOM: 38 Mill Road. Single storey rear extension.

WE/22/01128/DOM: Waterways, Westbourne Road. Single storey rear extension and removal of existing timber sheds.