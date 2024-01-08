The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between December 13 and January 3.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosham

BO/23/02697/TPA: Southfield Industrial Park, Delling Lane. Crown reduce by up to 5m (50%) on 52 no. Poplar trees within Area, A1 subject to BO/99/00088/TPO.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Boxgrove

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BX/23/01331/FUL: Ounces Barn, Halnaker. Change of use of equestrian livery/supporting office and restroom to domestic living area as an extension to the existing primary dwelling. Proposed conversion of existing domestic garages to office/bedroom 3 and provision of new domestic garages to replace. All to become a dwelling to support multi-generational living under single ownership.

Chichester

CC/23/02161/DOM: 2 Bristol Gardens. Replacement front porch extension with pitched tiled roof and canopy, partial rendering and various alterations including replacement timber windows to front and rear elevations and rear patio doors.

CC/23/02512/DOM: 4 Marlborough Close. Rear & side single storey extensions.

CC/23/02553/TCA: 14 Parchment Street. Notification of intention to reduce heights by approx. 0.9m on 1 no. Redcurrant (T1) and 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T4), by approx. 0.45m on 1 no. Judas tree (T2), by approx. 0.6m on 1 no. Beech tree (T3) and by approx. 1.2m on 1 no. Laurel tree (T5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/02637/PLD: 47 Parklands Road. Proposed single storey rear extension with additional window on north east elevation.

CC/23/02644/FUL: Harry's Fish And Chips, 105A Victoria Road. Demolition of fish and chip shop and associated outbuildings and construction of 2 no. semi detached 2 bedroomed dwellings and one detached 2 bedroomed dwelling and associated private gardens and parking areas.

CC/23/02679/DOM: 18 Whyke Road. Proposed window replacements. Elevational amendments, rear single/two-storey extensions.

CC/23/02680/LBC: 18 Whyke Road. Proposed window replacements. Elevational amendments, rear single/two-storey extensions along with internal structural and non-structural alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/02700/TCA: Wyke House, 13 Whyke Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leylandii tree.

CC/23/02725/DOM: Dormers, South Pallant. Solar panels to front (2 no.) and rear (4 no.) pitched roof.

CC/23/02729/TCA: 5 South Pallant. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as 1) and crown reduce by up to 1m on 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as 2).

CC/23/02735/LBC: 45 South Street. Alterations and conversion of existing 2 no. w/c's into single accessible w/c. Installation of new wheelchair lift to provide access to accessible w/c. Adaptations to existing staircase. Installation of new metal gates to entrance steps, and other minor changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/02736/TPA: St Pauls Church, Churchside. Re-pollard down to 8m (above ground level) on 3 no. Lime trees (T14, T16 & T18). Reduce height by 7m and all sectors by 3.5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T3). All 4 no. trees subject to CC/75/00237/TPO.

CC/23/02747/DOM: 15 Ashburnham Close. Increase in ridge height, alteration to roof including 6 roof lights, new fenestration for accommodation in roof, demolish garage and replacement outbuilding.

CC/23/02768/TPA: 12 Graffham Close. Crown reduce by 2m (to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 & T2) and crown reduce by 2.5m (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Birch tree (T3) within woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/23/02803/TCA: 32 St Pauls Road. Notification of intention to reduce re-growth by up to 1m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Amelanchier tree (quoted T1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/02811/FUL: 58 Westgate. Replacement of existing conservatory windows and glazed doors and replacement of plastic roofs to existing conservatory and porch with tiled roofs.

CC/23/02830/OBG: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Non-compliance with clauses 16.6 and 16.8 of Schedule 1 of s106 legal agreement dated 21 March 2018 attached to planning application 14/01018/OUT relating to Graylingwell Hospital Site to remove the requirement to 1) Procure and construct the Toucan Crossing Works on Oaklands Way including any necessary carriageway realignment and the provision of a suitable link from Northgate Car Park to Franklin Place and North Street and 2) Procure and construct a cycle route from the junction of St James Road and Westhampnett Road to the existing footpath to the east of Swanfield Park including widening the existing footway along Westhampnett Road, upgrading the existing pelican crossing to toucan standard and realigning the bridge over the River Lavant improvements to footpath 3689 between the realigned bridge over the River Lavant and the existing cycleway connecting to Barnfield Drive.

CC/23/02823/DOM: 10 Ashburnham Close. Rear single-storey extension and 1st storey extentions with external alterations.

CC/23/02824/ELD: Flat 14 - 15 East Street. Existing lawful development certificate for the continued use of top floor (third floor) as a self contained two bedroom flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/02832/DOM: Chelwood House, West Broyle Drive, West Broyle. Single storey rear extension.

CC/23/02873/ADJ: Chichester Cathedral, Church Of The Holy Trinity, West Street. Access improvements to include the installation of stone steps and ramp from the northern Quire aisle into the Presbytery and a wooden ramp and steps from the Eastern Churchyard into the Eastern Walk of the Cloisters.

CC/23/02874/LBC: St Richards Church, Cawley Road. Provision of additional safety railings to the flat roof and the replacement of the existing floor and window unit in the east wall of the upper and lower Parish rooms.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/02730/REM: Land At Flat Farm, Hambrook. Approval of Reserved Matters Application following permission 20/03378/OUT, relating to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for development comprising of 30 no. dwellings.

