Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Bepton
SDNP/23/04187/HOUS: Horringer, Bepton Road. Two-storey side and rear extension, single storey rear extension, new roof, new front gable and associated alterations.
Bignor
SDNP/23/03459/LIS: Charmans, Back Lane. Various external and internal renovation works.
Bosham
BO/23/02330/DOM: Spring Cottage, Brook Avenue. Proposed garden room annexe.
Bury
SDNP/23/04331/TCA: New Barn House, The Street. Notification of intention crown reduce by up to 1.5m (height and widths) on 1 no. Yew (dome) tree (marked as T2). Reduce heights by 5m on 3 no. Leyland Cypress trees (marked as G2).
SDNP/23/04485/TPO: New Barn House, The Street. Reduce south sector (over the road) by up to 2m and reduce north sector by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Walnut tree (T1) subject to BY/98/00121/TPO.
Chichester
CC/23/01923/LBC: 42 St Pauls Road. Replace 2 no. front windows with double glazed sash windows, remove affected areas of poor flint above front door, repair and make good including garrets, reinstate damaged brick arches and re-point crack in mortar.
CC/23/02108/LBC: 37 East Street. Installation of helibar fixings to side elevation.
CC/23/02233/DOM: 29 Clay Lane. Single Storey Side / Rear Extension.
CC/23/02239/PLD: 58 Westgate. Replacement of windows, glazed doors and roof to existing conservatory, and replacement of existing porch roof with tiled roof.
CC/23/02398/TPA: St Pancras Court, St Pancras. Reduce height by 2.5m, reduce north, south and west sectors by 3m and reduce east sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) subject to CC/72/00231/TPO.
CC/23/02403/LBC: 18 North Pallant. Works including bookcase to ground floor Snug with integral secret door to wc, Living room service cupboard added, amendment to previously permitted wall removal involving none retention of two nibs, and doorway infilled to Sitting Room. Security alarm boxes to east and west elevations.
Chidham & Hambrook
CH/23/02267/DOM: 3 Broad Meadows, Broad Road, Nutbourne. Replacement outbuilding in rear garden.
Earnley
E/23/02272/FUL: 114 Second Avenue, Batchmere. Demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of annexe and garage/store to be used in connection with 114 Second Avenue alongside associated works.
Easebourne
SDNP/23/04069/TCA: Lowerfield House, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T1) and 1 no. Cherry tree (T2 ).
East Lavington
SDNP/23/03553/FUL: Woodlands, Parsons Meadow, Norwood Lane. Retrospective application for siting of 2 no. storage containers.
Fittleworth
SDNP/23/04218/TCA: The Grange, Hesworth Common Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Tree of Heaven tree (Alianthus altissima).
Graffham
SDNP/23/03865/HOUS: Nampara, Graffham Street. Replacement of existing garage with ancillary building to provide home office, gym, games room and guest bedroom /annexe.
Lavant
LV/23/02396/TPA: Land North Of Summersdale Court, Lavant Road, Chichester. Fell 3 no. Ash tree (quoted as 8 and 10), 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as 9) 2 no. Ash trees (quoted as 12) and 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as 13) within Area, A10 subject to 74/00636/TPO.
SDNP/23/04052/CND: Norton House, Lower Road, East Lavant. Erection of two storey rear extension - variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/21/04215/HOUS to substitute drawings to detail a new veranda on north and west elevations.
SDNP/23/04255/LIS: The Royal Oak, Pook Lane. Demolition of existing storage outbuilding and construction of single storey extension to provide overnight tourist accommodation.
Linchmere
LM/23/01775/DOM: The Mill Cottage, Liphook Road. Remove roof from existing single storey part of the building add 2nd storey extension with dormer window and replacement roof. Erection of 1 no. garage/workshop within garden.
Lurgashall
SDNP/23/04360/TCA: Hazards, High Hamstead Lane. Notification of intention to reduce back to previous pruning points on 3 no. Apple trees (T1-T3) and crown reduce by approx 2m on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T4).
Midhurst
SDNP/23/04194/TCA: Land South of 27 The Wharf. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sweet Gum (Liquidambar spp.) tree (T1).
SDNP/23/04333/LIS: Court Green, St Annes Hill. The creation of a new parking area, including the extension of the existing tarmac road and realignment of the access gate and garden wall.
