The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 23-30.

Birdham

BI/22/02938/DOM: West Winds, Westlands Lane. Construction of a boat store/garage to front of dwelling and new building for home office/ancillary accommodation in rear garden following demolition of existing garden room/boat store.

Bosham

CC/22/02807/REM: Phase 8, Chapel Green, Blomfield Drive, Graylingwell Park, Chichester. Approval of reserved matters concerning phase 8 Chapel Green regarding development detail for 36 no. new homes, parking, estate roads, landscaping and all other matters pursuant to outline planning permission CC/14/01018/OUT. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/22/02553/DOM: Brooks Farm Cottage, Brooks Lane. Detached garage with home office above.

BO/22/02804/FUL: Longshore, Bosham Hoe. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling and 1 no. detached garage with ancillary accommodation above, replaced with the construction of 1 no. dwelling with detached store and pergola. Installation of photovoltaic panel array on roof of existing boat house.

BO/22/02825/TPA: Tremylets, Green Lane. Fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T5) subject to BO/02/00093/TPO.

BO/22/02857/DOM: Southwood Farm, Flint Barn, Shore Road. Installation of conservation rooflight to rear elevation.

BO/22/02933/TPA: Reedness Cottage, Bosham Lane. Remove 1 no. limb at 6m height on the south sector, remove 1 no. limb at 6m height on the north sector and reduce 1no. limb by 3m at 8m height on the south west sector on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to 72/00046/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/22/02872/ELD: Oak House, Strettington Lane, Strettington. Existing lawful development conversion of existing loft over garage to home office/ancillary space.

BX/22/02886/FUL: Oak House, Strettington Lane, Strettington. Retrospective change of use of outbuilding to holiday let and/or annex.

Chichester

CC/22/02680/DOM: 85 Willowbed Drive. Demolishment of existing conservatory. Single storey front and rear extensions. Two storey side and rear extension. Loft conversion with hip to half hip extension and rear facing flat roof dormer.

CC/22/02742/TPA: 7 Donegall Avenue. Reduce height by approx. 4m and reduce all sectors by approx. 1.5m on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to.

CC/22/02746/FUL: 31-33 South Street. 3 no. awnings.

CC/22/02760/DOM: Pallant Court, 10 West Pallant. Addition of solar PV panels to the existing roof.

CC/22/02762/LBC: Pallant Court, 10 West Pallant. Addition of solar PV panels to the existing roof.

CC/22/02807/REM: Phase 8, Chapel Green, Blomfield Drive, Graylingwell Park. Approval of reserved matters concerning phase 8 Chapel Green regarding development detail for 36 no. new homes, parking, estate roads, landscaping and all other matters pursuant to outline planning permission CC/14/01018/OUT.

CC/22/02827/TPA: 18 - 25 Tannery Close. Reduce height (ascending branches) by up to 1.5m, reduce west and east sectors by up to 2m and reduce south sector by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to CC/09/00129/TPO.

CC/22/02828/PLD: 106 Grove Road. Single storey side extension.

CC/22/02830/DOM: Longmeadow, Pine Grove. New cladding, clay tile roof, windows, roof light, porch, rear dormer on roof and chimney removal - Varition of conditions 2 & 3 of Planning Permission CC/22/02139/DOM to substitute the roof tiles to natural slate.

CC/22/02832/PLD: 75 Westgate. Hip to gable and change of loft space to habitable accommodation with new dormers.

CC/22/02875/TPA: High Trees, Chestnut Avenue. Crown reduce by 4m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T2) within Area, A2 subject to CC/61/00133/TPO.

CC/22/02841/DOM: 8 Pound Farm Road. Replacement garage.

CC/22/02856/TPA: 17 Hunters Way. Reduce heights by up to 6m and reduce north and south sectors by up to 2.5m on 8 no. Sycamore trees (T2 to T9). All 8 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to CC/77/00238/TPO.

CC/22/02864/DOM: 23 Washington Street. Replace existing kitchen window with door, replace existing rear door with a window and replace windows to rear elevation to timber sash windows.

