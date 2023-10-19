The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between October 11 and 18.

Birdham

BI/23/02174/DOM: Waders Westlands Estate. New rooflight to garage North elevation, Alterations and additions to existing kitchen space, new pool house, swimming pool and associated landscaping.

SB/23/02114/FUL: Hamcroft, Main Road, Nutbourne. Proposed development of 140 residential units, associated landscaping and parking. (Photo: Google Maps)

BI/23/02274/TPA: 32 Walwyn Close. Reduce height and east sector by 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T3) subject to BI/97/00037/TPO.

BI/23/02327/TPA: 23 Longmeadow Gardens. Re-pollard (back to previous points) by 4m on 1 no. Poplar tree (T5) subject BI/97/00036/TPO.

Bosham

BO/23/02331/TCA: Redfern House, Bosham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Walnut tree (T01) and 1 no. Bay laurel tree (SH02).

Boxgrove

BX/23/02351/TCA: 5 Kirkby Close. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Plum trees (T1 & T2) and 1 no. Acer tree (T3).

Bury

SDNP/23/03340/HOUS: Little Meadow, The Street. 2-storey front extension and raising the roof line.

SDNP/23/03797/TCA: The Berries, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Yew hedge (G1). Fell 5 no. multi stemmed Laurels (G2). Reduce ascending growth (stems/branching) to leave a 2.5-3m framework on 1 no. Lapsed Beech hedge (G3).

Chichester

CC/23/02060/LBC: 14 - 15 East Street. Erection of non illuminated fascia signs and internal fit out as a coffee shop, to include ceiling mounted internally illuminated roundel.

CC/23/02332/ADV: 3 - 5 North Street. Replace 1 no. fascia with 1 no. new blue fascia. Replace 1 no. ATM surround and decals with new. Replace manifestation on door with new safety manifestation. Decorate shopfront.

Earnley

E/23/01994/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Cladding of existing single storey extension to west elevation including fenestration changes, demolition of link and provision of replacement glazed link, alterations to boundary walling, external steps and gate.

E/23/01995/LBC: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Cladding of existing single storey extension to west elevation including fenestration changes, demolition of link and provision of replacement glazed link, alterations to boundary walling, external steps and gate.

E/23/01997/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Detached triple garage with ancillary accommodation above.

E/23/02338/PA1A: 137 Almodington Lane, Almodington. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.60m (b) maximum height - 2.70m (c) height of eaves - 2.50m.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/03244/HOUS: 4 Cowdray Road. Construction of porch on front elevation and rear extension.

SDNP/23/03993/TPO: Thistledown, Dodsley Grove. Crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on southern sector, reduce lowest over extended 1 no. limb on southern sector back to secondary growth on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1). Crown lift by up to 7m (mainly on one low leaning limb) on southern sector and reduce south sector back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Oak tree (T2). Crown lift by up to 7m (1 no. small limb only on south sector) and reduce south sector by 1.5m to secondary growth points on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T3). All within Group, G1 subject to EB/78/00406/TPO.

East Lavington

SDNP/23/03708/LDE: Tangletrees, The Street, Graffham. Use of land to the north of the established residential garden of Tangletrees as residential garden land.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/03141/FUL: 5 Crossfield. Adding 1 no. temporary shipping container used as secure storage in rear yard.

SDNP/23/03753/CND: Bramleys, 36A Vann Road. Construction of a new dwelling and garage within the garden - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/20/02578/FUL (APP/Y9507/W/20/3265241) - To incorporate changes to meet the needs of the applicant - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/01945/CND for alterations to provide a games room above the garage including changes to fenestration, external staircase to north east elevation and 3 no. rooflights to south east elevation).

SDNP/23/03984/HOUS: Rockwood, Marley Lane, Kingsley Green. Rear and side extensions, alterations to roof, new front porch, 1 no. dormer to rear elevation and 2 no. roof lights to front elevation with various alterations including changes to fenestration on all elevations.

SDNP/23/04164/TPO: 77 Nappers Wood. Remove 1 no. limb on west sector, remove 4 no. lower lateral branches on east sector and crown reduce (remaining crown) by up to 4m on 1 no. Ash tree (T1) subject to FH/03/00493/TPO.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/04186/TCA: Old Well Cottage, Lower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Goat Willow tree (T1). Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Bramley Apple tree (T2). Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Plum tree (T3).

