Birdham

BI/22/01018/DOM: Bramble End, Alandale Road. Single storey side extension.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BI/22/01149/DOM: Farne House, Court Barn Road. Proposed pool house.

CC/21/03417/FUL: Land South Of Mainline, 35 Whyke Road, Chichester. Provision of 2 no. three bedroom semi-detached dwellings, with associated parking, EV points and boundary treatment. Photo: Google Maps.

Bosham

BO/22/00338/DOM: Watergate, Harbour Way. Enlargement and remodelling of existing dwelling house.

BO/22/01197/FUL: Cut Mill Cottage, Main Road. Construction of revised access to highway along with associated boundary treatments and landscaping.

BO/22/01268/PLD: 1B High Street. Proposed lawful development use from gallery to residential (C3).

Boxgrove

BX/22/01177/TCA: Chartwell, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Cypress hedgerow (T1). Reduce 4 no. limbs (northern sector) by 1.5m on 1 no. Walnut tree (T2).

Bury

SDNP/22/01902/HOUS: Willow Cottage, Bury Common. Addition of a single-storey oak-framed pitched roof entrance porch to front elevation.

Chichester

CC/21/03417/FUL: Land South Of Mainline, 35 Whyke Road. Provision of 2 no. three bedroom semi-detached dwellings, with associated parking, EV points and boundary treatment.

CC/22/00843/DOM: 54 Little Breach. Single storey front porch extension to be considered in conjunction with application for No.53 (under CC/22/00858/DOM).

CC/22/00858/DOM: 53 Little Breach. Single storey front extension to be considered in conjunction with application for No.54 (under CC/22/00843/DOM).

CC/22/00918/DOM: 1 Ashburnham Close. Single storey extension, removal of chimney and new access.

CC/22/01153/FUL: 7-10 Aldermans Walk. Replacement of windows and garden doors to a block of 4 no. houses with double glazed white coloured Upvc of same sizes and styles as existing, and replacement of entrance front external doors with Composite doors of same style and sizes.

CC/22/01195/DOM: Old Orchard Place, Rew Lane. Two storey extension to north and west, single storey extension to south west with associated roof works and new detached garage - Variation of Conditions 5 and 13 of householder permission CC/22/00161/DOM - changes to ecological enhancements and lighting.

CC/22/01246/FUL: Central Laundry, St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane. Extension to existing laundry unit and landscaping. (Variation of condition 7 of permission 21/03599/FUL - vary operating hours).

Compton

SDNP/22/01923/LDE: Brandy Mount, The Green To Fernbeds Lane. Existing lawful development the property has been continuously occupied by a tenant in breach of condition 2 of planning permission CP/3/72 for more than 10 years.

SDNP/22/02293/LIS: Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Proposed conversion of a redundant agricultural building to a single two storey dwelling house.

Donnington

D/22/00559/DOM: 35 Graydon Avenue. Proposed two storey extension and internal alterations.

D/22/00760/DOM: Quinneys, 29 Birdham Road. Rear first floor extension and alterations.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/02290/CND: Gillhams Service Station, Easebourne Lane. Redevelopment of service station including the demolition of existing forecourt and shop and construct new sales building, forecourt, car wash and jet wash facilities. (Variation of condition 5 of permission 07/05193/FUL- to allow the site to open 0600 hours daily).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01073/DOM: 11 Seafield Close, East Wittering. New single storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage and conservatory.

Ebernoe

SDNP/22/02228/HOUS: Little Wassel, Streels Lane. Single-storey rear extension.

SDNP/22/02229/LIS: Little Wassel, Streels Lane. Single-storey rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/22/01050/DOM: 34 Cuckoo Fields. Proposed conversion of garage for habitable use as kitchen and dining accommodation, with associated rear ground floor extension - Variation of Conditions 2 and 4 of householder permission FB/20/01885/DOM - to change bifold doors across whole of the back of the house to 1 no. bifold door and 1 no window, also change to the outside finish of the extension from wood cladding to silicone rendering.

FB/22/01276/EIA: Land At Clay Lane. EIA Screening Opinion in response to the development to include up to 105 residential dwellings, access, open space, biodiversity enhancement, drainage and associated landscaping, infrastructure and earthworks.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/02136/LIS: South House, The Old Rectory, The Fleet. Minor alterations at first floor to form an extra bedroom and shared bathroom. No external alterations.

Funtington

FU/22/00999/FUL: Land South Of 5 To 8 Downs Road, West Stoke. Provision of additional car parking spaces for the Design Vintage Cafe at the Kingley Centre, West Stoke.

FU/22/01158/FUL: Oak Tree Barn, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Demolition of existing light industrial building and replacement with 1 no. 4 bedroom bungalow and detached open carport with associated driveway (permitted under FU/19/00961/FUL and varied under FU/20/00949/FUL) - Variation of Condition 7 planning permission FU/20/00949/FUL - changes to boundary treatments.

