The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between August 30 and September 6.

Bosham

BO/23/01977/PLD: Nursery Cottage, Main Road. Proposed lawful development - detached garage.

WH/23/01855/FULEIA: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive, Westhampnett. Hybrid Planning Application, Phase 1 (Full application) - erection of new 5 no. buildings for manufacturing and ancillary uses, extension and reconfiguration of existing facility including demolition works and removal of temporary structures, creation of new vehicular access from Roman Road, car and HGV parking and other associated works and infrastructure, including earthworks, drainage, utilities, landscaping and diversion of footpath. Phase 2 (Outline Planning application) - extension to new main building to deliver decked car parking, and new building(s) on existing Stane Street Car Park, for assembly and ancillary uses and other associated works, demolition/site clearance and infrastructure, including earthworks, drainage, utilities and landscaping. (All Matters Reserved except access). (Photo: Google Maps)

Boxgrove

BX/23/01917/TCA: Halnaker House, Park Lane, Halnaker. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T2). Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Portuguese Laurel tree (T3).

BX/23/02009/TCA: Willow Cottage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to height reduce by 3m and crown reduce (all round) by 2m on 1 no. Birch tree (T1). Height and width reduce by 1.5m from previous pruning cuts on 1 no. Maple tree (T2). Height and width reduce by 1m from previous pruning cuts on 1 no. Maple tree (T3).

Chichester

CC/23/01734/TPA: 18 Peacock Close. Pollard to 3m in height on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1) TPO'd no. T13 subject to CC/99/00320/TPO.

CC/23/01870/TPA: Land Rear Of 1 Shopland Place. Reduce height by up to 1.5m, reduce widths by up to 2m (all round) and crown lift on south-east sector by up to 5m (above ground level) and crown lift on north-west sector by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) subject to CC/08/00008/TPO.

CC/23/01936/TPA: Land South West Of 120 To 134 Longley Road. Crown thin by approx 10% and remove epicormic growth/suckers (under 25mm in diameter throughout) on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (quoted as T1) with Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

Earnley

E/23/01576/FUL: Greenacres, Almodington Lane, Almodington. 1 no. single storey extension (to form new meeting room) and 1 no. single storey extension (to form new kitchenette and the addition of 1 no. of toilet in existing kitchenette /toilet area), to existing offices.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01987/PLD: Winzone, Charlmead, East Wittering. Proposed lawful development - single storey rear extension. Demolition of existing front porch and reinstatement of roof. Demolition of chimney. Window/door alterations to ground floor. Roof works proposed including side dormers. New roof materials.

EWB/23/02006/PA1A: Winzone, Charlmead, East Wittering. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6.07m (b) maximum height - 3.70m (c) height of eaves - 2.95m.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/03464/TPO: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Reduce by 2.5m north sector (overhanging road) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T2) subject to ES/02/00434/TPO.

SDNP/23/03493/LIS: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Replacement and re-roofing of roof tiles. Repairs to timber substrate and insertion of felt. Replace mortar haunching and lead work and sections of existing guttering. Additional ventilation to roof voids through hidden under-tile venting system.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/03574/PNTEL: Oak Tree House, Limbourne Lane. The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) - Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus - 1x 9m pole.

SDNP/23/03575/PNTEL: Wingates, Limbourne Lane. The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) - Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to install 2 no. 9m poles.

Funtington

FU/23/01845/FUL: Land To The West Of Newells Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Stationing of caravans for residential purposes, hardstanding and utility/dayrooms ancillary to 3 no. pitches.

SDNP/23/03456/FUL: Estate Office, Downs Road, West Stoke. Addition of a new sewage treatment plant and new package pump station. Excavation, emptying, cleaning and infilling of existing foul waste storage tank. Cleaning and removal of existing cesspit. Renovations to existing drain run under Downs Road.

SDNP/23/03483/TCA: Orchard End, B2178 Southbrook Road to Moutheys Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to reduce 6 no. lateral limbs by 2m on west sector on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/02399/FUL: Lodsworth Stables and Coach House Block, Lodsworth House, Gills Lane. Retrospective planning permission for the replacement of a metal gate at the entrance to the site.

SDNP/23/03406/TCA: St Peters Church, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (T6).

SDNP/23/03479/TCA: Ewers, 1 Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Apple tree (T1) and crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Golden Rain Tree (T2).

Loxwood

LX/23/01773/DOM: Homeside, Loxwood Road, Alfold Bars. A new access and drive with gates.

Petworth

SDNP/23/03549/HRA: Petworth Delivery Office, East Street. Regulation 77 - roof repair works including replacement roof tiles, installing new insulation to rafters, repairs to the flashings, redecoration works and replacing the gutters to match existing.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/02010/PA1AA: Everley, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Proposed additional storey above the original floor plan of the single storey dwelling.

Selsey

SY/23/01772/ADV: Park Farm, Park Lane. 1. no. brickwork feature plinth sign. 1 no. deliveries reception direction sign. 1 no. deliveries direction sign. 1 no. deliveries identifier sign. 1 no. welcome sign. 1 no. glazed entrance signs. 1 no. branding building sign.

SY/23/01838/DOM: Villa Maria, Chichester Road. Replacement ancillary accommodation.

Sidlesham

SI/23/01969/FUL: Edna Rose Nursery, Rotten Row. Erection of 1 no. 2 bed dwelling - alternative to Class Q approval SI/22/02690/PA3Q.

Singleton

SDNP/23/03360/CND: Easter Cottage, 3 Church Lane. Rebuild chimney on north elevation, erection of Oak framed porch canopy over front door on east elevation and replacement rainwater goods - (variation of Condition 7 of Planning Consent SDNP/21/01487/LIS for addition of brick piers to front porch posts.

Southbourne

SB/23/01859/DOM: Inlands Cottage, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Rear dormer with roof extension and 4 no. skylights. New front elevation boundary wall and wider entrance gates.

Westbourne

WE/23/01971/ELD: Unit 1, Brooks, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote. Existing lawful development for the use of 1 no. building (unit1) for the storage of materials (falling within B8 use).

Westhampnett

WH/23/01909/DOM: 14 Stane Street, Maudlin. Single storey rear extension, various alterations and additions to fenestration including relocation of front door from south-west to north-west elevation with new front porch and new vehicular access - (removal of condition 4 of Planning Permission WH/22/02552/DOM as finishing to match the approved rendering of existing dwelling).

Woolbeding With Redford