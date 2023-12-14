The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between December 6 and 13.

Bosham

BO/23/02631/LBC: Mermaid Cottage, Shore Road. Height reduction of north boundary wall.

BO/23/02672/FUL: Flat 1 Myll Lodge, Bosham Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling house replaced with 1 no. new dwelling house. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 21/01810/FUL - changes to external materials to upper half of house to clay tiles).

Chichester

CC/23/02638/LBC: The Palace, Canon Lane. Internal works consisting of improvements to the bathroom facilities and formation of a new kitchen area, and the re-siting the bookcase from within the library to Bishops study.

CC/23/02707/DOM: 63 Worcester Road. Increase height of garage roof to provide habitable accommodation and single storey addition to front of property.

CC/23/02746/TPA: 41 Whyke Lane. Reduce height by 2.5m, North, South and East sectors by 2.5m and West sector by 3m (lower and mid crown) and by 1.5m (upper crown), remove 3 no. lowest branches (originating at 2.2m) on West, South West and North West sectors, and crown lift to South East sector by 1.5m (giving 1.5m clearance of garage roof) on 1 no. Yew tree (T1) subject to CC/02/00340/TPO.

CC/23/02765/FUL: Little Monster Tap, 23 The Hornet. Change of use to A4 (drinking establishment) - (Variation of Conditions 7 & 10 of Planning Permission CC/17/02951/FUL to alter opening hours of the premises in line with recently granted licences and installation of 4 no. wall mounted speakers playing background music at ambient levels and live music provision no more than once weekly and ending no later than 22:00.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/02721/DOM: Stonecroft, Main Road, Bosham. One and a half storey extension with associated roof works including 2 no. dormers. Cladding to be added to exterior of the building and composite roofing tiles to replace existing tiling. 1 no. proposed Juliet balcony to southern elevation. Proposed solar panels to eastern elevation. Proposed triple garage/carport with office room above (amendments to permission CH/23/00216/DOM).

Compton

SDNP/23/04979/LDE: Sawmill Barn, Church Lane. Existing lawful development to confirm that skylight works have started from permission SDNP/20/03055/HOUS.

Earnley

E/23/02647/TCA: Jasmine Cottage, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Scots Pine.

Eartham

SDNP/23/05013/TCA: Great Ballard School, Eartham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/04934/LIS: Haymakers Barn, Hollist Lane. Repairs to existing roof including adding new membrane and re-roof using approx 80% of existing tile.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02473/DOM: Dolphin Cottage, 19 Coney Six, East Wittering. Barn hip to gable end roof conversion and new pitched roofs to 2 no. front bay windows. Replacement of 2 no. rear kitchen windows with bifold doors.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/04538/LIS: The Mews House, 8 Verdley Place. Application of masonry protection cream to 2 no. exterior walls.

Funtington

SDNP/23/03669/HOUS: 1 Lynch Down. Second floor side extension and alterations to existing ground floor layout.

Harting

SDNP/23/05174/CND: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Discharge of condition 2 (plans) from planning permission SDNP/23/00648/HOUS.

Heyshott

SDNP/23/04734/FUL: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Extension of the existing residential conference/training centre (C2 use).

SDNP/23/04735/LIS: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Extension of the existing residential conference/training centre (C2 use).

SDNP/23/04839/FUL: 5 Austens, Heyshott Street. Proposed summerhouse in rear garden.

Hunston

HN/23/02306/FUL: Farmfield Nurseries, Selsey Road. Residential development comprising 186 no. units and 291sqm of (community/commercial space) and other associated works.

HN/23/02742/DOM: Orchard House, Selsey Road. Single storey orangery style side extension and refurbishment to existing garage and rear entrance.

Kirdford

KD/23/02716/ELD: Great Slifehurst Farm, Scratching Lane. Use of land as part of the domestic curtilage to the dwelling at Great Slifehurst Farm.

Lavant

SDNP/23/04784/TCA: Land to South of St Marys Church, Pook Lane. Notification of intention to fell 5 no. Ash trees (T1-T5), 1 no. Prunus tree (T6), 6 no. Sycamore trees (T7, T9-T11, T13 & T14) and 5 no. Laurel trees (G1). Remove 1 no. low sub-stem on north sector on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T8) and remove lowest 1 no. branch on south sector at 2.5m (above ground level) and remove lowest 1 no. branch on south-west sector at 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T12).

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/02891/LIS: Bounds Cottage, The Street. To take down and rebuild 1 no. chimney stack.

SDNP/23/02904/LIS: Bounds Cottage, The Street. Proposed double garage and demolition of existing single garage.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/04579/HOUS: Aldworth Farm, Jobsons Lane. Part conversion of outbuilding to ancillary residential accommodation. Addition of new roof lights and external generator. Changes to fenestration.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/04704/HOUS: Merry Mead, Carron Lane. Porch roof extension over new garage frontage. Single storey extension to side and rear. New dormer window on North East Elevation. Garden room home office/gym in rear garden.