Harting

SDNP/22/01939/FUL: Tye Oak Farm, East Harting Hollow Road, East Harting. Construction of new boundary wall and revised design for link approved under applications SDNP/21/02715/FUL and SDNP/21/02716/LIS.

SDNP/22/01940/LIS: Tye Oak Farm, East Harting Hollow Road, East Harting. Construction of new boundary wall and revised design for link approved under applications SDNP/21/02715/FUL and SDNP/21/02716/LIS.

SDNP/22/02101/TCA: Hollist Farm House, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce (overall canopy) by 3m on 1 no. Conifer tree by 3m.

SDNP/22/02336/LIS: Tye Oak Farm House, East Harting Hollow Road, East Harting. Revised scheme of wall finishes and damp treatments approved under application SDNP/17/00468/LIS. External conservation works. Installation of garage doors and loft insulation.

Loxwood

LX/22/00797/FUL: Barnfold Farm, Station Road. Replacement 1 no. commercial building.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/02262/PNTEL: Land at Junction With New Road, Bepton Road. Developers Notice for the proposed telecommunications installation of 16m slim line phase 8 monopole c/w wraparound cabinet at base, 3 no. additional ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works (Ref: CHC20861).

SDNP/22/02235/PA16: Land at Junction With New Road, Bepton Road. Proposed telecommunications installation of 16m slim line phase 8 monopole c/w wraparound cabinet at base, 3 no. additional ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works.

Milland

SDNP/22/01792/HOUS: Walnut Tree Cottage, Cooks Pond Road. Raised brick and stone terrace to the rear.

North Mundham

NM/22/01160/DOM: The Cottage, Church Road. Detached studio/garden room.

NM/22/01161/LBC: The Cottage, Church Road. Detached studio/garden room.

Oving

O/22/01003/FUL: Littlemead Business Centre, S & R Interiors Limited, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Two storey rear extension employing class uses E(g)(iii) and B8 Ground Floor with ancillary offices on first floor mezzanine E(g)(i) plus PV to roof.

O/22/01235/PA14J: Bartholomews, Merston. Proposed roof mounted solar array.

Petworth

SDNP/22/02034/HOUS: The Old Tanneries, Byworth Road, Byworth. New window to west elevation, internal alterations to ground and 1st floor including opening up the ground floor entrance hall.

Rogate

SDNP/22/00982/HOUS: 1 Cliffe Cottages, Sandy Lane, Rake. Proposed side/rear single storey extension along with dormer installation to the rear.

Selsey

SY/22/01245/OBG: Land At Park Farm. Deed of Variation to S106 Agreement in relation to SY/19/00321/FUL.

SY/22/01229/DOM: Little Thatch, 8 Woodland Road. New first floor side window.

Sidlesham

SI/22/00725/FUL: Chichester Canvas, Chichester Road. Demolition of existing offices and extension of existing warehouse to include warehouse and offices.

Southbourne

SB/22/00593/FUL: Land South Of West View Cottages, South Lane. Construction of 9 no. dwellings with access from South Lane together with associated parking and landscaping.

SB/22/00969/DOM: Shalom, Ham Lane, Prinsted. Demolition of existing garage and replacement double garage.

SB/22/01085/ADV: Beijing Palace Restaurant, Main Road, Nutbourne. 1 no. fascia sign and 1 no. projecting/hanging sign (illuminated) and 1 no. fascia sign and 1 no. A1 board (non-illuminated).

SB/22/01131/DOM: Corbiere, 2 Penny Lane. Two storey side extension (creating self contained ancillary annexe), single storey rear extension and change of use of loft space into habitable accommodation.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/01748/HOUS: Bridgefoot, Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham. Conversion of outbuilding to annex; internal alterations to office in outbuilding; internal alterations to main house on ground and first floor.

SDNP/22/01749/LIS: Bridgefoot, Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham. Conversion of outbuilding to annex; internal alterations to office in outbuilding; internal alterations to main house on ground and first floor.

West Itchenor

WI/22/01242/FUL: Spinney Cottage, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Demolition of existing dwelling, 3 no. sheds and 2 no. outbuildings, replaced with 1 no. dwelling, 1 no. detached garage/outbuilding with PV solar panels, swimming pool and associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission WI/21/01105/FUL - changes to external elevation materials.

West Wittering

WW/22/00745/DOM: Cinnabar, Rookwood Lane. Single storey extension to existing garage to provide new gym and garden store.

WW/22/01199/DOM: 1 Cakeham Cottages, Cakeham Road. Partial demolition of existing and construction of part single storey, part two storey side rear/side extensions and internal alterations, including additional second driveway access.

WW/22/01222/DOM: Sea Belle, 20 The Crescent. Single storey rear extension. New side window. Solar panels to flat roof at rear.

WW/22/01272/TCA: Brook House, Pound Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Fig tree.

WW/22/01279/DOM: Gull Cottage, Elms Ride. Reconstruction of existing flat roofed dormers with pitched roofs.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/01290/TCA: Forrest Place, Durbans Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Yew tree.