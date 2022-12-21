Appledram
AP/22/03054/LBC: Crown And Anchor, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Removal of small column in kitchen to create additional working space.
Bosham
BO/22/02838/DOM: 16 Fairfield Road. Two storey rear extension and replacement porch.
BO/22/03025/DOM: Coppice Field, Bosham Hoe. Change of use of garage to create habitable accommodation, single storey front extensions to porch areas and various alterations with changes to fenestration including replacement of garage door with window.
Bury
SDNP/22/05683/TCA: Smiths Barn, Church Lane. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 4m (back to previous pollard points) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree.
Chichester
CC/22/02510/LBC: Muchos Nachos At The Crown, 140 Whyke Road. Fix defibrillator cabinet to front entrance porch.
CC/22/02704/DOM: Three Oaks, West Way. Demolishment of 2 no. single garages replaced with 1 no. single storey extension the north elevation, 1 no. single storey extension to the west elevation and 1 no. brick built shed attached to the south elevation.
CC/22/02954/FUL: 12 Southgate. Change of use of ground floor from Art Gallery (Use Class E(a) to a Tattoo Studio (Sui Generis).
CC/22/03071/ADV: The Range, Westhampnett Road. Single sided post sign.
CC/22/03078/LBC: 8 West Pallant. Renovation and refurbishment of Grade II Listed building, including replacement of electrical and lighting installations, new central heating and hot water system, replace kitchen and bathroom sanitary ware and associated plumbing, new en suite shower room, repair timber staircases, treat damp and wood infestation, repair and refurbish existing box-sash windows to the front elevation and casement windows to the rear elevation, replace render on south and east elevations and carry out structural repairs to the existing pitched roof structure.
CC/22/03106/TPA: Land West Of 19 Graffham Close. Crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2) within Area, A1 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.
CC/22/03110/TPA: 24 King George Gardens. Height reduce by 2m, reduce all sectors by 1m and crown thin by 39% on 1 no. Ash tree (T16) subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.
Compton
SDNP/22/05274/HOUS: 1 Rose Cottages, B2146 West Marden Hill To Compton Square. Demolition of existing single storey rear extension and replacement with two storey rear extension and single storey side extension with associated works.
Eartham
SDNP/22/03600/LDE: Great Ballard School, Eartham Lane. Use of a biomass boiler plant providing heating and hot water to the main house/outbuildings.
East Dean
SDNP/22/05547/HOUS: The Stables, East Dean Lane. 2 no. bay windows and porch on front elevation.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/22/02995/FUL: Northside, The Parade, East Wittering. Redevelopment to provide 2 no. commercial units, 5 no. one bedroom flats and 2 no. two bedroom flats and 1 no. three bedroom flats above.
EWB/22/03096/FUL: 43 East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Redevelopment of site with 2 no. detached dwellings and outbuildings and associated works (resubmission of permission EWB/22/00705/FUL).
Ebernoe
SDNP/22/05682/LIS: Palfrey Farm, London Road. Enlargement of two existing extensions (south elevation), erection of new porch, alterations to fenestration and associated landscaping, (amendments to permission SDNP/22/01786/LIS).
SDNP/22/05681/HOUS: Palfrey Farm, London Road. Enlargement of two existing extensions (south elevation), erection of new porch, alterations to fenestration and associated landscaping, (amendments to permission SDNP/22/01785/HOUS).
Fernhurst
SDNP/22/05044/CND: Ashurst, Lickfold Road. Removal and backfilling of the existing outdoor swimming pool and the construction of a new replacement in-ground outdoor swimming pool with a stone surround in the rear garden curtilage of the existing dwelling house - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/21/05795/HOUS to re-site the approved swimming pool by a distance of 3.475 metres into the rear garden and 2.05 metres closer to the loggia of the dwelling house.
SDNP/22/05166/HOUS: Shalford, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Erection of detached garage.
SDNP/22/05724/LDP: 10 Bishops Close. Change use of existing garage to extended kitchen to include front entrance lobby extension.
Fishbourne
FB/22/02821/FUL: 112 Fishbourne Road West. Demolishment of existing dwelling replaced with 5 no. apartments and change of use of existing outbuilding to create 1 no. two-bedroom dwelling with alterations to fenestration, 1 no. bike/bin store, alterations to access, parking, landscaping and associated works.
