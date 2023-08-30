The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between August 23 and 30.

Appledram

AP/23/01610/DOM: 131 Birdham Road. Rear and side Extension plus the conversion of the Garage to habitable Space Changes to fenestration. 2m fence around the whole property with Front Gates.

Birdham

BI/23/01788/TPA: Moorings, Westlands Estate. Fell 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to BI/14/00188/TPO.

Bosham

BO/23/01796/TPA: 2 Stumps End. Reduce height by up to 3m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree within Group, G3 subject to BO/76/00049/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/23/01932/TCA: Peartree House, Halnaker. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Acacia tree (T1).

Bury

SDNP/23/03538/24BC: Cokes Farm, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification to extend use of campsite by an extra 30 days from 05.08.2023 to 01.10.2023.

Chichester

CC/23/01285/DOM: 14 Oving Terrace, Oving Road. Single storey rear extension and first floor side and rear extension.

CC/23/01537/DOM: 58 Norwich Road. Single storey front extension. Addition of a hipped roof. 2 storey rear extension with pitched roof and enclosed balcony. Fenestration changes.

CC/23/01629/TPA: Chichester City Council, The Council House, North Street. Reduce height by 2m and spread by 1.5m on 1 no. Sycamore (T1) subject to CC/08/00190/TPO.

CC/23/01910/TPA: Maple House, 18A Lavant Road. Fell 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T2) subject to CC/70/00193/TPO.

CC/23/01921/DOM: 11 Westgate. Retrospective application for an additional roof light.

CC/23/01922/LBC: 11 Westgate. Proposed additional roof light.

CC/23/01949/TPA: Oak Apple Barn, The Lane. Reduce south sector by approx. 2m (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T8) subject to CC/93/00281/TPO.

CC/23/01960/DOM: 2 St Martins Square. Extension and alterations to existing rear addition, demolition and replacement of existing conservatory, minor alterations and refurbishment of existing house, minor external works to rear courtyard and walled garden.

CC/23/01961/LBC: 2 St Martins Square. Extension and alterations to existing rear addition, demolition and replacement of existing conservatory, minor alterations and refurbishment of existing house, minor external works to rear courtyard and walled garden.

Duncton

SDNP/23/03535/PA3R: Flint Stone Barn, Littleton Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road to Droke Lane, Upwaltham. Change of use of existing agricultural building to flexible commercial use. (Resubmission of SDNP/22/02650/PA3R).

East Dean

SDNP/23/02972/HOUS: Hill Acre, East Dean Lane. Installation of solar PV panels on south facing roof of the Pool House.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/02905/HOUS: Fig Tree Cottage, 6 Chesholt Close. Removal of side door and porch, new front door, canopy and porch across front, changes to fenestration and amended driveway.

Funtington

SDNP/23/03222/HOUS: Graingers Farm, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Single storey extension to west, mezzanine platform, alterations to fenestration and 2 no. roof lights to existing barn.

SDNP/23/03223/LIS: Graingers Farm, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Single storey extension to west, mezzanine platform, internal repairs and alterations to accessibility and external fenestration and 2 no. roof lights to existing barn.

Graffham

SDNP/23/03005/HOUS: Squirrels, Graffham Street. Replacement of existing timber windows with triple glazed aluminium, guttering and front door.

Kirdford

SDNP/23/03407/LIS: Scrubb House Farm Cottage, Crimbourne Lane. Proposed link between existing house and annex buildings.

Lavant

SDNP/23/03477/PA15B: Eastmead Industrial Estate. New Sub Station.

Linchmere

LM/23/01841/DOM: High Standing, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Ground floor side extension including 2 no. skylights. First floor side extension. 1 no. replacement side window. 4 no. replacement skylights.

LM/23/01850/TCA: Bargate House, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree (T1, also quoted as G1).

LM/23/01879/PLD: 5 Moorfield, Camelsdale. Alterations to roof with rear dormer and installation of 2 no. velux windows and 1 no. rooflight.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/03458/LIS: South Downs Centre, North Street. Replacement of render and insulation.

North Mundham

NM/23/01858/DOM: Orchard Cottage, South Mundham. Demolition of existing rear and side single and two storey extensions. Construction of two and single storey extensions to sides and rear, and associated alterations.

NM/23/01888/PA1A: Auburn Cottage, Church Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5m (b) maximum height - 3.04m (c) height of eaves - 2.25m.

Oving

O/23/01861/DOM: Longport Cottage, Colworth Lane. Two storey front extension & single storey rear replacement extension.

Southbourne

SB/23/01911/TPA: 3A Gordon Road. Crown reduce by up to 4m (to previous pruning points) and crown thin by up to 25% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to SB/97/00906/TPO.

Tangmere

TG/23/01414/PLD: 2 Tangmere Road. Single storey rear extension to rear elevation, not exceeding 4m in length and height.

TG/23/01901/TCA: Amberley, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (1). Reduce south and east sectors by up to 2m on 1 no. Catalapa tree (2). Crown reduce by up to 2m on 2 no. Bay trees (3 and 4). Crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (5). Reduce south sector by 2m (overhanging neighbouring property) on 1 no. Plum tree (6).

Tillington

SDNP/23/03168/HOUS: Heytotts, Janes Lane, River. Alterations to outbuildings to provide ancillary gym, home office, shower room and storage.

West Lavington

SDNP/23/02700/FUL: Royal Oak, Oaklands Lane. Retrospective erection of 1 no. marquee on existing public house customer garden between 4th May and 4th October each year.

