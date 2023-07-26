The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between July 19 and 26.

Bepton

SDNP/23/02686/HOUS: Bepton Grange, Bepton Road. Replacement garage and storage building.

BI/23/01497/OUT: Land Off Main Road, Birdham. Outline planning application for up to 150 dwellings (including 30% affordable housing) with community park, public open space, landscaping and sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and vehicular access point. All matters reserved except for means of access. (Photo: Google Maps)

Birdham

BI/23/01536/DOM: By Harbour, Westlands Estate. Extension and remodelling of existing dwelling, including the erection of a two storey front extension, first floor extension to existing single storey south side extension, single storey rear and north side extension, erection of a detached pool house, and installation of a swimming pool in the rear garden.

BI/23/01669/FUL: Chichester Yacht Club, Chichester Marina. Installation of Solar PV panels onto existing pitched roof.

Bosham

BO/23/01552/DOM: Watergate, Harbour Way. Enlargement and remodelling of existing dwelling house.

BO/23/01650/TPA: Running Tide, Smugglers Lane. Crown reduce on north and south/south-east sectors by 2.5m and crown to south/south-west by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Crown reduce on south sector by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T2). Lower crown reduce on south sector by 1m and crown lift to allow 3.5m ground clearance on 1 no. Oak tree (T3). Crown reduce on north sector by 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T4). Crown reduce on north and south sector by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T5) within Area, A3, subject to 81/00058/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/23/02896/LDE: Roman Mile Farm (Plot 2), Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of a caravan as a dwelling.

Chichester

CC/23/01044/DOM: 12 Ettrick Close. Part-retrospective application for demolition of garage and proposed single storey rear extension and alterations including changes to fenestration.

CC/23/01309/LBC: 151 Broyle Road. Retrospective works to a listed building. Changes to fenestration and addition of 2 no. roof lights. Move East facing wall and re-roofing of garage.

CC/23/01296/DOM: 75 Westgate. Replacement of existing single-storey side extension with double-storey side extension including change of use of garage to habitable accommodation and associated roof works, single-storey rear extension and front porch/extension.

CC/23/01467/DOM: 19 Henty Gardens. Removal of conservatory, single storey side extension and infilling of 1 no. ground floor window.

CC/23/01614/FUL: Chapel, Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane. Proposed refurbishment works to University of Chichester Chapel including roof, flooring and upgrading glazing replacement works.

CC/23/01646/FUL: Chichester Festival Theatre, Broyle Road. Bandstand for use between April and September to provide a multi-use space - (variation of Condition 4 of Planning Permission CC/22/00308/FUL to amend the dates the bandstand can be erected).

CC/23/01658/ADJ: Recycle Southern Ltd, Elbridge Farm, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis. Application Number: WSCC/021/23. Regularisation, consolidation and extension to the existing waste transfer facility including an increase in throughput of waste.

CC/23/01652/LBC: 74 North Street. Replace 1 no. second floor rear dormer window and frame.

CC/23/01665/TPA: Whyke Lakes, Quarry Lane. Crown reduce by approx. 2.5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) subject to CC/70/00753/TPO.

Donnington

D/23/01464/FUL: Donnington Manor Farm, Selsey Road. Construction of 3 no. Class E units.

Earnley

E/23/01507/DOM: 4 Church Cottages, Clappers Lane. Replace existing single glazed timber windows with double glazed timber windows and amend window design.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/00196/FUL: 1 & 2 Azara Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Demolition of existing units (A3 and A1 use) and erection of a two storey mixed use building with A1 use on ground floor and 2 no. dwellings on 1st floor.

Ebernoe

SDNP/23/02477/HOUS: Bittlesfield, Pipers Lane, Balls Cross. Replacement single storey side extension with pitched roof. Single storey rear extension with inverted dormer. Open front porch. Replacement of existing flat roof front dormer with pitched dormer. Re-tile roof. Removal of existing vertical tile hangings and clad all first-floor walls with clay tiles. Render all ground floor walls. Construction of new rear terrace and installation of sewage treatment plant.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/02924/TCA: Blackmores, Station Road, Elsted. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (back to old growth points) on 3 no. Beech trees (T1-T3). Removal of 1 no. lowest stem on northern sector on Beech tree (T3).

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/02875/FUL: Beavers, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Replacement dwelling following demolition of existing bungalow.

SDNP/23/02987/HOUS: Collyns Field, Fridays Hill. Two storey rear extension and porch.

Fishbourne

FB/23/01595/DOM: Braemar, 17 Halfrey Road. Single storey flat roof rear extension (c/w roof lantern), 1 no. new window opening blocking up existing door and window on east elevation and 1 no. new window opening on west elevation. New front door porch canopy.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/02714/TCA: Land South of Brookside, Lower Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1.5-2m and crown lift by up to 3m (to clear footpath) (above ground level) on 3 no. Cherry trees (T1-T3).

Funtington

FU/23/01356/FUL: 1 Cutmill Depot, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Change of use of front yard for stationing of general storage containers and storage for wintering of caravans.

FU/23/01418/FUL: Land South Of Scant Road, East Newells Lane, West Ashling. Retention of 2 no. buildings for use as dayrooms.

SDNP/23/02706/HOUS: Benewyth, Watery Lane. Erection of a new porch.

Graffham

SDNP/23/02772/CND: Field East Of Timbers, New Road, South Ambersham. Change of use of part of arable field to allow for extension of polo practice ground. Removal of condition 3 from planning permission 09/02763/COU. (Variation of conditions 2, 7 and 12 of permission SDNP/19/02220/CND - variation to the condition wording).

