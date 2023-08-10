The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between August 2 and 9.

Bosham

BO/23/01649/TPA: Skyfall, Smugglers Lane. Reduce south sector by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1), reduce south sector by 1m and north sector by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2), reduce south and north sectors by 2m on 2 no. Oak tree (quoted as T3 & T5), reduce south sector by 1m and north-eastern sector by 2m and crown lift to 3.5m (above ground level) on north sector on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T6) all within Area, A3 subject to BO/81/00058/TPO.

E/23/01683/FUL: Earnley Gardens, Almodington. Demolition of existing property (buildings 1-13) and construction of 5 no. dwellings with ancillary garages - (variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission E/20/03289/FUL for of garage plot 1 to create habitable accommodation with alterations to location, size and changes to fenestration. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/23/01666/FUL: Owl Barn, Lower Hone Farm, Lower Hone Lane. Change of use of barn to create additional residential accommodation, provision of natural swimming pond and associated works.

BO/23/01737/DOM: Quay Cottage, Quay Meadow. Replacement of plaster and render with lime plaster and render. Removal of chimney stack and partition wall. Repairs to historic windows and replacement of modern windows.

BO/23/01738/LBC: Quay Cottage, Quay Meadow. Replacement of modern plaster and render with lime plaster and render. Removal of chimney stack and partition wall. Repairs to historic windows and replacement of modern windows.

BO/23/01746/TCA: Millstream Hotel And Restaurant, Bosham Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 4m to north, south and west sectors and by up to 6m to east sector. Reduce north sector by 2m, south sector by up to 4m, east sector 1m and lower crown by 3m and upper crown by 2m on the west sector on 1 no. Ash tree (T1). Reduce back by 1.5m on 1 no. over-extending branch on south sector on 1 no. Weeping Beech tree (T2).

Planning applications

Chichester

CC/23/01744/TPA: 35 King George Gardens. Reduce height by up to by 5m, reduce north, south and west sectors by 2.5m and east sector by 2m, crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T17) subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

CC/23/01829/TPA: Land To The West Of 3 Dunstan Close. Crown reduce by 2.5m back to previous pruning points to 1 no. Sycamore tree - Subject to 68/00163/TPO.

Earnley

E/23/01526/DOM: 1 Manhood Cottages, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Proposed annex in rear garden.

E/23/01687/PA3Q: Bookers Barn, Bookers Lane. Prior Approval for change of use of agricultural building to 1 no. dwelling house.

E/23/01789/TCA: The Manor House, Clappers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1) and 2 no. Leylandi trees (T3 and T4). Crown reduce by up to 8m on 1 no. Poplar tree (T2).

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/02920/FUL: Greenacres Farm, Trotton Road, Elsted. Full demolition of B8 storage (former agricultural buildings) with change of use of land to C3 residential curtilage and erection of single storey side extension to Greenacres Farmhouse.

Fishbourne

FB/23/01728/DOM: 17 Newport Drive. Extension over existing garage, additional roof dormer and addition of porch (amendment to permission 22/01206/DOM).

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/03139/LIS: Pitts Garden, Bedham Lane. Alterations and conversion of barn (within residential curtilage) to habitable accommodation for purposes ancillary to Pitts Garden.

SDNP/23/03178/TCA: Land North West of Orchard House, Lower Street to School Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 3m back to suitable growth points on 1 no. Quercus Robur tree.

Funtington

FU/23/01696/DOM: Densworth House, Funtington Road, East Ashling. Conversion and extension of outbuilding to provide a domestic annex.

SDNP/23/03177/TCA: 2 Horse And Groom Cottages, B2178 Southbrook Road To Moutheys Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m, all sectors by 1m and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Pittosporum trifolium tree (quoted as T1). T1: Pittosporum trifolium - to reduce in height by 2m, reduce N S E W spread by 1m and crown thin by 10% to reduce wind loading due to decay in stem from historic wound.

Graffham

SDNP/23/03170/PNTEL: Land adjacent to The Old Rectory Cottage, Graffham Street. Regulation 5 Notice under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 to install 1 no. pole.

Harting

SDNP/23/03194/PNTEL: Woodhouse Farm, Eastfield Lane, East Harting. Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus - 1 no. 9m light wooden pole.

Lavant

SDNP/23/02898/FUL: 51 & 52 Mid Lavant. Retrospective application for use to self-contained holiday accommodation and internal alterations including reinstatement of an internal wall.

