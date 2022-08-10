Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosham

BO/22/01864/DOM: 9 The Holdens. Change of use of loft to create habitable space with associated works including the insertion of rooflights to front and rear elevations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BO/22/01890/DOM: Dolphin Cottage, 15 Moreton Road. Alterations to roof on west elevation.

SB/22/01903/OUT: Four Acre Nursery, Cooks Lane, Southbourne. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except access) for the development of 40 residential dwellings (Use Class C3), with associated vehicular access, parking and open space. (Photo: Google Maps)

Chichester

CC/22/01803/DOM: 6 Orchard Avenue. Replacement front door and extension to the rear elevation.

CC/22/01869/TCA: 1 14 Cawley House, Cawley Road. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 5.5m (above ground level), remove epicormic growth from trunk up to crown break and reduce to give a 3m clearance from the property on north-west sector on 1 no. Lime tree (T1).

CC/22/01907/DOM: 143 St Pancras. Single storey rear/side kitchen extension. Rear door replaced with sash window. Removal of one internal wall for oak post and beam.

CC/22/01908/LBC: 143 St Pancras. Single storey rear/side kitchen extension. Rear door replaced with sash window. Removal of one internal wall for oak post and beam.

CC/22/01927/DOM: Steddles, Velyn Avenue. Construction of a new roadside boundary wall with segregated vehicle and pedestrian gates.

CC/22/01963/PA1A: 27 Newlands Lane. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.30m (b) maximum height - 2.70m (c) height of eaves - 2.50m.

CC/22/01967/TPA: Land At Rew Lane. Fell 2 no. Sequoia trees (T1 and T2 ), subject to 55/00130/TPO.

CC/22/01979/PA1A: 18 Ormonde Avenue. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.80m (b) maximum height - 3.00m (c) height of eaves - 3.00m.

CC/22/01994/OBG: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Discharge of S106 first schedule, section 8 on outline permission CC/14/01018/OUT - provision of the Havenstoke Park sports pitches.

Cocking

SDNP/22/02693/HOUS: 34 The Croft. Proposed 1st floor extension and internal alternations.

Earnley

E/22/01883/TCA: The Manor House, Clappers Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 4m to south, south-east and south-west sectors, reduce 1 no. limb by up to 4m on west sector (at 4m height) and crown lift by 2m (above building roof level) to east sector on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1), fell 4 no. Lombardy Poplar trees (T2, T3,T4 & T8), 5 no. Leylandii trees (T5 & G1), 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T6), 2 no. Hybrid Poplar trees (T7 & T9), 1 no. Elm tree (T7a), reduce 1 no. limb by up to 7m on west sector (at 3m height), reduce 1 no. limb by up to 7m on west sector, reduce remaining crown back to previous pruning points and mid/upper crown by 5m on east sector (at 4m height) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T10) and height reduce by 5m, reduce by up to 4m on north sector, up to 5m on east sector and crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on north sector on 1 no. Lime tree (T11).

E/22/01965/DOM: Flint Place, Bookers Lane. Rear single storey extension, replacement conservatory and replacement garage. Internal alterations. Associated landscaping.

E/22/01966/LBC: Flint Place, Bookers Lane. Rear single storey extension, replacement conservatory and replacement garage. Internal alterations. Associated landscaping.

E/22/01975/TCA: Hedgehog Hall, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 3 no. Oak trees (quoted as 1, 2 & 3).

Easebourne

SDNP/22/03111/HOUS: 9 Canada Grove. Proposed single storey rear extension and change of use of existing lower level garage into habitable space with changes to fenestration.

SDNP/22/03571/LDP: Holly Cottage, Easebourne Lane. The infilling of the existing porch in brickwork with new entrance doors and windows to match existing.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01777/DOM: 4 Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering. Single storey extensions to front and rear. Single storey first floor extension.

EWB/22/01878/DOM: Avondale, Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey extension and construction of open sided enclosure.

EWB/22/01936/DOM: 8 Admiralty Row, The Parade, East Wittering. Two storey extension to the side elevation.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/03250/HOUS: Fernshaw House, Fridays Hill. Replacement rear conservatory and associated landscaping works.

Fishbourne

FB/22/01855/DOM: Heathcote, 123 Blackboy Lane. Re-roof, insertion of side dormer windows on south elevation. Proposed front dormer windows, insertion of bi-fold doors to the rear elevation and internal alterations.

FB/22/01866/DOM: 22 Newport Drive. Proposed two and single-storey front extension, conversion of integral garage with associated and internal alterations.

