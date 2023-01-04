The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between December 21 and January 4.

Birdham

BI/22/03026/FUL: Chichester Marina. Demolition of three workshops/sheds for the comprehensive redevelopment of the South-West area of the marina comprising four purpose built buildings including marine related workshops, offices, storage, reprovision and extension of the retail (chandlery) and a cafe/restaurant together with an additional 23 car parking spaces, boat parking and storage and appropriate landscaping - Variation of condition 3 from planning permission BI/12/00475/FUL (as amended by S.73 permission B1/22/01742/FUL) - Class use variation on buildings A and D (Units A2 and D7) only allowing greater flexibility in the use of the existing business units, to enable retention and creation of employment opportunities.

Bosham

BO/22/02780/DOM: 2 Chequers Cottages, Chequer Lane. Proposed double-storey side extension and rear and side single-storey extension and associated external works.

BO/22/02858/DOM: Southwood Farm, Flint Barn, Shore Road. Erection of detached single storey boat store.

BO/22/03005/DOM: Downs View, Bosham Lane. Single storey extension to northwest and first floor roof terrace.

Chichester

Planning applications

CC/22/02817/DOM: 1A The Avenue. Two storey extension. Removal of sunken garden feature.

CC/22/03036/ADV: St James Industrial Estate, Westhampnett Road. 1 no. post mounted sign.

North Mundham

NM/22/03128/ELD: Lowlands, Lagness Road. Existing lawful development Demolition of existing greenhouses, outbuildings and mobile home constituting a material operation that has lawfully taken place and can therefore be considered commencement of development approved under planning permission 20/01686/FUL.

Oving

O/22/03105/FUL: Kingfishers, A259 Eastbound, Merston. Formalize the subdivision of Kingfishers to 2 no. separate dwellings.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/03046/ELD: Rumbolds Cottage, The Street, Plaistow. Extension of the domestic curtilage associated with Rumbolds Cottage.

PS/22/03097/TCA: Pond North West Of Winterton Hall, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Common Ash tree (group of 7 no. stems quoted as G4/849) and 1 no. Common Ash (quoted as T5/850). Remove/sever ivy growth (at ground level and at 1m) on 1 no. Pear tree (quoted as T2/847) and 1 no. Alder tree (quoted as T7/852).

Selsey

SY/22/03083/TCA: Old Rose Cottage, 35 High Street. Notification of intention crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Hornbeam tree.

SY/22/03073/DOM: 79 St Peters Crescent. Installation of 1 no. 3m x 4m timber shed sited on timber stretchers place upon an area of existing concrete pavers within the RPA of a TPO'd tree.

SY/22/03136/PLD: 11 Orbit Gardens. Change of use of garage loft space to habitable accommodation including dormer and single storey side extension to main house.

Sidlesham

SI/22/03135/TCA: Shotford Manor House, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by approx 6m on 2 no. main stems on 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as T1).

Southbourne

SB/22/03137/FUL: Paynes Boatyard, Thornham Lane. Tied dwelling to serve Paynes Boatyard, including change use of land from commercial to residential.

West Itchenor

WI/22/02876/FUL: Martlet Cottage, Itchenor Road. Amendments to previously permitted north and west elevation boundary treatments.

Westbourne

WE/22/02767/TCA: Little Stacks, Whitechimney Row. Notification of intention to prune back crown, height and width to boundary by 2m on south west sector on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T1).

WE/22/02794/DOM: Millthorpe, Monks Hill. New front boundary wall and entrance alterations.

