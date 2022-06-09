Bignor

SDNP/22/02446/PNTEL: Burton Down Radio Mast, Lee Farm Road. Notification under the Electronic Communications Code Regulation 5 for the installation of 6 no. antennas, 4 no. transmission dishes, 3 no. equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto including 12 no. replacement Remote Radio Units and 1 no. GPS module (Ref: CTIL_30598400).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birdham

CC/22/01082/FUL: 5 & 6 Russell Street, Chichester. Change of use to a single dwelling. Proposed two-storey rear extension to existing no. 5 and ground floor extensions to rear of both. Demolition of existing front boundary wall and construction of railings and brick piers. Photo: Google Maps.

BI/22/01301/DOM: 7 Walwyn Close. Loft Conversion to form new 2nd floor with rear facing dormer projection.

Bosham

BO/22/01064/DOM: Broadbridge Farm House, Delling Lane. Erection of single storey garden gym/studio building.

BO/22/01144/DOM: 3/4 Adelaide Terrace, Bosham Lane. Changes to the external appearance of existing garage building and use of part of the building for a home office/hobby room.

BO/22/01156/DOM: Prospect Cottage, Shore Road. Two storey front extension. First floor rear extension. Reconfiguration of roof to provide further habitable space. Alterations to the internal layout.

Bury

SDNP/22/02496/TCA: Woodbine Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree.

Chichester

CC/22/00796/DOM: 70 Westgate. Demolition of existing single storey attached side garage, construction of 2 storey side extension, single storey rear garden room and a revised front porch.

CC/22/01082/FUL: 5 & 6 Russell Street. Change of use to a single dwelling. Proposed two-storey rear extension to existing no. 5 and ground floor extensions to rear of both. Demolition of existing front boundary wall and construction of railings and brick piers.

CC/22/01146/DOM: 84 Whyke Lane. Replacement single storey rear extension.

CC/22/01300/ADV: Southgate Pavilion, Deanery Close. Proposed signage to gable end comprising 1 no. non-illuminated mounted acrylic fascia sign.

CC/22/01305/FUL: 9 Worcester Road. Change use of amenity land to garden and erection of boundary treatment.

CC/22/01319/LBC: 193 Oving Road. Rear single storey extension and alterations.

CC/22/01329/TCA: Exchange Building, St Johns Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m, crown lift over car park (to south) by 1m, reduce south, east and west sectors by 1.5m and reduce north sector by 1m (away from building) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1).

CC/22/01336/TCA: 34 Adames Field. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as 6004).

CC/22/01355/OBG: Phase 9A, Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Variation of S.106 agreement for planning permission CC/14/01018/OUT in respect of mortgagee exclusion clause.

CC/22/01349/TPA: 11 Stanton Drive. Crown reduce by 30% (back to old wounds points) on 1 no. Ash tree and 2 no. Whitebeam trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/22/02364/TCA: The White House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Chestnut trees (quoted as T1 & T2).

Earnley

E/22/01227/TCA: Earnley Forge, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T3). Crown reduce (all round) by 5 m on 1 no. Oak tree (T2).

East Lavington

SDNP/22/01897/FUL: Little Bury, Norwood Lane. Change of use of redundant agricultural building to holiday let.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/01696/HOUS: Rosemary Cottage, 8 The Green. Two-storey extension and associated alterations.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/01973/LIS: 7 Coates Castle, Coates Lane. Proposal to place 21 no. solar panels on roof and 1 no. electric vehicle charging point on front elevation wall.

SDNP/22/02395/FUL: Tripp Hill Farm, Tripp Hill. New agricultural building.

Harting

SDNP/22/02375/TCA: Street Record, South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m (all round), crown lift by up to 5.5m (over road and above ground level) and 3.5m (over gardens above ground level) on 1 no Walnut tree (T1) and 1 no. 1 no. Maple tree (T6). Fell 5 no. Ash trees (T2-T5 and T7).

Linchmere

LM/22/00910/DOM: 17 New Road, Camelsdale. Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with part single and part two storey rear extension.

LM/22/01172/DOM: 12 Springfarm Road. First floor rear infill extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/02410/TPO: Land North of North Court, Gills Lane. Crown reduce overall canopy by up to 8m on 13 no. Sweet chestnut trees (marked 1, 2, 6, 12, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19). Crown reduce overall canopy by 4m on 2 no. Sweet chestnut trees (marked 3 & 4). Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked 5), 2 no. Sweet chestnut tree (marked 8 and 10), 1 no. ash tree (marked 14) and 1 no. Holly tree (marked 20), in Area, A1, subject to 02/00610/TPO.

Loxwood

LX/22/01216/FUL: Loxwood Hall, Guildford Road. Erection of dwelling with associated parking, landscaping and ancillary structures.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/02435/APNB: Old Hearne Farm, Jays Lane. Erection of 1 no. barn.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/02466/FUL: The Grange Development Site, Bepton Road. Development of a residential care home (Uses Class C2) and part reconfiguration of the existing car park.

SDNP/22/02383/TCA: Land and Buildings on The North Side of, The Wharf. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m (all round) and crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on 4 no. Oak trees (quoted as T1-T4). Crown reduce by up to 3m (all round) and crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T5). Crown reduce by up to 2m (all round) and crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on 3 no. Sweet Chestnut trees (quoted as T6-T8). Crown reduce by up to 2m and crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no Beech tree (quoted as T9).

Milland

SDNP/22/01605/TPO: Aston House, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Fell 1 no. Beech tree and 1 no. Scots Pine tree within Area, A1 subject to ML/60/00710/TPO.

SDNP/22/02311/HOUS: Robins Cottage, Iping Lane, Iping. Single storey extension.

SDNP/22/02312/LIS: Robins Cottage, Iping Lane, Iping. Single storey extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/01150/ELD: Valtony, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Existing lawful development certificate for the making of a material start to allow the development to continue in respect of planning permission PS/18/02939/FUL by the digging of a foul water drainage trench and the discharge of pre-commencement conditions following the grant of approval under permission PS/22/00423/DOC dated 4th April 2022.

Rogate

SDNP/22/01854/HOUS: Durford Place, The Cottage, Durford Wood. Erection of a single storey side extension and first floor rear extension, with associated roof works and change of fenestration to detached garage.

Selsey

SY/22/01088/FUL: Land Adjacent To Villa Maria, Chichester Road. Proposed erection of detached 1 bedroom bungalow together with all associated drainage works.

SY/22/01225/DOM: 24 Beach Road. Front single storey extension with balcony and rear double storey extension with a pitched roof.

Southbourne

SB/22/00445/DOM: 18 Thorney Road. Proposed 2 no. rooflights to front elevation and 1 no. dormer window to rear elevation.

SB/22/00673/DOM: Spinmill, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Single storey front extension, including associated roof works and alterations to fenestration.

SB/22/01148/DOM: Harbour Way, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Single storey rear extension replacing existing conservatory.

SB/22/01302/DOM: Wintons, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Single storey ground floor front extension, open porch, internal changes, and new iron fencing along the north side elevation. (Variation 2 for permission 21/00886/DOM - design).

West Itchenor

WI/22/01273/TCA: The Ship Inn, The Street, Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).

Wisborough Green

WR/22/00862/DOM: Barton, Billingshurst Road. Demolition of existing garage and storage outbuildings and replacement with side extension west, side infill extension to east, erection of a detached double bay garage, localised window replacement and other associated alterations.

WR/22/00863/LBC: Barton, Billingshurst Road. Demolition of existing garage and storage outbuildings and replacement with side extension at West end, Side infill extension to East end, erection of a detached double bay garage, localised window replacement and other associated alterations.