Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
and live on Freeview channel 276
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district.
Birdham
BI/23/02174/DOM: Waders Westlands Estate. New rooflight to garage North elevation, Alterations and additions to existing kitchen space, new pool house, swimming pool and associated landscaping.
BI/23/02274/TPA: 32 Walwyn Close. Reduce height and east sector by 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T3) subject to BI/97/00037/TPO.
BI/23/02327/TPA: 23 Longmeadow Gardens. Re-pollard (back to previous points) by 4m on 1 no. Poplar tree (T5) subject BI/97/00036/TPO.
Bosham
BO/23/02331/TCA: Redfern House, Bosham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Walnut tree (T01) and 1 no. Bay laurel tree (SH02).
Boxgrove
BX/23/02351/TCA: 5 Kirkby Close. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Plum trees (T1 & T2) and 1 no. Acer tree (T3).
Bury
SDNP/23/03340/HOUS: Little Meadow, The Street. 2-storey front extension and raising the roof line.
SDNP/23/03797/TCA: The Berries, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Yew hedge (G1). Fell 5 no. multi stemmed Laurels (G2). Reduce ascending growth (stems/branching) to leave a 2.5-3m framework on 1 no. Lapsed Beech hedge (G3).
Chichester
CC/23/02060/LBC: 14 - 15 East Street. Erection of non illuminated fascia signs and internal fit out as a coffee shop, to include ceiling mounted internally illuminated roundel.
CC/23/02332/ADV: 3 - 5 North Street. Replace 1 no. fascia with 1 no. new blue fascia. Replace 1 no. ATM surround and decals with new. Replace manifestation on door with new safety manifestation. Decorate shopfront.
Earnley
E/23/01994/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Cladding of existing single storey extension to west elevation including fenestration changes, demolition of link and provision of replacement glazed link, alterations to boundary walling, external steps and gate.
E/23/01995/LBC: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Cladding of existing single storey extension to west elevation including fenestration changes, demolition of link and provision of replacement glazed link, alterations to boundary walling, external steps and gate.
E/23/01997/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Detached triple garage with ancillary accommodation above.
E/23/02338/PA1A: 137 Almodington Lane, Almodington. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.60m (b) maximum height - 2.70m (c) height of eaves - 2.50m.
Easebourne
SDNP/23/03244/HOUS: 4 Cowdray Road. Construction of porch on front elevation and rear extension.
SDNP/23/03993/TPO: Thistledown, Dodsley Grove. Crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on southern sector, reduce lowest over extended 1 no. limb on southern sector back to secondary growth on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1). Crown lift by up to 7m (mainly on one low leaning limb) on southern sector and reduce south sector back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Oak tree (T2). Crown lift by up to 7m (1 no. small limb only on south sector) and reduce south sector by 1.5m to secondary growth points on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T3). All within Group, G1 subject to EB/78/00406/TPO.
East Lavington
SDNP/23/03708/LDE: Tangletrees, The Street, Graffham. Use of land to the north of the established residential garden of Tangletrees as residential garden land.
Fernhurst
SDNP/23/03141/FUL: 5 Crossfield. Adding 1 no. temporary shipping container used as secure storage in rear yard.
SDNP/23/03753/CND: Bramleys, 36A Vann Road. Construction of a new dwelling and garage within the garden - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/20/02578/FUL (APP/Y9507/W/20/3265241) - To incorporate changes to meet the needs of the applicant - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/01945/CND for alterations to provide a games room above the garage including changes to fenestration, external staircase to north east elevation and 3 no. rooflights to south east elevation).
SDNP/23/03984/HOUS: Rockwood, Marley Lane, Kingsley Green. Rear and side extensions, alterations to roof, new front porch, 1 no. dormer to rear elevation and 2 no. roof lights to front elevation with various alterations including changes to fenestration on all elevations.
SDNP/23/04164/TPO: 77 Nappers Wood. Remove 1 no. limb on west sector, remove 4 no. lower lateral branches on east sector and crown reduce (remaining crown) by up to 4m on 1 no. Ash tree (T1) subject to FH/03/00493/TPO.
Fittleworth
SDNP/23/04186/TCA: Old Well Cottage, Lower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Goat Willow tree (T1). Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Bramley Apple tree (T2). Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Plum tree (T3).
SDNP/23/04234/TCA: Rose Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to the old knuckles/previous pruning points) on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (quoted as T1).
Funtington
FU/23/02353/ELD: Bramley Barn, Scant Road, East Hambrook. Existing lawful development certificate for the occupation of a building as an independent dwelling for in excess of 4 years.
