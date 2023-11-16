The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between November 8 and 15.

Bepton

SDNP/23/04171/HOUS: Tyelands Cottage, Severals Road. Replacement garden room.

SDNP/23/04463/HOUS: Littlepark, Bepton Road. Timberframed and timber clad two bay carport.

Birdham

BI/23/02462/DOM: 11 Greenacres. First floor extension to the west elevation to provide home gymnasium.

Bosham

BO/23/02456/DOM: Langlea House, Harbour Way. Single storey rear extension, 2 storey side extension, front extension with bay window and replacement garage.

Boxgrove

SDNP/23/03931/CND: Warehead Stud, Thicket Lane, Halnaker. Proposed Farmhouse for Hand Groom - Removal of Conditions 1 & 2 of Planning Permission BX/8/69.

Bury

SDNP/23/04403/LIS: Westburton House, West Burton Road, West Burton. Installation of a stannah stairlift.

Chichester

CC/23/02263/TCA: West Sussex County Council, County Hall, West Street. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 2 no. Lime trees (0TUT & 0TUS), 1 no. Silver Birch tree (0TUK), 1 no. Holly tree (0TUL) and 4 no. Field Maple trees (0TUU, 0TUV, 0TUW & 0TUX), crown reduce by 3m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (0TV9), crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (0TUR), crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) and remove 8 no. branches on south-west sector on 1 no. Holly tree (0TVL), crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Portuguese Laurel tree (0TV3), reduce south and West sectors by up to 3m on 1 no. Sessile Oak tree (0TVJ), crown reduce by 4m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (0TUJ), lift crown south sectors by up to 5m (above ground level) on 50 no. Cherry Laurel,Tulip, Cherry, Laurel and Lime trees (0TUN) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) and reduce West sectors by 3m on 30 no. Cherry and Lime trees (0TVK).

CC/23/02301/LBC: Pizza Express, 27 South Street. Internal refurbishment and repainting of ground, first and second floor windows externally. Additional fixed furniture and screens are also to be provided.

CC/23/02371/TCA: St Bartholomews, Mount Lane. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. multi-stemmed Laurel trees (G1), 1 no. Bay tree (T4), 4 no. Holly trees (T2, T5, T8 & T9) and 2 no. Eunonymous trees (T7 & T12) and reduce west sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T10).

CC/23/02447/DOM: The Light House, Chestnut Avenue. Demolition of existing porch, front extension, partial conversion of existing garage into 1 bedroom annex, replacement windows and replacement timber cladding.

CC/23/02520/TPA: Southdown House, 10 St Johns Street. Fell 1 no. Copper Beech tree (quoted as 01, TPO'd as T1) subject to CC/68/00161/TPO.

CC/23/02526/TPA: Conkers, 30 Stanton Drive. Crown reduce by 20% and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T6) and 3 no. Sycamore trees (T5, T9 and T16), crown reduce by 15% and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 2 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T3 & T4), crown reduce by 25%, crown thin by 15% and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T17) and crown reduce by 25% and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 2 no. Sycamore trees (T21 and T22). All within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/23/02535/TPA: 1 Lincoln Green. Removal of 1 no. low lateral limb on south sector at 1m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) subject to CC/09/00095/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/02343/DOM: Rithe House, Harbour Way, Chidham. Single storey extension linked to garage, single storey rear extension with covered area, rear balcony and entrance canopy. Upgrades to the appearance and thermal performance of existing walling and associated changes to fenestration and replacement window and doors.

CH/23/02450/DOM: Barn Cottage, Main Road, Nutbourne. Proposed installation of solar panels to the East and West facing roofs.

Duncton

SDNP/23/04507/HOUS: 2 Biddulph Mews, Little Hurst Cottage, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Replace five metal frame casement windows with single glazed hardwood frames of same proportions and design.

SDNP/23/04508/LIS: 2 Biddulph Mews, Little Hurst Cottage, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Replace five metal frame casement windows with single glazed hardwood frames of same proportions and design.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01886/FUL: Seagulls, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Retrospective change of use of outbuilding to ancillary holiday let.

EWB/23/02360/FUL: Papa D Tattoos, 53 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Demolition of existing buildings and replacement with 1 no. dwellinghouse, boundary walls and associated works.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/04113/HOUS: Fridays Hill Cottage, Copyhold Lane. Erection of a two-storey side extension.

Fishbourne

FB/23/02168/DOM: 9 Barker Close. Demolition of existing single garage, removal of existing conservatory and rear wall of living room and proposed construction of front entrance porch and 2 single storey extensions.

FB/23/02390/FUL: Acanthia, 45 Deeside Avenue. Proposed conversion of existing garage to create 1 no. dwelling, proposed extension and associated alterations.

FB/23/02525/DOM: 4 West View, Salthill Road. Conversion of outbuilding to annex.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/04537/TPO: Hillgrove House, Lower Street. Fell 1 no. Pine tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G3 subject to FT/81/00500/TPO.

Funtington

FU/23/02460/FUL: Old Allotment Site, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of 1 no. caravan/mobile home for residential purposes, together with the formation of hardstanding.

FU/23/02500/DOM: Rookmoore Farm, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Single storey pitched roof rear extension.

SDNP/23/03632/FUL: Fox And Hounds, Common Road. Replace 4. no first floor UPVC sash windows with timber sash windows on south elevation.

SDNP/23/04306/HOUS: Woodend, Garden Cottage, Downs Road, West Stoke. Two-storey rear extension with various alterations including replacement and alterations to fenestration and reconfiguration of parking arrangement.

Graffham

SDNP/23/04330/LDP: The Folly, Graffham Common Road. Lawful development certificate to certify that planning permission SDNP/19/05072/HOUS has been lawfully implemented.

