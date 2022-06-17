Birdham

BI/22/01360/PA6ABE: Land South East Of Bell Caravan Park, Carthagena Farm, Bell Lane. Prior Approval for the excavation/deposit waste for agriculture involving a balanced cut and fill earth moving project to create a shallow farm irrigation reservoir using the natural clay on the site. The depth has been limited by the shallow ground water depth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosham

CC/22/01178/DOM: 19 Highland Road, Chichester. Remodelling and extension to existing bungalow to form 4 no. bedroom bungalow with 2 no. bedroom annexe. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/22/01382/DOM: 27 Gifford Road. Single storey flat roof extension with rooflights following demolition of existing conservatory.

Bury

SDNP/22/02265/FUL: West Burton Stream and Pill Pond, West Burton Road, West Burton. Enhancement of the site's biodiversity and ecological connectivity involving the removal of the online pond, reconnecting West Burton stream up and downstream of the dam, and restoring a biodiverse chalk stream with a low-lying wet mini-floodplain in place of the old pond, addressing downstream erosion of the public footpath by moving the course of the stream away from the edge of the path, allowing for wider path surface and a more resilient, well vegetated and biodiverse stream bank.

SDNP/22/02497/TCA: Little Meadow, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Lawson Cypress trees.

Chichester

CC/22/00617/FUL: Apartment 14, Vesta, The Woolstaplers. Replace patio door with french doors.

CC/22/01107/DOM: 102 Norwich Road. Single storey front extension with pitched roof.

CC/22/01178/DOM: 19 Highland Road. Remodelling and extension to existing bungalow to form 4 no. bedroom bungalow with 2 no. bedroom annexe.

CC/22/01266/TCA: Connolly House, College Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lawson Cypress (Conifer) tree (quoted as 03446).

CC/22/01318/DOM: 193 Oving Road. Rear single storey extension and alterations.

CC/22/01330/TPA: 11 Guildford Place. Crown reduce by 2m (all round) (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A3 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/22/01335/DOM: 17 Ettrick Road. Proposed side single-storey extension along with loft conversion.

CC/22/01413/DOM: 41 North Street. Single-storey rear extension and minor external and internal alterations. Insertion of conservation rooflights, replacement side gate.

CC/22/01414/LBC: 41 North Street. Single-storey rear extension and minor external and internal alterations. Insertion of conservation rooflights, replacement side gate.

CC/22/01416/PA1A: 24 St James Square. Single storey rear extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.00m (b) maximum height - 3.00m (c) height of eaves - 2.80m.

CC/22/01430/ADV: 35 South Street. Proposal to install 3 no. fascia signs and 2 no. graphic vinyls.

Donnington

D/22/00621/DOM: 49 Birdham Road. Double storey side extension, including conversion of garage to habitable space, a full width ground floor rear extension and front extension. Reconfiguration of ground floor and the addition of bedroom and 2 no. first floor en suites.

Duncton

SDNP/22/02392/LIS: Burton Mill, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Resurface driveway.

Earnley

E/22/01445/TCA: Hedgehog Hall, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Alder tree (marked A).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01383/DOM: 19 Seafield Close, East Wittering. Demolition of rear conservatory for a rear two-storey pitched roof and single-storey flat roof extensions (Variation of conditions from application EWB/21/01237/DOM (Appeal ref: APP/L3815/D/21/3281865) - Conditions 2 (plans), 3 (materials) and 4 (first floor gable windows) to include various alterations comprising of the changes listed within the submitted Schedule of Changes dated; 26.05.2022 and held on the CDC file dated; 26 May 2022.

EWB/22/01462/DOM: Krabbi, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Remodeling and extension to include recladding, new roof and remodelled garage. (Variation of conditon 2 of permission 21/03624/DOM- amendments to approved plans).

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/02500/HOUS: 15 Verdley Place. Erection of detached building to provide garden room.

SDNP/22/01822/HOUS: Copyhold, Copyhold Lane. Replacement green house.

Fishbourne

FB/22/01206/DOM: 17 Newport Drive. Extension over existing garage and additional roof dormer.

FB/22/01196/DOM: 82 Fishbourne Road West. Replacement of poorly insulated flat roof, addition of 2 roof windows and bi fold doors on existing single storey rear extension. Remove chimney to rear of property to allow internal walls to be removed. Add a new feature door shaped window to the front elevation. Add to/modify the shapes of 3 no. windows to the west elevation and 1 no. window to the rear.

Funtington

SDNP/22/02355/HOUS: Cedar Field, Five Acres Close. Alterations to permission SDNP/20/01610/HOUS and proposed first floor extension to the dwelling.

SDNP/22/02517/TCA: Tudhope, 4 Weston Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2.5m and spread by 1.5m on 1 no. Apple tree (T1). Reduce southern crown by 1m and north/east and west sectors by 0.3m on 1 no. Weeping Pear (Pyrus Pendula) tree (T2).

