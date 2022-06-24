Birdham
BI/22/01164/FUL: Upper Creek End, Westlands Lane. Alterations to existing 2 no. flats to create 1 no. detached house and construction of 1 no. dwelling, detached garage and associated works.
Bosham
BO/22/01304/DOM: 6 Manor Villas, Taylors Lane. BO/Proposed wrap around rear/side extension and proposed parking to the front garden including a new drop kerb.
BO/22/01483/FUL: Broadbridge Business Centre, The Crate Cafe, Delling Lane. Change of use of part of the existing car park into a sandwich bar including installation of shipping container, internal and external alterations including adding external cladding. (Variation of condition 6 and 7 of permission 20/03387/FUL - variation of opening hours and additions to type of food preparation).
Boxgrove
BX/22/01143/DOM: Greenfields, A285 Redvins Road To Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. Erection of a timber frame double garage.
Chichester
CC/21/03188/DOM: 37 Whyke Lane. Erection of side and first floor extension.
CC/22/01187/TCA: County Record Office, 3 Orchard Street. Notification of intention to crown lift (over parking bays) by up to 3m on 32 no. Ash trees, 8 no. Alder trees, 2 no. Sycamore trees, 6 lime trees and 1 no. Cotoneaster shrub.
CC/22/01237/DOM: The Red House, 48 West Street. Installation of 2 no. new rooflights and replacement of 3 no. existing rooflights (retrospective).
CC/22/01238/LBC: The Red House, 48 West Street. Installation of 2 no. new rooflights and replacement of 3 no. existing rooflights.
CC/22/01457/FUL: 12-14 Westgate. Extension and alteration to existing rear elevation. Form new raised terrace at front (Variation of condition 5 from planning application CC/96/00612/FUL - To allow the use of terrace until 21:00).
CC/22/01508/TCA: Draymans, 112 St Pancras. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1.5m (to leave the height of 14m) and reduce widths by 1m (to leave the widths of 4m) on 1 no. Varigated Norway Maple tree (T1).
CC/22/01518/PLD: 9 Whyke Lane. Proposed lawful development single storey rear extension.
CC/22/01527/TCA: 9 St Johns Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce up to 3m on 2 no. Holm oak trees (T1 and T2).
Earnley
E/22/01424/PA3Q: 137 Almodington Lane, Almodington. Proposed change of use of agricultural building from agriculture to 1 no. dwelling.
Easebourne
SDNP/22/02210/FUL: Cowdray Ruins, North Street, Midhurst. Temporary accessible ramp to access Cowdray Ruins.
SDNP/22/02617/TCA: The Refectory, The Priory, Easebourne Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Magnolia tree.
Elsted and Treyford
SDNP/22/02398/HOUS: Redlands Farm Cottage, Redlands Lane, Elsted. Replacement extension on the south elevation with a link to a two storey extension on the west elevation and associated works.
Fernhurst
SDNP/22/01879/CND: Chestnuts, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Proposed side extensions and alterations - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/21/05389/HOUS - to change concrete roofing tiles on approved extensions only to slate tiles, alter window fenestration and paint the whitewashed render a sage green colour.
SDNP/22/02145/HOUS: Chestnuts, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. External alterations including slate roofing, changes to window fenestration and sage wash to rendered walls (Amendments to approved application SDNP/21/05389/HOUS).
Fittleworth
SDNP/22/02792/HOUS: Dunrovin, Limbourne Lane. Two storey rear extension and front porch with tile hanging at the first floor level.
Funtington
FU/22/01535/FUL: Greenlands Farm Buildings On Land Adjacent To Greenlands House, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Proposed 3 bedroom detached single storey dwelling. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 20/03278/FUL - variation to fenestration of the north-west facing gable).
SDNP/22/02390/CND: The Glebe, Church Lane. Two storey extensions to the North and South of the dwelling, single storey extension to the east, adjacent to a proposed pool. Existing garage to be redeveloped in line with proposed works, and a proposed carport to sit adjacent to a redeveloped access route - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/21/05234/HOUS - proposed amendments to include improvements to south elevation through the addition of a feature staircase/flint wall.
Harting
SDNP/22/02703/LIS: Penns Farm, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Enlargement of dormer window to rear elevation.
Lynchmere
SDNP/22/02839/TCA: Springhead, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (T1) and 2 no. Sycamore trees (T2 and T3).
Marden
SDNP/22/02649/PNTEL: Street Record, Telegraph House Access Road, North Marden. Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 2 no. 8m poles.
