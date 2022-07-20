Appledram

AP/22/01497/FUL: Premier Marinas, Chichester Marina, Birdham. Installation of 1 no. hub pay station and associated works within the existing west car park at Chichester Marina.

Bepton

BI/22/01742/FUL: Chichester Marina, Birdham. Demolition of three workshops/sheds for the comprehensive redevelopment of the South-West area of the marina comprising four purpose built buildings including marine related workshops, offices, storage, reprovision and extension of the retail (chandlery) and a cafe/restaurant together with an additional 23 car parking spaces, boat parking and storage and appropriate landscaping (Variation of condition 3 from planning permission BI/12/00475/FUL - Propose to extend operations to utilise D5 in addition to Unit D6). (Photo: Google Maps)

SDNP/22/03223/TPO: Oakwood House, Severals Road. Reduce canopy by 3m and widths back to growth points, crown lift by 5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Subject to BP/07/00070/TPO.

Bignor

SDNP/22/02474/FUL: Jays Farm, Bignor Down. Conversion of and alterations to an agricultural building to form a dwelling with associated landscaping.

SDNP/22/02975/LIS: Charmans, Back Lane. Removal of pillar and installation of structural reinforcement.

Birdham

BI/22/01577/DOM: Tideways, Lock Lane. Ground floor and first floor extensions to front elevation, ground floor extension to rear elevation, 2 no. balconies and new front porch, with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

BI/22/01791/FUL: Creek Cottage, Westlands Estate. Replacement dwelling.

BI/22/01806/TPA: The Snipe, Lock Lane. Reduce height by 2.5m and all widths/sectors by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G subject to BI/98/00035/TPO.

Chichester

CC/22/01299/FUL: Central Laundry, St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane. Installation of external air handling unit and associated overhead ductwork.

CC/22/01312/FUL: Police Station, 105 Kingsham Road. Installation of 112 watt pellet boiler and 8 ton (capacity) pellet store to replace existing gas boiler system.

CC/22/01399/ADV: 63 South Street. 1 no. halo-illuminated sign, 1 no. illuminated flag sign and 1 no. illuminated marketing sign.

CC/22/01426/DOM: 57 Sherborne Road. Dropped kerb/vehicle access.

CC/22/01666/FUL: British Telecom Telephone Exchange, Chapel Street. Removal of 2 no. windows and replace with 2 no. aluminium louvres (on the first floor east elevation).

CC/22/01794/TPA: Land At Rear Of 18 Graffham Close. Fell 2 no. Hawthorn trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/22/01795/FUL: 4 Brandy Hole Lane. Proposal of replacement dwelling, garage and garden room, new access with entrance gates and piers to the front and a swimming pool to the rear - variation of condition 2 of planning permission CC/21/02894/FUL for alterations to driveway and parking area.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/01240/DOM: 10 Shepherds Close, Hambrook. Garage conversion, internal alterations and single storey rear extension.

CH/22/01683/DOM: Primrose Cottage, Main Road, Nutbourne. Demolition of existing garage and workshop replaced with single storey side extension and two storey side/rear with associated roof works and 1 no. detached garage.

Cocking

SDNP/22/03017/HOUS: 1 Malthouse Cottages, Crypt Lane. Construction of boundary wall.

Donnington

D/22/01297/DOM: Norbreck, 67 Birdham Road. First floor extension to existing ground floor side extension.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/02249/HOUS: Middleton Lodge, Easebourne Lane. Demolition and replacement rear extensions, erection of bay window to side elevation and replacement outbuilding.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01367/FUL: Land To Rear Of Co-Op Store, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. 1 no. dwelling.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/03268/TCA: Jacketts Hollow, Ropes Lane. Notification of intention to reduce lowest lateral (south sector) by approx 6m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Fell 4 no. Ash trees (T3, T5, T7 and T8). Crown reduce southern limb by upto 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T9).

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/03136/FUL: Land adjacent to Garden House, Coates Lane. Erection of a barn for agricultural storage and animal shelter.

Funtington

FU/22/01444/FUL: Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Change use of land for the stationing caravans for residential purposes, parking, hardstanding and associated infrastructure.

Harting

SDNP/22/02905/FUL: Land South of Hurstfield House, B2146 Ditcham Lane to Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Change of use from agricultural land to a dog walking paddock with associated parking.

SDNP/22/03368/LIS: 2 The Old School House, The Street, South Harting. Replacement oil tank - Duplicate app - APPRET - Please refer to SDNP/22/03045/LIS.

SDNP/22/03238/LIS: Ffowlers Bucke, The Street, South Harting. Insertion of 4 no. conservation roof lights to the rear elevation and removal of 1 no. window (at floor level to the first floor).

Kirdford

KD/22/01677/DOM: Robin Cottage, Plaistow Road. Two storey side/front extension.

SDNP/22/00846/HOUS: Woodside Cottage, Hawkhurst Court. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation with front and rear dormers. Internal and external alterations.

Linchmere

LM/21/03675/DOM: The White House, 12 Linchmere Road, Hammer. Two storey side extensions and single storey rear extension following the demolition of a detached garage.

