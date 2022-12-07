The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 30 and December 7.

Bosham

BO/22/01207/PRERDP: Longshore, Bosham Hoe. Proposal to build a new two storey house to replace the existing house.

Chichester

TG/20/02893/OUT: Land Adjacent To A27, Copse Farm, Tangmere Road. Residential-led mixed use development comprising up to 1,300 dwellings (Use Class C3), an expanded village centre (comprising flexible units suited to Use Class E and pubs or drinking establishments and/or takeaways in Use Class Sui Generis), community uses, primary school, informal and formal open space, playing pitches, footpaths, cycleways, associated landscaping, utilities and drainage infrastructure, including on-site pumping station(s) with connection to the Strategic Foul network; associated infrastructure and groundworks; with all matters reserved except for the principal access junctions from the A27 grade-separated junction and Tangmere Road and the secondary access at Malcolm Road. (Photo: Google Maps)

CC/22/02411/FUL: Bishop Luffa School, Westgate. Formation of a new vehicular access to Bishop Luffa School with creation and reconfiguration of car parking, hard play area and provision of additional cycle parking. Formation of new vehicular access across Centurion Way. New artificial sports pitch with associated fencing (including acoustic fence), lighting, and changing facility. Associated landscaping, engineering and drainage works.

CC/22/03051/ADV: 31 - 33 South Street. 3 no. awnings.

CC/22/02911/LBC: 2 New Town. Change use from office/commercial (Class E) to 2 no. two bed maisonettes (Class C3).

CC/22/02895/DOM: 7 Parchment Street. Front elevation replace existing single glazed timber sliding sash windows with joinery timber single glazed sliding sash windows and replace existing entrance door, surround and canopy with new timber to match existing. Rear Elevation, replace existing non-original casement windows and garden door with new timber Slimlite double glazed casement windows and doors.

Planning applications

CC/22/02896/LBC: 7 Parchment Street. Front elevation replace existing single glazed timber sliding sash windows with joinery timber single glazed sliding sash windows and replace existing entrance door, surround and canopy with new timber to match existing. Rear Elevation, replace existing non-original casement windows and garden door with new timber Slimlite double glazed casement windows and doors.

CC/22/02917/PLD: Upalong, The Drive. Proposed loft conversion.

CC/22/02956/LBC: Pallant Court, 10 West Pallant. Internal alterations at ground floor including new floor finishes. Internal alterations at first floor to form new first floor master bedroom suite with ensuite bathroom and dressing room. Internal alterations at second floor to form a bedroom suites with ensuite bathroom and dressing room.

CC/22/03014/FUL: 32 North Street. Air conditioning units.

CC/22/03015/LBC: 32 North Street. Air conditioning units.

CC/22/03018/TPA: 9 Old Bakery Gardens. Reduce by up to 3m on southern sector (to allow 2m clearance from property) giving the building a 2m clearance on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (quoted as T1, Tpo'd no. T9) subject to CC/ 99/00323/TPO.

CC/22/03024/DOM: 2A Pound Farm Road. Detached summerhouse and garden store.

CC/22/03033/TPA: 51 Lavant Road. Remove 2 no. branches (overhanging boundary) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) within Group, G1 subject to CC/84/00252/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/02176/DOM: Sunset House, 7 Brook Meadows, Hambrook. Single storey rear/side extension with pitched roof.

Donnington

D/22/02488/DOM: Exeter House, 8 Grosvenor Road. Retrospective garden office.

D/22/02772/FUL: Donnington Manor Farm, Selsey Road. Nitrate removal scheme in the form of a Constructed Treatment Wetland System designed to induce anoxic conditions, built in-line within ponded area of land drainage stream through Donnington Manor Farm.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/03671/HOUS: Laurel Cottage, 34 Lutener Road. Proposed rear roof dormer and conversion of roof into habitable space.

East Lavington

SDNP/22/05417/HOUS: 1 Wallace Square. Single storey side extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/02816/ELD: 6 Clappers Lane, Bracklesham. Existing lawful development addition of veluxe over stairwell and en-suite bathroom to front of property and connection between existing rear garage.

EWB/22/02945/DOM: Pine Trees, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation with extension and rear dormer extension. Alterations, ground floor extension and part conversion of garage.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/05610/HOUS: School House, Church Lane, Elsted. New garage, including log store, cycle store and associated landscaping (alternative proposal to permission SDNP/22/01161/HOUS).

SDNP/22/05611/LIS: School House, Church Lane, Elsted. New garage, including log store, cycle store and associated landscaping (alternative proposal to permission SDNP/22/01161/HOUS).

