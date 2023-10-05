The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between September 27 and October 4.

Birdham

BI/23/02135/ELD: 1 Cowdry Cottages, Sidlesham Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for non compliance with Condition 3 of planning permission BI/13/53 - agricultural occupancy condition which has not been complied with for a period in excess of ten years.

BX/23/02169/FUL: Land North West Of 56 Stane Street (Rohan Stables), Halnaker. Demolition of existing equestrian buildings and structures and the erection of 26 no. dwellings consisting of 4 no. bed flats, 4 no. 2 bed bungalows, 5 no. 2 bed houses, 1 no. 3 bed bungalow, 8 no. 3 bed houses and 4 no. 4 bed houses together with the provision of public open space, parking, landscaping and access improvements. (Photo: Google Maps)

Bosham

BO/23/01990/DOM: Leofric Cottage, Delling Close. Single and 2 storey extensions.

BO/23/02072/DOM: Broadbridge Farm House, Delling Lane. Amendment to footprint of proposed gym building - variation of condition 2 to planning permission BO/23/00902/DOM - Erection of a single storey timber framed garden gym/studio building and an adjacent below ground swimming pool.

Boxgrove

Chichester

CC/23/02028/DOM: 10 Springbank. Single storey front extension.

CC/23/02065/ADV: 14 - 15 East Street. 2 no. non illuminated fascia signs in East Street and 1 no. non Illuminated fascia sign in St Martin's Street.

CC/23/02076/TPA: Open Space South Of 1 Summersdale Place, Lavant Road. Reduce heights by 3m, reduce south, east and west sectors by 1.5m and reduce north sectors back to the boundary line by 2m on 2 no. Lime trees (T6 & T26). Both trees subject to CC/62/00134/TPO.

CC/23/02116/FUL: Land At Havenstoke Close, Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane. Student accommodation (349 no. beds) with associated amenity areas, access, hard and soft landscaping and ancillary facilities.

CC/23/02109/ADV: 84 - 86 East Street. 3 no. fascia signs on front elevation.

CC/23/02130/TPA: The Queen Juliana Green, Whistler Avenue. Crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 5 no. Horse Chestnut trees (quoted as T1, T16 to T19) and 15 no. Lime trees (quoted as T2 to T5, T9 to T15 and T20). All 20 no. trees within Group, G1 subject to CC/06/00025/TPO.

CC/23/02171/TPA: Long Dyke, The Drive. Reduce 4 no. large limbs by 4m on south east sector (over greenhouse and towards house) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T95). Reduce height by 5m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2, TPO'd as T101). Both trees subject to CC/55/00130/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/23/03963/TCA: Tree Tops, B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to pollard tree down to approx 10-12m on 1 no. Poplar tree.

Donnington

D/23/02191/DOM: 21 Marden Avenue. Part garage conversion and single storey rear extension. Window, door and material changes externally.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02012/DOM: Lenhar, 3 First Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear extension, addition of window on south elevation. Roof extension to include rear dormer and 4 no. roof lights, and associated works.

EWB/23/02238/DOM: Seacroft, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear extension with balcony, 2 side windows at high level.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/03883/HOUS: 2 Hillview, Elsted. Construction of single storey front extension with rooflight and loft conversion with 2 No. front conservation style rooflights and repositioning of existing rear rooflight (Resubmission of SDNP/22/04704/HOUS).

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/03665/HOUS: The Bield, Mill Copse Road. Tiled cladding to front and rear upper elevations.

SDNP/23/03667/CND: 12 The Green. Erection of a two storey side extension and associated internal alterations. Replacement of existing outbuilding for proposed garage - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/22/02411/HOUS for changes to canopy over side entrance on west elevation and alterations to first floor windows on south and west elevations).

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/03560/HOUS: Grove House, The Cottage, Little Bognor Road. Proposed porch to south elevation and alterations to fenestration.

Funtington

SDNP/23/03059/HOUS: West Stoke Farm House, Downs Road, West Stoke. Change use of existing garage to games room. Proposed pool house and porch to main house. Relocation of access to the existing games room. Proposed extension of outbuilding to form gym.

Harting

SDNP/23/03454/FUL: Uppark House, Uppark, B2146 Compton Down to Harting Hill, South Harting. Repairs to Mansion, East Pavilion, West Pavilion, Dairy. Replacement of the existing flues to Biomass Energy Centre. Replacement of existing Water Storage Tank and formation of new Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Tank enclosure on existing base.

SDNP/23/03455/LIS: Uppark House, Uppark, B2146 Compton Down to Harting Hill, South Harting. Repairs to Mansion, East Pavilion, West Pavilion, Dairy. Replacement of the existing flues to Biomass Energy Centre. Replacement of existing Water Storage Tank and formation of new Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Tank enclosure on existing base.

SDNP/23/03712/TCA: Marden Meadow, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1.5m on 2 no. Yew trees (quoted as T1 & T2). Reduce height by up to 5m on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T3).

SDNP/23/03727/HOUS: Sky Park House, Durford Lane, West Harting. Proposed two storey extension with partial basement, single storey extension, siting of 2 x Air Source Heat Pumps, partial demolition and building of new garden walls, 4 bay car port and battery store.