SDNP/23/04826/CND: 3 Church Hill. Conversion of former Lloyds bank (on the ground and part of the first floor, currently residential dwelling on part of first floor and attic spaces) into four townhouses. Demolition of rear flat roofed single storey extensions constructed in second half of twentieth century - Variation of Condition 11 of planning permission SDNP/20/04635/FUL - to change the layout of the proposed courtyard arrangement for refuse bins and bicycles facilities.

SDNP/23/05075/TPO: 8 Goodwood Close. Crown reduce by 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and 1 no. Norway Maple tree (T2) within Area, A1 subject to MI/76/01098/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/23/02240/DOM: 3 Vinnetrow Cottages, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Double storey side extension. Single storey rear extension with skylight.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/04954/LIS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Internal and external changes to existing annexe building to include dormer window, rooflight and new windows (alternative to permission SDNP/22/05138/LIS).

Oving

O/23/02646/PA3R: Hollycroft Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Convert 2 no. barns to flexible commercial use with effect from 1st December 2023 use under Class R.

O/23/02652/TCA: Rushmans Cottage, Gribble Lane. Notification of intention to crown lift by removing 3 no. limbs up to 2.5m (above ground level overhanging the greenhouse) and reduce 6 no. lateral branches on east sector by 2m on 1 no. Birch tree (T1).

Petworth

SDNP/23/04441/HOUS: Merchants House, Lombard Street. Removal of existing lean-to conservatory and erection of garden room. Replacement of existing box sash windows and front door. Insertion of 1 no. new kitchen box sash window. New internal window shutters and other internal alterations, new central heating boiler in loft with flue.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/02682/ELD: Land To The North Of Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Existing lawful development - use of land for private amenity, storage and business use.

PS/23/02738/PLD: Land To The North Of The Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Replacement shed.

PS/23/02757/DOM: Tudor Rose, Chalk Road, Ifold. Single storey rear extension with terrace and associated changes to first floor fenestration.

Selsey

SY/23/02669/FUL: The Manor, 75 Manor Road. Change of use from planning class C2 to a Sui Generis (houses in multiple occupation) from a 26 bedroom care home to a 28 person HMO.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02641/DOM: Stapleys, Ham Road. Replacement Pool House to Rear Garden.

Singleton

SDNP/23/04955/FUL: North Lane House, North Lane, Charlton. Conversion of existing domestic outbuilding to form a self-contained holiday let with associated works.

Southbourne

SB/23/02593/DOM: Dilwyn, 51 Breach Avenue. Single storey side extension, single storey side and rear extension, front porch and pool to rear garden with roof extension to rear elevation and side dormer to east elevation.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/04819/HOUS: The Pheasantry, Iping Lane, Iping. Convert double garage to habitable space. Replace existing conservatory with brick built structure, extend existing lower roof over proposed kitchen area, convert outbuilding to external study, replace white timber boarding with white Cedral board, changes to fenestration. Proposed air source heat pump and PV panels. Proposed dormer roof to loft space.

SDNP/23/05049/APNB: Land adjacent to Tote Hill Cottage, Tote Lane, Stedham. Agricultural building for storage of machinery used to maintain land.

Tangmere

TG/23/02284/DOM: Lysander, 5 Tangmere Road. Demolition of existing annexe and replace with double garage with habitable accommodation in roof space. Erection of single storey rear extension.

TG/23/02752/TCA: Lysander, 5 Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as 1).

West Itchenor

WI/23/02628/DOM: Hamerton, Chalkdock Lane. Replace the roof and raise the eaves and ridge height. Erection of a first floor west side extension with a carport at ground floor, a first floor front extension and a first floor rear extension. Replacement single storey east side extension. External alterations including materials and fenestration to dwelling and detached workshop/store room.

West Wittering

WW/23/02635/DOM: Shore House, West Strand. Single storey front extensions, internal and external alterations to the garage and rear, replacement of tiles hanging with weatherboarding.

WW/23/02664/FUL: Sandhead, Rookwood Lane. Demolition of 1 no. existing dwelling and the construction of 1 no. new dwelling, covered pool, double garage, boat house and log store. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/01647/FUL - revised plans).

Westbourne

WE/23/02658/DOM: Bumble Bee Cottage, Duffield Lane, Woodmancote. Oak framed car barn with installation of solar PV panels on south facing roof and EV charging point.

WE/23/02739/TCA: Yew Tree Cottage, North Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1.5m (30%) on 1 no. Yew tree.

WE/23/02751/ELD: Unit 2, Brooks, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote. Existing lawful development for use of 1 no. building (unit1) for the storage of materials (B8 use class).

Wisborough Green

WR/23/02754/DOM: Crossways Cottage, Petworth Road. New wall mounted railing to top of existing masonry wall.