Harting

SDNP/23/03814/HOUS: 2 The Hop Garden, South Harting. Demolition of existing Porch/entrance area. Replacement with larger porch/entrance area and gabled roof.

SDNP/23/04175/HOUS: 3 Ryefield Barns, Killarney To Goose Green Road, West Harting,. Retrospective application for installation of external oil-fired boiler.

SDNP/23/04558/TCA: West Harting Cottage, West Harting Street, West Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Poplar tree (T1) and 3 no. Elm trees (T3, T4 and T5). Reduce 3 no. lateral branches by up to 3m on eastern sector on 1 no. Poplar tree (T2). Coppice to ground level 1 no. Hazel tree (T6).

Heyshott

SDNP/23/04296/FUL: Hoyle Lane Stables, Hoyle Lane. Demolition of 1 no. modern stable building. Conversion and alteration of equestrian stables to create 1 no. four bedroom dwelling unit.

Hunston

HN/23/02431/PLD: 69 St Leodegars Way. 1 no. dormer and Juliet balcony to rear elevation and 2 no. rooflights to front elevation.

Kirdford

KD/23/02425/FUL: 2 The Workshop, Village Road. Erection of 1 no. timber workshop building on existing light industrial /commercial land - Removal of Condition 6 (water neutrality) and Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission KD/21/00427/FUL for revision to site plan omitting reference to the storage tank.

Linchmere

LM/23/02511/TCA: 3 The Old Mill, Liphook Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/23/04496/CND: 1 Stone Pit Cottages, Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Demolition of front entrance and rear extension and erection of new single storey extension. Demolition of front steps with the introduction of a new timber framed pitched canopy. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/21/02491/HOUS - amendments to extension).

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/04481/CND: Old Hearne Farm, Jays Lane. Reinstate horse walker on existing foundation - Variation of Condition 6 of planning permission SDNP/23/02393/FUL - to allow the horse walker to be used for exercising the 10 no. horses stabled on site.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/04565/FUL: 9 Knockhundred Row. Change of use of the ground floor from Flexible Use between retail (Class A1) and contact centre (Sui Generis) to Use Class E (Commercial, Business and Service).

SDNP/23/04654/TCA: Land Between Lamberts Lane And Capron House, North Street. Notification of intention to height reduce by 2m, reduce all sectors by 1.2m and crown lift to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ironwood tree (T1).

Northchapel

SDNP/23/04205/HOUS: Peacocks Farm Cottage, Pipers Lane. Demolition of existing single storey rear and side extensions and erection of replacement 2 storey rear extension and single storey side extension, internal alterations and replacement of existing oil tank with air source heat pump, replace existing windows and doors and associated landscaping.

Petworth

SDNP/23/04439/LIS: Merchants House, Lombard Street. Removal of existing lean-to conservatory and erection of garden room. Replacement of existing box sash windows and front door. Insertion of 1 no. new kitchen box sash window. New internal window shutters and other internal alterations, new central heating boiler in loft with flue.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/02252/TPA: 7 Oakfield, Plaistow. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T5) subject to PS/71/00770/TPO.

PS/23/02433/LBC: Little Flitchings, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Replacement (like for like) of 2 no. first floor windows (quoted as W8 and W10) on west elevation.

PS/23/02501/DOM: Everley, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Proposed construction of a single storey front extension and a new pitched tiled roof on the existing garage to replace the flat roof.

Rogate

SDNP/23/04320/HOUS: Terwick House, Dangstein Road. Proposed alterations to ground floor fenestration on north, south and west elevations.

Selsey

SY/23/02455/ELD: Wardens Caravan, Black Horse Caravan Park, Mill Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for the continued use as a residential caravan for occupation by the site ward and their family.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02502/ELD: Bramble Stables, Chalk Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for use of western half of greenhouse as a light industrial workshop, Class E.

Southbourne

SB/23/02334/DOM: The Warren, Nutbourne Park, Nutbourne. Removal of rear conservatory and erection of single storey extension, removal of front conservatory to form a bay window and removal of and replacement of porch - Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SB/21/02689/DOM for alterations to proposed front porch roof.

SB/23/02405/DOM: 35 Kelsey Avenue. Garage with storage (retrospective).

SB/23/02406/DOM: 35 Kelsey Avenue. Extension of dropped kerb and removal of section of north fence. .

SB/23/02458/FUL: Priors Leaze Veterinary Centre, Priors Leaze Lane, Nutbourne. Change of use of existing first floor to veterinary staff accommodation.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/23/02487/ADJ: Interbridges Site, New Brighton Road, Emsworth. Application Number: GEN/23/00933. Up to 25,000 square feet of employment space. (Container Park).

SPEC/23/02504/ADJ: Dungate Farm, Plaistow Road, Dunsfold. Application Number: WA/2023/02365. Erection of extensions and alterations.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/04224/HOUS: School House, School Lane, Stedham. Single storey side extension and relocation of existing driveway with associated hard and soft landscaping works.

SDNP/23/04453/HOUS: Tote Hill Cottage, Tote Lane, Stedham. New annex with wheelchair access and accommodation for carer following demolition of storage building.

SDNP/23/04665/LDP: Brook Farm, Ingrams Green Lane, Ingrams Green, Iping. Proposed lawful development - stationing 1 no. ancillary mobile home /annexe.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/23/04681/TCA: Seven Doors, School Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T1).

Tillington

SDNP/23/03844/HOUS: The Larks, Westside. Single storey rear extension, loft conversion including 3 no dormers and 6 no. roof lights, new front porch, new garden room and replacement garage.

West Wittering

WW/23/02465/DOM: Oakwood, Chichester Road. Installation of timber construction open sided carport with pitched pyramid style roof.

Westbourne