Oving

O/23/01220/FUL: Woodpecker Nursery, Woodfield Hous,e Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Internal layout alterations, 2nd floor roof extension and 2 storey front and rear extensions, increase to 1 unit and hard and soft landscaping to include car parking provision.

Petworth

SDNP/23/02694/ADV: Land to The South East of Rotherlea, Dawtrey Road. 1 no. non-illuminated post mounted sign and 2 no. non-illuminated hoarding signs.

SDNP/23/03074/TPO: New Grove, Grove Street. Reduce west sector by approx. 2m on 2 no. Sycamore trees, 1 no. Lime tree and 1 no. Laurel bush (to boundary line) within Area, A1 subject to PW/03/00847/TPO.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01535/FUL: Land South Of River Lox, The Lane, Ifold. 1 no. glamping pod for use for holiday rentals.

PS/23/01694/PLD: Boundarylands Cottage, Durfold Wood, Plaistow. Proposed lawful development - replace an existing cabin with a triple bay garage.

PS/23/01723/TPA: Jasmine Cottage, 1 Thistledown Vale, Ifold. Crown reduce by 20% (all round) on 21 no. Cypress trees within Group, G1 and 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T14). All subject to PS/97/00808/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/23/02553/FUL: Little Durford, Durford Wood. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling.

Selsey

SY/23/01258/DOM: 75 East Beach Road. Extension and refurbishment works to the property, to include replacement garage.

SY/23/01259/DOM: 1 Sea Grove. Extend existing balcony to span the full width of rear of house, with Wall on west side of balcony and replacing 2 windows with doors.

SY/23/01634/DOM: 166 Kingsway. Removal of existing lean to conservatory and construction of single storey extension on existing footprint. This will include changes to foul and rainwater drainage system. Window replacement and internal remodelling.

SY/23/01745/PLD: St Ronans, 8 Clayton Road. Proposed lawful development - siting of 1 no. caravan for purposes ancillary to existing dwelling.

SY/23/01786/DOM: Wray, 23 Bonnar Road. Garage enlargement.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/02555/CND: Stedham Sports Ground, The Street, Stedham. Construction of a new sports pavilion for the Stedham sports association to replace the existing prefabricated building and cricket pavilion - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/12/02805/FUL to enable an alternative car parking layout to be approved with a suitable surface material.

Tillington

SDNP/23/03169/LIS: Heytotts, Janes Lane, River. Alterations to outbuildings to provide ancillary gym, home office, shower room and storage.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/23/02305/HOUS: Goldrings Farm, Fitzhall Road, Elsted. North facing single story extension and south facing single story entrance porch.

SDNP/23/03129/TPO: Wembridge House, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Remove 2 no. limbs on west sector (to ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1). Remove 4 no. limbs on west sector (to ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T2) within Group, G1, subject to 76/01010/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/23/01703/FUL: North Block, Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor Park, Itchenor. Change of use of agricultural building (former grain drying and grain storage building) to storage use together with restoration, repair and maintenance of existing building and demolition of lean to.

WI/23/01706/LBC: North Block, Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor Park, Itchenor. Change of use of agricultural building (former grain drying and grain storage building) to storage use together with restoration, repair and maintenance of existing building.

WI/23/01721/DOM: Iona, Itchenor Road. Extension of first and second floors above existing ground floor, and associated works.

WI/23/01767/TPA: Stepaside Cottage, Itchenor Road. Fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1) subject to WI/98/01092/TPO.

WI/23/01787/DOM: Seaforth, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Single storey rear extension and covered terrace, alterations to existing first floor dormer window with new balcony and alterations to entrance porch to front elevation and rear window.

West Wittering

WW/23/01640/ELD: Fleurie, Wellsfield. Existing lawful development certificate for conservatory, single garage at the side of existing garage and summer house.

Westbourne

WE/23/01740/ADJ: Harts Farm Way, Havant. Application Number: WA010002-000010-230725. Environmental Impact Assessment - Hampshire Water Transfer and Water Recycling Project.

SDNP/23/02488/FUL: Common Farm Buildings, Aldsworth Common Road, Aldsworth. Proposed change of use of agricultural building to mixed light industrial and storage uses (Class E (g) iii and B8 use) including elevation changes, landscaping and associated works.

Wisborough Green