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/04387/CND: Copyhold, Copyhold Lane. Construction of extensions, following the partial demolition of detached dwelling. Construction of replacement annex. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/21/04805/HOUS - introduction of a solid roof lantern light).

Funtington

SDNP/22/05221/FUL: 7 and 8 Lye Lane, West Stoke. Front porch, two storey side and rear extensions, single storey rear extension and proposed home office for both dwellings 7 and 8 Lye Lane.

SDNP/22/04875/HOUS: Little Quinnings, Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. Detached garage/car port with annexe above.

SDNP/22/05271/TCA: 6 Admirals Walk. Notification of intention to height reduce to previous pruning points and reduce all sectors by 5m on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1).

Harting

SDNP/22/05269/HOUS: The Old Rectory, North Lane, South Harting. 3 rows of 10 no. portrait orientation ground mounted solar panels in garden.

Heyshott

SDNP/22/05440/FUL: Walkers Farm, Peace Road. Replacement dwelling.

Hunston

HN/22/02770/FUL: Kipson Bank Farm, Selsey Road. Change use of barns to 1 no. dwelling with open garage and workshop, alongside installation of package treatment plant.

Kirdford

KD/22/02839/TPA: Land East Of 6 To 24 Bramley Close. Crown reduce by 6m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), reduce lowest 1 no. limbs on western sectors by 5m on 2 no. Oak trees (T2 & T3) and reduce 2 no. lowest limbs by 5m on western sector on 1 no. Oak (T7). All 4 no. trees are within Area, A1 subject to KD/11/00122/TPO.

Lavant

SDNP/22/05530/HOUS: 13 Northside, Mid Lavant. Retrospective boundary treatments.

Linchmere

LM/22/02792/DOM: The White House, 12 Linchmere Road, Hammer. Erection of 1 no. open framed double barn style garage.

Milland

SDNP/22/05103/HOUS: Hammerfield, Cooks Pond Road. Installation of a free standing greenhouse.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/02741/DOM: Everley, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Proposed construction of a single storey front extension and a first floor extension to create a two storey dwelling. Construction of a pitched and tiled roof over the existing garage.

Selsey

SY/22/02654/COU: 87 Hillfield Road. Change use of land to site a Burger van.

SY/22/02949/DOM: 7 Malthouse Road. Proposed single storey side extension.

SY/22/03020/TPA: St Peters Church, Village Hall, High Street. Removal of 2 no. limbs on south sector on 1 no. Holm Oak tree T1 subject to SY/78/00988/TPO.

Singleton

SDNP/22/05158/HOUS: Police House, A286 Cobblers Row To Middlefield. Remove existing oil tank from rear garden and install new oil tank in front garden.

Southbourne

SB/22/02309/DOM: 5 Lumley Terrace, Lumley Road. Single storey rear extension with pitched roof and 3 no. roof lights following demolition of existing rear extensions.

SB/22/03012/DOM: 4 The Square, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Alterations to existing single storey element roof and fenestration in rear elevation, 2 no. replacement windows and 1 no. additional ground floor window in west elevation.

SB/22/03013/LBC: 4 The Square, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Alterations to existing single storey element roof and fenestration in rear elevation, 2 no. replacement windows and 1 no. additional ground floor window in west elevation.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/04280/FUL: Lordington Park Rest And Convalescent Home, Newbarn Lane, Lordington. Proposed change of use of an 18 no. bedroom residential care home and two single units of sheltered accommodation (falling within C2 use class and restricted C3 use class currently) into a 14 no. bedroom boutique bed and breakfast accommodation with ancillary facilities and two single self-catering holiday lets with associated landscaping, parking and works (falling within C1 use).

Tangmere

TG/22/02750/TPA: Land Of West Of Oldbury Farm, Easthampnett. Reduce height and widths by 5m (approx. 30%) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to TG/96/01028/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/22/02927/FUL: Sanderlings, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Construction of tennis court (alternative to permission 21/03159/DOM).

West Lavington

SDNP/22/05449/DEM: Kennel Farm, Selham Road. Demolition of redundant dairy buildings.

West Wittering

WW/22/03009/FUL: Cherry Croft, 47 Marine Drive West. Demolishment of existing dwelling replaced with 1 no. dwelling and 1 no. store with associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission WW/22/00141/FUL - alterations to fenestration and additional outbuilding.

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/22/05154/FUL: Redford Old Post Office, Linch Road, Redford. Change of use from mixed use residential with violin workshop and shop to full residential use for a single dwellinghouse (Class C3).

