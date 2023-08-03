The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between July 26 and August 2.

Bosham

BO/23/01502/DOM: 26 Fairfield Road. Demolition of existing orangery to provide replacement single-storey rear extension.

SI/23/01421/OUT: 63 Street End Lane, Sidlesham. Outline Application with all matters reserved for demolition of existing glasshouse and construction of 4 no. tourist accommodation units and associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

Bury

SDNP/23/03044/LDE: Sandy Meadow Farm, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Use of land as a camping and caravan site.

Chichester

CC/23/00748/TPA: Purchases Restaurant, 31 North Street. Fell 1 no. Laurel/Bay tree (T1) subject to CC/91/00273/TPO.From CC/ 91/00273/TPO: Fell T1 Laurel / Bay which is causing damage to the listed wall attached to buildings 31/30 North Street, Chichester. Felled tree will not be replaced to prevent further damage to listed structure. Remedy works will be required to stabilise the wall once the tree is removed.

Planning applications

CC/23/01207/FUL: Flint House, 44 South Street. Change of use of bank (Use Class E[c][i]) to residential (Use Class C3) comprising 4 no. new flats. Removal of spiral staircase to rear and addition of infill staircase extension to rear.

CC/23/01208/LBC: Flint House, 44 South Street. Change of use of bank (Use Class E[c][i]) to residential (Use Class C3) comprising 4 no. new flats. Removal of spiral staircase to rear and addition of infill staircase extension to rear.

CC/23/01573/DOM: 93 St James Road. New garage. Rear extension.

CC/23/01680/TPA: Land To The Rear Of 31 North Street. Fell 1 no. Bay tree (T1) subject to CC/91/00273/TPO.

CC/23/01689/PA1A: 30 Exton Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.5m (b) maximum height - 3.3m (c) height of eaves - 2.9m.

CC/23/01701/FUL: St Johns Chapel, St Johns Street. Repair and reconstruction of the low level brick wall and piers to the front of the chapel with the railings and gates reinstated. Resurfacing works to the front courtyard and construction of a ramp from the front gates to the main entrance - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission CC/22/00115/FUL - amendments to gate design.

CC/23/01709/LBC: St Johns Chapel, St Johns Street. Repair and reconstruction of the low level brick wall and piers to the front of the chapel with the railings and gates reinstated. Resurfacing works to the front courtyard and construction of a ramp from the front gates to the main entrance - Variation of Condition 2 of listed building consent CC/22/00116/LBC - amendments to gate design.

CC/23/01710/DOM: 13 The Broadway. Proposed single storey infill side extension.

Compton

SDNP/23/02786/CND: 12 B2146 Compton Square to The Green. Installation of greenhouse and erection of 5m long rear garden wall - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/23/01162/HOUS to increase length of garden wall by 3.5m from 5m to 8.5m.

SDNP/23/02949/HOUS: Woodstock, B2146 West Marden Hill To Compton Square. Single storey side extension.

Donnington

D/23/01235/DOM: 74 Graydon Avenue. Ground floor infill and first floor extension.

Eartham

ER/23/01323/FUL: Black Mill Farm, Eartham Lane, Crockerhill. Proposed equestrian accommodation and staff facilities.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/02128/HOUS: Rhinegold, Dodsley Lane. Erection of a single storey rear extension. New paved and terraced areas. Fenestration changes to the ground floor right side elevation.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01437/FUL: Nab View, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of existing single storey 1 no. dwelling and replacement 2 storey 1 no. dwelling.

EWB/23/01604/DOM: 2 Canute Close, Bracklesham. Single storey extension to rear of house. Internal remodel to first floor including two additional rooflights to back of house.

EWB/23/01719/FUL: 43 East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Redevelopment of site with 2 no. detached dwellings and outbuildings and associated works (resubmission of permission EWB/22/00705/FUL) - (variation of conditions 2, 12 & 14 of Planning Permission EWB/22/03096/FUL to alter walls to masonry construction).

Emsworth

23/01729/ADJ: Baker Barracks, Emsworth Road, Thorney Island. Install 20no. ULEV Chargers at Baker Barracks for the white fleet of vehicles to be recharged during down time and site visits.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/00077/TPO: 12 Vann Road. Reduce height by up to 2m, reduce widths by up to 3m (all round) and crown lift by up to 5.2m on the southern sector (over highway) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to FH/00/00486/TPO.

SDNP/23/02729/FUL: Sherman Forest, Bell Road, Kingsley Green. New access track.

SDNP/23/03073/LDP: Kingsley Edge, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Proposed lawful development - erection of single storey rear extension.

Funtington

SDNP/23/03060/LIS: West Stoke Farm House, Downs Road, West Stoke. Change use of existing garage to games room. Proposed pool house and porch to main house. Relocation of access to the existing games room. Proposed extension of outbuilding to form gym.

Graffham

SDNP/23/02732/TCA: Ambersham House, Selham Road, South Ambersham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree (1).

Hunston

HN/23/01711/TPA: Oakdene. Crown reduce by 30% to previous points on 10 no. Poplar trees within Group, G1, subject to 96/00551/TPO.

HN/23/01713/TPA: Driveway To Oakdene. Crown reduce by 30% (back to previous pruning points) on 6 no. Poplar trees within Group, G1 subject to HN/96/00551/TPO.

Kirdford

KD/23/01717/FUL: Lower Barn, Skiff Lane, Wisborough Green. Replacement dwellinghouse (alternative scheme to class Q notice 19/00484/PA3Q and extant planning permission 20/00389/FUL). Construction of basement.

Lavant

SDNP/23/03010/LIS: Trumley, West Stoke Road. Replacement two storey rear extension. Internal and external alterations. Replacement pool house.

