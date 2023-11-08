Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district.
Birdham
BI/23/02400/ELD: Copper Beech, Church Lane. Existing lawful development - garage conversion and side extension.
BI/23/02415/FUL: Plovers Cottage, Batchmere Road. Demolition of a section of 1 no. building and erection of 1 no dwelling (alternative permission 20/01130/FUL).
Bury
SDNP/23/03878/HOUS: Grevatts, Hale Hill, West Burton. Proposed traditional oak framed extension to existing outbuilding.
Chichester
CC/23/02300/DOM: North Rampart, The Drive. Single storey side infill extension, alterations to window and door openings, external insulation and cladding to existing walls.
CC/23/02476/TCA: The Rectory, Tower Close. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Maple tree (T1).
Cocking
SDNP/23/04405/LDP: Flint House, A286 The Croft To Bex Lane, Cocking Causeway. Proposed lawful development - new ground floor door opening on existing side extension.
Compton
SDNP/23/04252/HOUS: 12 B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Replacement of existing kitchen extension.
SDNP/23/04253/LIS: 12 B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Replacement of existing kitchen extension.
Earnley
E/23/02215/FUL: Batchmere Lodge, 95 First Avenue, Almodington. Change of use of former stable building to 1 no. holiday let.
E/23/02466/FUL: Millside, Bell Lane. Demolition of 2 no. dwellings and removal of 1 no. mobile home and erection of 3 no. dwellinghouses, parking and cart barn.
Easebourne
SDNP/23/04111/LDP: 11 Hurst Park. Proposed lawful development - ancillary Shepherd Hut.
SDNP/23/04487/TCA: Ramshill, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m and spread by 1.5m on 1 no. Liquidambar tree. Reduce height by 3m and spread by 2m on 1 no. Beech tree and reduce height by 3m and spread by 2m on 1 no. Norway Maple tree.
Funtington
FU/23/02241/FUL: Woodpecker Cottage, Ridge Farm, Scant Road, East Hambrook. Replacement dwelling.
FU/23/02463/FUL: Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Change of use of land for the stationing of 4 no. static caravans and 4 no. touring caravans for residential purposes, together with the formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping.
FU/23/02464/FUL: Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Change of use of land for the stationing of 1 no. static caravan and 1 no. touring caravan for residential purposes, formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping. Retention of detached stable building.
SDNP/23/04482/TCA: Cobdens, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Juniper tree (T1).
Harting
SDNP/23/04559/TCA: The Glebe, The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1), 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T2) and 1 no. Conifer tree (quoted as T3).
Lavant
SDNP/23/04243/FUL: The Royal Oak, Pook Lane. Demolition of existing storage outbuilding and construction of single-storey extension to provide overnight tourist accommodation.
Loxwood
LX/23/02430/DOM: Froggats Cottage, Oakhurst Lane. Extension to existing large barn to provide ancillary facilities, 2 no. new lean-tos and 1 no. veranda to small barn.
LX/23/02443/DOM: Mellow, High Street. Proposed internal alterations and new detached garage.
LX/23/02444/LBC: Mellow, High Street. Proposed internal alterations and new detached garage.
Lurgashall
SDNP/23/04513/LDE: Sybs Farm, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Lawful Development Certificate for an existing use under Section 191 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) to station a mobile home within the curtilage.
Milland
SDNP/23/04535/LIS: Vine Cottage, Milland Lane. Re-roof using existing tile and replace broken tiles.
Oving
O/23/02367/FUL: Decoy Farm, Decoy Lane. Demolition of building and construction of 1 no. replacement building to provide ancillary event space. Regularisation and completion of the partially erected building to provide incidental hospitalities and bathrooms facilities and associated works. Change of use of the land to provide overnight accommodation including 5 no. camping pitches and 5 no. mobile home pitches with ancillary recreational land.
Petworth
SDNP/23/04438/LDE: Pondtail, Blackhouse Lane, Foxhill. Existing lawful development - single storey side extension, 2 storey and single storey rear extension.
SDNP/23/04340/HOUS: Badgers Tavern, Station Road. Single storey glass roof located on the rear elevation of the property.
Rogate
SDNP/23/03707/HOUS: Home Farm, North Street. Single storey garden room extension.
Selsey
SY/23/02470/DOM: 44 Manor Road. Single storey rear extension with roof canopy.
Sidlesham
SI/23/02401/DOM: Hope Cottage, Highleigh Road. Proposed 2m high fence on boundary.
SI/23/02448/DOM: Rosemary Cottage, Mill Lane. Replacement single storey rear extension, addition of 3 no. rooflights to main roof, sustainability improvements and conservation repairs.
SI/23/02449/LBC: Rosemary Cottage, Mill Lane. Replacement single storey rear extension, installations of 3 no. rooflights to main roof, internal alterations including sustainability improvements and conservation repairs.
SI/23/02489/FUL: Deanhome Nursery, Keynor Lane. Change of use of land for siting of a mobile home for agricultural worker.
Southbourne
SB/23/02417/DOM: 1 Flint Cottages, Lumley Road. Single storey rear extension to existing kitchen with alterations and internal renovations to suit. Extension and renovation to existing outbuilding in rear garden.
SB/23/02418/LBC: 1 Flint Cottages, Lumley Road. Single storey rear extension to existing kitchen with alterations and internal renovations to suit. Extension and renovation to existing outbuilding in rear garden.
Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area
SPEC/23/02461/ADJ: Dungate Farm, Plaistow Road, Dunsfold. Application Number: PRA/2023/02323. Erection of a single storey rear extension which would extend 8 metres beyond the rear wall of the original house for which the height would be 4 metres and for which the height of the eaves would be 2.50 metres.
Stedham With Iping
SDNP/23/04530/TCA: Myrtle Cottage, The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1).
West Itchenor
WI/23/02452/FUL: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road. Change of use of existing barn to 1 no. dwelling and associated works (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/02717/FUL - include mezzanine level and PV panels to roof).
WI/23/02468/TCA: Old School House, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree.
Westhampnett
WH/23/02394/TPA: Dovecote View, Claypit Lane. Remove 1 no. lower limb on western sector on 3 no. Ash trees. Remove 2 no. lowest limbs on western sector and reduce west sector by 20% (alleviate cables) on 1 no. Ash tree (southern tree nearest the building). All 4 no. trees are within Area, A1 subject to WH/73/01077/TPO.