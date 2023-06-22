Birdham
BI/23/01063/DOM: Cydonia, 103 Crooked Lane. Single storey side extension.
Bosham
BO/23/01212/ADV: The Southern Co-operative, 3 - 4 Station Road. Replacement 5 no. shopfront facia signs.
BO/23/01399/TCA: Redfern House, Bosham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Apple tree (quoted as T1).
Chichester
CC/23/00695/DOM: 6 Friary Lane. Replacement roof with slate. Replacement soffit and fascia in upvc.
CC/23/01218/FUL: Flat 7, Summersdale Place, Lavant Road. Existing balcony, new glass balustrading in lieu of half height wall.
CC/23/01221/LBC: Boots, 10 - 12 North Street. Make good and re-decorate shopfront and decorative cornice. Replacement bracket to downpipe and lead flashing above decorative cornice. Make good/replace and re-decorate fascia boards. Replacement fascia signage.
CC/23/01256/DOM: 1 Canterbury Close. Two-storey side and rear extension, single-storey front extension with revised fenestration. Erection of 1 no. outbuilding in rear garden for use as ancillary annexe.
CC/23/01295/TCA: Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 3m on 1 no. Quercus robur tree (quoted as T3362).
CC/23/01361/TPA: 5 South Pallant. Reduce height by 3.5m, reduce widths by 3m and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 2 no. Ash trees (T1 and T2) subject to CC/03/00348/TPO.
CC/23/01371/ADV: 19 - 20 East Street. 1 no. illuminated fascia sign and 1 no. projecting/hanging sign.
Chidham & Hambrook
CH/23/00965/FUL: Paddock View, Drift Lane, Bosham. Part retrospective application for erection of stables and associated hard standing for private use.
Cocking
SDNP/23/02290/HOUS: Manor Lodge. New timber carport and accompanying driveway.
Compton
SDNP/23/02337/LIS: Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Proposed insertion of conservation rooflight.
SDNP/23/02345/TCA: Tree Tops, B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree.
Donnington
D/23/00778/DOM: 48 Grosvenor Road. New 1.8 metre fencing to street elevations.
Earnley
E/23/01373/FUL: Land Rear Of 114 Second Avenue, Batchmere. Retrospective application for 1 no. tennis court and associated fencing.
Easebourne
SDNP/23/01421/HOUS: Upperfield Lawn, 2 Upperfield. Proposed detached double garage with log store and reinstatement of 1 no. chimney, above roof level.
SDNP/23/01673/HOUS: 28 Lutener Road. Single storey side and rear extension.
SDNP/23/02254/HOUS: 15 Hurst Park. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, conversion of garage to form habitable space.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/23/01177/FUL: Hanneys, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling, garaging and associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission EWB/21/03163/FUL (APP/L3815/W/22/3297436) - changes to the approved drawings in the form of a small single front projection.
EWB/23/01340/DOM: The Barn, Five Paddock Farm, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey extension, changes to fenestration and carport.
Fernhurst
SDNP/23/02182/LIS: Osborne House, 1 Verdley Place. Retaining existing fence and gate.
SDNP/23/02347/HOUS: Long Copse Cottage, Lickfold Road. Single-storey side extension, alterations to the fenestration of the main house and patio extension.
Fishbourne
FB/23/01179/DOM: The Roselands, 61 Salthill Road. Single storey rear extension.
Fittleworth
SDNP/23/00723/HOUS: Green Finches, The Fleet. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation and associated works (2 no. dormers and 5 no. velux windows). Extension of existing garage.
Harting
SDNP/23/02243/FUL: Land East of South Bank, Elsted Road, South Harting. Construction of one pair of two bedroom semi-detached and 3No. three bedroom cottages and associated access, parking, cat-barn, gardens and landscaping.
Linchmere
SDNP/23/02020/TCA: Four Winds Garden Cottage, Lower Lodge Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Rhodedendron Bushes. Remove lower branches on 1 no. Yew Tree. Cut back small lop-sided Yew in order to re-shape new growth.
SDNP/23/02126/LDE: Willards, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Existing lawful development - change of use of land as domestic curtilage to residential property.
SDNP/23/02239/HOUS: Marley Copse, Marley Common. Replacement of existing garage with a single storey front extension.
Lodsworth
SDNP/23/01724/HOUS: St Peters Well, Vicarage Lane. New build timber-framed garage building, brick retaining wall and security gates.
Lurgashall
SDNP/23/01616/FUL: Park Farm, Dial Green Lane. Stationing of 1 no. mobile home within existing agricultural building.
SDNP/23/02412/CND: Sods Farm, High Hamstead Lane. Erection of Agricultural Workers Cottage. (Removal of condition f of permission LG/3/48 - removal of agricultural occupancy condition).
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/23/01384/DOM: Tall Trees, The Drive, Ifold. Removal of existing roof & erection of first floor extension and two storey front extension.
Selsey
SY/23/01107/DOM: 41 Broomfield Road. Access ramp for wheelchair access.
SY/23/01236/DOM: 37A Broad View. Single storey rear extension, changes to fenestration including replacement garage door with window on west elevation, and replacement roof.
Stedham With Iping
SDNP/23/02421/PNTEL: Grass Verge O/s Stubb Hill House, Iping Lane, Iping. Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) - Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus - 1 no. wooden telephone pole (ref: OLL_V8009/01).
Stoughton
SDNP/23/02415/CND: Lordington Park Rest And Convalescent Home, Newbarn Lane, Lordington. Conversion of existing flint stable blocks to form staff dwelling. (Removal of condition 3 of permission 03/01780/FUL - linking dwelling to new use and wider uses of Lordington Park).
Tangmere
TG/23/01203/TPA: Beech Cottage, Meadow Way. Crown reduce by 2m (all round) and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Oak tree (T6) subject to TG/95/01027/TPO.
TG/23/01245/DOM: 17 Chichester Drive. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of a single storey rear extension.
West Itchenor
WI/23/00848/DOM: Over The Way, The Street, Itchenor. Replacement of wooden fence with flint and brick wall. Removal of existing wooden fence, pedestrian gate, wooden double gates, existing greenhouse and concrete base; replacement with smaller greenhouse.
WI/23/00849/LBC: Over The Way, The Street, Itchenor. Replacement of wooden fence with flint and brick wall. Removal of existing wooden fence, pedestrian gate, wooden double gates, existing greenhouse and concrete base; replacement with smaller greenhouse,.
WI/23/01345/TCA: Land North West Of Pucks Acre, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to reduce crown by up to 5m (approx. 30%) on 4 no. Alder trees (T1, T2, T3 & T4) and reduce crown by up to 4m (approx. 20%) on 1 no. Oak tree (T5).
West Wittering
WW/23/01182/FUL: 1 Marine Drive. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 2 no. detached dwellings and associated works.
WW/23/01192/DOM: Anchor Cottage, 6 Marine Drive West. Door, window and material alterations to external elevations. Extension to existing garage to create workshop, studio and home office.
Westbourne
WE/23/01354/DOM: The Pines, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Siting of 1 no. ancillary static caravan.
SDNP/23/02382/PA3R: Sindles Farm, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Change of use of part of an existing barn to B8 Storage Use, with external changes and landscaping.
Wisborough Green
SDNP/23/02184/LIS: Glasshouse, Fittleworth Road. Single storey pool pavilion and associated works.