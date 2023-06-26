The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 19 and 23.

Albourne

DM/23/1510: Souches, The Street. T1- Ash - Remove significant limb overhanging public highway and drive.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2272: Land At Hurst Farm, Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath. Outline application with all matters reserved except for access for the erection of up-to 375 new homes, a two-form entry primary school, burial ground, allotments, open space with associated infrastructure, landscaping and parking areas. ('Additional Highways, Drainage and Ecological information received on 31/05/2023 and 20/06/2023.'). (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/1403: Westup Farm, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Demolition of a pre-fabricated bungalow and associated outbuildings and replace with a new three bedroom dwelling. Two bedroom annexe, double garage with tractor port and associated secure cycle store.

DM/23/1452: The Willows, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Demolition of existing detached garage and construction of a detached garage with gym and home office.

DM/23/1602: Naldred Farmhouse, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Additional 2 stay wires.

DM/23/1633: 1 Crouch Fields, Ansty. T1 Silver Birch - Crown reduction by 2m in height and 1m in width.

DM/23/1650: Bridge Farm, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Discharge of Planning Condition No: 4 relating to DM/22/3593/HOUS.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/1583: 65 Hammerwood Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Bolney

DM/23/1563: The Roundel, Buncton Lane. Retrospective approval for garden room.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1548: Land To The South Of Kings Way. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/21/3385 - The application seeks minor amendments to the consented scheme, and as such requires the plans set out within condition 1, to be substituted.

DM/23/1577: 74 Petworth Drive. Demolish existing porch and build proposed porch.

DM/23/1589: 56 Nightingale Lane. Proposed first floor side extension. New rear dormer and extended front elevation dormer. New flat rooflight to the north elevation.

DM/23/1615: 4 Midfields Close. Erection of a ground floor 3m rear extension and front 2.9m2 Porch.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1198: 3 Ivy Cottages, Tollgate Lane, Whitemans Green. Replacement of rear windows and doors to match existing.

DM/23/1573: Ratcliffe House, Copyhold Lane. Installation of 34 S Mono Solar Panels to two separate height lines along northern boundary of the field located to the rear of the property.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0850: The Print Room, 6 Middle Row. Aluminium black composite facia to be erected on top of existing black wooden facia, with white gloss vinyl lettering stating name of business.

DM/23/1258: 17 Southlands. Proposed single storey rear extension. Description amended 19.06.2023 to include raised terrace above rear extension; amended plans received showing extension and terrace reduced in width.

DM/23/1301: 26 Woodlands Road. Two storey side extension (Amended redline plan received 22/06/2023).

DM/23/1507: 42 Estcots Drive. To add a proposed 2 Bedroom Dwelling on land adjoining 42 Estcots Drive with a dropped kerb to allow for parking arrangements. AMENDED PLANS received 23/6/2023 showing corrected proposed location and block plan.

DM/23/1559: Barclays, 17 - 21 High Street. To remove 200mm non-illuminated individual letter signage, 570mm non-illuminated projecting sign, branch nameplate, street CCTV camera, letter box seal internally, external grade CCTV camera with dome and swirl graphic from front elevation and make good. Remove ATMs, night safe, dark blue vinyl and replace glazing with new to match existing. Remove wall mounted car park disclaimer sign on side elevation and make good.

DM/23/1576: Chapman House, Chapmans Lane. Sycamores (T1, T4,T5 and T6) reduce by approximately 2m and thin by 20%. Holly (T2) reduce back from power lines up to 70cm. Lime tree (T3) reduce by approximately 2m and thin by 20%. Sycamore (T7) reduce height by 2m and thin crown by 20%.

DM/23/1601: 2 Hillside Close. Proposed new front porch.

DM/23/1616: 17 Lingfield Road. Proposed porch to front elevation.

DM/23/1648: Land To The Front Of 8 Buckhurst Way. T1 Oak on the land to the front of 8 Buckhurst Way - whole crown reduction by approximately 2-3m.

Hassocks

DM/23/1558: 10 The Crescent. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1449: 32 Farlington Avenue. Proposed split level decking to the rear garden.

DM/23/1598: 3 The Droveway. 1 x Horse Chestnut, crown reduction by 2.5 metres.

DM/23/1612: 29 Oathall Road. G1 Lawson Cypress trees - fell. T1 Oak - Reduce the lateral branches by 0.5-1.5 selectively.

DM/23/1640: 46 Lewes Road. A rear side rear infill extension. Replacement of the rear ground floor windows. New pitch roof to replace both the existing conservatory and garden room flat roof.

DM/23/1642: Network Rail Land North Railway Bridge At Haywards Heath Station, Market Place. A Radio Equipment Building, an electricity supply sub-station, and a distribution cabinet set within a dedicated fenced compound, along with stretches of 2.4m high palisade fencing and access gates.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1496: Bookends, Lewes Road. Single storey side extension to replace existing storage utility and wc.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/1641: 58 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension and proposed loft conversion with rear dormer and two front rooflights.

Lindfield

DM/23/1526: 36A Appledore Gardens. Part removal of wall for the provision of a double drive to the front of the existing property with a new dropped kerb

DM/23/1530: Lindfield Cricket Club, Lindfield Common Cricket Pavilion, Backwoods Lane. To install 6No. pop up irrigation system within the existing cricket square. Install a rainwater harvesting system behind the existing cricket pavilion including a timber fence to secure the water harvesting.

DM/23/1542: The Stand Up Inn, 45 - 47 High Street. Variation of condition No: 3 of planning permission DM/23/0610 in relation to the sound attenuation details for kitchen ventilation.

DM/23/1644: 27 High Street. T1 Tulip - reduce four low branches over no. 29 High Street by 2m and reduce two low limbs over no. 25 High Street by 1m.

Slaugham

DM/23/1645: 6 Cotsford, Pease Pottage. T1 Oak -Reduce entire canopy by up to 1.5-2m back to previous points of reduction leaving suitable furnishing growth no less than 1/3rd of the diameter of the removed leading growth to retain canopy shape.

Twineham

DM/23/1578: Park House, Twineham Lane. Construction of a single storey extension to the N/E corner of Park House and construction of a detached building containing a swimming pool and gymnasium.

DM/23/1584: Nightingales, Bob Lane. Proposed swimming pool, will require excavation as a part of the construction process.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1536: The Potters House, Selsfield Road. Replace existing dormer and dormer window with new, all to match existing.

DM/23/1599: Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common. Upgrade of existing vehicular access track to include two passing places and new gates to entrance.

Worth

DM/23/1568: The Loklamp, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Garage conversion. Loft conversion with rear and front facing dormer windows and changes to fenestration.