Linchmere

LM/23/02025/DOM: Witham Wood, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Proposed garage conversion, replacement roof to existing ground floor rear projection, replacement windows to main dwelling and addition of 4 no. rooflights to west elevation, 1 no. rooflight to south elevation and 1 no. rooflight to east elevation.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/02434/TPO: Land South of 11 and 12, June Meadows. Remove basal growth back to trunk on southern and eastern sectors on 1 no. Lime Tree (T1), subject to 96/00702/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/23/00354/FUL: Land Opposite, New Barn Farm House, Rake Road. Part retrospective application for extension to container plant unit, involving the laying of hardstanding and gated enclosure (retrospective) and siting of water tank and crew room.

SDNP/23/03908/LDE: Units 2, 4 and 5, Campbell Park, Fernhurst Road. Existing lawful development - change of use of 3 no. units from offices to residential use.

Petworth

SDNP/23/03539/LIS: The Nook, North Street. Internal works to refurbish ground and first floors.

SDNP/23/03617/TCA: Rosemary Gardens, Westways, Rosemary Lane. Notification of intention to remove 5 no. branches on west sector, 5 no. branches on north sector, 1 no. branch on east sector and 10 no. branches on south sector, and crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) and fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2).

SDNP/23/03654/HOUS: 5 Council Cottages, Station Road, Heath End. Part two storey and part single storey extension to replace existing single storey extension, front porch and replacement windows, with associated alterations and landscaping works.

SDNP/23/03725/TCA: Petworth Library, High Street. Notification of intention to remove epicormic growth on all sectors to crown break at 4m on 1 no. Silver birch tree (T5) and fell 3 no. Silk tassel shrubs (G5).

SDNP/23/03969/TCA: Rose Cottage, 310 North Street. T1- silverbirch- remove- out grown location and starting to show signs of decline due to urbanised area.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01720/DOM: Wisteria Cottage, The Ride, Ifold. Single storey rear extension and single storey and 1st floor side extension.

Selsey

SY/23/02016/DOM: 18 Croft Road. Single storey side extension.

SY/23/02063/DOM: 22 Orchard Avenue. Removal of existing rear conservatory and front porch, erection of single storey rear extension, 1 no. bay window and 1 no. dormer window to front elevation and 1 no. dormer to rear elevation.

Southbourne

SB/23/01952/FUL: The Sussex Brewery, 36 Main Road. Partial demolition, conversion, and alterations of the detached outbuilding adjacent to the public house to create a 3-bedroom chalet bungalow with associated parking and landscaping.

SB/23/02056/DOM: 39 Woodfield Park Road, Hermitage. Additional single storey floor extension, infill existing porch, alterations to rear fenestration.

SB/23/02071/DOM: 47 Thorney Road. Installation of 3 no. rooflights to west elevation, 1 no. dormer to east elevation and new driveway with proposed drop kerb.

SB/23/02234/DOM: 25 Thorney Road. Single storey rear extension and replacement outbuilding.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/23/02231/ADJ: Sturt Meadow House, Sturt Road, Haslemere. Application Number: WA/2023/02079. Erection of a detached garage.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/23/03904/TCA: Holly Bush Cottage, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Holly trees (T1 & T2).

Tangmere

TG/23/01947/DOM: 83 Easthampnett Lane, Easthampnett. Single storey rear extension.

TG/23/02223/TCA: 2 Bayleys Cottages, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) to previous points on 1 no. Italian Alder tree (T1).

West Itchenor

WI/23/01942/FUL: Orchard House, Orchard Lane, Itchenor. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works - (variation of Conditions 2 and 4 of Planning Permission WI/22/00374/FUL for amendments to; fenestration, front entrance canopy and associated steps, roof shingles added to side entrance, man safe cleaning and maintenance system added (roof hooks and platform (main house)) and changes to materials schedule, to main house and outbuilding/pool house).

WI/23/02052/DOM: Coltsfoot, Itchenor Road. Demolition of existing porch and replacement single storey extension. New doors and windows to rear elevation. Conversion of existing garage into bedroom and single-storey side extension. 2 no. new Velux rooflights.

West Lavington

SDNP/23/03718/HOUS: Hollyhurst, Church Road. Single storey wrap around side/rear extension and two storey front extension. Increase to roof height.

West Wittering

WW/23/02122/DOM: Kerwal, 1 Howard Avenue. Loft extension to include 1 no. rear dormer, replacement roof on existing front dormer, addition of 2 no. roof light and solar panels. New front porch and material alterations throughout.

WW/23/02236/TCA: West Wittering Parochial CE School, Pound Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Prunus tree (quoted as T2). Crown lift to 4.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1). Crown reduce by 1.5m on 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T3).

Westbourne

WE/23/01698/OUT: Land East Of No 4 Brook Cottages, Mill Lane. Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of 1 no. dwelling.

WE/23/02032/TPA: Land To North Of 20 Willow Gardens. Reduce south-east sector by 4m (to boundary) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1). Remove 1 no. lowest south-west limb at 3-4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ash tree (T2). Both subject to WE/74/01048/TPO.

Westhampnett

WH/23/01396/DOM: 4 The Sadlers. Single storey side link (infill) extension to garage and change use of garage to habitable accommodation, and associated works.

Wisborough Green