Funtington
SDNP/22/05467/FUL: The Coach House, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Shed and greenhouse.
SDNP/22/05020/HOUS: 6 Heather Close, West Ashling. Proposed rear dormer with internal alterations.
SDNP/22/05632/PNTEL: Land to The rear of Fanara Farm, Hares Lane. Proposed installation consisting of 1 no. 9m light wooden telephone pole.
Harting
SDNP/22/05512/TCA: Ivy House, The Street To Tipper Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 30% (by up to 3m from branch tip) on 1 no. Tulip tree (T1) and reduce north-east sectors by up to 2m on 2 no. Maple trees (T2 & T3).
SDNP/22/05761/PA15B: Torberry Farm, B2146 Ditcham Lane to Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Southern Electric Power Distribution (SEPD) Proposed sub station development.
Kirdford
SDNP/22/05390/HOUS: Stroods, A272 Croucham Lane To Linfold Road, Strood Green. New open cart barn.
Linchmere
LM/22/02964/FUL: Land North East Of Rats Castle, Linchmere Road, Hammer. Change of use of land to tourist accommodation, erection of 5 no. eco-friendly cabins, provision of car parking and associated landscaping.
SDNP/22/04919/HOUS: Mara House, Marley Common. Erection of part two, part single storey rear extension.
Loxwood
LX/22/03039/FUL: Mill House Farm, Drungewick Lane. Retention of a mobile home for residential occupation by an agricultural worker in connection with animal husbandry for a temporary period of three years.
LX/22/03117/TPA: Arunwood, High Street. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to LX/98/00659/TPO.
Lurgashall
SDNP/22/05648/HOUS: 1 The Quell Cottages, Quell Lane. Erection of 1 no. domestic potting shed in rear garden.
Midhurst
SDNP/22/04996/FUL: Unit 1 Block 3 and Unit 2 Block 2, Wedglen Industrial Estate. Retrospective application for installation of 4 no. storage containers with 1 no. container for office/workshop use, above.
Milland
SDNP/22/05777/BBPN: New Barn Farm, Rake Road. Install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus - 3 no. wooden pole to allow for installation of a new fibre optic cable.
North Mundham
NM/22/03038/DOM: The Bourne, Fisher Lane. Erection of an oak framed outbuilding comprising of a home office, gym and guest bedroom.
Oving
O/22/01853/DOM: 141 Highfield Lane. Side single storey extension with pitched tiled roof.
Petworth
SDNP/22/04732/FUL: Hatchets, Byworth Road, Byworth. Change of use of ancillary residential accommodation to self-contained holiday let including alterations to fenestration and replacement windows.
SDNP/22/05732/LIS: Ashdale Barn, Station Road, Heath End. Erection of detached open fronted garage.
Rogate
SDNP/22/05332/FUL: Coldharbour Park Farm, London Road, Rake. Change of use to house of multiple occupancy 10 bedrooms, retrospective.
Selsey
SY/22/02871/FUL: 107 East Beach Road. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling and replacement with 1 no. new dwelling.
SY/22/02901/DOM: 7 Horsefield Road. Replace existing conservatory with a single storey rear extension.
SY/22/03048/DOM: 40 North Road. Single storey rear extension.
SY/22/03050/DOM: 27 Lifeboat Way. Proposed front elevation first floor projecting balcony and replacement window with double doors.
Southbourne
SB/22/02788/FUL: Winsley House, 134 Main Road. Replacement of plastic UPVC windows with timber, replacement and later repairs of existing conservatory with timber and glass. Erection and later repairs of existing serving kiosk, erection of fence around a play area and equipped play area. Gravel hard standing and renovation of single storey barn (rear of the temporary reception structure) and removal of a front porch.
SB/22/02789/LBC: Winsley House, 134 Main Road. Replacement of plastic UPVC windows with timber, replacement/repair of existing conservatory with timber and glass. Erection of new serving kiosk, fence around a play area and equipped play area. Gravel hard standing and renovation of single storey barn (rear of the temporary reception structure) and removal of a front porch.
Stedham With Iping
SDNP/22/04706/CND: Badgers, Quags Corner, Minsted. Demolition of side extension and summerhouse. Erection of single storey side/rear extension - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/21/01648/HOUS - to regularise changes made to proposed construction to allow for a more cost effective build and better use of the internal space than previously approved.
