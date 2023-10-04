The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between September 20 and 27.

Birdham

BI/23/01553/FUL: Scout Hut, Crooked Lane. Replacement scout hut and facilities to include new drop kerb and vehicle access.

Planning applications

BI/23/02106/TPA: Land North Of 10 To 29 Old Common Close. Reduce back lower limb (at 3.5m from ground level) by 4m on south-east sector, crown reduce by 4m (remaining crown) and crown thin re-growth by 25% on 1 no. Black Poplar tree (T19). Reduce height by up to 6m on 1 no. Black Poplar tree (T20). Both subject to BI/97/00036/TPO. O.S. Grid Ref. 482371/99897.

BI/23/02144/DOM: Loxworth, Main Road. Remove existing flat roofed timber framed garden room and timber flat roofed porch area and walls. Replace with "like for like" brick built flat roofed garden room and new flat roofed timber construction porch to the same dimensions.

BI/23/02180/TPA: 27 Rowan Close. Reduce lowest limb back to the main trunk and crown reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2) within Group, G2 subject to BI/83/00023/TPO.

BI/23/02183/TPA: 26 Walwyn Close. Reduce height by 2m and crown on North, East and West sectors by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T6). Reduce height and spread on South sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T5). Subject to BI/97/00037/TPO.

Bosham

BO/23/02024/LBC: 3 Mariners Terrace, Shore Road. Replace staircase between the ground and first floor and move loft hatch to a safer position. O.S. Grid Ref. 480741/103957.

BO/23/02127/TPA: Longshore, Bosham Hoe. Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to BO/83/00059/TPO. O.S. Grid Ref. 481412/101365.

Chichester

CC/23/01807/DOM: 4 Lewis Road. Proposed Rear Annex.

CC/23/01925/DOM: 46 Oliver Whitby Road. First floor extension and front porch. Replacement of rear bay windows with patio doors. O.S. Grid Ref. 484983/105267.

CC/23/01953/FUL: 8 Matform Business Centre, Terminus Road. Addition of 2 Use Classes (Use Class B2 and E(g)) to the existing commercial building (Use Class B8).

CC/23/02104/TPA: 147 Woodlands Lane. Prune back to previous pruning points (all round) on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1, TPO no. T3) subject to CC/99/00325/TPO.

CC/23/02131/PLD: 34 The Peacheries. Single storey rear extension.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/02146/OUT: Chas Wood Nurseries, Main Road, Bosham. Outline permission for 26 no. dwellings with access, public open space, community orchard and other associated works (with all matters reserved except for access) - Variation of Condition 21 of Outline permission CH/20/01854/OUT (APP/L3815/W/22/3299268) - amendments to the wording of the condition relating to ecological mitigation and enhancements (slow worms).

CH/23/02142/DOM: Old House Barn, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Workspace outbuilding.

CH/23/02187/FUL: Green Acre Main Road Chidham Chichester. Demolition of existing property and construction of 2 no. detached dwellings, garaging and associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission CH/21/01797/FUL - amendments/changes to Plot 1.

Compton

SDNP/23/03462/HOUS: Keepers Cottage, Locksash Lane, West Marden. Replacement outbuilding.

SDNP/23/03649/HOUS: Tree Tops, B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, West Marden. Two-storey rear extension, front infill extension, fenestration adaptations and internal alterations.

Earnley

E/23/02038/LBC: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Internal alterations including reconfiguration of layout with removal of stud walls and relocation of basement stairs. Demolishment of single storey aspect on east elevation. Removal of 1 no. ground floor window, reinstatement of 1 no. door and alterations to first floor window on west elevation. Restoration of garden wall.

E/23/02151/LBC: Flint Place, Bookers Lane. Rear single storey extension, replacement conservatory and replacement garage. Internal alterations. Associated landscaping - Variation of Condition 2 of listed building consent E/22/01966/LIS - Amendments to replacement garage materials along with the repositioning. O.S. Grid Ref. 481558/98220.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/03656/CND: 12 The Green. Erection of a two storey side extension and associated internal alterations. Replacement of existing outbuilding for proposed garage.(Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/22/02412/LIS - changes to layout).

SDNP/23/03757/HOUS: Wheelwrights, Fernden Lane. Erection of detached outbuilding, addition of enlarged entrance porch, dormer, pool and pool house.

SDNP/23/03854/TCA: Birch Hanger, Bell Road, Kingsley Green. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norway Maple tree and 1 no. Rowan tree beneath Douglas Fir trees (quoted as G1). Reduce (mid to lower crown) all sectors by up to 4m on 2 no. Douglas Fir trees (quoted as G1).

Fishbourne

FB/23/02031/TCA: Mill Pond Cottage, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1.5m and south-east sector by 1m on 1 no. Beech Hedge (T1). Crown reduce by 1.5m (height and widths) on 1 no. Beech Hedge (T2). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ash tree (T4). Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T5). Crown reduce by 1.5m (height and widths) on 2 no. Beech trees (T8 and T9) and 2 no. Bay trees (T10 and T11).

Funtington

FU/23/02054/DOM: Oak Tree Barn, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Detached garage and greenhouse.

FU/23/02091/TPA: South Oak, Salthill Road, Chichester. Crown reduce by 25% and crown lift by up to 4m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to 82/00524/TPO.

SDNP/23/03633/LIS: Fox And Hounds, Common Road. Replace 4. no first floor UPVC sash windows with timber sash windows on south elevation

SDNP/23/03853/TCA: Old Malthouse Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norway Spruce tree (quoted as T3).