CC/22/02865/LBC: 23 Washington Street. Replace existing kitchen window with door, replace existing rear door with a window, replace windows to rear elevation to timber sash windows, internal alterations to form first floor bathroom and smaller rear bedrooms, relocate and reuse internal doors, remove blocked fireplace in the kitchen, provide a new boiler and central heating.

CC/22/02878/TPA: 18 Hunters Way. Reduce heights by 5m, reduce south sectors by 2m and reduce north sectors by 2.5m on 3 no. Sycamore trees (T1, T7 & T9). Reduce heights by up to 4m, reduce south sectors by 2m and reduce north sectors by 2.5m on 4 no. Sycamore trees (T2-T4 & T6). Reduce south sector by 2m and reduce north sector by 2.5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T8). Fell 2 no. Sycamore trees (T0 and T5). All 10 trees within Area, A1 subject to CC/77/00238/TPO.

CC/22/02898/PLD: Longmeadow, Pine Grove. Change of use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include rear dormer.

CC/22/02900/TPA: 18 Hunters Way. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T7) within Area, A1 subject to CC/77/00238/TPO.

CC/22/02962/FUL: 1 To 12 And 14 To 25 Tollhouse Close. Replacement of existing entrance doors and screen window panels to stairwells of flats 1 to 12 (north elevation) and flats 14 to 25 (west elevation).

Donnington

D/22/02880/PLD: 7 Croy Close. Roof extension.

Earnley

E/22/02843/FUL: Earnley Gardens, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Demolition of existing property (buildings 1-13) and construction of 5 no. dwellings with ancillary garages. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 20/03289/FUL - plots 1 and 4 garage size and layout altered).

E/22/02958/TCA: The Manor House, Clappers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as T1). Crown reduce by up to 2m (overall) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2). Crown reduce on north sector by up 4m on 1 no. Turkey Oak tree (quoted as T3). Remove 1 no. lowest branch on west sector and crown reduce remaining west sector by up to 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T4).

Easebourne

SDNP/22/05466/TPO: Cypress House, Dodsley Grove. Fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) within Group, G2, subject to EB/78/00406/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/02763/DOM: Southmead, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Demolish existing garage, ground and first floor extensions and new porch.

Ebernoe

SDNP/22/05366/HOUS: 2 Capels Cottages, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of a single storey garden room (on same footprint) with pitched roof.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/05140/LDP: Rosemary Cottage, 8 The Green. Construction of a rear extension.

Graffham

SDNP/22/05052/LDP: The Dower House, Graffham Street. Proposed 1 no. first-floor window to front elevation.

Harting

SDNP/22/02702/HOUS: Penns Farm, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Enlargement of dormer window to rear elevation.

Kirdford

KD/22/02943/ELD: Sussex Game Farm, Scratching Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for buildings 1, 5, 6 and 7 (all B2 use) and open storage area (B8 use).

SDNP/22/05391/LIS: Stroods, A272 Croucham Lane To Linfold Road, Strood Green. New open cart barn.

Lavant

LV/22/02913/TPA: Land West Of 18 To 20 Roman Fields. Reduce 1 no. branch on east sector by 4m on 1 no. Beech tree (T136). Reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T152). Reduce height by 5m and reduce 1 no. limb on west sector at 6m by 8m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T159). Reduce height by 4m and reduce 1 no. lower branch on north sector by 2m on 1 no. Birch tree (T161). All 4 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to LV/08/00140/TPO.

LV/22/02925/TPA: Land North-West Of 18 To 20 Roman Fields. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T159) within Area, A1 subject to LV/08/00140/TPO.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/05064/HOUS: Bounds Cottage, The Street. Two storey extension to north west elevation.

SDNP/22/05065/LIS: Bounds Cottage, The Street. Two storey extension to north west elevation and internal alterations.

SDNP/22/05194/HOUS: Hambledon Farm, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Proposed external and internal alterations to existing kitchen including the introduction of oak framed extension and adjustment of 3 no. windows.

