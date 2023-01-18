The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between January 11-18.

Birdham

BI/22/03067/FUL: Strathmore, Main Road. Construction of a two storey 3 bed detached self-build dwelling - variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission BI/21/00980/FUL for alterations to fenestration including addition of 1 no. window and 1 no. rooflight to south elevation and additional timber cladding.

Bosham

CC/23/00064/FUL & CC/23/00065/LBC: Unit 4, The Buttermarket, North Street. New shopfront. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/22/03118/FUL: Brooks Green Farm, Site Office, Brooks Lane. Proposed storage unit.

BO/23/00039/TPA: Devon Croft, Westbrook Close. Crown reduce on 1 no. Horse Chestnut Tree (T4) and 1 no. Oak Tree (T7) by 35% and width by up to 3m. Both trees subject to BO/73/00047/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/23/00021/TPA: 1 Abbotts Close. Reduce heights by 5m on 3 no. Beech trees within Group, G1 subject to BX/99/00109/TPO.

Chichester

CC/22/03037/DOM: 71 Cambrai Avenue. Replace existing conservatory with rear extension, replace fence and hedge with brick wall, replace existing windows throughout and install a ground source heat pump in garden.

CC/22/03161/DOM: 13 Sherborne Road. Alterations and side extension to existing house.

CC/22/03198/DOM: 31 Fishbourne Road East. Replace conservatory with wraparound extension.

CC/22/03203/DOM: 97 Parklands Road. Demolition of conservatory. Single storey rear extensions.

CC/23/00022/TCA: 17 Russell Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m (all round) to previous pruning points on 1 no. False Acacia tree (quoted as T1).

CC/23/00045/TPA: 19 King George Gardens. Reduce height (back to old wounds) and widths by up to 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Ash tree (T15) subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

CC/23/00079/TCA: St Joseph's CE Junior School, Orchard Gardens. Notification of intention to crown lift by ? m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1). Fell 1 no. ? tree (T13) and 1 no. Beech tree (T15). Prune by ? m on ? sectors on 2 no. Lime trees (T62 and T63).

CC/23/00060/DOM: 28 Oving Road. Replacement of 4 no. windows (like for like materials) on front elevation.

CC/23/00064/FUL: Unit 4, The Buttermarket, North Street. New shopfront.

CC/23/00065/LBC: Unit 4, The Buttermarket, North Street. New shopfront.

Compton

SDNP/22/05586/HRA: Compton Farm, Church Lane. Application under the conservation of habitats and species regulations [amended] 2017 - the operation of a 28 day glamping enterprise.

Eartham

SDNP/23/00056/APNB: Home Farm, Eartham Lane. Proposed extension to existing grain store to create covered sprayer washout unit together with additional equipment storage.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/05244/HOUS: 31 Cowdray Road. Demolition of ground floor side extension and erection of two storey side extension.

East Lavington

SDNP/22/05897/LIS: Seaford College, Lavington House, The Drive. Conservation repair of the gate lodge including repairs to the roof covering, roof structure and brick flint and masonry walls. Relaying of stone flag and repairs to path and steps leading to the gate lodge.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/03130/OUT: Viskas, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved) for the erection of 1 no. dwelling.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/05925/HOUS: Redlands Farm Cottage, Redlands Lane, Elsted. Replacement extension on the south elevation with a link to a two storey extension on the west elevation and associated works (amendments to permission SDNP/17/00368/HOUS).

Funtington

FU/22/03111/FUL: Northlands House, Flat 9, Salthill Road. Retrospective installation of a flue for a gas boiler.

FU/22/03112/LBC: Northlands House, Flat 9, Salthill Road. Installation of a flue for a gas boiler.

SDNP/23/00062/TCA: White House, Down Street, West Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/23/00016/TCA: St Marys Church, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce north and east sectors by 2m, reduce south sector by 2.5m, reduce west sector by 1m and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level, trailing growth less than 60mm diameter only) on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T1).

Graffham

SDNP/22/05625/FUL: The Paddocks, Selham Road, South Ambersham. Construction of a L shaped block of 9 no. stables.

Harting

SDNP/22/05896/FUL: Toilet Block & Visitor Centre, Uppark, B2146 Compton Down to Harting Hill, South Harting. Application to retain the buildings comprising of a visitor reception and toilet block for a further 5 years period.

SDNP/22/06000/TCA: Rock Cottage, Elsted Road, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Field Maple tree (quoted as T1) and reduce north-west sector by up to 2m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (quoted as T2).

