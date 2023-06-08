The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 31 and June 7.

Birdham

BI/23/00909/DOM: 11 Greenacres. First floor extensions to the east and west side elevations.

Bosham

EWB/23/01125/FUL: Old Farm House, 63 Shore Road, East Wittering. Demolition of existing garage and 2 no. semi-detached dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/23/01249/DOM: Inner Randells, Bosham Hoe. Installation of solar panels. Installation of air source heat pumps.

Boxgrove

SDNP/23/01630/TCA: Halnaker Park Cottage, Park Lane, Halnaker. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree.

Chichester

Planning applications

CC/23/00555/DOM: 28 Cavendish Street. Partial demolition of existing ground floor rear extension and erection of additional ground floor rear extension, with various alterations and associated roof works. Alterations to boundary treatment and replacement of gate.

CC/23/01121/DOM: 29 The Broadway. Vehicle access and dropped kerb.

CC/23/01213/ADV: Boots 10 - 12 North Street. Replacement illuminated lettering & logo to shopfront. Replacement fascia panel with illuminated lettering and logos to shopfront.

CC/23/01226/DOM: 180 Orchard Street. Replace existing front glazed door.

CC/23/01227/LBC: 180 Orchard Street. Replace existing front glazed door.

CC/23/01241/TPA: North Rampart, The Drive. Reduce by 4m lowest limb on south sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T84) and fell 2 no. Ash trees (T78 & T79) all subject to CC/55/00130/TPO.

CC/23/01248/ADJ: From Grid Reference point TQ 05520 31981 to Grid Reference point TQ 04929 32988. Addition of a Foot Path between FP 795 and FP 797, Loxwood - DMMO 2/21 (CC803.16247).

Eartham

SDNP/23/02172/FUL: Great Ballard School, The Coach House, Eartham Lane. Internal refurbishment to create Art Studio including removal of load-bearing wall.

SDNP/23/02173/LIS: Great Ballard School, The Coach House, Eartham Lane. Internal refurbishment to create Art Studio including removal of load-bearing wall.

East Lavington

SDNP/23/02147/LIS: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Rebuild of chimney, wall and opening of ground floor window. Timber beam treatment and repair.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01054/DOM: Beach House, Barn Walk, East Wittering. Proposed single-storey side extension linking dwelling to garage with various alterations including changes to fenestration, partial change of use of garage and changes to boundary treatment.

EWB/23/01064/FUL: Land South Of Tranjoeen, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Change of use of land as a travellers caravan site consisting of 3 no. pitches and associated development.

EWB/23/01067/DOM: Melody Cottage, 21 Coney Road, East Wittering. Single storey rear extension, enlargement of existing rear dormer with various alterations including changes to fenestration and new front porch.

EWB/23/01125/FUL: Old Farm House, 63 Shore Road, East Wittering. Demolition of existing garage and 2 no. semi-detached dwellings.

EWB/23/01206/FUL: Downview Hall, Downview Close, East Wittering. External and internal refurbishment of existing pavilion, 2 no. storage containers with fence enclosure.

Ebernoe

EN/23/00591/DOM: Box Cottage, Balls Cross Road, Balls Cross. Extension of existing garage to rear and side.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/02157/PNTEL: Road Verge Opposite Pippins, Station Road, Elsted. Regulation 5 Notice under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) of Intention to install 1 no. 9m light wooden pole.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/02192/OHL: Little Howyck and Howyck Farm, Lickfold Road. Consent under Section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989 - Upgrade and relocation of existing overhead line and transformer (Reference MIDHE4L5).

Fishbourne

FB/23/01254/TCA: Ingleside, Main Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch (T1).

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/02028/FUL: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Demolition of modern extension to stables, metal fire escape and construction of single storey rear extension, internal alterations, insertion of dormer in rear roof plane and external alterations.

SDNP/23/02029/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Demolition of modern extension to stables, metal fire escape and construction of single storey rear extension, internal alterations, insertion of dormer in rear roof plane, external alterations.

