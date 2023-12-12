The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between November 29 and December 6.

Appledram

AP/23/02426/FUL: The Stables, Church Road. 1 no. greenhouse.

E/23/01967/FULEIA: Medmerry Park, Stoney Lane, Earnley. Hybrid Planning Application - Phases 1 (Full Application) demolition, redevelopment and refurbishment of Medmerry Park to provide 124 no. holiday lodges, wetland area, two lakes, amenity lake and beach, central village hub, boathouse, childrens play and picnic area, adventure playground, adventure golf, padel tennis, beachside pool, tennis courts, playing field and dog park, back of house maintenance area, associated landscaping, drainage facilities, car parking, access roads and habitat enhancement areas. Outline planning application for further phases for an additional/replacement 184 no. holiday lodges and associated works (with all reserved matters accept Access and Layout). (Photo: Google Maps)

Bosham

BO/23/02717/FUL: Wildfowlers, Shore Road. Demolition of existing dwelling, erection of replacement dwelling and associated landscaping. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/01909/FUL - additional south wing gardeners store and plant room).

Chichester

CC/23/01619/FUL: Flat 6 And 7 Regnum Place. Replacement of 3 no. windows in Flat 6 and 4 no. windows in Flat 7.

Planning applications

CC/23/01620/LBC: Flat 6 And 7 Regnum Place. Replacement of 3 no. windows in Flat 6 and 4 no. windows in Flat 7.

CC/23/02387/DOM: 8 Barford Road. Demolition of existing conservatory, two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, 1 no. dormer to rear elevation, 4 no. roof lights to front elevation, including associated roof works and changes to fenestration.

CC/23/02560/FUL: 13A Oving Road. Change of use from Suis Generis (hot food takeway) to Class E to facilitate an estate agents. New flat roofing arrangement to rear and infill courtyard with associated internal alterations.

CC/23/02570/DOM: 19 Parklands Road. Regularise the conversion of attached garage to habitable room to include the changing of existing flat roof above to pitched.

CC/23/02580/FUL: First And Second Floor, Avenue House, 8 - 10 Southgate. Change of use of 1st and 2nd floor from commercial to residential to create 8 no. residential apartments.

CC/23/02610/DOM: Hyford Lodge, Fordwater Lane. Install a 1.8m high close boarded fence to east and south boundaries. Construct brick piers and fit gates.

CC/23/02611/DOM: Cape Meadows, Old Broyle Road, West Broyle. Removal of existing rear conservatory replaced with single storey rear extension.

CC/23/02662/DOM: 57 Cambrai Avenue. Single storey rear extension to replace lean-to.

CC/23/02671/TCA: Cathedral Green, South Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m, reduce widths by 1.5m (all back to previous pollard points) and remove sucker/epicormic growth from around the tree's base on 1 no. Common Lime tree (T65).

CC/23/02676/TCA: 9 Bognor Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4.5m, reduce east and west sectors by 2m and reduce north sector by 3m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1).

Compton

SDNP/23/04960/TCA: Quialong Cottage, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m and crown lift by 1.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Common Beech tree (T1).

Earnley

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02007/DOM: 17 Wilton Close, Bracklesham. Two storey front extension and existing bay window roof extension creating open covered porch area.

EWB/23/02467/DOM: 98A Stocks Lane, East Wittering. New pitched roof to existing rear flat roof with dormer extension, 2 no. rooflights to north elevation, 1 no. rooflight to west elevation and extension to existing front porch.

EWB/23/02569/FUL: 43 - 45 East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Redevelopment of the site with 2 no. detached houses and associated works (alternative scheme to planning permission ref:.

EWB/23/02623/DOM: 32 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Proposed rear 1st floor extension. Proposed roof lights.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/04897/HOUS: Manor Farm House, Buriton Road, Treyford. Proposed home office & gym in existing ancillary outbuilding, refurbishing of tractor barn and alterations to garage and workshop.

SDNP/23/04898/LIS: Manor Farm House, Buriton Road, Treyford. Proposed home office & gym in existing ancillary outbuilding, refurbishing of tractor barn and alterations to garage and workshop.

