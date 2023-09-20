The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between September 13 and 20.

Appledram

AP/23/02099/TCA: Apuldram House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx. 2m (back to previous pruning cuts) on 4 no. Poplar trees (T1-T4).

WW/23/01979/FUL: Elms Cottage, Elms Ride, West Wittering. Demolition of the two storey dwelling and ancillary buildings. Construction of 2 no. replacement dwellings. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 21/02712/FUL - Plot 1 and 2 material changes relating to roof-lights and solar panels). (Photo: Google Maps)

Bignor

SDNP/23/03807/TCA: Coaters House, Back Lane. Notification of intention to crown lift to 4m above ground level on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) and 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T3). Height reduce to 3m above ground level on 1 no. Yew tree (T2). Shorten tips of highest ascending branches to up to 3.5m above ground level on 1 no. Yew hedge (T4). Remove 2 no. stems (leaning over lane) on 1 no. Plum tree (T5).

Bosham

BO/23/02062/FUL: Cove House, Smugglers Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings, erection of two storey detached dwelling including indoor swimming pool and detached garage - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission BO/20/02389/FUL - Amendments to driveway configuration.

Bury

SDNP/23/03685/HOUS: Foxbury, West Burton Lane. First floor extension to thatched roof with the addition of 2 no. dormer windows.

Chichester

CC/23/01239/DOM: 9 Turnbull Road. Demolition of existing garage and rear extension, replaced with new single storey rear and side extension.

CC/23/01881/FUL: HSBC, 94 East Street. Replace 1 no. existing ATM and associated signage with 1 no. new device and replacement signage. Remove another 1 no. existing ATM and the external glazing panel replaced to match existing.

CC/23/02053/DOM: 3 Priory Road. Replacement of existing windows (throughout) and front door, and insertion of new window opening on ground floor North Elevation.

CC/23/02101/FUL: Rear Of 59 North Street. Change to external materials to first floor east (rear) elevation from timber cladding to smooth render, new aluminium window, 2 no. aluminium double doors proposed colour black, composite front metal fire escape and terrace area to replace existing timber (amendment to permission 23/00728/FUL).

CC/23/02103/LBC: Rear Of 59 North Street. Change to external materials to first floor east (rear) elevation from timber cladding to smooth render, new aluminium window, 2 no. aluminium double doors proposed colour black, composite front metal fire escape and terrace area to replace existing timber.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/01718/ELD: Long Acres, Drift Lane, Bosham. Existing Lawful Development - hardstanding and earth bund.

CH/23/02068/FUL: Appleton House Farm, Drift Lane, Bosham. Minor amendments to approved dwelling permitted under application 22/00747/REM, new access and erection of detached car port.

CH/23/02089/DOM: Yaverland, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.

Compton

SDNP/23/03518/HOUS: Field Cottage, B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, West Marden, West Sussex, PO18 9EN. Single storey side extension.

Donnington

D/23/01903/DOM: 121 Stockbridge Road. Erection of 2.5m high fence along South West side of property.

Earnley

E/23/02039/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Swimming pool, associated hardstanding and access gate.

E/23/02040/LBC: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Swimming pool, associated hardstanding and access gate.

Eartham

SDNP/23/03764/TCA: Great Ballard School, Eartham Lane. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 1m (to 1.2m height) along 40m section on 1 no. Prunus Laurocerasus hedge.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/03710/TPO: 11 Hurst Park. Crown lift by 6m and lower branch reduced by 2m on 1 no. Quercus robur tree (T18). Crown lift by 5m on 1 no. Quercus robur tree (T19). Crown lift by 2m all round to 1 no Salix caprea tree (T20). Subject to 03/00415/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01930/DOM: 32 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Proposed rear dormer and 2 no. new roof lights (1 no. front and 1 no. rear).

Ebernoe

SDNP/23/02468/HOUS: 1 Capels Cottages, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Two storey side extension including fenestration changes.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/03421/LIS: Bell House, The Green. Installation of roof mounted boiler flue on front elevation.

Graffham

SDNP/23/03590/TCA: Church Hill, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to coppice down to 0.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).

Harting

SDNP/23/03540/TCA: Milkmans Cottage, East Harting Farm, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce (just outside) previous reduction points on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (01). Remove lowest limb (on the trees stem) on 1 no. Yew tree (02). Crown lift by removing lowest 5 no. branches (on the trees stem) on 1 no. Common Beech tree (03). Re-coppice on eastern sector overhanging the road (close to the ground) on 1 no. Hazel tree (04) Reduce back to clear adjacent Rowan tree by 0.5m and reduce north sector to give a 2m clearance from roof line on 1 no. Oak tree (05). Remove lowest largest 1 no. limb on 1 no. Maple tree (07). Remove 2 no. lowest largest limbs (on each trees stems) on 1 no. Oak tree (08) and 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (09).

