The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between November 15 and 22.

Bepton

SDNP/23/03892/FUL: Field North West of Park House Hotel, Bepton Road. Installation of a temporary contractor's car park, storage area and work compound.

Bosham

BO/23/02356/TPA: Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane. Crown lift (all round) by 2m (above ground level) on 11 no. Horse chestnut trees (quoted as T1, T2 and T3 TPO'd nos T4, T2 & T1) subject to BO/91/00070/TPO and (quoted as T4, T5, T6, T8, T9, T12, T13 & T14 TPO'd nos T22, T20, T19, T16, T15 & T12) subject to BO/92/00072/TPO. Reduce limb by 1.5-2m on north sector (over road) and remove epicormic growth on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as T7 & T10 TPO'd nos T18 & T14), crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T11 TPO'd no. T13) and reduce major limb by 2.5m on north sector (over barn) on 1 no. Horse chestnut tree (quoted as T15 TPO'd no. T9) subject to BO/92/00072/TPO.

BO/23/02503/DOM: Nursery Cottage, Main Road. Proposed detached garage.

BO/23/02563/TPA: Fletchers, Bosham Hoe. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to BO/04/00100/TPO.

BO/23/02571/PA1A: 18 North Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6.00m (b) maximum height - 2.95m (c) height of eaves - 2.95m.

Chichester

CC/23/02289/DOM: 99 Adelaide Road. First floor extension to create a larger bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

CC/23/02496/ADV: 31 North Street. Installation of a replacement canopy and the display of vitrine pocket screens.

CC/23/02498/LBC: Strutt And Parker, 31 North Street. Installation of a replacement canopy and the display of vitrine pocket screens.

CC/23/02545/TPA: 131 Worcester Road. Crown reduce by up to 1m (removing small-diameter regrowth from dormant buds (0.5m to 1m) from previous pruning points) and clear epicormic growth from the main stem (shoots up to 1.5m long) up to a height of approx. 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A2 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/23/02557/DOM: 7 Rochester Close. Single storey North East facing rear extension.

CC/23/02556/LBC: 67 East Street. Structural strengthening of existing floor beams and floor joists to the ground, first and second floors.

CC/23/02577/DOM: 71 Cambrai Avenue. Increase of height of glazed link connecting the host property and the new extension. Inclusion of a small parapet associated with the new glazed link. Change of location of the air-source heat pump. Change of cladding material on the extension.

CC/23/02578/LBC: 23 And 24 North Street. Emergency roof repairs including coverings and associated leadwork (to prevent further water ingress). Installation of 7 no. new rooflights.

Compton

SDNP/23/04676/TCA: Lavender Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m (height and widths) on 1 no. Beech tree.

East Lavington

SDNP/23/04651/TPO: The Camping and Caravanning Club, Great Bury, Graffham Road. Fell 5 no. Silver Birch trees (quoted as T1 at Plot 57, T2-T4 at Plot 14 and T6 at Plot 3) and 1 no. Scots Pine tree (quoted as T5 at Plot 8). All 6 no. trees within Woodland, W subject to EL/98/00424/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02388/PLD: Saltaire, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed lawful development temporary annexe.

EWB/23/02566/DOM: 22 Elcombe Close, Bracklesham. Conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation with replacement of garage door with double glazed window.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/04163/TCA: Rectory House, Station Road, Elsted. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m and widths by up to 4m on 1 no. multi-stemmed Sycamore tree (quoted as T1).

Funtington

FU/23/02575/FUL: Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of 2 caravans for residential purposes, together with the formation of hardstanding.

Graffham

SDNP/23/04443/TCA: The Rectory, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2.5m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Apple tree (T2) and crown reduce by up to 3m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Apple trees (T3).

Heyshott

SDNP/23/04630/HOUS: Polecats, Polecats. Proposed garden storage building and open log store.

Linchmere

LM/23/02475/PLD: 5 Moorfield, Camelsdale. Proposed alterations to roof replacing rear roof slopes with flat roof and removal of 2 no. chimneys, addition of 2 no. dormers with Juliet balcony and 1 no. rooflight to rear elevation and 2 no. rooflights to front elevation.

