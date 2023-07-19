The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between July 12 and 19.

Birdham

BI/23/01557/FUL: Land Adjacent To Cowdry Barn, Birdham Road. 1 no. dwelling and detached garage.

Bosham

SDNP/23/02453/FUL: Land Next to Hampers Green Cemetery. Use of grassland for permissible access recreation site for the local community. With a circular pathway, 2 no. wildlife ponds, a viewing spot with bench, installation of dog proof stock fencing and native hedgerows and trees. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/23/01499/DOM: Lea Rig, 3 Elm Park. Demolish conservatory and replace with single storey rear extension. Demolish and re-build south/side extension. Roof extension and loft conversion with cat slide roof to form entrance canopy. Replace tile hanging with fibre cement cladding.

BO/23/01528/DOM: Cut Mill Cottage, Main Road. Single storey extension with lean to roof, fence and brick wall to north side, associated works and alterations to boundary treatments (alternative to permissions 21/02627/DOM and 22/01197/FUL).

BO/23/01568/TPA: Skyfall, Smugglers Lane. Reduce heights by 3m and reduce widths by 2m (all around) on 5 no. Oak trees (T1 to T5) within Area, A3 subject to BO/81/00058/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/23/02630/FUL: Stane Lodge, Bury Gate. Demolition and rebuild of existing house and garage. Resubmission of application SDNP/21/04688/FUL.

Chichester

CC/23/01630/OBG: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Request for approval of the definition of shell and core in respect of Marchwell Building/Artists Studios as defined in the S106 agreement for planning permission CC/14/01018/OUT.

CC/23/01529/DOM: North Lodge, Blomfield Drive. Single storey side extension and timber pergola, associated internal/external alterations including replacement fenestrations.

CC/23/01530/PLD: 145 Charles Avenue. Replacing an existing rear conservatory with an extension.

CC/23/01575/TPA: 2 Chestnut Cottages, Lake Road. Crown reduce by 2-3m (back to previous pruning points) and crown thin by up to 30% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to CC/03/00343/TPO.

CC/23/01606/TPA: 4 Stanton Drive. Reduce height by 2m (back to last pruning points) and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree. Reduce height by 1m (back to last pruning points) and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Sycamore tree and 1 no. Cherry tree within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/00993/DOM: Drifters Reach, Drift Lane, Bosham. Single storey rear extension, replacement front porch, change of external materials, new wall and gates to entrance and internal alterations.

Earnley

E/23/01480/FUL: 107 First Avenue, Almodington. Continued use of land for the stationing of a historic railway carriage for use as a holiday let.

E/23/01577/DOM: Cheraw Nursery, 134 Almodington Lane, Almodington. Replace garage and store for new garage, store and home gym.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01566/TPA: Land At Hilton Park, Church Farm Lane, East Wittering. Re-pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Poplar trees (T1 & T2). Crown reduce by 4.5m on 5 no. Willow trees (T3-T5,T8 & T9). Reduce heights by 3m on 3 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T6,T7 & T10). Crown reduce by 3.5m on 2 no. Willow trees (T11 & T12). Crown reduce by 2m on 2 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T13 & T14). Within Group, G1 (TPO'd nos. G3) subject to EWB/85/00436/TPO.

Funtington

FU/23/01559/PNO: Balsams Farm. Erection of 1 no. agricultural barn and works to existing track.

SDNP/23/02804/APNB: Ashling Park Vineyard, Common Road. New building to form winery.

SDNP/23/02874/TCA: Bow House, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree.

Linchmere

LM/23/01534/DOM: Roma, Linchmere Road, Hammer. Single storey rear and first floor extensions, part change of use of garage to habitable accommodation, 2 no. dormers and 4 no roof lights, new front porch, and associated works.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/01697/TPO: The Pines, Holmbush Way. Fell 1 no. Oak (T29) tree and 1 no. Pine tree (T36), subject to 96/00700/TPO.

SDNP/23/02112/FUL: Public Conveniences, North Street. Converting a disused disabled WC/store into new changing places facilities.

SDNP/23/02229/HOUS: 35 Pretoria Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

Milland

SDNP/23/02915/PNTEL: Verge Wardley Lane. Regulation 5 notice of intention to install fixed line Broadband apparatus - 1 no. wooden telephone pole.

Petworth

SDNP/23/02747/HOUS: The Coach House, Rosemary Lane. Proposed garden store.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01605/TPA: 1 Hawthorn Close, Ifold. Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree and fell 1 no. Oak tree. Both trees within Area, A1 subject to PS/11/00103/TPO.

Selsey

SY/23/01441/DOM: 3 Park Farm Cottages, Park Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey extension.

SY/23/01556/DOM: 37B Broad View. Single storey side/rear extension to form entrance porch. New crossover.

Sidlesham

SI/23/01360/PA14J: Cat And Rabbit Rescue Centre, Holborow Lodge, Chalder Lane. Maximum of 25 no. solar panels fixed to existing roof.

SI/23/01611/LBC: Mill Hamlet Cottage, Mill Lane. Relocation of first floor bedroom door and landing step, infilling of secondary window opening on south elevation at first floor level.

Singleton

SDNP/23/02865/HOUS: Easter Cottage, 3 Church Lane. Installation of air source heat pump. Replace shed and greenhouse with timber framed outbuilding.

SDNP/23/02866/LIS: Easter Cottage, 3 Church Lane. Installation of air source heat pump. Replace shed and greenhouse with timber framed outbuilding.

Southbourne

SB/23/01572/ELD: Land Rear Of 34 Nutbourne Park, Nutbourne. Existing lawful development certificate for the plot of land rear of 34 Nutbourne Park to be used as garden land associated with this address.

SB/23/01612/TPA: The Sanderling, Gordon Road. Crown reduce by 1.5m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T2) subject to SB/97/00906/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/02653/LIS: Badgers, Quags Corner, Minsted. Repairs to existing roof.

SDNP/23/02649/HOUS: Minsted Old House, Minsted Road, Minsted. Proposed replacement of existing extension and internal alterations.

SDNP/23/02884/LDP: Ambledown, 11A The Street, Stedham. Change use of garage to habitable accommodation, single storey rear extension, and associated works.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/23/02632/HOUS: Rock Cottage, The Street, Sutton. Rear extension replacing conservatory. Open porch to front and internal alterations.

SDNP/23/02633/LIS: Rock Cottage, The Street, Sutton. Rear extension replacing conservatory. Open porch to front and internal alterations.

Tangmere

TG/23/01567/TPA: Amenity Area, Churchwood Drive. Re-pollard (back to old wound points) on 1 no. Lime (T1, TPO'd nos. T6) subject to TG/90/01020/TPO.

West Wittering

WW/23/00920/FUL: Chambon, Rookwood Road. Proposed 2 no. new dwelling following demolition of the existing dwelling.

WW/23/01598/DOM: Silverstone, 1 The Wad. Proposed single storey rear and side extensions, with pitched roofs.

WW/23/01599/DOM: Sea Oaks, West Strand. Demolition of existing single storey extensions and replacement with single and two storey extensions and associated works to refurbish of existing property. Construction of incidental outbuilding.