SDNP/23/04362/TPO: 1 Cavalier Close. Crown thin by 15% thin 1 no. Pine tree (T5), subject to 86/00684/TPO.
Milland
SDNP/23/04107/FUL: Sunfield, Fernhurst Road. Replacement dwelling with attached garage and associated landscaping. Reconfiguration of site access via an existing access to west of house including stopping up of existing residential access.
Petworth
SDNP/23/03645/HOUS: Meadow Cottage, Northmead. Single storey side and rear extension, demolition of existing single storey rear extension, removal of main chimney stack, addition of 1 no. roof light and changes to fenestration including the replacement of existing windows.
SDNP/23/03646/LDP: Meadow Cottage, Northmead. Proposed lawful development - erection of 1 no. outbuilding for ancillary use.
SDNP/23/04183/HOUS: Malt Cottage, Angel Street. Single storey rear extension with balcony and addition of 1 no. roof light to east and west elevations, with various alterations including re-roofing, replacement windows, revised fenestration and associated landscaping.
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/23/02370/DOM: Little Deepdene, 7 Ifoldhurst, Ifold. Rear single storey extension. New entrance porch.
Rogate
SDNP/23/04336/HOUS: Terwick Copse, Fyning Lane. 1 no. garage and 1 no. greenhouse.
Selsey
SY/23/02166/FUL: Manor Field, 79 Manor Road. Change of use of dwelling to Sui Generis use for larger house in multiple occupation (HMO).
Sidlesham
SI/23/02341/TCA: Faiths Cottage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 9m and reduce by up to 5m North East sector on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T1).
Southbourne
SB/23/01618/FUL: Land West Of 23 Southbourne Avenue. Construction of 2 no. three-bedroom semi-detached houses.
SB/23/02427/TPA: 31 Orchard Lane, Hermitage. Height reduce by up to 2m, width reduce to 7m and crown thin by 25% on 1 no Oak tree (T13), subject to 98/00914/TPO.
SPEC/23/02412/ADJ: Land South of Summer Lane and West of Pagham Road, Pagham. Application Number: P/153/21/RES. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, layout, landscaping and scale) following outline planning Permission P/140/16/OUT for the erection of 350 No. dwellings, together with public open space, play space, drainage, parking and associated infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works, with access off Pagham Road. This site may affect a Public Right of Way.
Tangmere
TG/23/02437/TCA: 12 Nettleton Avenue. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 3m (to previous pruning points) on 3 no. Apple trees (T4, T5 & T6), remove 1 no. (5m long) stem from south sector on 1 no. Plum tree (T3) and reduce east and north sectors by up to 2m on 1 no. Plum tree (T8).
Trotton With Chithurst
SDNP/23/04377/TPO: Ambletts, The Coach House, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Fell 7 no. Ash trees (T1-T7) within Area, A1 subject to TC/76/01009/TPO.
West Itchenor
WI/23/02269/FUL: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Proposed swimming pool.
WI/23/02339/DOM: Swallows Return, Itchenor Road. Single storey rear extension to include 14 no. pv solar panels on south facing roof, addition 6 no. pv solar panels on existing garage south facing roof, and associated works. Installation of 2 no. roof lights (retrospective) to main house east roof and 1 no. ASHP to south side of house.
WI/23/02368/FUL: Greenleas, Itchenor Road. Replacement 1 no. dwelling and garage.
West Wittering
WW/23/02308/FUL: 23 Marine Close. Demolition of existing dwelling and garage replaced with 1 no. new dwelling and garage with associated works.
Westbourne
WE/23/02428/FUL: Land South West Of Hambrook Civic Amenity Site, Marlpit Lane, Hambrook. Retrospective use of equestrian menage for dog agility training classes as well as equestrian purposes.
Westhampnett
WH/23/01918/FUL: Flats 32-43 Lillywhite Road. Replace all existing timber windows with double glazed UPVC on all elevations and replace 2 no. doors.
WH/23/02392/TPA: 34 The Sadlers. Pollard 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T1) back to previous points. Stated as group G1, subject to 68/01075/TPO.
WH/23/02395/FUL: Dovecote View, Claypit Lane. Single storey extension to create new bedroom with alterations to two existing bedrooms.