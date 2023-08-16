The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between August 9 and 16.

Bosham

BO/23/01283/FUL: Bosham Walk, Bosham Lane. Partial retrospective application for change of use of first floor ancillary pottery studio to facilitate extension of existing residential apartments with 4 no. additional roof lights.

Bury

SDNP/23/03390/TCA: Lower House Farm, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/23/01440/TPA: Elgin Court, 3 Stirling Road. Crown reduce by 1m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Purple Maple tree (T5) and crown reduce by 2m (back to previous pruning points) and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T3). Both subject to CC/79/00242/TPO.

Planning applications

CC/23/01778/TPA: Littlemere, Fordwater Road. Reduce height and south sector (over garage) by 3m (removing lower epicormic growth) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Reduce height by 3m and south sector by 4m (over house) on 1 no. Oak tree (T2). Both trees within Group, G1 subject to CC/87/00259/TPO.

CC/23/01784/DOM: 32 Norwich Road. Single storey front porch extension and associated works.

CC/23/01792/DOM: 36 Florence Road. Two storey rear extension, move front door to side elevation and changes to fenestration.

CC/23/01801/LBC: 31 - 33 East Street. Internal alterations to 3 no. flats on the first, second and third floors of the building.

CC/23/01830/DOM: 2 Guildford Place. Proposed garage conversion and alterations to fenestration.

CC/23/01843/PLD: 21 Newlands Lane. Proposed lawful development - flat roof side extension.

CC/23/01857/FUL: Avenue House, 8-10 Southgate. Single storey front infill extension(s).

Donnington

D/23/01645/DOM: 11 Stockbridge Gardens. First storey extension to existing dwelling with Internal re-modelling.

Duncton

SDNP/23/03123/HOUS: Rose Cottage, High Street. Two storey rear extension.

SDNP/23/03331/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Ridlington Copse, A285 Duncton Church Road to Duncton Common. Regulation 5 Notice under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 for the replacement of 3 no. antennas at 28.00m and the installation of associated ancillary equipment on the lattice tower. The installation of 1 no. GPS node and 3 no. Remote Radio Units RRUs with the replacement of 1no. cabinet at ground level (Ref: 57077/SB/AIRSCALE).

Easebourne

SDNP/23/03211/TPO: Aminta, 12 Hurst Park. Reduce lower crown (all sectors) by up to 3m to a height of 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T001, TPO'd as T15). Reduce 2 no. lower limbs on east sector by 2-3m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T002, TPO'd as T17). Both trees subject to EB/03/00415/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/00955/DOM: Rhodesend, 52 Oakfield Avenue, East Wittering. Replacement of small bay window with porch including door on front elevation and replacement rear window with door. Removal of existing chimney.

EWB/23/01839/FUL: Melbury, 4 First Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling and garage.

Fishbourne

FB/23/01736/TCA: Salt Mill House, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to pollard down to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ash tree.

Funtington

SDNP/23/03208/LIS: Birch Cottage, 5 Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. Installation of fire curtain Envirograf in loft.

SDNP/23/03228/TCA: Funtington House, Common Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T3). Reduce height, north and east sectors by 2m and reduce south sector by 1.5m, reduce upper crown west sector by 2.5m and lower crown 0.75m on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T1). Reduce crown (all round) by 2m and reduce south sector by 2.5m on 1 no Yew tree (T2). Reduce height by 3m, reduce north and west sectors by 2m and east reduce upper crown on east sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Yew tree (T4). Reduce height by 3m, reduce west sector by 2m and east sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Yew tree (T5). Reduce height by 3m, reduce south and west sectors by 2m and east sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Yew tree (T6).

Graffham

SDNP/23/02655/HOUS: Mulberry Cottage, The Street. Single storey rear/side extension and associated works. Increased vehicular access width to road.

Lavant

SDNP/23/03009/HOUS: Trumley, West Stoke Road. Replacement two storey rear extension. Internal and external alterations. Replacement pool house.

SDNP/23/03012/LIS: Rooks Hill, 51 & 52, A286 Oldwick Meadows to Sheepwash Lane. Internal alterations and proposed reinstatement of wall consisting of blocking up thw doorway at ground floor.

SDNP/23/03209/HOUS: New Barn, Pook Lane. Extension and alterations to existing dwelling, including two storey side extension, alterations to dormer windows on front elevation and repositioning of an existing window to the front elevation.

SDNP/23/03210/LIS: New Barn, Pook Lane. Extension and alterations to existing dwelling, including extension to side of dwelling, alterations to dormer windows on front elevation and repositioning of an existing window to the front elevation.

Linchmere

LM/23/01211/DOM: 10 Hillside Road, Camelsdale. Single storey front extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/02794/HOUS: 13 Heatherwood. Change use of roof space to habitable accommodation to including 3 no. dormer windows. Various alterations including changes to fenestration.

Milland

SDNP/23/03066/FUL: Land adjacent to Hammerfield, Cooks Pond Road. Installation of 60 no. (3 rows of 20) solar panels.

Oving

O/23/01679/DOM: The Mill House, Main Street. Proposed extensions and alterations.

Petworth

SDNP/23/02811/HOUS: Haslingbourne House, Haslingbourne Lane. 1 no. outbuilding to replace existing shed.

Rogate

SDNP/23/01031/HOUS: Exchange House, West Street. Enlarge kitchen at ground floor level. Extend existing kitchen and dining area. New roof structure over the extension.

SDNP/23/03029/HRA: Applegarth, Fyning Lane. Regulation 77 of the conservation of habitats and species regulations 2017 - the provision of new access with associated driveway together with enlarged parking turning area.

Selsey

SY/23/01542/DOM: 11 Sunnymead Close. Proposed new wooden framed front porch. Change use and extension to existing detached garage to create garden room.

SY/23/01768/DOM: 24 Grafton Road. New covered accessible entrance, single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable space.

SY/23/01832/FUL: Ashbourne Residential Home, Byways. Phased development involving demolition of an existing building (Phase 1), construction of 1 no. dwelling (Phase 2 - Self Build) followed by a second dwelling (Phase 3 - Market Housing).

Sidlesham

SI/23/01633/FUL: The Acreage, 85 Fletchers Lane. Retrospective application for 1 no. L shaped agricultural barn.

Southbourne

SB/23/01782/DOM: Mayfield, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Demolition of rear side extension and garage. Construction of two story rear side extension with pitched roof, new garage with pitched roof and new dormer windows at second floor level. Alterations to the existing fenestrations and timber cladding. Construction of a new oak framed porch with a pitched roof and two new oak framed balconies.

SB/23/01840/DOM: The Anchorage, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. First floor extension and renovations.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/23/03243/HOUS: Lassington, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Replace existing dormer with flush window on East Elevation. New pagoda on South Elevation.

West Dean

SDNP/23/03322/APNB: Colworth Farm, The Grinch. Erection of 1 no. building for agricultural use as grain store.

West Itchenor

WI/23/01849/DOM: Westerlies, Shipton Green Lane. Replacement two storey side extension, rear single storey extension with raised decking, front porch extension, 1 no. rear facing dormer and enlargement of existing dormer - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission WI/22/01981/DOM - minor amendments to roof coverings, wall finishes and fenestration.

West Thorney

WT/23/01774/EIA: Baker Barracks, Emsworth Road, Thorney Island. Request for an EIA Screening Opinion - whether temporary installation of Single Living Accommodation (SLA) for 120 personnel, consisting of modular units for 120 bed spaces and 20 communal rooms for military personnel for a period of 5 years constitutes a project requiring Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Westhampnett