Graffham

SDNP/23/03780/HOUS: Down House, The Street. Single storey rear & side extension. Replacement porch & removal of bay window. Annex conversion and demolition of garage.

Harting

SDNP/23/03731/LIS: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. The proposal is to replace all the single glazed windows and doors with double glazed windows & doors.

Heyshott

SDNP/23/02792/HOUS: Cobdens, Heyshott Street. Proposed single storey rear extension to existing dwelling, demolition of chimney and bay window, removal of later rear porch and changes to fenestration.

SDNP/23/02793/LIS: Cobdens, Heyshott Street. Proposed single storey rear extension to existing dwelling, demolition of chimney and bay window, removal of later rear porch, changes to rear windows to match the front windows and internal alterations.

SDNP/23/03024/HOUS: The Granary, Bex Lane. Replacing a box dormer with 2 new pitched roof dormer windows. Conversion of existing garage into an annex.

Hunston

HN/23/01185/FUL: Hunston Mill Cottages, Selsey. Proposed 1 bed holiday cottage.

Lavant

SDNP/23/03623/LDP: Down Haven, A286 Oldwick Meadows To Sheepwash Lane. Proposed lawful development - conversion of existing garage to games room.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/03962/TCA: St Peters Church, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Yew trees (T1 and T2), 2 no. Wild Cherry (Prunus avium) trees (T3 and T4) and 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T5).

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/03365/FUL: Tappers Barn, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Change of use of disused winery to residential dwelling with replacement single storey side extension and demolition of outbuildings.

Marden

SDNP/23/03837/HOUS: The Old School, East Marden Hill, East Marden. Demolition of existing front extension and replace with porch. Fenestration alterations.

Milland

SDNP/23/03576/HOUS: The Old House, Wardley Lane. Rear timber orangery.

SDNP/23/03872/PNTEL: O/s Robins Cottage, Wardley Lane. Regulation 5 notice of intention to install fixed line broadband apparatus - 8m wooden pole (WP1) (Ref: OLL_V8003).

Northchapel

SDNP/23/03628/CND: Fisher Hill Flat, Fisher Street. Demolition of existing flat and garaging (Fisher Hill Flat) and its replacement with a two storey, 3 no. bedroom ancillary residential annexe, garage and bin store, together with a plant room for the adjacent cottage - Variation/Removal of Conditions 5 (amendments to north elevation first floor windows and to use manual black out curtains or blinds), 6 (amend wording to reflect correct report) and 8 (to be removed as no licence required for works) of planning permission SDNP/22/04264/FUL.

Oving

O/23/02163/PA3M: Woodfield House, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Change of use of existing Class E accommodation within existing vacant day nursery floorspace to create 19 no. flats.

Petworth

SDNP/23/03922/TCA: The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (A), 1 no. Oak tree (B), 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (C) and 1 no. Tulip tree (D).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01811/DOM: Pasadena, The Ride, Ifold. Raising of ridge height and loft conversion, barn dormers to the North and South elevations and window to East elevation.

PS/23/02175/TPA: Sycamores, The Drive, Ifold. Crown reduce by 1m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1). Remove dead upper canopy from the codominant stem reducing the remaining live limbs from that declining codominant stem by 1.5m on north sector, remove damaged limb (at approx. 7m to main stem) on.

Rogate

SDNP/23/03885/LDP: Squirrels, Langley Lane, Langley. Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single-storey rear extension, 2 no. porches and 1 no. detached outbuilding (over existing swimming pool).

Selsey

SY/23/02141/DOM: Beach House, 1 - 2 Westcroft, West Street. Proposed replacement outbuilding following removal of existing building.

SY/23/02154/FUL: Land Adjacent To Boulevard Restaurant, 3-4 New Parade, High Street, Chichester. Siting of seasonal pergola between 1st April to 30th September each year.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02124/FUL: 11 Cow Lane. Erection of 1 no. three bedroom dwelling - alternative to planning permission SI/21/03220/FUL. O.S. Grid Ref. 484844/97049.

Singleton

SDNP/23/03687/TCA: Flint Lodge, Paddock Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norway Maple tree.

SDNP/23/03834/TCA: Trundle Cottage, Little Drove Mews. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 15-20% on 3 no. Silver Birch trees (T1-T3). Reduce Crown by 20% on 1 no. Cypress tree (T4).

Southbourne

SB/23/01810/DOM: 123 Main Road. Proposed boat store on front drive. 2 no. new porches and hipped roof over existing bay window on front elevation of dwelling. Replacement front boundary wall with new wall and metal railings and new double entrance gates.

SB/23/02118/DOM: Thornham House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Installation of 1 no. flue on south east elevation and solar panels to pitched roof on south west elevation.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/03809/TCA: Stedham Hall Man Co Limited, Mill Lane, Stedham. Notification of intention to pollard by 6m on 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

Stoughton

SDNP/23/03600/HOUS: Hillside Cottage, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Single storey rear extension.

Tangmere

TG/23/02157/TPA: 4 Merlin Close. Reduce height by 4m, reduce widths by up to 2m and crown thin by 20% on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) subject to TG/91/01022/TPO.

TG/23/02158/TCA: 1 Church Farm House, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m, reduce north sector by 3m and south sector by 2m on 1 no. Tulip tree (T1). Reduce height down to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (T2). O.S. Grid Ref. 490208/106197.

West Itchenor

WI/23/01929/DOM: Inglewood, Itchenor Road. Extension to south to replace existing conservatory and 1st floor gable extension to the north. New roof covering, replacement dormer, new external wall finishes, windows and doors.

Westbourne