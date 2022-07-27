Bosham

BO/22/01551/DOM: Manor House, Bosham Lane. Removal and replacement of entrance hall, kitchen, service wing and walkway, ground floor extension to south elevation and associated re-landscaping.

BO/22/01689/DOM: Quiet Waters, Bosham Hoe. Proposed boathouse.

BO/22/01722/FUL: Walled Garden Adjacent To Nursery Cottage, Taylors Lane. Change of use, extensions and alterations of glasshouses following demolition of workshop to form habitable accommodation (1 no. dwelling) and storage barn, and landscape enhancements & associated works (alternate scheme to BO/18/01571/FUL).

Boxgrove

BX/22/01860/TCA: Rose Cottage, A285 Redvins Road To Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. Notification of intention to fell 1no. Leylandii tree (T1) and 1no. Pittosporum tree (T2).

Bury

SDNP/22/03506/CEP: Stream Cottage, Bury Common. Consultation on environmental permit application EPR/YB3790RW/A001.

Chichester

CC/22/00750/PA1A: 129 Cedar Drive. Single storey rear extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.8m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 2.5m.

CC/22/01354/LBC: 60 East Street. Remove A/C units and made good. New door 1st floor opening which joined the 2 properties blocked up and made good.

CC/22/01599/FUL: 41 Terminus Road. Demolition of existing property and outbuildings. New motor showroom with 1 no. motor vehicle workshop (Including MOT) and valet prep area - all with associated hard and soft landscaping.

CC/22/01619/DOM: 85 Broyle Road. Proposed two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, extension loft space with addition of 3 no. dormers to east and west elevations.

CC/22/01671/FUL: North House, North Street. Replacement of 16. no first and 17 no. second floor windows and recovering of existing flat roof.

CC/22/01708/DOM: 124 St Pancras. Replacement of conservatory with single storey side extension with alterations to fenestration.

CC/22/01710/LBC: Pallant Court, 10 West Pallant. Roof of original dwelling and small two storey addition stripped, retaining plain clay tiles for reuse. New roofing membrane and new battens installed throughout. New plain clay tiles to match existing to replace existing concrete tiles. New leadwork to valley gutters and flashings where required. Chimney stacks fully repaired including repointing of external brickwork. Tiled fillets around chimney stacks repaired.

CC/22/01724/DOM: 118 Worcester Road. Single storey front extension with revised drive and extended dropped kerb.

CC/22/01834/TCA: Westside, 25 Cleveland Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Japanese Cherry tree.

CC/22/01880/OBG: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road. Proposed amendment to S106 Legal Agreement trigger for the delivery of Local Centre retail unit to shell and core finish from the 325th to the 500th residential occupation.

CC/22/01872/TPA: 142 Orchard Street. Height reduce by 2.5m, reduce by 2m on north sector, 2.5m on east sector and 1m on south and west sectors on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T1) subject to CC/04/00011/TPO.

Cocking

SDNP/22/03052/FUL: Land North West of 210 A286 The Croft to Bex Lane, Cocking Causeway. Change of use of adjacent land to garden, construction of access, parking and turning area and detached timber-framed carport following removal of existing garage.

Earnley

E/22/01810/FUL: 113 Second Avenue, Almodington. Erection of garage and store.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01748/DOM: 6 Grayswood Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed side extension and change of use of garage to create habitable accommodation with alterations to fenestration.

EWB/22/01852/FUL: 43 & 45 East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Redevelopment of the site with 2 no. detached houses and associated works (alternative scheme to planning permission ref: EWB/22/00705/FUL).

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/03077/CND: Ashurst, Lickfold Road. Removal and backfilling of the existing outdoor swimming pool and the construction of a new replacement in-ground outdoor swimming pool with a stone surround in the rear garden curtilage of the existing dwelling house (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/21/05795/HOUS - To re-site swimming pool by a distance of 1.65m into the rear garden).

SDNP/22/03187/HOUS: 2 2 The Stables, Hurstfold Farm Road. Rear single storey extension with 5 no. roof lights and 2 no. dormers to main roof. Home office to rear of dwelling.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/03145/HOUS: Old House, Tripp Hill. Alteration to 1 no. existing window to form a door on south-west elevation with associated pergola. Refurbishment of all external windows. Provision of 2 no. dormers and replacement of external stair to annex. Installation of solar arrays in garden.

SDNP/22/03146/LIS: Old House, Tripp Hill. Rearrangement and refurbishment of internal spaces. Alteration to 1 no. existing window to form a door on south-west elevation with associated pergola. Refurbishment of all external windows. Provision of 2 no. dormers and replacement of external stair to annex. Installation of solar arrays in garden.

