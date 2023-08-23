The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between August 16 and 23.

Chichester

CC/23/01214/FUL: Priory Park Public Conveniences, Priory Lane. 2 no. additional doors, installation of defibrillator and water fountain to south east elevation with associated alterations and repairs.

SDNP/23/02819/FUL: Reeth House, Fernden Lane, Lurgashall. Demolition of existing dwelling and all associated outbuildings. Erection of detached two-storey dwelling house and a detached two-storey residential annex with a full basement spanning both buildings, a detached tractor shed and store, a tennis court, together with the associated hard and soft landscaping, parking and access arrangements.

CC/23/01622/LBC: 84 - 85 East Street. Decoration of shopfront, installation of non-illuminated signage and internal decorating and fitting-out.

CC/23/01847/DOM: Northgate House, 38 North Street. Removal of existing smoke vent and roof light at the rear of the property, to be replaced with 2 no. conservation roof lights. Addition of solar panels on the south facing slopes at the rear of the property. Maintenance work on existing roof including roof tiles and associated lead work.

CC/23/01882/ADV: HSBC, 94 East Street. Proposed new ATM signage.

CC/23/01891/TCA: 17 Lyndhurst Road. Notification of intention to height reduce by 3m, reduce north sector by 1m and east, west and south sectors by up to 2m on 1 no Cherry tree (T1).

Planning applications

CC/23/01900/TCA: St Marys Hospital, St Martins Square. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T1).

CC/23/01914/ADV: Land South Of Halfords, Unit A3, Barnfield Drive. Erection of 1 no. digital advertisement display hoarding (D-Poster), internally illuminated.

CC/23/01916/PA1A: 99 Adelaide Road. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 6.00m (b) maximum height - 3.00m (c) height at eaves - 3.00m.

Earnley

E/23/01769/DOM: Blackthorn Barn, 101B First Avenue, Almodington. Partial retrospective application for retention of pergola and erection of summerhouse for home office use.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/03042/HOUS: Martlet House, Upperfield. Demolition of existing single storey extension, erection of proposed single storey rear and side extensions, use of existing garage as habitable accommodation, new detached double garage/store and new front porch, with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01158/DOM: 136 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Construction of replacement garage, two storey side extension and single storey rear extension following demolition of existing W/C and rear extension.

Fernhurst

Fishbourne

FB/23/01884/TPA: Mill Pond Cottage, Mill Lane. Crown reduce by 1m back to previous pruning points to 1 no. Beech Hedge (T1). Crown reduce by 1.5m back to previous pruning points to 1 no. Beech Hedge (T2). Fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T3). Crown raise by 3m on 1 no. Ash tree (T4). Crown raise by 2m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T5), 1 no. Oak (T7) and 1 no. Ash (T6). Crown reduce by 1.5m on 2 no. Beech trees (T8 & T9). Crown reduce by 1.5m to 2 no. Bay trees (T10 & T11).

Funtington

SDNP/23/01933/HOUS: The Old Rectory, Downs Road, West Stoke. Installation of a monopitch greenhouse.

Harting

SDNP/23/02908/LDP: 19 South Acre, South Harting. Change of use of garage to create habitable accommodation with associated alterations including changes to fenestration and 1 no. new front window.

North Mundham

NM/23/01804/DOM: The Oaks, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Replacement Conservatory to side of dwelling and add solar panels to existing roof.

Selsey

SY/23/01920/OBG: 4 Norton Corner Cottages, Chichester Road. Discharge of S106 on planning permission SY/03/00612/FUL for the demolition of 4 Norton cottages upon first occupation of the replacement dwelling.

Sidlesham

SI/23/01458/FUL: 31 Chalk Lane. Demolishment of existing stable block and erection of 1 no. one bedroom dwelling - alternative to Class Q approval SI/23/00415/PA3Q.

SI/23/01794/TPA: Thorverton, Selsey Road. Crown lift by 4m to West and 3m to North, South and East on 1 no. Lime tree (T27) - Subject to 76/00936/TPO.

SI/23/01871/TCA: Thorverton, Selsey Road. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous/historic pruning points) on 1 no. Poplar (T1).

Southbourne

SB/23/01574/DOM: 34 Nutbourne Park, Nutbourne. Removal of conservatory and construction of single storey front and rear extensions.

SB/23/01735/PA11B: Marina Farm, Thorney Road. Demolition of derelict stables/pig sheds, barn and storage shed.

SB/23/01743/ELD: Green Roots, 231 - 233 Main Road. Lawful Development Certificate for activity in breach of condition 4 of Planning Permission: SB/96/01846/COU.

SB/23/01905/DOM: Sunnyside, 10 Penny Lane. Proposed single-storey rear extension & solar array to main roof pitches.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/23/01963/ADJ: Land South Of Upper Adhurst Industrial Park, London Road, Sheet, Petersfield. Application number: SDNP/23/03333/PA3R. Application to determine if prior approval is required from a change of use of an agricultural building to use of unit for fitness studio.

Stoughton

SDNP/23/03364/TCA: St Marys Church, Stoughton Green. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Grey Poplar tree.

Tangmere

TG/23/01563/TPA: 5 Canberra Place. Removal of epicormic growth by up to 1m (above ground level) on 1 no. London Plane tree - Subject to 90/01020/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/23/01365/DOM: Old Haven, The Street, Itchenor. Alterations including removal of existing link way and erection of ground and first floor rear extension.

West Wittering

WW/23/01781/FUL: Briar Cottage, Meadow Lane. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling including associated outbuildings and construction of 1 no. dwelling and associated and swimming pool.

WW/23/01809/DOM: South Nore, Snow Hill. Single storey rear extension, partial demolition and replacement 2 storey side extension and new dormer window. Addition of outdoor pool.

Wisborough Green