Midhurst
SDNP/22/02542/LDP: 45 Poplar Way. Single storey rear extension.
SDNP/22/02790/PA16: Land at Lamberts Lane. Proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets.
SDNP/22/02804/PA16: Land at Bepton Road. Proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G Phase 9 high street pole with further additional equipment cabinets and ancillary apparatus.
Milland
SDNP/22/02418/CND: The Black Fox Inn, Portsmouth Road. Change of use of public house to 1 no. dwelling to include ancillary medical consulting rooms and associated works. Demolition of existing function room to be replaced with an annexe. Retention of 4 no. associated letting rooms (variation of conditions 2, 14, 15 and 18 of permission SDNP/21/04008FUL) and including detailed plans and documentation relating to the provision of associated external works to allow development without complying with conditions 4, 12, 13, 17 and 20 of SDNP/21/04008FUL.
Petworth
SDNP/22/02245/LIS: Tasty Plaice, Pound Street. Internal alterations to existing non-load bearing walls and extension of second floor into roof void. Alterations to shop frontage. New porch and external re-decoration.
SDNP/22/02584/LIS: 1 Pound Place, Pound Street. Internal and external alterations including new staircase, new windows, new bathrooms, new WC and replacement of former pool and concrete paths with a lawned garden.
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/22/01423/EIA: Foxbridge Golf Club, Foxbridge Lane, Kirdford. Request for an EIA Screening Opinion in relation to a proposed redevelopment of former Foxbridge Golf Club.
Rogate
SDNP/22/02094/HOUS: Robin Hill, Fyning Lane. Two storey rear extension to replace single storey extension.
Selsey
SY/22/01359/LBC: Fern Cottage, 4 Albion Road. Demolition 2 no. garden sheds and replace with 1 no. log cabin. Replace garden fence with flint wall and fence. Change colour of front door.
SY/22/01362/DOM: Fern Cottage, 4 Albion Road. Demolition 2 no. garden sheds and replace with 1 no. log cabin. Replace garden fence with flint wall and fence. Change colour of front door.
Sidlesham
SI/22/01530/LBC: Mill Hamlet Cottage, Mill Lane. Formation of ground floor internal doorway between kitchen and dining room.
Singleton
SDNP/22/02647/TCA: Rest Harrow, Foxhall, Charlton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. twin stemmed Larch tree (quoted as T1).
Southbourne
SB/22/00754/DOM: 1 Nutbourne Farm Cottages, Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Single storey side extension, two storey rear extension and refurbishment of existing dwelling.
SB/22/00841/FUL: Perenstede House And Skyfall, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Proposed 1 no. garden store/greenhouse to Perenstede House and proposed 1 no. garden shed and 1 no. cycle store to Skyfall.
SB/22/01283/FULEIA: G And R Harris, Main Road, Nutbourne. Demolition and mixed use development comprising 112 no. dwellings and a Childrens' Nursery, together with associated access, parking, landscaping (including provision of wildlife corridor) and associated works.
SB/22/01314/DOM: 7 Roundhouse Meadow. Retention of first floor rear dormer and single storey outbuilding.
SB/22/01477/FUL: Gatehouse, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Demolition of existing dwelling, replace with 6 no. flats, new access, parking, landscaping and associated works.
Tillington
SDNP/22/02679/HOUS: Westbrook House, Westbrook House Drive, Upperton. Refurbishment and minor alterations, demolition of garage, reinstatement of Victorian Greenhouse, minor landscape works.
SDNP/22/02680/LIS: Westbrook House, Westbrook House Drive, Upperton. Refurbishment and minor alterations, demolition of garage, reinstatement of Victorian Greenhouse, minor landscape works.
SDNP/22/02788/HOUS: 6 Park Terrace. Replacement of existing outbuilding with new ancillary building.
SDNP/22/02789/LIS: 6 Park Terrace. Replacement of existing outbuilding with new ancillary building.
West Itchenor
WI/22/01278/FUL: Paddock House, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings, swimming pool and associated works.
West Wittering
WW/22/01350/DOM: 3 Coastguard Cottages, Snow Hill. Proposed garden walls to replace existing chestnut fence.
WW/22/01351/LBC: 3 Coastguard Cottages, Snow Hill. Proposed garden walls to replace existing chestnut fence.
WW/22/01487/DOM: Fleet Ways, 58 Howard Avenue. Proposed extensions and alterations.
Woolbeding With Redford
SDNP/22/01961/FUL: Redford Cottage, Linch Road, Redford. Erection of an outbuilding.