Graffham

SDNP/22/02495/HOUS: The Dower House, Graffham Street. Proposed 1st floor window to main dwelling. Single storey lean-to extension, addition of windows and doors and 6 no. solar panels to existing outbuilding.

Harting

SDNP/22/03279/TCA: Flood Pond Cottage, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Poplar trees and 1 no. Fir tree.

Heyshott

SDNP/22/03312/HOUS: Bex Mill Bungalow, Bex Lane. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation and 3 no. new dormer windows.

Linchmere

LM/22/00233/DOM: 11 Copse Road, Hammer. Demolition of existing single storey extension and the erection of two storey and single storey rear extension.

Loxwood

LX/22/01669/DOM: Orchards, Two Ways. Timber orangery to replace existing conservatory.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/03058/FUL: Tappers Barn, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Change of use of disused winery to holiday lets with replacement single storey side extension and demolition of outbuildings.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/03069/LIS: South Downs Centre, North Street. To replace the existing eV rapid charging unit in the car park of the South Downs Centre.

SDNP/22/03122/HOUS: 32 Ashfield Road. Single storey rear extension and associated works.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/03157/HOUS: The Dairy, Diddlesford Manor, Diddlesfold Lane. Insertion of 1 no. window on the south-west elevation.

SDNP/22/03382/PNTEL: Telecommunications Installation, A283 Valentines Lea to Valentines Hill, Valentines Hill. Prior notification of proposed base station upgrades (Ref: CHO012).

Petworth

SDNP/22/03198/HOUS: Leith House, Angel Street. Change use of garage to ancillary habitable accommodation together with replacement of existing link and related external alterations.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00527/DOM: Common House, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Demolition of existing detached garage and conservatory and erection of replacement garage.

Rogate

SDNP/22/02669/FUL: Coldharbour Park Farm, London Road, Rake. Retrospective extended hardstanding and a single garage.

Selsey

SY/22/01431/FUL: Land To The East Of Rhodafrakron, Mill Lane. Construction of a timber storage building.

Sidlesham

SI/22/01458/FUL: Old Farm Barn, Highleigh Road. Erection of 2 no. fences and refurbishment of modern garage.

SI/22/01816/DOM: Weste Wyndes, Selsey Road. Demolition of existing garage and replace with an annexe.

SI/22/01836/ELD: Deanhome Nursery, Keynor Lane. Use of land as a waste transfer yard/scrap metal yard and for the siting of containers for self storage.

Southbourne

SB/22/01309/FUL: 6 St Johns Road. Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of 2 no. semi-detached chalets.

SB/22/01828/DOM: 1 Fairview Cottages, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Demolish existing single storey rear extension and replace with a one and a half storey rear extension.

West Itchenor

WI/22/01613/DOM: Briarfield, Itchenor Road. Two storey side extension. Single storey extensions to front, side and rear including reconfigured porch. Internal and external alterations.

WI/22/01633/TCA: Grapnel, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to cut back lateral branches (all round) by 20% a on 1 no. Cherry tree.

West Wittering

WW/22/01688/DOM: Ardees, 4 Southcote Avenue. Change of use of garage to shower room and store with alterations to the flat roof and fenestration and replacement of wall cladding with render.

WW/22/01694/FUL: Briar Cottage, Meadow Lane. Demolition of existing 1 no. two storey dwelling including associated outbuildings and construction of 1 no. two storey dwelling and associated outbuildings and swimming pool.

WW/22/01721/DOM: Satara, 45 The Crescent. Single storey rear extension and partial change of use of garage to create habitable space with alterations to fenestration.

WW/22/01871/PLD: Summerheys, Elms Lane. Insertion of a new window (North(front) Elevation) to match the existing house, with improved glazing, in an existing reduced opening (sill raised).

Westbourne

WE/22/01674/DOM: 3 Whitley Close. Proposed single storey side and rear extensions.

SDNP/22/02805/HOUS: 4 Aldsworth Manor Barns, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Erection of 1 no. wooden garden shed.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/01822/DOM: Brookbridge House, Durbans Road. Removal of entrance porch canopy on north elevation and erection of new entrance porch on south elevation, alterations to fenestration and re-roofing.

WR/22/01823/LBC: Brookbridge House, Durbans Road. Removal of entrance porch canopy on north elevation and erection of new entrance porch on south elevation, alterations to fenestration, Internal alterations and re-roofing.

SDNP/22/02967/FUL: Westland, Fittleworth Road. Retrospective change use of redundant Piggery to ancillary dwelling.