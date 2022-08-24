Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birdham

BI/22/00896/DOM: Sherwood, Redmoor Estate, Main Road. Rear extension and internal alterations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BI/22/02102/TPA: Beechway, Martins Lane. Crown reduce by 25% (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak Tree (T2) subject to BI/01/00039/TPO.

TG/22/01711/FUL: Cassons Restaurant, Arundel Road, Tangmere. Change of use of existing restaurant to create 3 no. residential units and erection of 4 no. additional dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

Bosham

BO/22/02070/DOM: 8 Mariners Terrace, Shore Road. Single storey rear infill extension, internal changes to dwelling and reinstatement of window in existing boathouse.

BO/22/02071/LBC: 8 Mariners Terrace, Shore Road. Single storey rear infill extension, internal changes to dwelling and reinstatement of window in existing boathouse.

Bury

SDNP/22/03527/FUL: Foxbury Farm, West Burton Road, West Burton. Convert main barn into 4 no. bedroom dwelling. Convert secondary barn to offices/storage and change of use of smaller barn to storage. Alterations to vehicle access from West Burton Road and new landscaping.

SDNP/22/03816/BBPN: Land at The Squire and Horse Inn and Bury Hill, Bury Common. To install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus 3 no. 9m poles.

Chichester

CC/22/00880/DOM: 49 Broyle Road. Front elevation ground floor replacement canopy, new porch, new bay window, 2 no. first floor replacement windows and second floor dormer replacement. Insertion of 3 no. windows on north/side elevation. New dormer on rear elevation, and new skylight on single storey rear extension. Rendered boundary walls to front driveway.

CC/22/01709/DOM: Pallant Court, 10 West Pallant. Roof of original dwelling and small two storey addition stripped, retaining plain clay tiles for reuse. New roofing membrane and new battens installed throughout. New plain clay tiles to match existing to replace existing concrete tiles. New leadwork to valley gutters and flashings where required. Chimney stacks fully repaired including repointing of external brickwork. Tiled fillets around chimney stacks repaired.

CC/22/01972/LBC: 53 North Street. Removal of rotten timber to shop front and internal alterations to erect stud walling. Reintroduction of original cornice.

CC/22/01985/ADV: Pizza Hut, Portfield Way. 1 no. internally illuminated totem sign.

CC/22/01990/FUL: 84-85 East Street. Replacement flat roof felt covering.

CC/22/01991/LBC: 84-85 East Street. Replacement flat roof felt covering.

CC/22/02042/FUL: 8 South Street. Change of use from office to 1 no. flat at 1st and 2nd floor and associated internal alterations. Retention of shop at ground floor with associated internal alterations. No external alterations.

CC/22/02043/LBC: 8 South Street. Change of use from office to 1 no. flat at 1st and 2nd floor and associated internal alterations. Retention of shop at ground floor with associated internal alterations. No external alterations.

CC/22/02067/DOM: 8 Hawthorn Close. Detached garden store.

Duncton

SDNP/22/03717/HOUS: Tall Timbers, Burton Park Road. Construction of a raised platform and balustrade to incorporate it.

SDNP/22/03823/LIS: Flat 8 Burton House, Burton Park Road. Proposed 1 no. rooflight to utility room (amendment to permission SDNP/21/06073/LIS).

Easebourne

SDNP/22/03745/CND: The Old Pump House, Henley Old Road, Henley. New garage. (Varitaion of condition 2 of permission SDNP/22/01361/HOUS - reduce the size of the garage).

SDNP/22/03761/LDP: 4 Weavers Close. 1 no. front porch, 2 no. roof windows to front elevation, 3 no. roof windows to rear elevation and 1 no. window to existing front gable with various alterations to fenestration.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01157/FUL: Land North Of Grasmere, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Change of use of land from agricultural to private residential domestic use.

EWB/22/01924/FUL: Land East Of 10 Downview Close, East Wittering. Construction of 1 no. 3 bedroom detached dwelling and 2 no. semi-detached, 3 bedroom dwellings.

EWB/22/02082/DOM: 32 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Replacement rear conservatory,.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/03554/LIS: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Demolition of existing conservatory. External and internal alterations including changes to fenestration and associated hard landscaping alterations.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/03599/FUL: Pheasant Copse, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Replacement dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling and garage.

SDNP/22/03790/LDP: Rookhanger, Copyhold Lane. Lawful development certificate for proposed single storey rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/22/01690/DOM: 19 Godwin Way. Single storey rear /side extension.

FB/22/02029/DOM: North Villa, Main Road. Re-roofing, internal alterations and replacement of existing garage doors.

FB/22/02030/LBC: North Villa, Main Road. Re-roofing, internal alterations and replacement of existing garage doors.

Funtington

FU/22/01105/DOM: The Orchard, Scant Road, East Hambrook. Demolition of existing and erection of replacement outbuilding.

Graffham

SDNP/22/03799/LIS: Ladywell Cottage, Graffham Street. Single storey rear/side extension, replacement windows, removal of modern fireplace and extension of chimney stack to south elevation.

SDNP/22/03878/HOUS: The Malt House, The Street. Garden room extension, new opening to side extension, replacement windows, internal alterations and repairs.

SDNP/22/03879/LIS: The Malt House, The Street. Garden room extension, new opening to side extension, replacement windows, internal alterations and repairs.

