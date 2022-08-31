Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 24-31.
Bepton
SDNP/22/03888/HOUS: Half Acre, Bepton Road. Single storey rear extension, front link extension. Replace tile hanging with timber cladding. New porch internal floor plan alterations. New car port.
Birdham
BI/22/02064/FUL: Tideways, Lock Lane. Like for like replacement timber sea wall on existing sea defence line.
BI/22/02149/FUL: Land North Of Cowdry Nursery, Sidlesham Lane. Erection of barn for land management purposes.
Chichester
CC/22/02039/FUL: 15 South Street. Repainting of existing shopfront and new signage to fascia.
CC/22/02040/LBC: 15 South Street. Repainting of existing shopfront and new signage to fascia.
CC/22/02125/TCA: Street Record, Clydesdale Avenue. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous pollard points) on 8 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1 to T9).
CC/22/02169/ADV: 15 South Stree. Proposed change of current lettering paint colour on 1 no. existing fascia sign and shopfront.
CC/22/02189/PA16A: Land At The Eternal Maker, 41 Terminus Road. 1 x 24m high ground based type 1S lattice tower fixed on concrete base, 6 x multi-band sector antenna fixed onto tower headframe, 2 x 0.6m DIA transmission dishes fixed onto tower headframe, 1 x MK5B Link AC cabinet, 1 x D-Airo cabinet, 1 x Komodo cabinet, 1.8m high paliside fence around 6.5m x 6.5m compound and 1m pedestrian access gate and other ancillary equipment and cabling.
Chidham & Hambrook
CH/22/01600/DOM: Willington, 56 Maybush Drive, Nutbourne. Demolition of existing single storey section of building including garage, bathroom and kitchen. Erection of new single storey extension and conversion of loft into habitable space.
Donnington
D/22/01989/DOM: 67 Grosvenor Road. Partial conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Addition of pitched roof to front with adjacent porch.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/22/02091/DOM: Hows Den, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. First floor/roof extension, reconfiguration, external remodelling and outbuildings.
EWB/22/02106/DOM: Tiptop, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Proposed ground floor extension, 1st floor extension including external remodelling and fenestration alternations, new balcony and demolition of existing conservatory.
EWB/22/02136/FUL: Mans Rest, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Change of use of land as a travelling showpersons site. (Variation of condition 9 of permission EWB/20/02299/FUL to allow an additional twin unit mobile home and touring caravan on the site for occupation by son and his family).
Graffham
SDNP/22/03711/TCA: Boswells Cottage, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to prune by 25%, crown thin by 15% and crown lift by 10%. Install a cobra branch support system (the Horse Chestnut tree) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 1) and 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as 2).
Lavant
SDNP/22/03847/HOUS: 10 East View Close, Mid Lavant. First floor side extension.
Loxwood
LX/22/02066/LBC: Walthurst Farmhouse, Walthurst Lane. 2 storey extension and additional 1 no. domer window.
LX/22/02109/ELD: Beech Farm, Roundstreet Common. Existing Lawful Development to confirm the laying of a hardstanding yard area for in excess of 4 years.
Midhurst
SDNP/22/03548/HOUS: 10 Wyndham Place. Create access to front of property, create a single car parking space with electric charging point, with dropped kerb.
Petworth
SDNP/22/03902/HOUS: 1 Pound Place, Pound Street. Part conversion of garage into ancillary accommodation and replacement of former pool and concrete paths.
Rogate
SDNP/22/03447/HOUS: Old Fyning House, A272 From Fyning Lane To Terwick Lane. 1 no. garden shed.
SDNP/22/03737/HOUS: Oakdown, Durford Wood. Replacement of existing conservatory.
Selsey
SY/22/01821/DOM: 15 Marine Gardens. Single storey front extension. Increase in pitch to side roof, incorporation of porch, addition of front and rear dormers to create room in the roof void, addition of a front balcony and replacement of windows and doors (revised application from 22/00868/DOM).
SY/22/02145/PA1A: Dorim, 12 Orchard Avenue. Single storey conservatory to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.45m (b) maximum height - 3.29m (c) height of eaves - 3.25m.
Singleton
SDNP/22/03904/HOUS: 1 Grooms Yard, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Proposed single storey rear extension.
SDNP/22/03905/LIS: 1 Grooms Yard, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Proposed single storey rear extension.
Stoughton
SDNP/22/03935/BBPN: The Old Coal Yard, Dean Lane End, Forestside. Openreach proposed 21 metres of PVC Duct,1 no. Jointing Chamber and 2 no. Poles with all associated cables, wires and attachments.
SDNP/22/03961/LIS: Stansted House, Broad Walk, Stansted. Maintenance and repair of damaged and deteriorated walling that adjoins or forms part of the listed walled garden.
Tillington
SDNP/22/02447/HOUS: 1 Hilltop, Cemetery Lane. Single storey rear extension.
Upwaltham
SDNP/22/01909/FUL: St Marys Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road To Droke Lane. Demolition of existing stables/straw and hay storage building and replacement building.
West Wittering
WW/22/01625/DOM: Amery Cottage, Wellsfield. Proposed front and rear side extensions.