SDNP/22/02776/BBPN: Land at 18 Haresfoot Close. Proposed pole installation.

Harting

SDNP/22/02436/HOUS: Firs Cottage, Nyewood Road, Nyewood. First floor rear extension.

Heyshott

SDNP/22/02151/FUL: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Change use of conference and training centre (C2 Use Class) to conference and training centre (C2 Use Class), hotel (C1 Use Class), events venue (Sui Generis Use Class) and heritage information area (F1(c) Use Class) with public access (number of days tbc), associated works and formation of new vehicular access and driveway (alternative proposal application SDNP/21/05949/FUL).

Hunston

HN/22/01231/PLD: 2 St Leodegars Way. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Kirdford

KD/22/01262/DOM: Churchlands Farm, Village Road. Retrospective application for rooflights to north and south roof slopes and increase in size of cellar.

Lavant

SDNP/22/01983/HOUS: Valdoe House, Pook Lane. Extension to existing garage to form two storey residential annexe.

Linchmere

LM/22/01275/TCA: Spring Cottage, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Yew tree (T1). Reduce height by 3m and reduce north and east sectors by up to 0.5m on 1 no. Laurel hedgerow (T2).

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/02161/LIS: Ewers, 1 Church Lane. Replacement of 2 no. windows on front elevation.

SDNP/22/02126/TPO: Land North of North Court, Lodsworth House, Gills Lane. Fell 29 no. Laurel trees (quoted as 1-29) within Area, A1 subject to LD/02/00610/TPO.

Loxwood

LX/22/01337/ELD: Beech Farm, Roundstreet Common. Lawful Development Certificate to confirm the laying of a hardstanding yard area for in excess of 4 years.

North Mundham

NM/22/01372/TPA: Land South East Of Marsh Barns, Marsh Lane, Runcton. Reduce height by 5m and widths by 3m (all round) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) subject to NM/85/00739/TPO.

Petworth

SDNP/22/02812/CEP: Byworth Rough, Byworth Road, Byworth. Environmental Permit Consultation - EPR/YB3495RY.

SDNP/22/01757/HOUS: Culvercroft, Pound Street. Demolish existing garden shed and summerhouse and replace with new garden timber summerhouse.

SDNP/22/01758/LIS: Culvercroft, Pound Street. Demolish existing garden shed and summerhouse and replace with new garden timber summerhouse.

Rogate

SDNP/22/02184/HOUS: Carlton Miniott, Durford Wood. Demolition of existing garage and extension, and creation of new garage/utility/guest and gym accommodation (following on from approved application SDNP/21/05448/HOUS).

Selsey

SY/22/00606/FUL: 21 Vincent Road. Erection of 1 no. 2 bed bungalow (resubmission of SY/21/01820/FUL).

SY/22/01201/DOM: 26 Broomfield Road. Ground floor alterations including enlargement of existing kitchen and introduction of bi-fold doors.

Sidlesham

SI/22/01038/PA3Q: Butskiln, Street End Road. Change of use of agricultural building to form 1 no. dwelling (Use Class C3) and associated operational development.

SI/22/01205/DOM: 77 Fletchers Lane. Two storey side extension and front porch.

SI/22/01353/PLD: 3 Cymens Ora, Keynor Lane. Hip to gable loft conversion and rear dormer.

SI/22/01475/PA3Q: Homestead Farm, Rotten Row. Prior approval change of use of agricultural building to dwelling (C3).

Southbourne

SB/22/01052/LBC: Prinsted Farmhouse, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. New bathroom, associated new window and works to existing window.

SB/22/01269/DOM: 36 Kelsey Avenue. Single storey side and rear extension.

SB/22/01270/DOM: Redwoods, Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Single storey rear extension.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/01652/FUL: Land On The East Side of The Street, Stedham. Demolition of existing brick stables and replaced with new timber stables.

SDNP/22/02356/FUL: Sams Farm, Iping Lane, Iping. Replacement agricultural storage building.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/01830/HOUS: Brickiln Pond House, Broad Walk, Westbourne. Replacement of conservatory with single storey extension on west elevation and alterations to fenestration on north elevation.

Tillington

SDNP/22/02546/HOUS: Firgrove, Coxland Lane. Garage loft conversion and alterations to form home office. Garage parking bay conversion to form home gym.

West Itchenor

WI/22/01271/FUL: Byways Pier, Point Road, Itchenor. Demolition of existing house and outbuildings. Replacement two-storey house.

Westbourne

WE/22/01215/FUL: Longovers, Duffield Lane, Woodmancote. Change of use of existing domestic garage to occasional 1 bed short term seasonal holiday let studio.

WE/22/01241/FUL: Rownberts, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Change of use of land for siting 1 no. show mans mobile home with associated storage.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/01063/FUL: Laundry Cottage, Harsfold Lane. Ground floor rear extension and change of use of outbuilding to holiday let.

WR/22/01396/TCA: Ivy Cottage, Petworth Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. English Oak tree (T3).