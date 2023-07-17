The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between July 5 and 12.

Birdham

BI/23/01305/DOM: 2 Walwyn Close. Proposed single storey rear extension, front porch infill extension.

BI/23/01410/DOM: Cotswold House, 6 St James Close. Single storey extension to replace existing garage, 2 storey rear extension. Replace existing roof tiles with plain clay tiles and cladding and painted timber weatherboarding.

CC/23/00987/OUT: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane, Chichester. Outline application for Graylingwell Park including Kingsmead Avenue incorporating revised masterplan layout for up to 218 dwellings. Proposals include increased overall parking provision, revised architectural styling, CCDT community buildings, revised employment floor space, a C2 care home, works to Havenstoke Park to include re-location of children's play area, and a gated car parking area for temporary event parking - (variation of Condition 4 of Planning Permission CC/14/01018/OUT to change Graylingwell Farmhouse - Use Classes B1 and/or A3 and/or A4 to Use Classes E and/or C3). (Photo: Google Maps)

Bosham

BO/23/01415/DOM: Rambles, Sunnyway. Two storey side and rear extensions with associated roof works including 1 no. front and rear dormer, installation of solar PV panels and various alterations including new front porch and alterations to fenestration.

BO/23/01439/DOM: Garlands, Sunnyway. Two storey front extension, first floor side extension with 1 no. front bay window and various alterations including changes to fenestration.

BO/23/01445/DOM: 9 Marcuse Fields. First floor extension over garage.

BO/23/01555/DOM: Sailmakers, Shore Road. New front garden walls, trellis, patio crazy paving and planting.

Chichester

CC/23/01405/TPA: 2 Keepers Wood. Crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Purple Plum tree (T1) within Area, A1 subject to CC/72/00220/TPO.

CC/23/01489/ADV: 3 St Peters. Replacement of existing 1 no. fascia sign and 1 no. hanging sign (Posh Beauty) with new (Shaun's Hair Salon) painted black text on white background signage (non-illuminated).

Compton

SDNP/23/02711/CND: Flint House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Reform existing flat roofed dormers with hipped roofed dormers and the existing roof above new study. Partial extension of roof below master bedroom to meet existing eaves level and new rooflight to first floor bedroom. New single storey rear extensions, including a hipped roof above kitchen. Relocate entrance to the front elevation with new porch. Replace windows, new guttering, reface southern wall with stone cornice and create garden wall. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/20/04677/HOUS - reduction in size of proposed scheme and changes to rear fenestration and external cladding).

Earnley

E/23/01294/LBC: The Hermitage, Batchmere Road, Almodington. Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension replaced with two-story rear extension.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/02511/HOUS: 2 St Richards Cottages, Easebourne Street. Double storey rear extension.

SDNP/23/02735/TCA: 61 Snowhill, A272 Easebourne Lane To Easebourne. Notification of intention crown reduce by 50% (all round) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree.

SDNP/23/02738/TCA: 62 Snowhill, A272 Easebourne Lane To Easebourne. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 50% (all round) on 1 no. Holly tree (1).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01424/DOM: Seaview, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Internal and external alterations to existing dwelling to include alterations to roof.

EWB/23/01504/FUL: Land South Of 1 Field Maple, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Change of use of land as a proposed single travelling showperson site.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/02638/CND: 2 The Stables, Hurstfold Farm Road. Rear single storey extension, 3 no. high level rooflights and a single bathroom dormer to main roof. Home office to rear of dwelling - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/22/03187/HOUS - minor amendments to approved extension and home office.

SDNP/23/02730/CND: Flat 3, Crossways Court, Vann Road. Change of use from a sui generis beauty salon to coffee shop (mixed A1/A3 Use) - Variation of Conditions 3 and 4 of planning permission SDNP/19/06150/FUL - to derestrict conditioned use from specific coffee shop to any use within Class E, and extend opening times.

Fishbourne

FB/23/01194/TPA: Land South Of 10 To 15 Mill Close. Removal of 3 no. lower/mid limbs (north sector) on 1 no. Willow tree (T3) and removal of up to 4 no. lower/mid limbs (north sector) on 1 no. Willow tree (T4). Both trees subject to FB/70/00226/TPO.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/02352/HOUS: Cotford, Wakestone Lane, Bedham. 1 no. temporary summerhouse.

SDNP/23/02774/TCA: Fayrefield, Little Bognor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (quoted as T1).

Funtington

FU/23/01558/DOM: West House, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Installation of 156 no. ground-mounted solar panel array in unused space in the garden.

SDNP/23/02509/TCA: The Vicarage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no Western Red Cedar tree.

Graffham

SDNP/23/02554/FUL: High View, Graffham Road, East Lavington. Demolition of existing and construction of 1 no. new dwelling and associated landscaping.

SDNP/23/02573/CND: Selham House, Graffham Common Road. Extensions and alterations to Selham House, Little Selham, The Coach House and Selham Lodge. And associated ancillary structures including the erection of 1 no. Motor outbuilding and 1 no. tennis pavilion, a new tennis court and demolition of existing 2 no. garages and relocation of access. (Variation of condition 2 (plans) of permission SDNP/22/01398/FUL - amendments to design).