SDNP/23/04234/TCA: Rose Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to the old knuckles/previous pruning points) on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (quoted as T1).

Funtington

FU/23/02353/ELD: Bramley Barn, Scant Road, East Hambrook. Existing lawful development certificate for the occupation of a building as an independent dwelling for in excess of 4 years.

SDNP/23/03385/HOUS: 4 Dukes Meadow. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension. Changes to fenestration to garage and up and over doors to be replaced.

Harting

HT/23/02319/ADJ: Harting Down, South Harting and Black Down near Haslemere. Deforestation within a 10 year Management Plan in woods owned by the National Trust and restore land to grazed heath.

SDNP/23/03858/TPO: 1 1911 Cottages, Nyewood Road, Nyewood. Reduce height by 7.5m and all sectors by 5.5m (to leave monolith at 4.5m from ground level for habitat) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T2) subject to HT/97/00573/TPO.

SDNP/23/04182/LIS: Kent House, Kent and Cole Cottages, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Removal of existing 2 no. plastic oil tanks. Installation of 2 no. external air source heat pumps at Kent House and 2 no. external air source heat pumps one at Kent Cottage and one at Cole Cottage.

Kirdford

KD/23/01866/FUL: Kirdford Chapel, Plaistow Road. Relocation of existing shed. Construction of modular outbuilding for use as youth hub.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/03960/HOUS: Arisaig, June Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Milland

SDNP/23/02257/HOUS: East West Cottage, Borden Lane, Borden. Single storey rear/side extension.

SDNP/23/03950/FUL: Stocksfield, Borden Lane, Borden. Replacement dwelling with associated works.

North Mundham

NM/23/02297/PA1A: Auburn Cottage, Church Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5m (b) maximum height - 3.04m (c) height of eaves - 2.25m.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/04135/HOUS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Erection of greenhouse and refurbishment of tractor shed to create annexe. Relocation of Calor Gas tank below ground.

SDNP/23/04136/LIS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Erection of greenhouse and refurbishment of tractor shed to create annexe. Relocation of Calor Gas tank below ground.

Oving

O/23/02212/FUL: Land At The Junction Of Western Road, Shopwhyke Lakes. Erection of Retirement Living building comprising 55 no. apartments including car parking, sub-station, vehicular and pedestrian accesses, boundary railing/fencing and retaining walls.

O/23/02333/PA3Q: Laurel House, Green Lane, Merston. Change of use of 2 no. existing agricultural storage buildings to 2 no. dwelling houses.

Petworth

SDNP/23/04117/TCA: The Hermitage, East Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T4) and crown reduce by up to 30% (by up to 3m all round) (back to suitable growth points) on 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as T7).

SDNP/23/04200/LIS: The Cottage, 330 Grove Street. New Staircase on first floor and associated internal alterations.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01749/DOM: Shangri-La, The Drive, Ifold. Two storey porch extension, single storey rear extension, part first floor extension and associated changes to existing roof and fenestration.

PS/23/02294/FUL: Ifold Stores And Cafe, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Retrospective construction of an outbuilding (store/stock room).

PS/23/02340/TCA: Adams Cottage, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. White Poplar tree (T1).

Rogate

SDNP/23/03429/FUL: Rogate Village Hall, North Street. Installation of minor photovoltaic system (4.80 kWp) incorporating 12 no. solar panels on pitched roof of property (6 no. panels on east elevation and 6 no. panels on west elevation).

Selsey

SY/23/02225/DOM: 6 Cherry Gardens. Single Storey Rear Extension.

Southbourne

SB/23/02087/DOM: The Lodge, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Two storey side extension.

SB/23/02114/FUL: Hamcroft, Main Road, Nutbourne. Proposed development of 140 residential units, associated landscaping and parking.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/23/03671/TCA: The Old School, School Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to reduce heights (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Maple tree and 1 no. Eucalyptus tree and reduce 1 no. limb on east sector by 3m on 1 no. Hornbean tree.

Tangmere

TG/23/02261/FUL: Land To The Rear Of Unit 3, Chichester Business Park, City Fields Way. Construction of a connecting road.

Tillington

SDNP/23/03752/HOUS: 3 The Harrows. Single storey side extension to replace existing attached utility outbuilding.

Westbourne

WE/23/02320/ELD: The Pines, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Siting of caravan within curtilage of dwelling for purposes ancillary to that dwelling.

Wisborough Green

