Birdham
BI/22/00314/DOM: 108 Crooked Lane. First floor rear extension and associated works.
Bury
SDNP/22/01985/HOUS: Kesters House, The Street. Proposed alterations to existing extension.
SDNP/22/01986/LIS: Kesters House, The Street. Proposed alterations to existing extension.
Fernhurst
SDNP/22/02209/HOUS: The Spinney, Hawksfold Lane West. Single storey rear/side extension to include side window, bi-fold doors, fall away roof and lantern. New bi-fold doors to existing lounge window aperture in rear elevation.
SDNP/22/02411/HOUS: 12 The Green. Erection of a two storey side extension and associated internal alterations. Replacement of existing outbuilding for proposed garage.
SDNP/22/02412/LIS: 12 The Green. Erection of a two storey side extension and associated internal alterations. Replacement of existing outbuilding for proposed garage.
Funtington
SDNP/22/02406/FUL: Land adjacent to Southbrook Lodge, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Construction of 1 no. dwelling (resubmission of SDNP/21/05620/FUL).
Heyshott
SDNP/22/02499/PNCOUF: New Barn, Sunwool Lane. Prior Notification - Proposed change of use of part existing agricultural building to Use Class C1 - hotels, boarding and guesthouses under Class R of Part 3 within Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended).
Lavant
SDNP/22/02514/CND: Eastmead Industrial Estate. Variation of conditions 4 (Materials), 5 (Landscape Scheme), 7 (Biodiversity Enhancements), 18 (Surface Water Drainage), 22 (Contamination Phase 2), 23 (Contamination Remediation) and 26 (Land Fill Gas) relating to planning approval SDNP/18/03162/FUL (APP/Y9507/W/20/3257831) to allow for the demolition of the existing buildings prior to conditions being discharged.
Linchmere
LM/22/00751/DOM: 46 Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Single storey front porch extension and solar panels.
Lurgashall
SDNP/22/02394/HOUS: Bridge Cottage, Jobsons Lane. Internal/external alterations to an existing ancillary outbuilding to create residential annexe.
Linchmere
SDNP/22/02464/OHL: Greensands, Haslemere Road. Upgrading a 2 phase line to 3 phase; the works consist of adding an additional wire to the overhead line.
Northchapel
SDNP/22/01694/FUL: Fisher Street Farm, Fisher Street. Temporary change of use (April until end of October) of part of field from agricultural use to leisure/sport for dog agility training.
Oving
O/22/01175/TCA: 4 Almshouses, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (T1). Reduce low lateral limb on south sector by 3.5m on 1 no. Willow tree (T2).
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/22/00632/DOM: Magnolia Cottage, The Ride, Ifold. Erection of car port, garden room and an enclosure to air source heat pump.
PS/22/01218/DOM: Old Shortland, Plaistow. Swimming pool and plant room.
PS/22/01284/LBC: Old Shortland, Plaistow. Swimming pool and plant room.
Southbourne
SB/22/01188/TPA: 15 Bramley Gardens. Crown reduce by 3m (back to old wound points) on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1)(TPO'd no. T17) subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.
SB/22/01226/DOM: Millstrand, 1 Roundhouse Meadow. Proposed first floor 'infill' extension.
Sutton & Barlavington
SDNP/22/02513/APNB: Lodge Copse, Crouch Lane, Barlavington. Replacement building for forestry use.
Woolbeding With Redford
SDNP/22/02540/HOUS: Severals House, Severals Road, Bepton. Proposed single storey garden room extension.