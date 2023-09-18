The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between September 6 and 13.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birdham

BI/23/01785/FUL: The White Cottage, Sidlesham Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling, garage and outbuildings. Construction of 1 no. new dwelling, garage, annex and associated works.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CC/23/02055/PA16A: Land At Via Ravenna, Chichester. The proposed installation of a 20m monopole supporting 6 no. antenna, 2 no. 300mm dishes, together with 3 no. ground based cabinets plus 1 no. metre with ancillary development thereto. (Photo: Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BI/23/01926/TPA: 27 Rowan Close. Reduce Southern sector by 2.5m 1 no. Moneterey Pine tree (T1). Remove 1 no. lower limb (Western sector) and reduce Western sector by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T2) subject to BI/83/00023/TPO.

Bosham

BO/23/01974/PA1A: 17 North Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.35m (b) maximum height - 2.85m (c) height of eaves - 2.40m.

BO/23/02064/DOM: 30 Critchfield Road. Removal of existing sunroom and kitchen extension to rear of house, replacement with enlarged kitchen / Dining room. Conversion of carport to side. Rear first floor extension over half of the proposed rear ground floor extension.

Planning applications

BO/23/01216/FUL: Public Conveniences, Bosham Lane. Refurbishment of public conveniences including enlargement of disabled WC and 1 no. additional door to south east elevation.

Boxgrove

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BX/23/02070/TPA: The Paddocks, Priors Acre. Crown reduce back to previous pruning points on 2 no. Norway Maple trees (T5 & T6) subject to BX/86/00104/TPO.

Chichester

CC/23/02047/ADJ: Westhampnett Civil Amenity Site, Coach Road (North), Westhampnett. Application Number: WSCC/035/23. Installation of fire suppression and prevention system, and relocation of car parking bays.

CC/23/02055/PA16A: Land At Via Ravenna. The proposed installation of a 20m monopole supporting 6 no. antenna, 2 no. 300mm dishes, together with 3 no. ground based cabinets plus 1 no. metre with ancillary development thereto.

CC/23/02042/DOM: 15 Canal Wharf. Insertion of new opening to east elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/02079/TPA: Road Verge Adjacent To 2 Keepers Wood, The Drive. Reduce by up to 3m north sector (back to boundary) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1) and reduce by up to 2m north sector (back to boundary) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T2). Both trees within Area, A1 subject to CC/72/00220/TPO.T1 - Lime - Reduce northern lateral branches back to boundary. Branches will have approximately 2-3m removed leaving a northern spread of approximately 4m.T2 - Lime - Reduce northern lateral branches back to boundary. Branches will have approximately 1-2m removed leaving a northern spread 0of approximately 3m.

CC/23/01380/LBC: 21 East Street. Replacement internal lighting to LED lighting in the front and rear.

CC/23/01779/FUL: Central Laundry, St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane. Retrospective installation of external air handling unit and associated overhead ductwork to support proposals granted under planning permission CC/21/03599/FUL.

CC/23/01887/LBC: HSBC, 94 East Street. Replacement 1 no. ATM and associated signage on north elevation. Remove 1 no. existing ATM and external glazing panel and replace panel to match existing on west elevation.

Chidham & Hambrook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CH/23/02014/FUL: The Fruit Garden, Drift Lane, Bosham. Change of use of existing office and garage building to a single dwelling, creation of new access and associated landscaping.

CH/23/02015/FUL: Periwinkle Cottage, Drift Lane, Bosham. Erection of 1 no. dwelling following removal of existing garage, widening of existing access and associated landscaping.

Compton

SDNP/23/03634/TCA: Westerlee, West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Western Red Cedar (Thuja) tree and 1 no. Taxus tree.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/03728/CCC: 11 Sir Geoffrey Todd Walk, Kings Drive. Confirmation of compliance of all conditions for planning permission 11/03635/FULNP.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EWB/23/01959/PLD: The Retreat, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Use of the land for siting of 1 no. mobile home ancillary to main dwelling.

Fishbourne

FB/23/01956/DOM: Whyke Ford, 44 Salthill Road. Single storey rear extension. New front porch.

FB/23/01972/DOM: 8 Mill Close. Boundary treatment comprising railings, hedge and entrance piers/gate and widening of existing drop kerb.

