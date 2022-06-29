Appledram

AP/22/00477/DOM: Dell View Cottage, 99 Birdham Road. Demolition of front porch and rear conservatory, erection of two storey rear extension and replacement porch with associated roof works and replacement roof slate.

Bosham

BO/22/01291/DOM: The Hoe, Bosham Hoe. Proposed installation of ground mounted solar panels comprising of 4 rows of 4 panels covering a total area measuring 8.3m x 6.05m (for private domestic use).

BO/22/01403/DOM: Mariners Cottage, Shore Road. Proposed summerhouse.

BO/22/01404/LBC: Mariners Cottage, Shore Road. Proposed summerhouse.

Boxgrove

BX/22/01286/DOM: Strettington House, Strettington Lane, Strettington. Replace existing extension with two-storey extension, adjoining veranda and fenestration alterations. Construction of front boundary wall.

BX/22/01287/LBC: Strettington House, Strettington Lane, Strettington. Replace existing extension with two-storey extension, adjoining veranda and fenestration alterations. Construction of front boundary wall.

Chichester

CC/22/00614/DOM: 11 New Park Road. Conversion of the garage to annex and office space, new 1st floor windows, new roof and side wall to utility room.

CC/22/01220/LBC: Langley House, 27 West Street. 1 no. plaque to front facade of building.

CC/22/01233/DOM: 182 Orchard Street. Installation of a flue to the front elevation.

CC/22/01234/LBC: 182 Orchard Street. Installation of a flue to the front elevation.

CC/22/01412/FUL: 10 Lavant Road. Demolition of 3 no. flats and associated garages and erection of 6 no. flats and 1 no. 3-bed dwelling and associated works (permitted under CC/20/03342/FUL/varied under CC/22/00033/FUL) - Variation of Condition 1 of planning permission CC/22/00033/FUL to amend the parking layout to include 1 no. additional parking space.

CC/22/01425/DOM: Cricketers, 1 Newlands Lane. Single storey extension, erection of detached artists studio, car port for electric vehicle charging and cycle storage.

CC/22/01450/DOM: 42 Stirling Road. New 2 storey side extension. Loft conversion with front and rear velux window dormers. Demolition of garage.

CC/22/01595/ADJ: Elbridge Farm, Chichester Road, Bersted. Application Reference: WSCC/007/22. Proposed variation of conditions 2 and 11 of planning permission WSCC/036/14/BE to increase throughput of waste from 30,000 tonnes per annum to 75,000 tonnes per annum and seek approval for minor changes to the site layout.

CC/22/01563/TPA: Street Record, Lincoln Green To Gloucester Way. Crown reduce by up to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) within Area, A3 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/22/01575/DOM: Waterside, 23 South Bank. Demolition and replacement of existing single storey rear extension. Demolition of existing single lean to and replacement with new flank extension. Conversion of existing external store to home office.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/01324/DOM: The Elms, Cot Lane, Chidham. Demolition of existing and construction of enlarged replacement single storey side extension.

CH/22/01410/OUT: Land North Of Aviary Close and East Of Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except access) for the erection of up to 30 dwellings (Use Class C3), public open space, parking, drainage and associated infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works.

Duncton

SDNP/22/02650/PA3R: Flint Stone Barn, Littleton Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road to Droke Lane, Upwaltham. Proposed change use of existing agricultural building to a flexible cycling hub and cafe.

East Dean

SDNP/22/02838/TPO: Walnut Tree Cottage, East Dean Lane. Crown reduce by 1.5m (to the previous pruning points) on 1 no. Walnut tree (T1) subject to ED/77/00416/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01316/FUL: Land South Of Tranjoeen, 1 The Paddock, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Proposed vehicle crossover (means of access to a highway Class B).

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/02897/CND: Recreation Ground, The Green. Part demolition and part reconstruction including rear and side extensions of clubhouse with internal alterations. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/18/06558/FUL - revised plans and elevations to reflect the proposed changes).

Fishbourne

FB/22/01580/DOM: Creek End Cottage, Creek End. Demolition of existing conservatory and new second storey side extension.

Graffham

SDNP/22/02006/HOUS: Fairhurst, The Street. Replacement to existing conservatory/garden room and new driveway and gate.

Harting

SDNP/22/02830/TCA: St Mary And St Gabriels Church, Church Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Yew tree (T1).

Hunston

HN/22/00438/FUL: Grist Farm, Pagham Road Roundabout. Stationing of a mobile home as ancillary accommodation in connection with Grist Farmhouse (part retrospective).

Kirdford

KD/22/01056/FUL: Bridgefoot Meadows, Glasshouse Lane. Equestrian arena.

Loxwood

LX/22/00903/FUL: Weavers Cottage, Drungewick Lane. Domestic solar PV array in south facing paddock.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/02798/CND: Dial Green House, Dial Green Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and construction of replacement two storey dwelling. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/19/02988/FUL - alterations to the proposed plans).

Midhurst

SDNP/22/02825/PNTEL: Land at Lamberts Lane. Developers Notice for the proposed installation of new 5G telecommunications mast and ancillary equipment on land at Lamberts Lane, Midhurst, Chichester, West Sussex, GU29 9DT (Ref: CHC20862).

Milland

SDNP/22/02741/LDE: 15 Mill Vale Meadows. Existing lawful development certificate for a single storey rear extension.

Oving

O/22/01232/DOM: 27 Longacres Way. Single storey rear extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/01165/FUL: The Oaks, Dunsfold Road, Plaistow. Demolition and replacement dwelling.

PS/22/01601/TPA: Silverstream, The Drive, Ifold. Reduce height and widths by 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T27) subject to PS/99/00822/TPO.

Selsey

SY/22/01171/FUL: Police House, 27 Chichester Road. Demolition of building/garages and construct 2 no. dwellings with associated parking.

Southbourne

SB/22/01492/DOM: 1 Priors Orchard. Proposed single storey side/rear extension.

SB/22/01562/TPA: Land West Of Morcumbs Park, Penny Lane. Crown reduce by up to 2.5m (all round) and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to SB/89/00886/TPO.

SB/22/01583/PLD: 5 Gordon Road. Proposed lawful development for removal of garage and erect 1 no. annex.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/02901/TCA: Oakwood Cottage, 16 The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to crown reduce up to 25% and remove 5 no. low branches on north sector (neighbours side) on 1 no. Copper beech tree (T1).

Stopham

SDNP/22/02766/TCA: Church House, Stopham Lanes. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25-30% (all round) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (quoted as T1).

Tangmere

TG/22/01377/TPA: 10 Duxford Close. Fell 1 no. Tree of Heaven (T1) subject to TG/99/01032/TPO.

TG/22/01561/TCA: 2 Church Farm House, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Conifer hedge (T1), crown lift by 1m on 2 no. Conifer trees (T2 & T3) and reduce height by 1.5m and reduce widths by 1m on 1 no. Laurel shrub (T4).

Westbourne

WE/22/00209/FUL: Land West Of Monks Hill. Construction of 10 no. dwellings, creation of new vehicular and pedestrian access on to Monk's Hill including landscaping and associated works.

WE/22/01415/TCA: Lazy Meadow, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T2) and 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T3). Crown reduce by 50% (all round) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1).