Graffham

SDNP/23/01708/TCA: Hartley Cottage, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m and crown lift to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree and crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree and fell 1 no. Holly tree.

Hunston

HN/23/00540/DOM: 37 Westlands Road. Single storey rear extension to 2 storey dwelling.

Kirdford

KD/23/00980/DOM: Cobblers, Village Road. Single storey garden office to replace the existing garden shed.

KD/23/01225/TCA: Black Bear, Village Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Spruce (T2) and 1 no. Cypress (T4).

Loxwood

LX/23/01053/DOM: 3 Brewhurst Lane. Single storey rear extension and front elevation replacement porch.

LX/23/01188/DOM: Pephurst Farm, Station Road. Alterations, entrance porch and side extension.

LX/23/01189/LBC: Pephurst Farm, Station Road. Alterations, entrance porch and side extension.

Lynchmere

SDNP/23/02050/HOUS: Danley Hill, Danley Lane. Triple garage outbuilding and associated landscaping works, new tennis court with perimeter fencing and replacement of existing entrance gate and piers along with boundary fencing installation.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/02170/HOUS: 1 South Street. Replacing existing garden building with home office.

SDNP/23/02171/LIS: 1 South Street. Replacing existing garden building with home office.

SDNP/23/02069/HOUS: 33 Bridgefield Close. Retrospective replacement of concrete roof tiles with slate roof tiles.

Milland

SDNP/23/01221/HOUS: The Coach House, Cooks Pond Road. Partial change of use of existing garage space to create habitable accommodation with 1 no. dormer to west elevation and 2 no. dormers to east elevation on existing garage roof. Two-storey extension to north elevation with associated roof works. New front porch extension to west elevation, 2 no. dormers to west elevation, 1 no. dormer to north elevation and 3 no. dormers to east elevation with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

North Mundham

NM/23/00620/DOM: 10 Hermitage Close. Single storey front extension and two storey side extension, change of use of garage to create habitable accommodation. Various alterations including changes to fenestration of garage and dwelling, installation of PV panels and resurfacing of driveway.

Petworth

SDNP/23/01973/HOUS: 11 Old School Close. Conversion of part of garage into habitable accommodation and other alterations.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01142/PA1AA: Everley, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Proposed construction of an additional storey above the original floor plan of the single storey dwelling.

Rogate

SDNP/23/01251/HOUS: Squirrels, Langley Lane, Langley. Single storey side extension.

Selsey

SY/23/01114/FUL: Cranleigh, 36 Park Lane. Demolition of existing and erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling.

SY/23/01186/PA16A: Selsey Football And Social Club, High Street. Base Station upgrade - removal and replacement of existing 1 no. monopole and 6 no. antennas with proposed 1 no. Phase 6 monopole, Headframe and 3 no. antennas. Installation of 1 no. dish and associated ancillary works. Existing 1 no. dish and floodlights relocated to new pole.

SY/23/01187/PA1A: Netley Cottage, 12 West Street. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 7.50m (b) maximum height - 2.96m (c) height of eaves -2.96m.

SY/23/01240/PLD: 11 Orbit Gardens. Change use of garage loft space to habitable accommodation including dormer and associated works.

Tangmere

TG/23/01133/TPA: 5 Nicolson Close. Reduce height by 1.5m and all sectors by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to - 23/00039/TPO.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/23/01642/FUL: Fernbank, Terwick Lane, Trotton. Installation of klargester (septic tank) to serve the adjacent residential property and park railing at enclosure of land adjacent to access track. Retrospective consent for installation of 4 no. boreholes and installation of SUDS tank.

West Wittering

WW/23/01010/DOM: Pellew, Seaward Drive. Proposed loft conversion.

Westbourne

WE/23/00372/FUL: Land At Part Os 2938, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote. Retrospective application (originally approved 99/00273/COU) for the change of use from agricultural land to burial ground including access drive, cremation plot area, irrigation piping and additional parking.