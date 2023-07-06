The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 28 and July 5.

Bosham

BO/23/01247/DOM: 30 Critchfield Road. Demolition of existing extension replaced with new two-storey extension with roof terrace to north elevation, change of use of existing carport and garage to create habitable accommodation, 1 no. dormer to east and west elevations and new porch to west elevation.

BO/23/01312/DOM: 24 Critchfield Road. Ground and first floor extensions, loft conversion with 2nd floor dormer window, replacement porch and associated works.

CC/23/01302/FUL: Chichester College, Avenue De Chartres. Demolition of existing Block F building and erection of a new building for class use F1(a) with associated works including an external compound, relocation of electricity substation and a new attenuation tank. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/23/01400/DOM: The Haven, Shore Road. Refurbishment for thermal performance. Including front bay window extension and canopy, and new dormer to rear.

BO/23/01425/DOM: 4 Stumps End. Proposed single storey rear extension, replacement garden room, new pitched dormer, various alterations including changes to fenestration, replacement windows and doors, new clay tile roof with integrated solar panels, replacement shed structures, ASHP and air con unit.

BO/23/01433/DOM: Clovelly, Bosham Lane. Extend existing roof (hip to barn hip) and west dormer. 3 no. new rooflights to extended roof. Convert garage to cycle store and office.

BO/23/01486/ELD: Combes Boatyard, Smugglers Lane. Existing Lawful Development - Use of land and building for purposes ancillary to the use of Combes House as a dwelling.

Boxgrove

BX/23/01217/FUL: Keepers Cottage, Tinwood Lane, Eartham. Replacement dwelling, garage with annex and swimming pool.

BX/23/01279/FUL: Land North Of Town Lane Adjacent Junction With New Road, Halnaker. Highways depot comprising maintenance building, salt barn and ancillary offices plus parking, landscaping and all associated engineering works.

Bury

SDNP/23/02268/HOUS: Newoods Farm, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Proposed alterations and extension including conversion of existing dairy barn to ancillary accommodation, a new orangery, outside swimming pool and shepherds hut and replace existing stables with cart barn.

Chichester

CC/23/01017/DOM: Symene, Church Road. Alterations to roof to create habitable accommodation in loft, demolition of conservatory, single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration.

CC/23/01250/FUL: William Hill, 3 The Ridgeway. Proposed change of use from betting office (sui generis) to hot-food takeaway (sui generis), with installation of extraction grill to rear elevation.

CC/23/01401/ADV: Kia, 10 Terminus Road. 1 no. illuminated Totem sign, 1 no. illuminated 'Kia' logo sign, 1 no. set of illuminated 'Birchwood' letters, 1 no. non-illuminated Kia Entrance Gate and 1 no. non-illuminated Kia directional sign.

CC/23/01429/PLD: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Implementation of Reserved Matters Consent CC/22/01501/REM without Compliance of Condition 3 (Drainage Strategy).

CC/23/01498/TPA: Land Adjacent To Trees, Chestnut Avenue. Fell 1 no. Fraxinus angustifolia tree (T1) within Area, A2, subject to 61/00162/TPO.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/01681/HOUS: 2 Vanzell Villas, Easebourne Lane. Single storey extension following demolition of existing extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01372/DOM: Westcott, Farm Road, Bracklesham. Side extension and alterations to existing dwelling.

EWB/23/01383/FUL: Tau (formerly Known As Seafort), East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of existing detached dwelling, garage, outbuilding and shed. Construction of new detached contemporary dwelling, garage, summer house and shed.

EWB/23/01411/DOM: The Moorings, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. First floor roof extension and alterations, rear single storey extension, external remodelling and fenestration alterations, front shed and landscaping/drive.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/02596/HOUS: 1 Hurstfold Cottages, Surney Hatch Lane. Erection of detached garage and extension to existing driveway.

Fishbourne

FB/23/01348/FUL: Lowood House, 2 Old Park Lane. Use of an existing residential outbuilding as a holiday let (part-retrospective) with proposed associated external alterations, including replacement side extension, rear dormer and new fenestration.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/02304/HOUS: The Ramble, Sandy Lane. Replacement single storey front porch extension to provide enlarged front entrance lobby & new terrace to replace existing decking.

Hunston

HN/23/01377/FUL: Kipson Bank Farm, Selsey Road. Demolition of existing grain store and replacement with 2 no. dwellings with package treatment plant.

Kirdford

KD/23/01066/DOM: 18 Townfield. Two storey side extension.

Lavant

LV/23/01412/FUL: Hunters Race Farm, Hunters Race. Erection of agricultural storage building.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/02461/LIS: Sussex House, West Street. Replacement of the existing cement render to the West Street and Red Lion Street elevations of the southern building.

SDNP/23/02491/HOUS: 3 Ashfield Close. Installation of replacement PVCU conservatory on existing base.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/01113/FUL: Land East Of Northchapel Village Hall, Pipers Lane. Construction of a multi use games area.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01403/PA6ABE: Boundarylands Cottage, Durfold Wood, Plaistow. Erection of a new steel framed agricultural building for machinery storage close to existing agricultural buildings and stables.

PS/23/01503/PNO: Lakeside Farm, The Lane, Ifold. General purpose agricultural grain store.

Rogate

SDNP/23/02331/CCC: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood. Confirmation of Compliance of Conditions 1-12 to planning permission SDNP/14/03566/FUL.

Selsey

SY/23/01215/FUL: Public Conveniences, East Beach Road. Public conveniences refurbished, disabled WC enlarged, with direct access to outside.

SY/23/01381/FUL: 4 Norton Corner Cottages, Chichester Road. Use of original dwelling known as 4 Norton Corner Cottages for purposes as an annex ancillary to use of replacement dwelling permitted under planning permission SY/03/00612/FUL.

Sidlesham

SI/23/01148/FUL: Brent Lodge Bird And Wildlife Trust, Brent Lodge, Cow Lane. Re-roofing and Eco Retrofit of Existing Wildlife Hospital including installation of photovoltaic solar panels, new entrance door, porch canopy and alterations to existing rear door.

SI/23/01478/DOM: Church Farm House, 6 Church Farm Lane. Proposed external swimming pool.

Southbourne

SB/23/00937/DOM: Dilwyn, 51 Breach Avenue. Single storey side extension, single storey side and rear extension, front porch and pool to rear garden.

SB/23/01330/DOM: 139 Main Road. Demolition of existing porch, conservatory and car port. Erection of porch, veranda, orangery and car port with internal alterations.

SB/23/01474/PLD: 25 Eastfield Close. Single storey rear extension.

Westbourne

WE/23/01084/DOM: Sparrows, North Street. Alterations to fenestration on east elevation including replacement doors and windows, installation of 2 no. conservation roof lights on the south elevation and patio extension.