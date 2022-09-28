Bepton

SDNP/22/03973/TCA: Park Cottage, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to reduce by up to 3m south sector (overhang to neighbouring boundary) on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).

Birdham

EWB/22/02214/FULEIA: Stubcroft Farm, Stubcroft Lane, East Wittering. Erection of 280 no. residential dwellings (including affordable housing), associated highway and landscape works, open space and flexible retail and community floorspace (Use Classes E and F). (Photo: Google Maps)

BI/22/01344/DOM: Apple Trees, Burlow Close. Single storey front extension, proposed rear dormers, and internal/external alterations. Retrospective permission for flat roof to garage/study (amendments to16/04076/DOM).

Bury

SDNP/22/03516/HOUS: Tumbleweed, Bury Common. Installation of 1 no. shepherd hut on drive and 1 no. shed/studio with covered storage area in garden.

SDNP/22/03566/HOUS: Newoods Farm, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Alterations and extensions to include a single storey link extension to the existing dairy barn and conversion to ancillary accommodation, a new garden room extension, new outside swimming pool and pool house and replace existing redundant stables with a new oak framed cart barn.

SDNP/22/04345/TCA: Leabridge Farmhouse, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Poplar tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/22/01675/FUL: 79 Oving Road. Extensions and alterations to create additional 1 no. three-bedroom dwelling, including 1 no. dormer, alterations to fenestration and associated roof works.

CC/22/02044/DOM: 9 Salisbury Way. Replacement flat roof porch and raised roof height to the integral garage.

CC/22/02164/TPA: Road Verge Of Otway Road. Crown reduce by 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Lime tree (T518). Re-pollard down to approx. 5m (above ground level) (keeping lower epicormic growth) on 1 no. Silver Maple tree (T531). Re-pollard down to approx. 4.5m (above ground level) (keeping lower epicormic growth) on 1 no. Silver Maple tree (T520). All within Group, G1 subject to CC/06/00025/TPO.

CC/22/02206/TCA: Minerva Theatre, Broyle Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lime tree (T01).

CC/22/02207/FUL: Chichester Nuffield Hospital, Broyle Road. Installation of 2 no. temporary portakabin buildings to be used as additional office and toilet space for a period of 260 weeks.

CC/22/02271/DOM: 14 Brandy Hole Lane. Extensions and alterations to existing house, addition of new carport/garage and modification of existing carport to create open garden pavilion.

CC/22/02300/DOM: 164 Little Breach. Single storey rear extension and single storey front garage extension.

CC/22/02368/TPA: Cedar Cottage, The Drive. Fell 1 no. Scotts Pine tree (T1, TPO no T25) and 1 no. Blue Cedar tree (T2, TPO no T26), subject to 55/00130/TPO.

CC/22/02410/TPA: Mytchett House, Cassells Road. Reduce widths on north, east and west sectors by 2m on 1 no. Box Elder tree (567) and root pruning (cutting root up to 25mm in diameter to clear root down to 1m to install root barriers along sides either side of footpath and outside the root protection areas on 1 no. Box Elder tree (T569),1 no. London Plane tree (570) and 1 no. Silver Maple tree (571). All within Group, G1 subject to CC/06/00025/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/02273/FUL: Orchard Farm, Caravan And Camping Site, Drift Lane, Chidham. Demolition of existing 1 no. workshop and creation of 1 no. workshop to north of site access.

Earnley

E/22/01586/DOM: 138 Easton Lane, Sidlesham. Single storey extension to front (east) elevation.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/05966/HOUS: Old Stables, Hollist Lane. Proposed first floor extension and part single, part two storey and part single storey rear extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/01558/DOM: 25 Grayswood Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed rear and side extension.

EWB/22/02214/FULEIA: Stubcroft Farm, Stubcroft Lane, East Wittering. Erection of 280 no. residential dwellings (including affordable housing), associated highway and landscape works, open space and flexible retail and community floorspace (Use Classes E and F).

EWB/22/02235/OUT: Land At Stubcroft Farm, Stubcroft Lane, East Wittering. Outline application (with all matters reserved accept Access) for the construction of sheltered living accommodation.

EWB/22/02268/DOM: 23 Elcombe Close, Bracklesham. Internal garage conversion and single storey extension to rear.

Ebernoe

SDNP/22/04451/CEP: 1&2 Capels Cottages, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Environment Agency Permit Application Consultation - EPR/YB3692NE.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/04375/FUL: Greenacres Farm, Trotton Road, Elsted. Replacement dwelling and garage.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/03256/HOUS: Copyhold, Copyhold Lane. Replacement outbuildings.

SDNP/22/03940/HOUS: 1 Benifold Place. Single storey side extension.

SDNP/22/03976/FUL: Scotlands Farm, Telegraph Hill. Amendments to approved planning permission SDNP/21/04368/FUL - Proposed extension of dwelling to include basement level, two front dormers, swimming pool and associated works.

Fishbourne

FB/22/02356/TCA: Little Dolphins, Main Road. Notification of intention to reduce height (east, south and west sectors) by 1m on 1 no. Plum tree (T1).

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/03979/FUL: Fittleworth House, Bedham Lane. Retrospective application for the installation of a ground source heat pump within field and ground source heat pump boiler within existing cellar.

Funtington

SDNP/22/04147/HOUS: Little Quinnings, Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. Front porch extension.

SDNP/22/04278/TCA: Windmill Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Notification of intention to crown raise to 5m on 1 no. Common Beech tree (quoted as A). Height reduce by 1m on southeast and west sector and width reduce by 1m and remove lateral shoots on 1 no. Birch tree (quoted as B).

Harting

SDNP/22/03769/HOUS: The Little Cottage, Elsted Road, South Harting. Fenestration changes to the rear elevation.