Lavant

SDNP/23/00038/BBPN: Land South East of 62, Midhurst Road. Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) Regulation 5 - to install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus consisting of 1 no. 9m pole.

SDNP/23/00049/BBPN: Land Near Midhurst Road. Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 - to install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus - 1 no. 10m pole.

Linchmere

LM/22/03234/DOM: Wisteria Cottage, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Erection of a detached outbuilding in rear garden (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission LM/22/02403/DOM - Reduce width of building by 1.5m, change bi-folding doors to french casement doors with sidelights, replace 1 no. roof lantern to 2 no. smaller roof lantern and re-positioning of the building on site).

SDNP/23/00042/TCA: Newlands Cottage, Lower Lodge Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by upto 3.5m on 1 no. Apple Tree (T1).

Midhurst

SDNP/22/05861/FUL: 3 Church View, Church Hill. Change of use of office B1 to residential C3.

SDNP/22/04856/HOUS: South Cottage, The Wharf. Re-modelling of existing detached cottage to include first floor side extension.

North Mundham

NM/23/00049/DOM: Auburn Cottage, Church Road. Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey rear addition.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/05934/HOUS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Internal and external changes to main house including replacement of existing single storey extension, new porch and pergola, changes to fenestration and addition of chimney.

Petworth

SDNP/23/00147/TPO: Hill House, Rectory Lane. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T3). Pollard down by 4m on 2 no. Sycamore trees (T1 and T5). All subject to PW/89/00841/TPO.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/02105/TPA: 1 Oak Way, Ifold. Crown reduce by 4m, crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) and crown thin by 10% on 6 no. Oak trees (1-5 & 8), crown reduce by 4m and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Oak tree (7) and fell 2 no. Oak trees (6 & 9) within Group, G1 subject to PS/97/00812/TPO.

PS/22/03129/FUL: Land South Of Costrong Farm Bungalow, Plaistow Road, Kirdford. Erection of livestock building.

PS/22/03236/FUL: Land South Of Costrong Farm Bungalow, Plaistow Road, Kirdford. Erection of a farm office/welfare building.

Rogate

SDNP/23/00030/LIS: Wenham Manor, Wenham Barn, Durleighmarsh. Alterations to main entrance by adding a timber framed gable (midstrey) with plain clay tiled pitched roof.

Selsey

SY/23/00035/DOM: 6 Church Road. Single storey rear extension and 1 no. new window to side elevation.

SY/23/00055/DOM: 30 Vincent Road. Single storey rear extension.

Singleton

SDNP/22/05832/FUL: Sunnyhurst, Paddock Lane. Application for 1 no. three bedroom detached dwelling with detached garage to supersede previous full planning approval for 1 no. four bedroom replacement dwelling with detached garage (under SDNP/18/01390/FUL).

Southbourne

SB/23/00014/TPA: Land North West Of 139 Main Road. Reduce heights and southern sectors by up to 3m on 3 no. Ash trees (T32, T33 andT36) within Area, A1 subject to SB/96/00903/TPO.

SB/23/00015/FUL: Units 5, 6 And 7 Clovelly Business Park, Clovelly Road. Additional Use Class (Use Class E) to the existing commercial buildings (currently Use Class B2/B8).

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/23/00063/ADJ: Land between the Lodge and 15 Scotland Lane, Scotland Lane, Haslemere. Application Number: WA/2023/00029. Change of use of land for provision of community allotments and orchards, with access off Scotland Lane, car and cycle parking spaces and associated landscaping.

SPEC/23/00068/ADJ: Newlands Nursery and adjoining field, Butterlees, Pagham Road, Lagness. Application Number: P/187/22/PL. Outdoor container tree production facility with multi-span polythene greenhouse to accommodate multiple horticultural crops and a new reservoir. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development).

Tangmere

TG/22/02991/FUL: JCC Lighting Products Limited, Unit 8, Chichester Business Park, City Fields Way. Install palistrade fence.

TG/23/00042/LBC: Harvey Court, Neville Duke Way. Replacement of existing 86 no. windows at ground and first floor levels.

Tillington

SDNP/23/00067/HOUS: Weston House, Tillington Road. Erection of timber gates and stone pillars.

West Wittering

WW/23/00033/TCA: Summerheys, Elms Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Apple tree (quoted as T1).

WW/23/00044/DOM: Sea Dog, 4 Owers Way. Loft conversion with enlarged dormer.

Westbourne

WE/22/02670/DOM: Varr Cottage, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. 2 no. extensions to the existing dwelling.

