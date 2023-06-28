The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 21 and 28.

Birdham

BI/23/01406/FUL: Orchard House, Lock Lane. Replacement dwelling, pool house and shed outbuildings and associated works - Variations of Condition 2 of planning permission BI/22/03176/FUL - various minor amendments to originally approved dwelling (inc addition of pv panels), pool house and carport.

Bosham

CC/23/01390/OUT: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Outline application for Graylingwell Park including Kingsmead Avenue incorporating revised masterplan layout for up to 218 dwellings. Proposals include increased overall parking provision, revised architectural styling, CCDT community buildings, revised employment floor space, a C2 care home, works to Havenstoke Park to include re-location of children's play area, and a gated car parking area for temporary event parking. (Removal of condition 39 (tree planting at Kingsmead Avenue) of permission 14/01018/OUT). (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/23/01237/DOM: Corner Cottage, High Street. Replacement extension and alterations to the rear, including the insertion of dormer windows and reinstatement of a chimney to the side.

BO/23/01238/LBC: Corner Cottage, High Street. Replacement extension and alterations to the rear, including the insertion of dormer windows and reinstatement of a chimney to the side.

Bury

SDNP/23/01781/FUL: Sandy Meadow Farm, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Retention of replacement barn (retrospective).

SDNP/23/02478/HOUS: Saddlers, Church Lane. Two storey extension to the east elevation and alterations to the fenestration on the south east corner.

SDNP/23/02479/LIS: Saddlers, Church Lane. Two storey extension to the east elevation and alterations to the fenestration on the south east corner.

Chichester

CC/23/01169/DOM: 15 Boundary Lane. Proposed single storey flat-roofed East extension.

CC/23/01210/DOM: 4 Caledonian Road. Single storey infill rear extension with internal alterations.

CC/23/01224/DOM: 20 Turnbull Road. Ground floor rear extension and 1 no. rear dormer.

CC/23/01273/DOM: 33 Sherborne Road. Installation of approximately 30m2 of hard standing installed in front garden for use as a driveway.

CC/23/01299/TCA: Land East Of 193 Orchard Street. Reduce north sector by 1.5m (to give a 2m clearance from the adjacent building) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sugar Maple (Acer saccharum) tree (T1).

CC/23/01325/PLD: 23 Cambrai Avenue. Single storey rear extensions.

CC/23/01332/DOM: Dale House, West Broyle Drive, West Broyle. Demolishing of existing garage. Proposed new garage with storage and home office - (variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission 19/02527/DOM to vary north and the south elevations to accommodate retention of existing garage and 1 no. additional velux window to north elevation.

CC/23/01342/TPA: 2 Chestnut Cottages, Lake Road. Crown reduce (height and widths) by up to 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to CC/03/00343/TPO.

CC/23/01404/FUL: Flats 6 And 7 Regnum Place, 45A South Street. Conversion of 2 no. existing flats (6 and 7) into a 1 no. flat. Addition of one new window on the front elevation. Internal alterations to layout.

CC/23/01422/LBC: Flats 6 And 7 Regnum Place, 45A South Street. Conversion of 2 no. existing flats (6 and 7) into a 1 no. flat. Addition of one new window on the front elevation. Internal alterations to layout.

CC/23/01423/PA11B: Chichester College, Avenue De Chartres. Demolition of building known as Block F.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/01164/REM: Chas Wood Nurseries, Main Road, Bosham. Application for the approval of remaining Reserved Matters of Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale following outline planning permission CH/20/01854/OUT (APP/L3815/W/22/3299268) for 26 no. dwellings with access, public open space, community orchard and other associated works.

Compton

SDNP/23/02072/HOUS: The Square House, B2146 West Marden Hill To Compton Square. Garden room extension at rear and garden shed.

East Lavington

SDNP/23/02252/HOUS: Beechwood House, Beechwood Lane. Internal alterations including conservation roof lights to main dwelling. Change use of garage space to home gym and games room within Coach House to include the replacement of garage doors with a steel window set with double doors.

SDNP/23/02253/LIS: Beechwood House, Beechwood Lane. Internal alterations including conservation roof lights to main dwelling. Change use of garage space to home gym and games room within Coach House to include the replacement of garage doors with a steel window set with double doors.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01389/PLD: 19 Seafield Close, East Wittering. Proposed lawful development - insertion of 2 no. roof lights.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/01955/HOUS: Home Farm Stables, Bell Road, Kingsley Green. Installation of 12 no. solar panels on south west facing roof.

SDNP/23/02297/FUL: 6 Midhurst Road. Retrospective replacement shop front.