Loxwood

LX/22/02888/DOM: 2 Brewhurst Lane. Rear and side extension. Porch to principle elevation.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/05165/LDE: Millicent, Hillgrove Lane. Existing lawful development to establish that the dwelling and detached garage have not been built in accordance with the approved plans (of appeal reference: app/l3815/a/07/2056846) for a period in excess of 10 years.

Lynchmere

SDNP/22/04076/HOUS: The Old Stables, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. External alterations to fenestration and replacement of windows and doors. Single-storey extension to north elevation, erection of a detached single-storey carport and store and associated scheme of hard and soft landscaping.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/03895/HOUS: Maples, 13 Heatherwood. 3 no. additional dormer windows with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

Petworth

SDNP/22/05513/TCA: The Hollies, 369 Byworth Road, Byworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Red Beech tree (quoted as T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/02910/DOM: Foxwood Hall, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Detached oak framed garage.

Selsey

SY/22/02678/TPA: Lapwing Court, St Peters Crescent. Reduce heights by up to 4m (but no greater than back to previous pruning points), crown thin by up to 10% on all 25 no. trees, reduce southern sectors by up to 3-4m on 6 no. Sycamore trees (adjacent to the residential area), reduce by up to 3m on approx. 3-4 Sycamore trees and 1 no. Hawthorn tree (adjacent to dining hall) and reduce widths by up to 2m on the remaining 15 no. Sycamore trees. All within Group, G1 subject to SY/96/01004/TPO.

SY/22/02783/LBC: 98 Grafton Road. Structural and repair works to tower.

SY/22/02893/TCA: 96 Unit, 2 High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

Sidlesham

SI/22/02887/FUL: Land South Of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road. Change of use of land to storage of caravans, erection of secure storage building and associated hardstanding.

Singleton

SDNP/22/04636/HOUS: 26 Charlton. Single storey rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/22/02920/PA1A: Merilea, 158 Stein Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 3m.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/22/02884/ADJ: Supplementary consultation into proposals for the A27 Arundel bypass.

SPEC/22/02912/ADJ: Land West of Barnham. Outline application with all matters reserved except access for demolition of existing structures and mixed use development to provide residential dwellings (Use Class C3), care home/senior living accommodation (Use Classes C2/C3), employment floor space (Use Classes B2/B//C1/E), retail and community floorspace (Use Classes E/F2/Sui Generis), a three-form entry primary school and spine road plus associated open space, landscaping, drainage and all other associated ancillary works. This application also lies within the parish of Pagham, may affect the setting of a listed building, affects a Public Right of Way, falls within strategic site SD3 and is subject to an Environmental Statement.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/05122/TCA: Farm Cottage, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Wild Cherry (Prunus avium) trees (quoted as T1 and T2).

Tillington

SDNP/22/02607/LDP: Rock House, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Extend footprint of shed, hard-standing and construct a flat-roofed art studio.

SDNP/22/02608/LDP: Rock House, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Proposed extension and 2 no. doors to the rear elevations.

West Itchenor

WI/22/02814/FUL: Spinney Cottage, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Demolition of existing dwelling, 3 no. sheds and 2 no. outbuildings, replaced with 1 no. dwelling, 1 no. detached garage/outbuilding with PV solar panels, swimming pool and associated works (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission WI/21/01105/FUL - Amendments to elevations, floor layout, increased roof pitch and additional dormers).

WI/22/02826/TCA: Fosse Cottage, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to reduce by 0.5m (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. Arbutus (Strawberry) tree (T1), 1 no. Bay tree (T2) and 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T3). Re-pollard back to previous wound points on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T4). Fell 1 no. Bay tree (T5).

West Lavington

SDNP/22/04880/HOUS: South Pond Cottage, South Street, Midhurst. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of timber framed garden room.

Westbourne

WE/22/02795/DOM: Rosemary, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Proposed single storey rear extension, external alteration and replacement shed.

WE/22/02994/TCA: Westbourne House, North Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3.5m and reduce laterals by 2m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Silver Birch tree.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/02983/TCA: The Gatehouse, School Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Acacia tree.