Loxwood

LX/23/02582/TPA: Jubilee Garden, Land West Of 28 Station Road. Reduce Southern sector by 1m to 1 no. Maple tree (T1). Fell 2 no. Maple tree (T2 and T3) within group G1 subject to 98/00659/TPO.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/04615/HOUS: Millicent, Hillgrove Lane. Partial conversion of and extension of garage to form guest/staff accommodation.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/04544/HOUS: Maples, 13 Heatherwood. Construction of detached double garage.

SDNP/23/04603/LIS: 1 Borough House, North Street. Removal of existing kitchen window cutting down opening to floor level for the installation of french doors, on south west elevation.

SDNP/23/04811/TPO: 39 Poplar Way. Reduce heights by 5m (back to previous pruning points) on 16 no. Conifer trees (in quoted G1) within Woodland, W1 subject to MI/82/01100/TPO.

Petworth

SDNP/23/04600/HOUS: 3 Cherry Tree Walk. Single storey front extension and two storey rear extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/02486/PLD: Gainsborough Place, The Ride, Ifold. Proposed lawful development - conversion of garage into habitable space.

Selsey

SY/23/02490/FUL: Land To The Rear Of Norton Lea, Chichester Road. Demolition of the existing outbuilding and the erection of 2 no. detached holiday lets with associated parking.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02485/FUL: 66 Street End Lane. Erection of 1no 1bed dwelling and 1no 2bed dwelling - alternative to Class Q approval SI/20/00046/PA3Q.

SI/23/02600/PA3Q: Meadowcroft Nursery, Lockgate Road. Proposed change of use of an existing agricultural building to 1 no dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).

Southbourne

SB/23/02546/DOM: 5 Patricia Way, Nutbourne. Conversion of garage into habitable room.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/23/02584/ADJ: Farnborough Airport, Farnborough Road, Farnborough. Application Number: 23/00794/REVPP. Variation of Condition 2 (aircraft movements) and 6 (aircraft weight), replacement of conditions 7 (1:10,000 risk contour) and 8 (1:100,00 risk contour), of planning permission 20/00871/REVPP determined on the 22/02/2022, in order to: a) to increase the maximum number of annual aircraft movements from 50,000 to 70,000 per annum, including an increase in non weekday aircraft movements from 8,900 to 18,900 per annum; and b) to amend the aircraft weight category of 50,000 - 80,000 Kg, to 55,000 - 80,000 Kg, and an increase from 1,500 to 2,100 annual aircraft movements within this category, including an increase from 270 to 570 annual aircraft movements for non-weekdays; and to c) replace Conditions Nos. 7 (1:10,000 risk contour) and 8 (1:100,000 risk contour) with a new condition to produce Public Safety Zone maps in accordance with the Civil Aviation Authority/ Department for Transport Requirements at Farnborough Airport Farnborough Road Farnborough Hampshire GU14 6XA.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/04691/TCA: St James Church, Mill Lane, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Common Holly tree (quoted as T1).

Stoughton

SDNP/23/04662/LDP: Land North East of Lordington On B2146, B2146 B2147 to Breakneck Lane. Proposed lawful development certificate for the use of land as a caravan site under Schedule 2,Part 5, Class A and Class C of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended).

West Wittering

WW/23/02442/DOM: Snowhill Cottage, Roman Landing. Installation of 2 no. ground floor bay windows (north and east elevations), various window and external door modifications, and installation of an external pergola.

WW/23/02521/DOM: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road. Removal of rear modern conservatory, replacement single storey front/side extension and changes to fenestration on dwelling and garage. New swimming pool, removal of modern garden structures, works to boundary wall and other associated landscape works.

WW/23/02522/LBC: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road. Removal of rear modern conservatory, replacement single storey front/side extension and changes to fenestration on dwelling and garage. New swimming pool, removal of modern garden structures, works to boundary wall and other associated landscape works.

WW/23/02558/DOM: 2 Marine Close. Single storey side & rear extension and adjustments to existing roof including additional dormer to rear elevation.

Westhampnett

SDNP/23/04204/FUL: The Goodwood Estate Co Limited, Hat Hill Road, Goodwood. Redesign of the existing site entrance to provide a new main entrance to The Goodwood Estate (Re-submission of planning permission SDNP/17/01709/FUL).

Wisborough Green