SDNP/23/02773/CND: Field East Of Timbers, New Road, South Ambersham. Retrospective permission for formation of a practice polo ground. Variation of condition 1 and 2 from planning permission 05/03159/COU. Condition 1 to be varied to read: The playing of polo shall be limited exclusively to the field identified on site plan. Condition 2 to be removed. (Variation of conditions 2, 7 and 12 of permission SDNP/19/02221/CND - variation to the condition wording).

Harting

SDNP/23/02900/HOUS: The Cottage, Elsted Road, South Harting. Roof works to roof void and covering.

SDNP/23/02901/LIS: The Cottage, Elsted Road, South Harting. Roof works to roof void and covering.

Kirdford

KD/23/00884/DOM: Downscombe, Village Road. Front extension, pitched roof and new bow window.

KD/23/01580/DOM: Herons Farm Cottage, Herons Farm Lane. Single storey extension.

SDNP/23/01947/HOUS: Mitfords, A272 Croucham Lane To Linfold Road, Strood Green. Change of use of existing ancillary building to create residential annexe with various alterations including 3. no new dormers on west elevation and alterations to fenestration on north elevation.

Lavant

SDNP/23/02775/FUL: Rooks Hill, A286 Oldwick Meadows To Sheepwash Lane. Use as dwelling.

Linch

SDNP/23/02914/HOUS: Dog Kennel Cottage, Cinder Lane, Milland. Two storey rear and side extension and associated alterations. Extension of retaining wall. Erection of two bay garage with further storage bay to replace existing garage, workshop and car port, and enlargement of forecourt, with associated landscaping.

Linchmere

LM/23/01466/DOM: Killisport, School Road, Camelsdale. Change use of garage to habitable accommodation and/with single storey side extension. Proposed first floor extension and roof alterations. Fenestration changes and new entrance porch.

LM/23/01479/DOM: 23 Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Proposed single storey detached car port, perpendicular to existing garage.

LM/23/01543/DOM: 14 Heath Road, Hammer. Part single, part double storey rear extension and front porch.

SDNP/23/02316/HOUS: Brinksway Cottage, Brinksway. Demolition of existing garage, front porch and rear roof canopy. Erection of two-storey extension, new detached garage, 1 no. oak framed front porch and 1 no. rear porch, with alterations to fenestration.

SDNP/23/02624/HOUS: Marley Copse, Marley Common. Full renovation and modernisation of existing derelict outbuildings.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/02899/TCA: Erickers, The Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1).

Loxwood

LX/23/01565/FUL: Hurstwood House, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green. Further to planning approval LX/08/03622/FUL, LX/13/04040/FUL and varied LX/15/03553/FUL - Construction of a replacement detached dwelling and garage - Variation of Condition 1 of planning permission LX/20/03139/FUL - minor amendments to approved garage.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/02657/HOUS: The Cottage, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Alterations to existing ancillary building to create residential annexe including changes to fenestration.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/02210/HOUS: 7 Heatherwood. Demolition of conservatory and attached garage to allow construction of a two storey side and single storey rear extensions, plus roof alterations.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/02250/HOUS: Sweetlands, London Road. Freestanding garden studio.

SDNP/23/02943/HOUS: Parkgate, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Partial change of use of outbuilding to create ancillary accommodation with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

SDNP/23/02944/LIS: Parkgate, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Partial change of use of outbuilding to create ancillary accommodation with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

Petworth

SDNP/23/02830/HOUS: 5 Old School Close. Change use of existing garage to form store and studio including the addition of 2 no. rooflights.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01409/FUL: Gatliff House, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Demolition of all existing buildings and hardstanding, replaced with 1 no. dwelling with attached garage/store, annexe, pool, pool building, pavilion and paddle court.

SDNP/23/02778/FUL: The Deer Tower, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Replacement of existing barbed wire and post and rail fencing with black metal 1.2m high 5-bar estate fencing, and 3 no. existing farm gates with black metal 1.2m high 5-bar gates.

Selsey

SY/23/01272/FUL: White Horse Complex, White Horse Caravan Park, Paddock Lane. Proposed adventure play ground and zip-coaster structure to existing leisure attraction.

Sidlesham

SI/23/01477/FUL: 3 & 4 Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane. Change of use of land to a travellers caravan site with stationing of 3 no. additional caravans, erection of 3 no. utility buildings with parking for 1 no. touring caravan, associated hard standing and landscaping.

Southbourne

SB/23/00649/DOM: Kimlas, School Lane, Nutbourne. First Floor Side Extension.

SB/23/01608/DOM: 5 Lumley Terrace, Lumley Road. Single storey rear extension with pitched roof and 3 no. roof lights to listed building following demolition of existing rear extensions.

SB/23/01609/LBC: 5 Lumley Terrace, Lumley Road. Single storey rear extension with pitched roof and 3 no. roof lights to listed building following demolition of existing rear extensions.

SB/23/01663/DOM: Hirgan Cottage, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Demolish Existing Rear Sunroom and create New Single Storey Orangery Extension alongside Rear First Floor Extension.

Tangmere

TG/23/01392/TPA: Land Adjacent To 26 Hampden Place. Crown lift over the footpath by up to 2.4m and highway/road by 5.05m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T8) subject to TG/93/01025/TPO.

Westbourne

WE/23/01492/DOM: Highmount, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Extension to roof with increased ridge height to create second storey, addition of new front entrance lobby with various alterations including installation of cladding and changes to fenestration.

WE/23/01637/DOM: 24 Ellesmere Orchard. Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension along with internal alterations.

WE/23/01653/TCA: Kardamon Meade, 12 New Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Yew tree (T1), 2 no. Fir trees (T2 and T3) and 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T4).

Wisborough Green