Donnington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D/23/02564/FUL: 12 Graydon Avenue. Change of use of summer house from beauty salon use (permitted under 12/02024/COU) to guest room/home office with overnight accommodation.

D/23/02740/DOM: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. Renovation of dilapidated outbuilding. New roof, timber posts, walls and glazing to serve as gym with accompanying pool.

D/23/02741/LBC: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. Renovation of dilapidated outbuilding. New roof, timber posts, walls and glazing to serve as gym with accompanying pool.

D/23/02797/DOM: 32 Wiston Avenue. Single storey ground and part two storey flat roofed side extensions.

Earnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

E/23/02728/FUL: Plot 5, Earnley Gardens, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Two storey side and rear extensions and single storey rear extensions to plot 5.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02590/DOM: 19 Seafield Close, East Wittering. Demolition of rear conservatory for a rear two-storey pitched roof and single-storey flat roof extensions - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission EWB/21/01237/DOM for various alterations including altered height of eastern flat roof to match western flat roof, proposed timber cladding replaced with white render to match existing, reduced footprint to allow side access, relocate rooflights on eastern and western flat roofs, provision of solar panels on front elevation and removal of side windows on east elevation).

EWB/23/02756/DOM: Tiptop, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed ground floor extension, 1st floor extension including external remodelling, fenestration alterations and demolition of existing conservatory.

Fishbourne

FB/23/02230/DOM: 21 Godwin Way. Single Storey Rear Extension and change to fenestration.

Oving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O/23/02709/TCA: Rushmans Cottage, Gribble Lane. Notification of intention to reduce 1 no. limb by approx. 2-2.5m. on south sector, reduce 1 no. limb by approx. 3m. on north sector (overhanging boundary of Brambles) and crown lift to approx. 3m (above ground level) by removing 2 no. secondary limbs on eastern sector (approx. 40mm in diameter) on 1 no. Purple Plum tree (T1).

O/23/02710/TCA: Rushmans, Gribble Lane, Oving. Notification of intention to reduce 6 no. lateral branches by 4m on Eastern side of 1 no. Birch tree (T1) and reduce 7 no. lateral branches by 4m on Eastern side of 1 no. Birch tree (T2).

Selsey

SY/23/02734/PA3MA: 15 Sherrington Mews, Ellis Square. Prior Approval Notification Part 20 Class MA to change the empty office into 2 no. dwelling.

SY/23/02759/FUL: Garden Land Rear Of Weavers, 10 Woodland Road. Retrospective siting of a static caravan/mobile home for work purposes as a beauty salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/23/02771/FUL: Ashbourne Residential Home, Byways. Phased development involving demolition of an existing building (Phase 1), construction of 1 no. dwelling (Phase 2 - Self Build) followed by a second dwelling (Phase 3 - Market Housing).

Sidlesham

SI/23/02132/DOM: Sheepwash Cottage, Ham Road. Proposed Single Storey Extension.

SI/23/02133/LBC: Sheepwash Cottage, Ham Road. Proposed single storey extension and additional staircase.

Southbourne

SB/23/02559/DOM: Shalom, Ham Lane, Prinsted. New conservatory on south elevation and single storey extension on the north elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SB/23/02586/DOM: 23 Manor Gardens. Proposed wrap-around single-storey extension and garage conversion.

SB/23/02690/FUL: Timber Cottage, Lumley Road. Replacement dwelling.

SB/23/02813/PLD: 42 Smallcutts Avenue. Proposed lawful development single storey extension.

Tangmere

TG/23/02769/DOM: 4 Saxon Meadow. Install 2 no. roof lights to North and South roof slopes of dwelling. Install one roof light to South slope of Garage roof.

West Itchenor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WI/23/02776/TCA: Grass Paddock Verge O/s Oak Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to fell (down to hedge height) 83 no. Ash trees (quoted as G24).

West Wittering

WW/23/02361/TCA: Hayes House, Cakeham Road. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 1m on 1 no. English Walnut tree (T1), 1 no. Norway Maple tree (T2), 2 no. European Plum tree (T3 and T5), 2 no. Hawthorn tree (T4 and T6), 1 no. Elder tree, 1 no. Bamboo and 1 no. Hazel tree (all G7).

WW/23/02482/DOM: 11 Russell Road. Removal of existing shallow roof, replace with 45 degree roof covered with fake slate tiles.

WW/23/02766/FUL: Sayas News, Rookwood Road. Proposal to erect a roof canopy to the front elevation, to replace the existing awning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WW/23/02778/TPA: Field West Of Court Barn, Rookwood Lane. Re-pollard up to 9m (from ground level) on 41 no. trees re-pollard up to 9m (from ground level) on 41 no. Poplar trees (T37), subject to 77/01131/TPO.

Westbourne

WE/23/02884/TCA: The Parish Hall, Westbourne Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree.

Westhampnett

WH/23/02218/DOM: Middle Furlong, Westerton Lane, Westerton. Single story front and rear extension and first floor east side extension with amendments to the roof design. Change use of garage to habitable accommodation and alterations to the fenestration. Construction of a rear garden garage.

Wisborough Green

WR/23/02719/DOM: 2 Sweephurst Villas, Durbans Road. Removal of existing side conservatory and erection of two storey front and side extension, new vehicular access, onsite parking and turning facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WR/23/02783/DOM: 5 Wisborough Gardens. Installation of air source heat pump.