Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bepton

SDNP/22/03888/HOUS: Half Acre, Bepton Road. Single storey rear extension, front link extension. Replace tile hanging with timber cladding. New porch internal floor plan alterations. New car port.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birdham

CC/22/02189/PA16A: Land At The Eternal Maker, 41 Terminus Road. 1 x 24m high ground based type 1S lattice tower fixed on concrete base, 6 x multi-band sector antenna fixed onto tower headframe, 2 x 0.6m DIA transmission dishes fixed onto tower headframe, 1 x MK5B Link AC cabinet, 1 x D-Airo cabinet, 1 x Komodo cabinet, 1.8m high paliside fence around 6.5m x 6.5m compound and 1m pedestrian access gate and other ancillary equipment and cabling. (Photo: Google Maps)

BI/22/02064/FUL: Tideways, Lock Lane. Like for like replacement timber sea wall on existing sea defence line.

BI/22/02149/FUL: Land North Of Cowdry Nursery, Sidlesham Lane. Erection of barn for land management purposes.

Chichester

CC/22/02039/FUL: 15 South Street. Repainting of existing shopfront and new signage to fascia.

CC/22/02040/LBC: 15 South Street. Repainting of existing shopfront and new signage to fascia.

CC/22/02125/TCA: Street Record, Clydesdale Avenue. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous pollard points) on 8 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1 to T9).

CC/22/02169/ADV: 15 South Stree. Proposed change of current lettering paint colour on 1 no. existing fascia sign and shopfront.

CC/22/02189/PA16A: Land At The Eternal Maker, 41 Terminus Road. 1 x 24m high ground based type 1S lattice tower fixed on concrete base, 6 x multi-band sector antenna fixed onto tower headframe, 2 x 0.6m DIA transmission dishes fixed onto tower headframe, 1 x MK5B Link AC cabinet, 1 x D-Airo cabinet, 1 x Komodo cabinet, 1.8m high paliside fence around 6.5m x 6.5m compound and 1m pedestrian access gate and other ancillary equipment and cabling.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/01600/DOM: Willington, 56 Maybush Drive, Nutbourne. Demolition of existing single storey section of building including garage, bathroom and kitchen. Erection of new single storey extension and conversion of loft into habitable space.

Donnington

D/22/01989/DOM: 67 Grosvenor Road. Partial conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Addition of pitched roof to front with adjacent porch.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/02091/DOM: Hows Den, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. First floor/roof extension, reconfiguration, external remodelling and outbuildings.

EWB/22/02106/DOM: Tiptop, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Proposed ground floor extension, 1st floor extension including external remodelling and fenestration alternations, new balcony and demolition of existing conservatory.

EWB/22/02136/FUL: Mans Rest, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Change of use of land as a travelling showpersons site. (Variation of condition 9 of permission EWB/20/02299/FUL to allow an additional twin unit mobile home and touring caravan on the site for occupation by son and his family).

Graffham

SDNP/22/03711/TCA: Boswells Cottage, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to prune by 25%, crown thin by 15% and crown lift by 10%. Install a cobra branch support system (the Horse Chestnut tree) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 1) and 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as 2).

Lavant

SDNP/22/03847/HOUS: 10 East View Close, Mid Lavant. First floor side extension.

Loxwood

LX/22/02066/LBC: Walthurst Farmhouse, Walthurst Lane. 2 storey extension and additional 1 no. domer window.

LX/22/02109/ELD: Beech Farm, Roundstreet Common. Existing Lawful Development to confirm the laying of a hardstanding yard area for in excess of 4 years.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/03548/HOUS: 10 Wyndham Place. Create access to front of property, create a single car parking space with electric charging point, with dropped kerb.

Petworth

SDNP/22/03902/HOUS: 1 Pound Place, Pound Street. Part conversion of garage into ancillary accommodation and replacement of former pool and concrete paths.

Rogate

SDNP/22/03447/HOUS: Old Fyning House, A272 From Fyning Lane To Terwick Lane. 1 no. garden shed.

SDNP/22/03737/HOUS: Oakdown, Durford Wood. Replacement of existing conservatory.

Selsey

SY/22/01821/DOM: 15 Marine Gardens. Single storey front extension. Increase in pitch to side roof, incorporation of porch, addition of front and rear dormers to create room in the roof void, addition of a front balcony and replacement of windows and doors (revised application from 22/00868/DOM).

SY/22/02145/PA1A: Dorim, 12 Orchard Avenue. Single storey conservatory to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.45m (b) maximum height - 3.29m (c) height of eaves - 3.25m.

Singleton

SDNP/22/03904/HOUS: 1 Grooms Yard, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Proposed single storey rear extension.

SDNP/22/03905/LIS: 1 Grooms Yard, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/03935/BBPN: The Old Coal Yard, Dean Lane End, Forestside. Openreach proposed 21 metres of PVC Duct,1 no. Jointing Chamber and 2 no. Poles with all associated cables, wires and attachments.

SDNP/22/03961/LIS: Stansted House, Broad Walk, Stansted. Maintenance and repair of damaged and deteriorated walling that adjoins or forms part of the listed walled garden.

Tillington

SDNP/22/02447/HOUS: 1 Hilltop, Cemetery Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Upwaltham

SDNP/22/01909/FUL: St Marys Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road To Droke Lane. Demolition of existing stables/straw and hay storage building and replacement building.

West Wittering

WW/22/01625/DOM: Amery Cottage, Wellsfield. Proposed front and rear side extensions.