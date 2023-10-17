The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between October 4 and 11.

Birdham

BI/23/02188/TPA: Rear Of 14 & 15 Pipers Mead. Prune back branching to southern sector by up to 2m and prune 2nd story branching back to 6.8m. Crown thin by up to 10% and remove cones from branching on southern sector (over play equipment) on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (T1). Prune back branching to southern sector by up to 2m and prune 2nd story back branching to 7m. Remove cones on southern sector (over play equipment). Prune 1 no. lowest branch on southern sector by up to 2m and remove 1 no. western sector branch and remove 1 no. upper branch back to trunk on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (T2) within Group, G2, subject to 83/00023/TPO.

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/23/02182/DOM: Smugglers Haul, Smugglers Lane. Single storey side extension and solar panels on south elevation.

BO/23/02080/DOM: Churchill Cottage, High Street. Replacement 2nd floor dormer window on the front elevation and replacement of 1st floor window on rear elevation.

BO/23/02081/LBC: Churchill Cottage, High Street. Replacement 2nd floor dormer window on the front elevation and replacement of 1st floor window on the rear elevation.

BO/23/02165/DOM: Downs View, Bosham Lane. Single storey extension to northwest and first floor roof terrace. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/03005/DOM - design changes).

Boxgrove

BX/23/01253/DOM: 3 St Marys Road. Rear extension including 1 no. dormers and alterations to side elevation.

Chichester

CC/23/01434/FUL: 1-14 Otway Road. Installation of external wall insulation.

CC/23/02105/LBC: The Barns Townhouse, 40 East Street And The Barn, Little London. Create opening at rear of The Barns Townhouse, 40 East Street to link with The Barn, Little London.

CC/23/02173/LBC: 27 South Street. Painting of facade. 1 no. non illuminated set of fascia text signs, 1 no. externally illuminated projection sign and 1 no. internally illuminated delivery sign.

CC/23/01962/DOM: 32 Melbourne Road. Removal of existing conservatory and WC and replacement conservatory and shower room.

CC/23/02008/TCA: 20 Franklin Place. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 3m, all sectors by up to 1.5m (both back to previous pruning points) and crown thin by approx 25% on 1 no. Sweet Bay tree.

CC/23/02217/TCA: 27 Whyke Road. Notification of intension to height reduce by 4m and width reduce by 2m (all sides) on 1 no. Tulip tree (T1).

CC/23/02270/TCA: 35 Needlemakers. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Maple (Acer) tree (T1), 2 no. Pear (Pyrus) trees (T3 and T5) and 1 no. Ash (Fraxinus) tree (T6). Reduce height to 2m on 1 no. Buddleia tree (T2) and 1 no. Cotoneaster tree (T4).

CC/23/02281/DOM: The Coach House, Warren Farm Lane. 1 no. dormer to front elevation and installation of PV solar panels to front and rear elevations. (Variation of condition 4 of permission 21/02624/DOM - increase in dormers on front elevation to 3).

CC/23/02293/TPA: 23 Harberton Crescent. Fell 1 no. Blue Atlas tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/23/02045/LBC: 3 St Peters. Re-paint 2 no. existing signs.

CC/23/02221/TPA: 56 Plainwood Close. Re-pollard (back to previous knuckles) on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T55) subject to CC/71/00225/TPO.

CC/23/02073/DOM: 90 Langdale Avenue. Removal of existing single storey rear extension and conservatory. Erection of replacement single storey rear extension.

CC/23/02170/ADV: 27 South Street. 1 no. non illuminated set of fascia text signs, 1 no. externally illuminated projection sign and 1 no. internally illuminated delivery sign.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/02216/OUT: Land Rear Of Prospect Farm, Main Road, Bosham. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except access) for the erection of 1 no. 2 bed dwelling.

Compton

SDNP/23/02740/FUL: Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Internal and external alterations to existing converted barn to provide en suite bathrooms to two existing bedrooms, additional self-contained unit for holiday accommodation use, additional external door and insertion of a rooflight in the rear elevation.

SDNP/23/02741/LIS: Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Internal and external alterations to existing converted barn to provide en suite bathrooms to two existing bedrooms, additional self-contained unit for holiday accommodation use, additional external door and insertion of a rooflight in the rear elevation.

SDNP/23/04041/TCA: 44 West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus) tree (T1).

Duncton

SDNP/23/04132/CND: Heath End Quarry, Station Road, Heath End. Variation of Condition no. 2 on SDNP/21/05910/CND to allow an extension in time.

Earnley

E/23/01317/DOM: The Hermitage, Batchmere Road, Almodington. Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension replaced with two-story rear extension.

E/23/02155/DOM: Flint Place, Bookers Lane. Rear single storey extension, replacement conservatory and replacement garage. Internal alterations. Associated landscaping - variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission E/22/01965/DOM for repositioning of the replacement garage and materials changes.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01631/DOM: Littleton, 20 Garden Avenue, Bracklesham. Knock down temporary wood porch and build new porch in line with existing roofline and building width.