Harting

SDNP/22/03304/HOUS: Hurstfield House, B2146 Ditcham Lane To Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Replacement ancillary residential building and removal of 3 no. other ancillary buildings.

Lavant

SDNP/22/03047/FUL: Play Area, Churchmead Close, Mid Lavant. New pedestrian bridge over the River Lavant providing access from mid Lavant via a footpath alongside the river to the village green.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/00201/HOUS: Hill House, School Lane. Replacement porch.

Loxwood

LX/22/01727/FUL: Oaklands, Plaistow Road. Relocation of (above ground) swimming pool and change of use of stables to pump house and changing facilities.

LX/22/01804/DOM: Homeside, Loxwood Road, Alfold Bars. Proposed double garage with creation of habitable space above for use as home office.

LX/22/01854/TPA: Squirrels, 14 Pond Close. Crown reduce by up to 4.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to LX/73/00647/TPO.

Lynchmere

SDNP/22/03161/HOUS: Rosewood, Marley Lane, Fernhurst. Proposed detached garage to replace pool and pool house.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/03209/HOUS: 2 Sandrock House, Petersfield Road. Proposed two storey side extension with internal alterations.

Milland

SDNP/22/03400/HOUS: Park Farm, Rake Road. Reroofing of existing shed. Replacement of corrugated asbestos with clay tiles.

Oving

O/22/01500/FUL: Groves Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Extensions both to existing packhouse and ancillary buildings.

O/22/01987/EIA: Land North Of Drayton Waterside Retail And Leisure, Merston. Request for an EIA Screening Opinion in relation to proposed 33 no. small industrial and warehouse units totalling in 5,706m2 of floor space.

Petworth

SDNP/22/03103/FUL: The Old Tanneries, Byworth Road, Byworth. Change of use of grazing land to extended domestic curtilage to include proposed outdoor tennis court and associated fencing.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/01934/TPA: Troffend, Hogwood Road, Ifold. Reduce south sector by 7m, reduce east sector by 3m and thin remaining canopy by up to 30% on 1 no .Oak tree (T1) subject to PS/86/00780/TPO. Reduce height by 2m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Leyland Cypress hedgerow. Re-pollard down to 6m (back to previous knuckle points) on 11 no. Hornbeam trees within Woodland, W1 subject to PS/87/00783/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/22/02627/HOUS: Court Barn, London Road, Rake. Reinstate dropped curb to provide vehicle access to kennel area of Court Barn.

SDNP/22/03292/FUL: Coldharbour Park Farm, London Road, Rake. Location of 4 no. shipping containers for storage.

Selsey

SY/22/01624/ADV: Land East Of Manor Road. 14 no. non-illuminated flag poles and 2 no. non-illuminated stackboards.

Sidlesham

SI/22/01814/FUL: Windward Nursery, Chalk Lane. Demolition of existing glasshouse and erection of 1 no. 4 bed dwelling and triple garage - alternative to planning permission SI/21/00417/FUL.

SI/22/01848/DOM: Chalk Meadow, Chalk Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension including change of use of garage to create habitable space. Extension to roof with 6 no. dormers and replacement windows.

Southbourne

SB/22/01903/OUT: Four Acre Nursery, Cooks Lane. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except access) for the development of 40 residential dwellings (Use Class C3), with associated vehicular access, parking and open space.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/03429/HOUS: Bailey Cottage, 15 The Street, Stedham. Demolition of existing single storey rear extension and detached garage to be replaced with a new single storey rear extension and a summer house.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/02956/FUL: Carriage House, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Demolition of stables and pole barn. Construction of replacement building comprising a one-bedroom holiday let and vehicle store.

Tangmere

TG/22/01790/TPA: 33 Middleton Gardens. Reduce height by approx. 5.5m, widths by up to 2m (all round) and crown lift by up to 4.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1, TPO'd as T59C). Reduce height by approx. 4.5m, widths by up to 1.5m (all round) and crown lift by up to 4.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T2, TPO'd as T59C) subject to TG/91/01021/TPO.

TG/22/01940/TPA: 10 Nettleton Avenue. Reduce back 1 no. leader branch/stem (upper north-east sector) by up to 4m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T61) subject to TG/79/01015/TPO.

West Lavington

SDNP/22/03589/TCA: Hesworth, 8 Closewalks Wood. Notification of intention to fell to leave a 4m pole on 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

West Wittering

WW/22/01678/PLD: 23 Elmstead Park Road. Construction of a storage shed.

WW/22/01964/DOM: Coast House, East Strand. Alteration and extensions to existing store to form 1st floor home office.

Westbourne

WE/22/01774/DOM: Churchfield Cottage, Westbourne Road. Proposed drop kerb.