Harting

SDNP/23/02375/FUL: Sky House, Collins Lane, West Harting. Demolition of existing dwelling and detached annexe, replaced with 1 no. new dwelling with new access from Quebec Lane.

Kirdford

KD/23/01581/DOM: Herons Farm Cottage, Herons Farm Lane. Resubmission of 22/02805/DOM - Two storey extension, raised roof height and associated works, 3 no. dormer windows and second floor balcony to North elevation and changes to fenestration.

Loxwood

LX/23/01275/DOM: Lily Meadows, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green. Single storey conservatory.

LX/23/01447/TPA: Honeywood, 8 Pond Close. Re-pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Lime trees within Area, A1 subject to LX/65/00645/TPO.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/02393/FUL: Old Hearne Farm, Jays Lane. Reinstate horse walker on existing foundation.

SDNP/23/02658/LIS: The Cottage, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Alterations to existing ancillary building to create residential annexe including changes to fenestration.

Linchmere

SDNP/23/02823/TCA: Danley Hill, Danley Lane. Notification of intention to reduce heights by 5m on 5 no. Leyland Cypress trees.

SDNP/23/02670/HOUS: Danley Hill, The Cottage, Danley Lane. Proposed construction of replacement residential annex.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/02693/TCA: Branksome, Chichester Road, West Lavington. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Box-Leaved Elder tree (T1).

SDNP/23/02808/HRA: North Bank, June Lane. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA, Habitats Regulations Assessment) for approval to remedial work to the roof involving replacement of sprayed foam internal insulation, refixing of existing roof tiles and the insertion of 4 no. Velux windows.

SDNP/23/02739/TPO: Minster, June Lane. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T3) subject to MI/00/00706/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/23/02480/FUL: Milland Community Shop, Iping Road. New external door and canopy for accessible toilet.

SDNP/23/02757/LDP: 1 Home Park Cottages, Portsmouth Road. Proposed lawful development - single storey rear extension.

Oving

O/23/01435/FUL: Land West Of Littlemead Business Centre, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Change of use from Class E(f) nursery play area to car parking area (Sui generis) ancillary to existing Class E uses at Littlemead Business Centre.

O/23/01444/ADV: Unit 1, Cathedral Business Park, Bognor Road, Chichester. 4 no. illuminated fascia signs (A4, B4, C1, D1 and A5 part illuminated) and 1 no. totem sign with top "MKM" illuminated. 19 no. fascia signs/vinyls (non illuminated).

O/23/01550/DOM: Oakham Farmhouse, Church Lane. Conversion of existing outbuilding to annexe with associated fenestration and roof alterations.

Petworth

SDNP/23/02049/TCA: Bartons Cottage, Rectory Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx. 4.5m (all round) and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on south-east sector (overhanging Wisteria Cottage) on 1 no. Maple tree (T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01570/TPA: Hidden Oaks, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to PS/95/00800/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/23/02481/HOUS: Terwick Copse, Fyning Lane. Proposed roof remodelling via extensions to the dwelling and associated works.

Selsey

SY/23/01481/DOM: 2 Meadowland. Double storey front & side extensions and rear dormers.

SY/23/01546/PA1A: 6 Mountwood Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.00m (b) maximum height - 3.00m (c) height of eaves - 2.70m.

SY/23/01548/DOM: 5 Vincent Road. Variation of conditions to application 23/00696/DOM. Replacement of garage structure, steel & timber structure cladded with cement fibre board.

Sidlesham

SI/23/01476/FUL: Land South Of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road. Stationing of 4 no. additional caravans for gypsy-traveller families along with associated utility building, hard standing and landscaping.

Southbourne

SB/23/00891/FUL: Brook Cottage, Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Erection of a shed, (retrospective).

SB/23/01030/DOM: Thornham House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Replacement of existing timber windows and doors.

SB/23/01545/PA1AA: 39 Woodfield Park Road, Hermitage. First floor addition to detached chalet bungalow with new barn hipped roof.

Stoughton

SDNP/23/02724/TCA: The Manor House, Wildham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Fig (T2), 2 no. Apple (T3 & T4), 1 no. Sycamore (T5), 2 no Cypress (T6 & T7). Lift branches by 3m on 1 no. Monterey Cypress trees (TG08) and reduce back 1 no. leader branch/stem (west sector) by 25% on 1 no. Sycamore (T1).

Tangmere

TG/23/01509/TCA: Tanglewood, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

Westbourne

WE/23/00787/DOM: Cambric Cottage, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Removal of existing garage. Single storey side and rear extension to house to form annex.

WE/23/01161/PLD: 4 Stansted Villas, Commonside, Westbourne. Proposed lawful development - loft hip to gable with rear dormer, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

SDNP/23/02722/HOUS: The Great Hall, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Single storey extension to south-east elevation to replace former conservatory extension. Demolition of existing utility room (north-east corner) creating a new entrance structure with front door. Demolish guest wc and coats room (north-west corner) replacing with structure to match for entertainment room and new wine store cellar. Close off former front door and undercover opening and replace with window to match existing on north elevation. Internal configuration at ground floor to convert existing bedroom into a utility room. Remove part of the existing mezzanine at first floor and reconfigure to create a single master bedroom with dressing rooms and ensuite at first floor. Replacement dormer and landscaping including new patio to south-east side of house. New entrance gate.