SDNP/23/04950/TCA: High Barn, Sheepwash, Elsted. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Lime tree (T1).

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/04953/FUL: Rookhanger, Copyhold Lane. Construction of a replacement 2 storey dwelling and garage.

SDNP/23/04963/HOUS: 6 Verdley Place. Proposed single storey rear glazed orangery extension.

SDNP/23/04964/LIS: 6 Verdley Place. Proposed single storey rear glazed orangery extension.

Funtington

FU/23/02484/FUL: Funtington Park, Cheesmans Lane, Hambrook. Refurbishment and redevelopment of existing buildings, demolition of building D & E, and demolition and replacement of building B to create offices, light industrial units and storage container compound in use class E(g)(i-iii) and B8, and associated works including reconfiguration of the car parking area to create additional parking spaces.

FU/23/02603/FUL: Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Construction of 1 no. shared utility building as an alternative to permission 18/00402/FUL.

SDNP/23/04863/FUL: Unit 3, New Barn Farm, Common Road. Change of use to motorcycle MOT bay.

SDNP/23/04941/LIS: Church Cottage, 4 Church Lane. Two storey side/rear extension with associated internal alterations including enlargement of window/door opening to ground floor lounge area on rear (west) elevation.

Graffham

SDNP/23/04915/TCA: South Ambersham Cottage, New Road, South Ambersham. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% on 15 no. Leyland Cypress trees (quoted as 1-15) and 1 no. Willow tree (quoted as 16).

Kirdford

SDNP/23/04913/HOUS: The Pheasantry, Hawkhurst Court. 2 storey side extension, relocation of front entrance door and porch and works to front elevation.

Lavant

LV/23/02655/TPA: Land West And North Of Roman Fields, Chichester. Height reduce northern sector by 23m (back to main trunk) on 1 no. Cherry tree (T5). Width reduce western sector down to 5m height reduce 8 no. reaming branching back to 6m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T13). Fell to 5m from the ground level to leave a monolith on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T35). Prune by 1.5m (back to main trunk) 2 no. branches on eastern sector on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T45). Height reduce to 9m and reduce lateral branches back to 3m on 1 no. Poplar tree (T54), within Area, A1 subject to 08/00140/TPO.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/03843/HOUS: West Wadlington, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Erection of timber orangery to rear elevation.

Marden

SDNP/23/04228/HOUS: The Old Rectory, East Marden Hill, East Marden. Demolition of storeroom replaced with single storey extension to west elevation, replace window with door on west elevation and addition of 1 no. ground floor window on north elevation.

SDNP/23/04229/LIS: The Old Rectory, East Marden Hill, East Marden. Demolition of storeroom replaced with single storey extension to west elevation, replace window with door on west elevation and addition of 1 no. ground floor window on north elevation.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/04450/HOUS: Fairview, Chichester Road, West Lavington. Demolition of single storey aspect replaced with new single storey rear and side extensions.

SDNP/23/04518/HOUS: Parkview, Carron Lane. Raise roof and height of loft space within existing garage creating home office and w/c area.

SDNP/23/04914/HOUS: 1 St Margarets Way. Single storey rear extension.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/04991/LIS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Addition of 1 no. chimney and fireplace within kitchen area.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/01968/FUL: Little Springfield Farm, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Demolition of existing B2 and B8 floorspace. Erection of 3,100m2 flexible use floorspace falling within the following use classes: E(g) Uses which can be carried out in a residential area without detriment to its amenity; E(g)(i) Offices to carry out any operational or administrative functions; E(g)(ii) Research and development of products or processes; E(g)(iii) Industrial processes; B2 (restricted to only take place inside buildings); and, B8 Storage or Distribution and change of use of existing building to office building and B8 building to fuel store.

PS/23/02648/DOM: May Cottage, The Street, Plaistow. Addition of two single storey extensions and main roof modifications at the front and rear. (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission 20/02154/DOM - removal of main roof alterations).