Hunston

HN/22/02073/DOM: Freshwater, 3 Cherry Tree Close. Proposed 2 no. Velux windows to main roof, and erection of an attached new garage.

Lavant

SDNP/22/03521/CND: Norton House, Lower Road, East Lavant. Erection of two storey rear extension. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/21/04215/HOUS - substitute drawings to reduce scale of the extension).

Loxwood

LX/22/00785/DOM: Hurst Farmhouse, Skiff Lane. Extensions and alterations to the existing rear ground floor extension including changes to fenestration.

LX/22/01338/TPA: Penlands, 7 Pond Close. Cut back 2 no. large branches (overhanging the footpath and garden of 4 Oak Grove) on west sector to within 1m of the rear fence of Penlands on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 1). Cut back 8 no. large branches (overhanging the footpath and garden of 4 Oak Grove) on west sector to within 1m of the rear fence of Penlands on 1 no. Horse Chestnut Tree (quoted as 2), within Area, A1 subject to 73/00647/TPO.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/03461/FUL: Meadow Cottage, Cotchet Lane. Erection of a dwelling together with associated works following demolition of existing dwelling.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/02787/TCA: Land at Gilbert Hannam Close. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2.5m and remove 10 no. crossing branches within the tree's canopy on 1 no. Hornbeam tree.

SDNP/22/03468/HOUS: Peacocks, Chichester Road, West Lavington. Erection of single storey side extension and replacement of all existing windows with PPC double glazed windows with glazing bars.

SDNP/22/03558/LIS: Barclays Bank, North Street. Restoration of frontage on former Barclays Bank building.

SDNP/22/03760/TCA: Box Cottage, 50 Petersfield Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and 1 no. Conifer tree (T2).

Milland

SDNP/22/03718/CND: Wardley Farm Cottage, Wardley Lane. Demolition of the existing residential dwelling and replacement with two storey three bedroom residential building - Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/21/05788/FUL - addition of 1 no. dormer window on east elevation.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/03738/HOUS: West Broadlands, Cripplecrutch Hill. Erection of single storey side/rear extension following demolition of existing single storey structures.

Petworth

SDNP/22/01964/LIS: Runacre House, Rosemary Lane. Internal alterations from storeroom to wc and coat room.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/01811/DOM: Oak Lodge, The Drive, Ifold. Enlargement of 2. no dormers on the rear elevation with a new flat roof dormer between.

PS/22/01946/DOM: 1 Hawthorn Close, Ifold. Proposed double car port.

PS/22/02107/DOM: Shorts Farm, Dungate Road, Plaistow. Erection of two storey rear extension.

Rogate

SDNP/22/03695/APNR: Field West of The Dower House, A272 Fyning Lane to Terwick Lane. Prior approval for the proposed agricultural track following prior notification SDNP/22/03448/APNR (Please see Agricultural Justification Statement).

Selsey

SY/22/01219/FUL: 3 Hillfield Road. Extension to existing outbuilding and new storage shed.

SY/22/01499/PA1A: 20 Gill Way. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4m (b) maximum height - 2.7m (c) height of eaves - 2.7m.

Sidlesham

SI/22/00030/DOM: 1 Willow Glen, Selsey Road. 3 no. dormers, 1 no. Juliette balcony, 1 no. porch with associated roof works and various alterations including changes to fenestration.

Southbourne

SB/22/01005/FUL: The Sussex Brewery, 36 Main Road. Partial demolition, conversion, and alterations of the detached outbuilding adjacent to the public house to create a 3-bedroom chalet bungalow with associated parking and landscaping.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/03564/FUL: Wildham, Wildham Lane. Construction of swimming pool and associated. Change of Use of land from agricultural to residential, biodiversity enhancement (part-retrospective).

SDNP/22/03611/HOUS: Rookwood Cottage, 46 Dean Lane End, Forestside. Two-storey rear extension to west elevation, 2 no. new dormers to east and south elevation, demolish existing chimney to south elevation and install new window. Realign ridge at north elevation. Internal alterations to first floor layouts.

Tangmere

TG/22/01711/FUL: Cassons Restaurant, Arundel Road. Change of use of existing restaurant to create 3 no. residential units and erection of 4 no. additional dwellings.

TG/22/01977/TCA: 6 Dukes Cottages, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1m and reduce south sector by up to 2m on 1 no Ash tree.

Tillington

SDNP/22/03535/HOUS: Westbrook House, Westbrook House Drive, Upperton. Refurbishment and minor alterations to the barn, stables and granary at Westbrook House.

SDNP/22/03536/LIS: Westbrook House, Westbrook House Drive, Upperton. Refurbishment and minor alterations to the barn, stables and granary at Westbrook House.

West Wittering

WW/22/00687/DOM: Camber Court, Rookwood Lane. Refurbishment of existing house with development of a partial first floor roof space to habitable accommodation.

Westbourne

WE/22/01943/FUL: Land East Of Monk's Hill. Change of use of land to a private gypsy and traveller caravan site, 1 no. mobile home, 1 no. touring caravan and 1 no. utility day room and associated development.

WE/22/02108/DOM: 20 Kingfisher Drive. Removal of existing rear conservatory and timber sheds. Construction of a single storey flat roof side/rear extension.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/00098/DOM: 7 Council Cottages, Durbans Road. 2 storey side and rear extension, loft conversion with dormer window, front entrance porch, and associated landscaping including new rearranged driveway and access. Relocation of existing garage.