LM/22/01642/DOM: 17 Copse Road, Hammer. Two storey rear extension to replace existing Conservatory and extension.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/02996/LIS: Dickhurst Hall, Petworth Road. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation including the insertion of dormer window and rooflights. Installation of new timber staircase at first floor.

Lynchmere

SDNP/22/02948/HOUS: Willards, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Erection of double carport and hardstanding area.

SDNP/22/02964/CND: Upper Brookham Cottages, Highfield Lane. Proposed pair of detached dwellings to provide additional staff accommodation - Variation of Condition 5 of planning permission SDNP/14/04733/CND - Relaxation of 4 Upper Brookham Cottages to be occupied by a non-staff member on a temporary basis until August 2023.

SDNP/22/03142/CND: Glendale, Penwith Drive, Hammer. Demolition of existing kitchen, shed and timber sunroom. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of 1 no. rooflight (variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/19/03390/HOUS to alter the position and reduce the external floor area of the proposed extension.

Marden

SDNP/22/03106/CND: North Marden Farm, East Marden Road, North Marden. Alter and regularise conversion works approved under SDNP/17/04413/CND for change of use of traditional farm buildings to form a single dwelling and replacement ancillary buildings - variation of condition 1 (Regularisation of works) of planning permission SDNP/22/01337/FUL.

Milland

SDNP/22/03262/HOUS: 6 Cartersland. Single storey rear extension and enlarged porch.

North Mundham

NM/22/01121/LBC: Vinnetrow Farm House, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Like for like repair or replacement of wooden door and side panel. Rebuild south wall and repount rest of south end gable. Add support flint and lime mortar buttress to north end boiler room wall and remove brick flower bed. Add french drain and soak away on west elevation.

NM/22/01306/FUL: Stanley Nursery, Lagness Road, Runcton. Erection of 1 no. agricultural buidling, removal of existing storage shed, installation of new biomass boiler, wood chip storage and handling facility, fire resistant wall. New chimney.

NM/22/01620/FUL: Southgate Farm, Fisher Lane. Erection of 2 no. 3 bed detached dwellings. Amended design as alternative to planning permission NM/19/01960/FUL.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/01376/DOM: 1 Wychwood, Ifold. Proposed snooker room.

PS/22/01630/FUL: Land North Of The Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Replacement of existing outbuilding.

PS/22/01735/FULEIA: Crouchlands Farm, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Regeneration of Crouchlands Farm, comprising demolition of selected buildings, extension, refurbishment and remodelling of selected buildings and the erection of new buildings to provide up to a total of 17,169 sq m (including retained / refurbished existing buildings) comprising the existing farm hub (sui generis), a rural enterprise centre (Use Classes E, C1 and F1), a rural food and retail centre (Use Class E and F1), an equestrian centre (Use Class F2 and C1) and a glamping site (Use Class E and sui generis); provision of new hardstanding, pedestrian, cycle and vehicular access, circulation and parking, landscaping including new tree planting, maintenance and improvements to the Public Rights of Way, site infrastructure and ground remodelling.

Selsey

SY/22/01534/FUL: 145 High Street. Electric roller shutters on front of shop.

Sidlesham

SI/22/01334/DOM: Mill House, 8 Mill Lane. Proposed front extension to form entrance porch. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include front and rear skylights.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/03029/FUL: Field North Of 3 And 4 Firpiece, Forestside Road, Forestside. Change of use from agricultural to equestrian use utilising existing field access. Proposals include the erection of a stable block, consisting of 2 stables, hay and feed, tack room and tractor store, with associated works and landscaping.

Tangmere

TG/22/01745/FUL: Easthampnett Farm, Easthampnett Lane, East Hampnett. Change of use of part of existing agricultural shed to house pet crematorium business with construction of associated office (Variation of conditions 2 and 7 from planning permission TG/18/01960/FUL - Install an additional cremator and roof flue).

West Itchenor

WI/22/00842/TCA: Mariner House, Waterstone Close, Itchenor. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Crown reduce by 1.5m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T2).

WI/22/01505/DOM: Little Thatches, Itchenor Road. Refurbishment of existing dwelling and new single storey extension to dwelling and shed.

West Wittering

WW/22/00778/FUL: Land East Of Brook House, Pound Road. Construction of 1 no. dwelling adjacent to existing annex.

WW/22/01646/FUL: Land North-East Of The Truffles, Piggery Hall Lane. Change of use of land to tourist accommodation including siting of 2 no. shepherd's huts and associated works.

Westhampnett

WH/22/01303/DOM: 21 Hamilton Way. Retrospective garden room.

WH/22/01693/FUL: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive. Erection of a new external switchgear room and associated works, including external alterations.

WH/22/01783/ELD: The Yard, Sidengreen Lane, Maudlin. Use of land for the stationing of 1 no. caravan, within the meaning set out in section 29 of the Caravan Sites and Control of Development Act 1960 as expanded by section 12 of the Caravans Sites Act 1968, for residential purposes.