Linchmere

LM/23/01661/DOM: 3 Moorfield, Camelsdale. Proposed single storey rear extension, front porch and 2 no. new ground floor windows to side elevation.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/02903/HOUS: Bounds Cottage, The Street. Proposed double garage and demolition of existing single garage.

Loxwood

LX/23/01587/TPA: Penlands, 7 Pond Close. Reduce 8 no. lateral branches on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as Lime1) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 4), reduce 6 no. lateral branches on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as Lime2) and 2 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 1 and 3), reduce 10 no. lateral branches on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 2), all works on east sector to previous pollard points (overhanging the public footpath and rear garden of 5 Oak Grove), within Area, A1 subject to LX/65/00645/TPO and LX/73/00647/TPO.

LX/23/01588/TPA: Honeywood, 8 Pond Close. Reduce 10 no. lateral branches on east sector to previous pollard points (overhanging the public footpath and rear garden of 5 Oak Grove) on 1 no Lime tree within Area, A1 subject to LX/65/00645/TPO and LX/73/00647/TPO.

LX/23/01657/DOM: Walthurst Farmhouse, Walthurst Lane. Two storey rear extension and 2 no. new first floor windows to east elevations.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/01972/LDP: Midhurst Engineering Co Limited, Rumbolds Hill. Installation of solar panels on workshop roof.

Milland

SDNP/23/01094/FUL: Liphook Golf Club, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Proposed extension to the existing storage unit.

SDNP/23/03067/PNTEL: Opposite New Barn Farm House, Rake Road. Regulation 5 Notice under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) of intention to install 1 no. 9m wooden pole.

Petworth

SDNP/23/02708/CND: The Old Railway Station, Station Road. Proposed replacement kitchen, storage, manager and staff welfare facilities serving the existing bed and breakfast accommodation - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Consent SDNP/20/05038/LIS for additional glazed canopy).

SDNP/23/02814/HOUS: 1 Westways, Rosemary Lane. Retrospective amendments to the studio garage approved under application SDNP/16/05174/HOUS.

SDNP/23/03008/TCA: The Hollies, 369 Byworth Road, Byworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Maple-Acer Rubrum tree (T1) and 1 no. English Oak tree (T2).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01052/DOM: High Trees, Chalk Road, Ifold. Proposed rear single storey extension.

Rogate

SDNP/23/02881/HOUS: Hambledon House, Fyning Lane. Replacement of a dilapidated garden shed with a new garden shed.

Selsey

SY/23/01338/FUL: The Victory Club Selsey Limited, 31 High Street. Retrospective application for formation of new openings and canopy to east elevation and use of part of the existing car park to form enclosed patio area with rationalisation of vehicle parking.

SY/23/01677/PA1A: Netley Cottage, 12 West Street. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 8m (b) maximum height - 2.6m (c) height of eaves - 2.6m.

Sidlesham

SI/23/01603/PA3Q: Oakhurst Barns, Ham Road. Prior Approval for change of use of agricultural building to 1 no. self-contained residential dwelling.

SI/23/01702/DOM: Bushby, 68 Street End Lane. Two storey front/side extension.

Singleton

SDNP/23/03027/TCA: Grove Cottage, A286 Town Lane To The Grove. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 3m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (quoted as T1).

Southbourne

SB/23/01510/DOM: Fieldside, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Erection of an outbuilding.

SB/23/01654/DOM: 6 Frarydene, Prinsted. New thermal insulation. New tiled roof. Changes to side dormers. New carport and landscaping.

SB/23/01655/DOM: 270 Main Road. Single storey side and rear extensions. Alterations to fenestration and roof extension at rear. New pitch roofs to front bay windows.

SB/23/01672/DOM: 8 Fraser Gardens. Erection of single storey front and rear extensions, installation of weatherboarding and associated works (alternative roofing materials approved under SB/23/00890/DOM).

SB/23/01678/DOM: Thornham House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Installation of 16 no. solar panels to existing flat roof areas.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/03052/TCA: The Old Rectory, The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to crown reduce (overall) by up to 30% on 1 no. Yew tree (T1). Fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1).

Tillington

SDNP/23/02950/HOUS: Clover Cottage, Upperton Road, Upperton. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension.

SDNP/23/03076/CND: Firgrove, Coxland Lane. Replacement storage building - (variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/00486/HOUS to omit the proposed dormers, add half hips to the roof with gable end walls constructed in random coursed local stone with brick quoins, and omit 1 no. door to south elevation.

West Itchenor

WI/23/01540/DOM: Hamerton, Chalkdock Lane. Proposed replacement single storey side extension, first floor and roof, incorporating proposed side car port, with various alterations including changes to face materials and fenestration to both the main dwelling and detached workshop/store/plant room.

West Wittering

WW/23/01693/DOM: Thornton Cottage, Chichester Road. Two storey side and single storey rear extension, including a proposed car port and external and internal alterations - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission WW/22/01579/DOM - minor amendments to boot room and addition of window to downstairs wc.

Westbourne

WE/23/01676/TCA: Norman House, North Street. Notification of intention to reduce heights by 6m and reduce north-west sectors by 4m on 3 no. Yew trees (T1-T3). Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T4) and 1 no. Spruce tree (T7). Reduce heights by 4m on 1 no. Sycamore (T5) (down to 5m) and 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T6) (down to 6m).

WE/23/01688/DOM: The Haven, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Alterations to change existing bungalow into a chalet bungalow.

Westhampnett

WH/23/01674/PLD: Greytiles, Claypit Lane. Change of use of existing garage to create habitable accommodation.

Wisborough Green

WR/23/01341/DOM: 1 Carters Way. Demolition of existing attached garage and erection of a two storey side extension, single storey front extension, and external associated works.