Kirdford

SDNP/23/03405/HOUS: Scrubb House Farm Cottage, Crimbourne Lane. Proposed link between existing house and annex buildings.

Lavant

SDNP/23/03740/LIS: Rooks Hill, A286 Oldwick Meadows To Sheepwash Lane. Ground floor rear extension.

Loxwood

LX/23/02097/HRA: Mill House Farm, Drungewick Lane. Application made under Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations in relation to the proposed change of use from agricultural buildings to 1 dwelling - (C3 Use Class); resubmission further to LX/21/01852/PA3Q.

Milland

SDNP/23/03706/TPO: Pine Ridge, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Fell 6 no. Scots Pine trees (T1 - T6), within Area, A1, subject to 60/00710/TPO.

SDNP/23/02642/HOUS: Park Farm, Rake Road. Change use of outbuilding and associated alterations to ancillary residential accommodation.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/03637/TCA: Village Green, Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to reduce north sector by 3m (over track) and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T1). Crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 4 no. London Plane trees (T2, T3, T6 & T7) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T4). Reduce south sector by 2m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T5). Remove 3 no. lower limbs on south sector (road side) and crown lift by up to 3m on 1 no. Red Oak tree (T8).

SDNP/23/03640/TCA: Allotment Gardens North of Ivy Cottage, A283 Pipers Lane to Valentines Lea, Valentines Hill. Notification of intention to crown lift by 6m removing 2 no. limbs/branches on north sector and 3 no. limbs/branches on south sector) on 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as T1). Remove 1 no. limb/branch on south east sector on 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as T2). Crown lift to 6m above ground level removing 3 no. lower limbs/branches on south east sector on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T3).

SDNP/23/03262/HOUS: 2 Vine Cottage, A283 Pipers Lane to Valentines Lea, Valentines Hill. Extension and alterations and side porch.

Oving

O/23/02043/FUL: Groves Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Retrospective change of use of land for the extension of existing site, retention/storage of agricultural workers accommodation (totalling 71 no. caravans) year round with no change to permitted seasonal occupation (Site B).

Petworth

SDNP/23/03721/TCA: Lombard House, Lombard Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1.5m (back to previous cuts) and crown thin by up to 15% on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1).

SDNP/23/03746/LIS: Tasty Plaice, Pound Street. Removal of modern stud wall and solid partitions, internal alterations, repairs and decorations, replacement of existing modern doorsets and external decorations to existing windows and doors.

Rogate

SDNP/23/03745/PA13A: Land at Canhouse Lane, On Junction of Bull Hill. Install a meter bypass to facilitate works for a developer to include making an excavation approximately 3.5m x 2.5m.

SDNP/23/03659/TCA: Wynyards Cottage, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sumac tree. Height reduce by 50% 1 no. Laurel tree. Height reduce by 30% on 1 no. Yew tree.

Selsey

SY/23/01770/DOM: 20 North Road. Single story rear extension with alterations to fenestration.

SY/23/02139/FUL: 1 Park Copse. Replace existing mobile home with mobile unit for tourist visitor use - Variation of Conditions 5 and 7 of planning permission SY/21/00657/FUL - amendments to the limitations of occupancy relating to mobile home.

Singleton

SDNP/23/03690/TCA: Flint Lodge, Paddock Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx. 30% and crown thin by approx. 30% on 1 no. Himalayan Birch tree (T1).

SDNP/23/03598/TCA: Sunnyhurst, Paddock Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Scots Pine tree (T1) and 1 no. Ailanthus tree (T2). Reduce height to 7m, reduce 10 no. lateral branches on north-east sector by 2m and remove sucker growth (around base) on 1 no. Goat Willow tree (T4).

Southbourne

SB/23/01554/FUL: Gosden Green Nursery, 112 Main Road. Retention of extended southern storage area.

SB/23/01931/TPA: 29 Russet Gardens, Hermitage. Crown reduce by 3m (all round) and crown lift by up to 4.5m (not including branches greater than 100mm in diameter, above ground level) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

SB/23/02078/DOM: Thornham House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. The addition of 2 no. condensers / heat pumps to an existing flat roof area.

Stoughton

SDNP/23/03586/TCA: Chalkhill Blue, Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sorbus tree (T1).

Tangmere

TG/23/01748/DOM: 1 Barncroft Close. First floor side extension, change garage use to create habitable accommodation with various alterations including changes to fenestration and replacement of cladding for render.

TG/23/02017/PA1A: 9 Church Lane. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6m (b) maximum height - 2.70m (c) height of eaves - 2.70m.

West Wittering

WW/23/01872/FUL: Cinnabar, Rookwood Lane. Construction of 1 no. wildlife pond with associated landscape and biodiversity enhancements. 66 no. ground mounted solar panels.

WW/23/01883/FUL: 14 Ella Close. Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of a replacement dwelling.

