Bepton

SDNP/22/02139/LDP: Bradshaws Barn, Bepton Road. Alteration, replacement and new windows, doors and rooflights. Juliet balconies and replacement flue.

Birdham

SDNP/22/02227/PNTEL: Land at Junction With New Road, Bepton Road, Midhurst. Pre-notification for the proposed telecommunications installation of 16m slim line phase 8 monopole c/w wraparound cabinet at base, 3 no. additional ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works (Ref: CHC20861). Photo: Google Maps.

BI/22/01070/DOM: The Granary, Hundredsteddle Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Bury

SDNP/22/01353/HOUS: The Barton, The Street. Front porch (after demolition of conservatory).

Chichester

CC/22/01046/FUL: 48 East Street. Shopfront hand painted with new paint. Alterations to fenestration.

CC/22/01049/DOM: 122 Worcester Road. Proposed single storey front extension. Internal alterations with new window/door openings.

CC/22/01054/DOM: 20 North Pallant. Proposed ground floor (rear elevation) alterations including installation of bi-fold doors and new window in existing openings.

CC/22/01152/FUL: 1-6 Aldermans Walk. Replacement of windows and garden doors to a block of 6 no. flats on North, South and West Elevations.

Cocking

SDNP/22/02074/FUL: 26 & 27 The Croft. Replacement of all windows and flat entrance doors to ground and first floor purpose built flats.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/02078/FUL: Flats 5 to 8 Old Glebe. Replacement of all windows and flat entrance doors to ground and first floor purpose-built flats.

SDNP/22/02192/LDP: Beech House, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Internal alterations, proposed bi-fold doors to the rear elevations and enlarge 1 no. window.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/02131/TCA: South House, Upper Street. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Red Cedar tree (T1).

Funtington

FU/22/01163/FUL: Stockers Farm, Salthill Road. Replacement dwelling, detached car barn and associated works (alternative proposal to extant permission FU/20/01726/FUL) - (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission FU/21/01404/FUL - Amendments to the siting of materials for car barn, garden shed and pergola).

SDNP/22/01848/HOUS: 7 Admirals Walk. Replace 2 no. single garage doors with 1 no. large door. Lower cills to some of the rear windows and replacing all windows with double glazed upvc units.

Heyshott

SDNP/22/02152/LIS: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Change of use of conference and training centre (C2 Use Class) to conference and training centre (C2 Use Class), hotel (C1 Use Class), events venue (Sui Generis Use Class) and heritage information area (F1(c) Use Class) with public access (number of days tbc), associated works and formation of new vehicular access and driveway (alternative proposal application SDNP/21/05949/FUL).

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/05990/HOUS: 3 Leggatt Hill, River Lane, River. Two storey side extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/02227/PNTEL: Land at Junction With New Road, Bepton Road. Pre-notification for the proposed telecommunications installation of 16m slim line phase 8 monopole c/w wraparound cabinet at base, 3 no. additional ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works (Ref: CHC20861).

Oving

O/22/01168/DOM: Merston House, Marsh Lane, Merston. Detached triple garage.

O/22/01169/LBC: Merston House, Marsh Lane, Merston. Detached triple garage.

O/22/01174/TCA: The Old School, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height and widths/sectors (all round) by 1m on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (quoted as T1). Crown lift by 1m on west sector (over highway) and by 1m on east sector (to clear phone wire) on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T2).

Sidlesham

SI/22/01106/FUL: 27 Chalk Lane. Erection of 1 no. detached dwelling (alternative to permission SI/18/01492/FUL).

Southbourne

SB/22/00556/FUL: Tuppenny Barn, Main Road. Erection of timber frame community café and shop.

SB/22/01145/DOM: 10 Barnfield Close. Replace car port with side extension.

Tangmere

TG/22/01179/TPA: 2 St Andrews Lane. Fell 2 no. Cypress trees (T6 and T7), subject to TG/98/01030/TPO.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/00375/DOM: Yaffles, Billingshurst Road. Proposed rear extensions.

SDNP/22/01962/HOUS: Farringtons Copse, Horsebridge Hill, Bedham. Refurbish outbuilding to create additional space. Higher ridge line, creation of 2 no. new dormers, 3 no. conservation style rooflights and fenestration changes.