SDNP/22/05485/FUL: 4 Crossways Cottages, Iping Lane, Iping. Retrospective change of use of part workshop/store to holiday annexe.
Stoughton
SDNP/22/05004/HOUS: The Manor House, Wildham Lane. Proposed new vehicular access, part replacement of concrete block-work boundary wall and associated tree planting and landscaping.
SDNP/22/05415/LIS: 2-3 Post Office Cottages, Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Replace 5 no. timber windows to UPVC casement windows to the rear elevation.
Tangmere
TG/22/03042/FUL: Chichester Business Park, City Fields Way. Development of currently vacant plots 1-5 to provide 8700m2 floorspace for flexible B1(c) and B8 Units together with associated parking - Variation of Conditions 22 & 25 of planning permission TG/19/01675/FUL - to enable delivery of the development in two separate phases (phase 1 - units 1 and 2, 6-8 and 9-12, and phase 2 - units 3-5 and 13 and 14).
West Itchenor
WI/22/02688/FUL: Byways, Pier Point Road, Itchenor. Demolition of existing house and outbuildings. Replacement two-storey house - Variation of condition 1 of Planning Permission WI/22/01271/FUL for various material amendments including alterations to fenestration and roof lights, extension of rear balcony, inclusion of cycle parking spaces and addition of bin and meter cupboards.
WI/22/02963/FUL: Martlet Cottage, Itchenor Road. Replace permitted dormer window with 3 no. velux roof windows fitted with night activated black out blinds.
WI/22/03116/ADJ: Marine Management Organisation, Lynx House, 1 Northern Road, Cosham. Application Number: MLA/2022/00428.
West Wittering
WW/22/03011/FUL: The Pavilion Recreation Ground, Rookwood Road. 2 no. tennis courts within the sports field curtilage situated adjacent to the recreation ground.
WW/22/03123/FUL: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road. Proposed internal and external alterations, glazed link addition and external balcony to Grade II* dwelling and Scheduled Monument, basement up-stand and annexe refurbishment. Demolition of existing modern additions. Associated external landscape works.
WW/22/03124/LBC: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road. Proposed internal and external alterations, glazed link addition and external balcony to Grade II* dwelling and Scheduled Monument, basement up-stand and annexe refurbishment. Demolition of existing modern additions. Associated external landscape works.
Westbourne
WE/22/03010/DOM: Weston Cottage, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Alterations to existing flint stone outbuilding to create ancillary annexe, including alterations to fenestration and cladding, installation of a wood burner and 2 no. velux windows to southern elevation. Installation of UV Solar panels on roof of Coach house to southern elevation.
SDNP/22/05024/HOUS: The Great Hall, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Erection of part single and two-storey extension to replace glazed extension along the south-east elevation. Removal of part of the extended first floor mezzanine area. Establish a basement to the north-western end of the house. Replace existing dormer with 2 no. new dormers to the south-east elevation. Reduce size of existing first floor balcony. Various alterations including changes to fenestration with relocation of entrance from the south-east elevation to the north-east elevation. Demolish existing garage and replace with new double garage/storage with annexe above. New entrance gates and landscaping including new patio.
Westhampnett
WH/22/03126/EIA: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive. Request for an EIA Scoping Opinion in relation to the proposed development to the east of R-RMC's current site.
Wisborough Green
WR/22/02877/TPA: Park Lodge, Kirdford Road. Reduce height by 9m on 6 no. Field Maple trees, reduce height by up to 4m on 1 no. Holly tree and 3 no. Hazel trees all within Area, A1 subject to WR/59/01108/TPO.
WR/22/02892/FUL: Howfold Farm, Newpound Lane. Demolition of barn and construction of a dwelling as an alternative to approved Class Q dwelling (WR/20/01036/PA3Q).
WR/22/02907/FUL: Copse Cottage, Harsfold Lane. Change of use of a strip of agricultural land to form incidental residential curtilage and erection of 1 no. double garage/home office.
WR/22/03091/TCA: Wilton Cottage, Kirdford Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Wisteria tree (C1), 1 no. Box hedge (H3), 1 no. Hawthorn hedge (H4), 1 no. English Oak tree (T7), 1 no. Hawthorn tree (G5) and 1 no. Blackthorn tree (G5).