SDNP/23/03385/HOUS: 4 Dukes Meadow. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension. Changes to fenestration to garage and up and over doors to be replaced.
Harting
HT/23/02319/ADJ: Harting Down, South Harting and Black Down near Haslemere. Deforestation within a 10 year Management Plan in woods owned by the National Trust and restore land to grazed heath.
SDNP/23/03858/TPO: 1 1911 Cottages, Nyewood Road, Nyewood. Reduce height by 7.5m and all sectors by 5.5m (to leave monolith at 4.5m from ground level for habitat) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T2) subject to HT/97/00573/TPO.
SDNP/23/04182/LIS: Kent House, Kent and Cole Cottages, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Removal of existing 2 no. plastic oil tanks. Installation of 2 no. external air source heat pumps at Kent House and 2 no. external air source heat pumps one at Kent Cottage and one at Cole Cottage.
Kirdford
KD/23/01866/FUL: Kirdford Chapel, Plaistow Road. Relocation of existing shed. Construction of modular outbuilding for use as youth hub.
Midhurst
SDNP/23/03960/HOUS: Arisaig, June Lane. Single storey rear extension.
Milland
SDNP/23/02257/HOUS: East West Cottage, Borden Lane, Borden. Single storey rear/side extension.
SDNP/23/03950/FUL: Stocksfield, Borden Lane, Borden. Replacement dwelling with associated works.
North Mundham
NM/23/02297/PA1A: Auburn Cottage, Church Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5m (b) maximum height - 3.04m (c) height of eaves - 2.25m.
Northchapel
SDNP/23/04135/HOUS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Erection of greenhouse and refurbishment of tractor shed to create annexe. Relocation of Calor Gas tank below ground.
SDNP/23/04136/LIS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Erection of greenhouse and refurbishment of tractor shed to create annexe. Relocation of Calor Gas tank below ground.
Oving
O/23/02212/FUL: Land At The Junction Of Western Road, Shopwhyke Lakes. Erection of Retirement Living building comprising 55 no. apartments including car parking, sub-station, vehicular and pedestrian accesses, boundary railing/fencing and retaining walls.
O/23/02333/PA3Q: Laurel House, Green Lane, Merston. Change of use of 2 no. existing agricultural storage buildings to 2 no. dwelling houses.
Petworth
SDNP/23/04117/TCA: The Hermitage, East Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T4) and crown reduce by up to 30% (by up to 3m all round) (back to suitable growth points) on 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as T7).
SDNP/23/04200/LIS: The Cottage, 330 Grove Street. New Staircase on first floor and associated internal alterations.
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/23/01749/DOM: Shangri-La, The Drive, Ifold. Two storey porch extension, single storey rear extension, part first floor extension and associated changes to existing roof and fenestration.
PS/23/02294/FUL: Ifold Stores And Cafe, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Retrospective construction of an outbuilding (store/stock room).
PS/23/02340/TCA: Adams Cottage, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. White Poplar tree (T1).
Rogate
SDNP/23/03429/FUL: Rogate Village Hall, North Street. Installation of minor photovoltaic system (4.80 kWp) incorporating 12 no. solar panels on pitched roof of property (6 no. panels on east elevation and 6 no. panels on west elevation).
Selsey
SY/23/02225/DOM: 6 Cherry Gardens. Single Storey Rear Extension.
Southbourne
SB/23/02087/DOM: The Lodge, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Two storey side extension.
SB/23/02114/FUL: Hamcroft, Main Road, Nutbourne. Proposed development of 140 residential units, associated landscaping and parking.
Sutton & Barlavington
SDNP/23/03671/TCA: The Old School, School Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to reduce heights (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Maple tree and 1 no. Eucalyptus tree and reduce 1 no. limb on east sector by 3m on 1 no. Hornbean tree.
Tangmere
TG/23/02261/FUL: Land To The Rear Of Unit 3, Chichester Business Park, City Fields Way. Construction of a connecting road.
Tillington
SDNP/23/03752/HOUS: 3 The Harrows. Single storey side extension to replace existing attached utility outbuilding.
Westbourne
WE/23/02320/ELD: The Pines, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Siting of caravan within curtilage of dwelling for purposes ancillary to that dwelling.
Wisborough Green
SDNP/23/03989/HOUS: Luttmans Farm, Brick Kiln Common. Demolition of rear porch; replacement of conservatory with two storey extension; single storey extension to south-east with various alterations including replacement of existing windows with new timber windows.