FB/23/02030/TPA: Pumping Station, Mill Lane. Crown raise south sector by up to 2m (over driveway) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1) subject to FB/11/00002/TPO.

Fittleworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/03083/TCA: Fulling Mill Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce overall by 3m on 1 no. Birch tree.

SDNP/23/03561/LIS: Grove House, The Cottage, Little Bognor Road. Proposed porch to south elevation, alterations to fenestration and reconfiguration of internal layout.

SDNP/23/03664/LDP: Green Finches, The Fleet. Installation of 10 no. PV solar panels on existing garage, 7 no. PV solar panels on existing kitchen roof of the main dwelling, and 10 no. PV solar panels on existing main roof of the dwelling. Loft conversion including 5 no. rooflights to the rear elevation and 2 no. rooflights to the front elevation.

Heyshott

SDNP/23/03370/LDP: Lower Cranmore Farm, Peace Road. Erection of a single-storey rear conservatory and a front entrance porch.

Hunston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HN/23/02057/TCA: 3 Church Farm, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 10 no. Leyland Cypress (Conifer) trees (form a 4m long hedge).

Lavant

SDNP/23/03717/PNTEL: Land adjacent to Chilgrove Road. The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) Regulation 5 Notice - intention to install 2 no. 10m wooden poles.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/03162/HOUS: 49 Poplar Way. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

North Mundham

NM/23/01660/FUL: Footpath Nursery, Post Office Lane. Retrospective demolition of glasshouse and proposed erection of multispan polythene tunnels with rainwater harvesting tanks and associated roadways between.

Northchapel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/03445/TCA: Rowans, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech tree.

SDNP/23/03619/TCA: St Michaels Church, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree (T10) and remove all epicormic growth on 9 no. Lime trees (T1 to T9).

Petworth

SDNP/23/03359/LIS: Tudor Cottage, Saddlers Row. Internal alterations including additional electrical sockets, introduction of salon chair basin and associated foul waste connections and new backdoor.

SDNP/23/03564/CND: Dinton House, Angel Street. Demolition of 1 no. existing dwelling, erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling and three bay garage/carport - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/21/06294/FUL - amendments to approved garage/carport.

Plaistow And Ifold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS/23/02029/ELD: Canada Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Use of building and curtilage as independent self-contained residential property.

Selsey

SY/23/01229/DOM: Little Padocks, 42 Park Lane. Single storey extension.

Southbourne

SB/23/01924/DOM: 57 Stein Road. Demolition of existing single storey rear extension and erection of new single storey rear extension.

SB/23/01928/FUL: Paxfield, 2 The Drive. One bedroom self contained unit in roof loft, with front and back flat roof dormers.

Stedham With Iping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/03085/HOUS: Nelson House, School Lane, Stedham. Replacement fence (retrospective).

Tillington

SDNP/23/03102/LDP: Conifer Cottage, 9 Westside. Construction of single storey extension.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/23/02849/HOUS: Coppers, A272 Gatehouse Lane To Terwick Lane, Trotton. Demolition of existing conservatory and carport. Two storey and single storey rear extensions. Single storey side extension. Alterations to elevations. Demolition of 2 no. chimneys and addition of 2 no. dormers. Alterations to existing annexe.

West Itchenor

WI/23/02086/ADJ: Itchenor Harbour. Application Number: MLA/2023/00025. Chichester Harbour Conservancy propose to develop the existing harbour office jetty by adding a further 100m arm, 7m further out into the channel, to provide increased 'touch and go' berthing, walk-ashore visitor berthing, and improved foot-ferry access.

West Lavington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/02107/HOUS: Spy Cottage, Oaklands Lane. Rear ground floor extension following demolition of existing conservatory.

West Wittering

WW/23/02036/TCA: Brook House, Pound Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree and removal of eastern stem on 1 no. Willow tree.

Westbourne

WE/23/02004/FUL: Land At Jubilee Wood, Hambrook Hill North, Hambrook. Change of use of agricultural land to storage area for 8 no. caravans.

WE/23/02059/PNO: Land South West Of Racton View, Marlpit Lane, Hambrook. 1 no. agricultural barn.

Westhampnett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WH/23/01950/FUL: Westhampnett Nursing Home, Westhampnett House, Stane Street. Erection of a 1.2m high acoustic screen.