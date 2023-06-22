The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 14 and 21.

Birdham

BI/23/01063/DOM: Cydonia, 103 Crooked Lane. Single storey side extension.

Bosham

WW/23/01182/FUL: 1 Marine Drive, West Wittering. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 2 no. detached dwellings and associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/23/01212/ADV: The Southern Co-operative, 3 - 4 Station Road. Replacement 5 no. shopfront facia signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BO/23/01399/TCA: Redfern House, Bosham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Apple tree (quoted as T1).

Chichester

CC/23/00695/DOM: 6 Friary Lane. Replacement roof with slate. Replacement soffit and fascia in upvc.

Planning applications

CC/23/01218/FUL: Flat 7, Summersdale Place, Lavant Road. Existing balcony, new glass balustrading in lieu of half height wall.

CC/23/01221/LBC: Boots, 10 - 12 North Street. Make good and re-decorate shopfront and decorative cornice. Replacement bracket to downpipe and lead flashing above decorative cornice. Make good/replace and re-decorate fascia boards. Replacement fascia signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/01256/DOM: 1 Canterbury Close. Two-storey side and rear extension, single-storey front extension with revised fenestration. Erection of 1 no. outbuilding in rear garden for use as ancillary annexe.

CC/23/01295/TCA: Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 3m on 1 no. Quercus robur tree (quoted as T3362).

CC/23/01361/TPA: 5 South Pallant. Reduce height by 3.5m, reduce widths by 3m and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 2 no. Ash trees (T1 and T2) subject to CC/03/00348/TPO.

CC/23/01371/ADV: 19 - 20 East Street. 1 no. illuminated fascia sign and 1 no. projecting/hanging sign.

Chidham & Hambrook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CH/23/00965/FUL: Paddock View, Drift Lane, Bosham. Part retrospective application for erection of stables and associated hard standing for private use.

Cocking

SDNP/23/02290/HOUS: Manor Lodge. New timber carport and accompanying driveway.

Compton

SDNP/23/02337/LIS: Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Proposed insertion of conservation rooflight.

SDNP/23/02345/TCA: Tree Tops, B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree.

Donnington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D/23/00778/DOM: 48 Grosvenor Road. New 1.8 metre fencing to street elevations.

Earnley

E/23/01373/FUL: Land Rear Of 114 Second Avenue, Batchmere. Retrospective application for 1 no. tennis court and associated fencing.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/01421/HOUS: Upperfield Lawn, 2 Upperfield. Proposed detached double garage with log store and reinstatement of 1 no. chimney, above roof level.

SDNP/23/01673/HOUS: 28 Lutener Road. Single storey side and rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/02254/HOUS: 15 Hurst Park. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, conversion of garage to form habitable space.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01177/FUL: Hanneys, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling, garaging and associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission EWB/21/03163/FUL (APP/L3815/W/22/3297436) - changes to the approved drawings in the form of a small single front projection.

EWB/23/01340/DOM: The Barn, Five Paddock Farm, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey extension, changes to fenestration and carport.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/02182/LIS: Osborne House, 1 Verdley Place. Retaining existing fence and gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/02347/HOUS: Long Copse Cottage, Lickfold Road. Single-storey side extension, alterations to the fenestration of the main house and patio extension.

Fishbourne

FB/23/01179/DOM: The Roselands, 61 Salthill Road. Single storey rear extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/00723/HOUS: Green Finches, The Fleet. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation and associated works (2 no. dormers and 5 no. velux windows). Extension of existing garage.

Harting

SDNP/23/02243/FUL: Land East of South Bank, Elsted Road, South Harting. Construction of one pair of two bedroom semi-detached and 3No. three bedroom cottages and associated access, parking, cat-barn, gardens and landscaping.

Linchmere

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/02020/TCA: Four Winds Garden Cottage, Lower Lodge Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Rhodedendron Bushes. Remove lower branches on 1 no. Yew Tree. Cut back small lop-sided Yew in order to re-shape new growth.

SDNP/23/02126/LDE: Willards, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Existing lawful development - change of use of land as domestic curtilage to residential property.

SDNP/23/02239/HOUS: Marley Copse, Marley Common. Replacement of existing garage with a single storey front extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/01724/HOUS: St Peters Well, Vicarage Lane. New build timber-framed garage building, brick retaining wall and security gates.

Lurgashall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/01616/FUL: Park Farm, Dial Green Lane. Stationing of 1 no. mobile home within existing agricultural building.

SDNP/23/02412/CND: Sods Farm, High Hamstead Lane. Erection of Agricultural Workers Cottage. (Removal of condition f of permission LG/3/48 - removal of agricultural occupancy condition).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01384/DOM: Tall Trees, The Drive, Ifold. Removal of existing roof & erection of first floor extension and two storey front extension.

Selsey

SY/23/01107/DOM: 41 Broomfield Road. Access ramp for wheelchair access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/23/01236/DOM: 37A Broad View. Single storey rear extension, changes to fenestration including replacement garage door with window on west elevation, and replacement roof.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/02421/PNTEL: Grass Verge O/s Stubb Hill House, Iping Lane, Iping. Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) - Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus - 1 no. wooden telephone pole (ref: OLL_V8009/01).

Stoughton

SDNP/23/02415/CND: Lordington Park Rest And Convalescent Home, Newbarn Lane, Lordington. Conversion of existing flint stable blocks to form staff dwelling. (Removal of condition 3 of permission 03/01780/FUL - linking dwelling to new use and wider uses of Lordington Park).

Tangmere

TG/23/01203/TPA: Beech Cottage, Meadow Way. Crown reduce by 2m (all round) and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Oak tree (T6) subject to TG/95/01027/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TG/23/01245/DOM: 17 Chichester Drive. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of a single storey rear extension.

West Itchenor

WI/23/00848/DOM: Over The Way, The Street, Itchenor. Replacement of wooden fence with flint and brick wall. Removal of existing wooden fence, pedestrian gate, wooden double gates, existing greenhouse and concrete base; replacement with smaller greenhouse.

WI/23/00849/LBC: Over The Way, The Street, Itchenor. Replacement of wooden fence with flint and brick wall. Removal of existing wooden fence, pedestrian gate, wooden double gates, existing greenhouse and concrete base; replacement with smaller greenhouse,.

WI/23/01345/TCA: Land North West Of Pucks Acre, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to reduce crown by up to 5m (approx. 30%) on 4 no. Alder trees (T1, T2, T3 & T4) and reduce crown by up to 4m (approx. 20%) on 1 no. Oak tree (T5).

West Wittering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WW/23/01182/FUL: 1 Marine Drive. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 2 no. detached dwellings and associated works.

WW/23/01192/DOM: Anchor Cottage, 6 Marine Drive West. Door, window and material alterations to external elevations. Extension to existing garage to create workshop, studio and home office.

Westbourne

WE/23/01354/DOM: The Pines, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Siting of 1 no. ancillary static caravan.

SDNP/23/02382/PA3R: Sindles Farm, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Change of use of part of an existing barn to B8 Storage Use, with external changes and landscaping.

Wisborough Green

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/02184/LIS: Glasshouse, Fittleworth Road. Single storey pool pavilion and associated works.