SDNP/23/02302/HOUS: Verdley Place House, 16 Verdley Place. Proposed infill to side elevation. Removal of side and rear porches. Replacement windows and doors. Alterations to fenestration. Juliet balcony to rear first floor elevation.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/02548/TCA: Little Bognor House, Little Bognor Road. Notification of intention to pollard down to 5m on 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T1).

Funtington

FU/23/01430/DOM: The Orchard, Scant Road, East Hambrook. Erection of outbuilding.

Harting

SDNP/23/02446/TCA: Tythe Barn Cottage, North Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree (T1). The tree is being removed due to structural damage to rear wall and needing to be replaced.

Lavant

SDNP/23/01701/HOUS: 41 Lavant Down Road, Mid Lavant. 2 storey rear extension and internal alterations.

SDNP/23/02367/FUL: The Cottage, West Lavant Road. Conversion and extensions (2.5 storey to north and 2 no. single storey to north) of the existing dwelling to provide 5 no. dwellings with associated amenity space, landscaping, parking and associated bin and cycle stores.

Linchmere

LM/23/01231/TCA: Danley Hill, Danley Lane. Notification of intention to reduce heights by 5m on 5 no. Leyland Cypress trees.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/02259/HOUS: Hambledon Farm, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Installation of Air Source Heat Pump.

Loxwood

LX/23/01228/DOM: Brambles, Brewhurst Lane. 1 no. additional side dormer and 1 no. first floor rear window.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/02532/LIS: Court Green, St Annes Hill. Replacement roof covering. Salvaged and reclaimed plain clay tiles match existing.

North Mundham

NM/23/01304/PA6ABE: Footpath Nursery, Post Office Lane. Multispan Polythene tunnels.

NM/23/01349/DOM: Kestrel Barn, South Mundham. 1 no. additional first floor window on north elevation.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/02403/FUL: Littlewoods Farm, London Road. Change of use of redundant agricultural barn to 1 no. 3 bed holiday let.

Oving

O/23/01326/TCA: Walnut Tree Cottage, High Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 33% (all round) on 1 no. Walnut tree.

Petworth

SDNP/23/01130/LDE: Newlands House Gallery, Newlands House, Pound Street. Existing lawful development certificate for the implementation of the conservatory extension pertaining to PW/07/04491/LBC.

SDNP/23/02562/CND: The Grove Inn, Grove Lane. Various alterations to Listed Building (as detailed in the DAS) - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Consent SDNP/20/04082/LIS for removal of the modern conservatory, infill the corner of the building and remove two modern partitions).

Rogate

SDNP/23/02355/HOUS: Honeysuckle House, London Road, Rake. Alterations and additions including first floor extension. Replacement garage.

Selsey

SY/23/01091/DOM: Annandale, 31 James Street. Double storey rear extension, first floor extension with second floor mezzanine level and associated roof works. 1 no. balcony to front elevation and 1 no. balcony to rear elevation with external stairs, with various alterations including changes to fenestration. Installation of solar PV panels and an air source heat pump.

SY/23/01416/PLD: 107 Beach Road. Proposed lawful development - single storey side extension, conversion of roof space and construction of dormer window to rear.

Sidlesham

SI/23/01316/FUL: Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve, Selsey Road. Installation of a demountable building to be used as office space for a period of 5 years.

Singleton

SDNP/23/02260/HOUS: 26 Charlton. Single storey rear extension with pitched roof.

Southbourne

SB/23/00744/DOM: 3 Thorney Road. Erection of first floor rear extension with internal/external alterations.

SB/23/01271/DOM: 5 Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Single storey rear extension for new kitchen with family room plus demolition of existing garage and store shed to form new garage with garden room.

Stopham

SDNP/23/02323/TCA: Church House, Stopham Lanes. Notification of intention to pollard by 50% (to healthy growth points) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T1). Remove 1 no. lower limb on west sector back to stem on 1 no. unknown tree (T2).

Stoughton

SDNP/23/02438/HOUS: Well Cottage, Milberry Lane. Proposed hobby room and home gym.

Tangmere

TG/23/01343/DOM: 20 Saxon Meadow. Enlarge 1 no. ground floor window on south elevation.

West Wittering

WW/23/01320/DOM: Willows, The Byeway. Demolition of existing conservatory and new single storey extension with internal alterations.

Westbourne

WE/23/01282/ELD: Brooks, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for change of use of buildings and associated hard standing to commercial use (B8 Storage and distribution).

WE/23/01359/DOM: Flint Cottage, North Street. New dormer window on rear elevation.