PS/23/02673/DOM: Roughlands, Durfold Wood, Plaistow. Erection of two storey side extension with dormer. Demolition of tank and shed and erection of two storey garage. Variation of condition 1 to planning permission - PS/20/02382/DOM - Extension as built 0.98m longer than shown on approved plans. Revised plans 1545-10A, 11A and 14 to be substituted for plans 1545-10, 11 and 12 approved.

PS/23/02691/ELD: Land North Of The Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Existing lawful development certificate for the erection of a building.

Selsey

SY/23/02581/FUL: Armaria, 11 Beach Gardens. Replacement 1 no. dwelling.

SY/23/02602/FUL: Cormorant, 43 Clayton Road. Demolition of existing dwelling replaced with 1 no. new dwelling - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SY/22/00126/FUL for change in materials from the originally approved plans).

Sidlesham

SI/23/02505/FUL: Chalk Lane Nursery, 17A Chalk Lane. Demolition of existing glasshouse and erection of steel frame agricultural barn.

SI/23/02583/FUL: Land Between Ferry Farm Solar Farm And SSE Sub-station, Golf Links Lane, Chichester Road. Below ground dual-circuit grid connection between the Ferry Farm 3 Solar Array (permitted under 21/01816/FULEIA) and the SSE sub-station on Golf Links Lane, Selsey.

Singleton

SDNP/23/04772/CND: Sunnyhurst, Paddock Lane. 1 no. 3 bedroom detached dwelling with detached garage to supersede previous full planning approval for 1 no. 4 bedroom replacement dwelling with detached garage (under SDNP/18/01390/FUL). (Variation of condition 6 of permission SDNP/22/05832/FUL - alternative surface water drainage).

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/03647/HOUS: Field House, The Alley, Stedham. Replacement of wooden windows with Upvc windows to north, east and south elevations.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/23/05053/OHL: Whiltshires and Northcombe Barn, Folly Lane, Barlavington. Exemption Notice under the Electricity Act 1989: Overhead Lines (Exemption) (England and Wales) Regulations 2009. Installation of 1 no. pole mounted electricity transformer.

Tangmere

TG/23/02624/DOM: 20 Nettleton Avenue. Ground floor rear side extension with 2 no. roof lights. Garage conversion and 1st floor extension above. Front porch rebuilt. Internal alterations.

TG/23/02675/TCA: 1 Church Farm House, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 50% on 3 no. Poplar trees (quoted as T1) and crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T2).

Tillington

SDNP/23/04581/HOUS: Keepers Mead, River Lane, River. Erection of Orangery to the rear, following removal of existing extension.

SDNP/23/04820/HOUS: Hamfelde, A272 New Road To The Harrows. Single storey whole first floor extension with pitched roof and associated works.

West Itchenor

WI/23/02551/FUL: Paddock House, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings, swimming pool and associated works -Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission WI/22/01278/FUL - to include the addition of a summer house outbuilding and vary permission in line with drawing nos. 242.0.001 (Rev 02), 242.3.004 (Rev 03), 242.3.103 (Rev 01) & 242.3.212 (Rev 01) - (Variation of conditions 2 & 4 of Planning Permission WI/22/02618/FUL to vary the outbuildings to include garden store and pergola to existing pool house, installation of condenser units to the flank elevations and allow changes to the Tree Protection Plan.

West Lavington

SDNP/23/04902/CND: Cones, Church Road. Single storey front & side extensions. New window at first floor on south elevation - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/23/00099/HOUS - refinement/scale down of the originally approved design.

Westbourne

WE/23/02471/FUL: Land South Of Foxbury Lane. Erection of 1 no. dwelling and associated landscaping (re-submission of WE/20/01569/FUL).

Westhampnett

WH/23/02326/FUL: Land To The Rear Of 26 And 27 Coach Road. Erection of a single-storey new-build house with private garden, parking court and associated works.

Wisborough Green

WR/23/02304/DOM: 3 Upfield Villas, Durbans Road. Rear single storey extension. Side two storey extension.