Hunston

HN/22/02350/PA3Q: Land South-West Of Kipson Bank Farm, Selsey Road. Change of use of agricultural building to 2 no. three-bedroom dwellings (C3 Use Class).

HN/22/02371/TCA: The Rectory, Church Lane. Notification of intention to pollard to approx. 2.5m (above ground level) on 2 no. Crack Willow tress (quoted as T1 and T3) and pollard back to previous pollard points on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T2).

Linch

SDNP/22/04077/LIS: The Old Stables, Hollycombe Lane. Internal and external repairs and renovations with various alterations including removal of internal walls, changes to fenestration and replacement of windows and doors. Single-storey extension to north elevation.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/04326/HOUS: Old Bakery, The Street. Garden office.

Loxwood

LX/22/02278/DOM: Brookland House, Skiff Lane. Single and two-storey extensions to east elevation with 1 no. additional dormer and internal alterations.

LX/22/02279/LBC: Brookland House, Skiff Lane. Single and two-storey extensions to east elevation with 1 no. additional dormer and internal alterations.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/04126/HOUS: Meadow Cottage, Cotchet Lane. Erection of 1 no. garage and associated works following demolition of existing 3 no. outbuildings.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/03607/HOUS: Rowan Lodge, Carron Lane. Erection of first floor side extension, single storey rear extension, change of use of attached garage to habitable accommodation, and associated internal and external alterations.

SDNP/22/03964/HOUS: 41 Elmleigh. Rear first floor roof dormer extension, 3 no. rooflights to front elevation.

Milland

SDNP/22/03931/HOUS: 1 Lake Cottages, Cooks Pond Road. Proposed open porches over front and back doors, replacement timber windows throughout ground and first floors and external doors. Conversion of open bay garage to studio/office and games room.

SDNP/22/04035/FUL: Oak Tree Farm, Iping Road. Demolition and replacement dwelling, swimming pool, pool house and outbuildings. Proposed tennis court with associated landscaping works.

Oving

O/21/03693/DOM: 2 Briar Close. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include raised roofline with steeper pitched roof.

O/22/02202/FUL: Land North Of Drayton Waterside, A259 Eastbound, Merston. Construction of Business Park with associated parking and landscaping.

O/22/02344/REM: Land On The North Side Of Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Application for the Approval of Reserved Matters following Outline Planning Permission O/11/05283/OUT (as varied by O/18/02326/FUL) - relating to the site layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for 13 dwellings - Variation of Condition 1 of reserved matters approval O/19/01983/REM to change two plots from 2-bedroom houses to 3-bedroom houses (Plot 2 and 8), remove the car port associated with a 3-bedroom house (Plot 3) and add a chimney to Plot 6.

Petworth

SDNP/22/03255/FUL: Fineline Joinery, North Street. Replacement wood store building.

SDNP/22/04240/HOUS: Limbo Farm, London Road. Internal and external alterations to existing outbuildings to enable use as a residential annexe.

SDNP/22/04241/LIS: Limbo Farm, London Road. Internal and external alterations to existing outbuildings to enable use as a residential annexe.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/01635/DOM: Dibbinsdale, Chalk Road, Ifold. Extensions and alterations to ground and first floors.

PS/22/02257/DOM: Haida, Chalk Road, Ifold. Proposed 2 storey side extension, part roof extension, porch extension and associated changes to fenestration.

Rogate

SDNP/22/04160/HOUS: Hillview Cottage, Upper Fynings Lane. Two storey side extension and external alterations.

Selsey

SY/22/02196/FUL: Land To The Side And Rear Of 99 - 101 High Street. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 5 no. dwellings (alternative design for blocks 2 and 3 originally approved under permissions SY/18/00951/FUL and SY/18/00952/LBC).

SY/22/02277/DOM: 15 Beacon Drive. Demolishment of existing rear conservatory, erection of single storey side extension, change of use of garage to create habitable accommodation with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

Sidlesham

SI/22/02345/ELD: Bramble Stables, Chalk Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for use of building as a carpentry workshop.

Singleton

SDNP/22/04388/TCA: Orchard Cottage, 34 Foxhall, Charlton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Flowering Cherry trees (quoted as T1 and T2).

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/04285/TCA: Cherry Tree Cottage, The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (quoted as T1). Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Flowering Cherry tree (quoted as T2).

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/03787/FUL: Barlavington Manor, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Erection of 2 no. extra care bungalows.

SDNP/22/04061/TCA: Old Rectory, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to crown lift by 4m from Rectory garden grass level on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as X). Prune 4 no. dead branches on east sector(s) of 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as Y). Fell 1 no. Leylandii tree and 1 no. Holly (quoted as Z).

West Itchenor

WI/22/01981/DOM: Westerlies, Shipton Green Lane. Replacement two storey side extension, rear single storey extension with raised decking, front porch extension, 1 no. rear facing dormer and enlargement of existing dormer.

West Wittering

WW/22/01162/DOM: 4 Summerfield Road. Single storey rear extension. Dormer to rear. Internal alterations.

WW/22/02233/DOM: 4 Mill Gardens. New window on first floor south elevation.

WW/22/02247/FUL: Little Trees, Wellsfield. Replacement dwelling and associated works - Variation to Condition 2 of Planning Permission WW/21/02859/FUL - alterations to garaging and proposed link between house and garage.

Westbourne

WE/22/01910/DOM: Poates Cottage, The Square. Proposed 2 storey extension with associated landscaping following demolition of the existing extension.

WE/22/01955/DOM: The Rectory, Westbourne Road. Replacement of all external windows and doors.

WE/22/02021/DOM: 28 Mill Road. Erection of single storey rear and side extension.

WE/22/02364/TCA: Willow Bank, King Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T1).