EWB/23/02177/DOM: 9 Woodborough Close, Bracklesham. Retrospective replacement of existing window on rear elevation with double doors.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/03995/FUL: Hillands Farm, B2141 Hooksway Lane To East Marden Road, North Marden. Replacement Agricultural Building.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/02140/HOUS: 18 Old Glebe. Demolition of existing conservatory. Construction of a two storey rear, single storey side and front porch extensions. New vehicular and pedestrian access.

SDNP/23/03773/HOUS: 6 The Ridgeway. Enlargement of existing dormer and the installation of 12 no. roof mounted solar panels on south elevation of main roof.

SDNP/23/03832/HOUS: 2 Tanyard Cottage, Ropes Lane. Construction of garden room and associated patio area.

SDNP/23/03921/HOUS: 5 The Marches. New balcony to rear on first floor.

SDNP/23/04023/FUL: Pondfield Farm and Stud, Midhurst Road. Retention of on-site accommodation for a worker essential to the operation of a land based business.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/02439/HOUS: Gingerbread Cottage, The Fleet. Proposed demolition of detached garage.

SDNP/23/02440/LIS: Gingerbread Cottage, The Fleet. Proposed demolition of detached garage.

Harting

SDNP/23/03845/LIS: Hucksholt Farm, Coromandel House, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton. Dormer window To match existing.

SDNP/23/03967/FUL: Sky Park Farm, Durford Lane, West Harting. Installation of solar panels on south facing roof of barn (to supply renewable energy to Sky Park House).

Linch

SDNP/23/03754/LDP: Dog Kennel Cottage, Cinder Lane, Milland. Lawful Development Certificate for proposed erection of a single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration including additional ground floor window on west elevation and replacement of window with door on east elevation.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/03204/LDE: Barfold Farm, Tennysons Lane. Existing lawful development - use of walls, entrance gates and an access track.

SDNP/23/04172/PNTEL: The Hole, Brook Hill, Blind Lane. Regulation 5 Notification under The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 to install 1 no. 10m light pole.

Lynchmere

SDNP/23/03768/HOUS: Butterwood, Danley Lane. Proposed double garage with home office over.

SDNP/23/04102/CND: Highfield School, Highfield Lane. Replacement grounds maintenance building and yard, and all associated works (Variation of conditions 2 and 10 of permission SDNP/21/00759/FUL - design amendments and reconfiguration of external lighting and additional bollard lighting).

Midhurst

SDNP/23/03711/TPO: The Croft, Chichester Road, West Lavington. Fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1) and crown reduce by up to 3m. on 1 no. Chestnut tree (T2) both within Areas, A1 subject to MI/76/00673/TPO and MI/76/01098/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/23/03769/HOUS: Veralan, Rake Road. Single storey infill rear extension following demolition of existing rear porch.

SDNP/23/03860/HOUS: Springcroft, 1 Mill Vale Meadows. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with single storey side extension and alterations to fenestration including 1 no. additional window to front and rear elevations.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/03277/FUL: Land North of Littlewoods Farm, London Road. Temporary construction compound (Two Years).

Rogate

SDNP/23/04101/SUPD: Post Box at Junction of Terwick Rise and Fyning Lane. Royal Mail Street Furniture Works Notification - removal of existing post box in brick pier at crossroads of Terwick Lane/Fyning Lane, and installation of new post box next to bus shelter at crossroads of Terwick Rise/Fyning Lane (Ref: WO No. 398722).

Selsey

SY/23/02214/DOM: 107 Beach Road. New dormer window to rear of existing bungalow.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02257/TCA: Lackers, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and reduce widths by 2.5m on 1 no. Hornbeam tree. Reduce height by 2.5m and reduce widths by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree.

Singleton

SDNP/23/03996/TCA: 2 Rose Cottages, Charlton Road. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 1m on 1 no. Magnolia tree.

SDNP/23/04046/TCA: Flambards, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. False Acacia tree (quoted as T2).

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/23/04016/TCA: Winters Hill, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to reduce by 4m 1 no. limb on south west sector (over neighbouring property) on 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as T1). T1 - Poplar - T1 is a large, mature Poplar in the rear garden which has grown with a lean biased towards the property. The tree has a wide spread crown with one limb protruding the boundary into the neighbouring property. The limb is very long at roughly 10m. Proposing to reduce the limb back by 4m to reduce the weight of the limb and minimise the risk of failure into the neighbouring sand school, bringing the limb back to match into the shape of the upper crown. Not within the conservation area by the online planning map but within the rear garden on the boundary. Proposing to remove 9m of leylandii conifer hedging to replace with Laurel Hedging.

Tangmere

TG/23/02125/FUL: Tangmere Village Centre, Malcolm Road. Alterations and resurfacing of the Village Centre car park with a permeable (full infiltration) flexible surface.

TG/23/02138/DOM: 129 Mannock Road. Single-storey rear extension.

TG/23/02186/DOM: New Bury Farm, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett. Single storey side extension.

West Itchenor

WI/23/02153/FUL: 15 The Spinney, Itchenor. Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of new dwelling.

West Wittering