The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between January 3 and 10.

Birdham

BI/23/02912/FUL: 1 Cowdry Cottages, Sidlesham Lane. Application for pair of farmworkers cottages - variation of condition 3 from planning permission BI/13/53.

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/23/02795/DOM: Furzend, Bosham Hoe. Proposed single storey rear flat roof extension, two storey side extension. Refurbishment of external elevations and roof to include new dormer windows and rooflights.

Chichester

CC/23/02457/TPA: Land Rear Of Chantry House Nursery, Chichester Gate. Crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Conifer/Spruce tree (quoted as T1), 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T2) and 1 no. Ash tree(quoted as T3). All 3 no. trees within Group, G3 subject to CC/98/00308/TPO.

CC/23/02724/DOM: Dormers, South Pallant. Replacement of 12 no. like for like aluminium windows (6 no. on front elevation and 6 no. on rear elevation) with new aluminium double glazed windows.

CC/23/02748/FUL: Sycamore Close, Fordwater Road. Replacement dwelling and associated works.

CC/23/02917/FUL: Victoria Court, 22 St Pancras. Change of use from offices to 5 no. apartments (C3 use) and associated works.

CC/23/02920/TPA: Land South West Of 120 To 134 Longley Road. Reduce East sector by 10m (over roof at 122 Longley Rd) to strong growing point (at 8m high), reducing remaining crown on East sector by 2m (clear of building line), reduce North sector by 8m (over roof of Flats 120-134 Longley Rd), reducing remaining crown on North sector by 4m (clear of building line), reduce 2 no. lowest branches on North-West sector and 2 no. branches on South sector (at 5m high) by 5m on 1 no. London Plane tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/24/00011/TCA: 67 Lyndhurst Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Betula pendula tree (quoted as T1).

CC/24/00010/DOM: 127 Whyke Road. Pitch roof single storey side extension to form an accessible wet room.

Compton

SDNP/23/05350/APNB: Land East of Locksash Farm, Locksash Lane, West Marden. New agricultural building for storage of grain and machinery.

Donnington

D/23/02904/DOM: 10 Graydon Avenue. Proposed two-storey side and rear extensions with associated alterations - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission D/22/01829/DOM - in order to allow for design amendments.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/05089/LIS: 1-3 Laundry Cottages, Cowdray Ruins, North Street, Midhurst. Internal alteration and refurbishment. Renewal of failing foul and surface water drainage systems below ground together with new connections, package treatment plant and soakaways. New landscaping to residential curtilage of existing cottages including fencing, hedging, and paving. Two new bollards to protect existing gas valve from vehicular collision and new gate with freestanding posts.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02703/DOM: Little Marloes, Farm Road, Bracklesham. Proposed single storey rear extension for new kitchen including remodelling of existing bungalow.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/05233/FUL: Land to rear of 1 Hawksfold House, Hawksfold Lane East. Splitting existing garden into two and erection 1 no. dwelling with shared existing vehicular access.

Fishbourne

FB/23/02576/DOM: Oak Cottage, Mill Lane. Front porch.

FB/24/00007/DOM: Estoril, Main Road. Erection of detached garage.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/05220/TCA: Little Bognor House, Little Bognor Road. Notification of intention to reduce south and west sectors by 2m on 1 no. Liquidambar styricaflua tree (T1), crown reduce by 2m and remove 1 no. stem on west sector on 1 no. Monterey pine tree (T2) and crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Common beech tree (T4).

Funtington

SDNP/23/05320/LDE: Grange Farm Shop, Common Road. Existing lawful development certificate for the continued use of building for the sale of goods.

SDNP/23/05342/TCA: Goodgers Barn, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Maple tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/23/05418/PNTEL: Road Verge O/s The Medlars, Common Road. Regulation 5 Notice under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) to install 1 no. 9m light wooden pole (WP1) (Ref: WF0G4K4G). Regulation 5 Notice - 1x 9m light wooden pole.

SDNP/23/05423/TCA: Fern House, Down Street, West Ashling. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m (to previous pruning points) and remove 2 no. branches on south sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T1).

Harting

SDNP/23/05472/OHL: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Consent under Section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989 to install and keep installed above ground an electric line (Ref: FAW592).

Kirdford

KD/23/02903/PNO: Howick Farm, Scratching Lane. Timber framed and clad agricultural building for the storage of agricultural equipment and machinery.

KD/23/02905/PA14J: Kirdford Village Hall, Village Road. Installation of array of 30 no. solar photovoltaic panels on south facing roof slope.

Lavant

SDNP/23/05175/CND: Peacock Lodge, West Lavant Road. Demolition of outbuilding and erection of single storey outbuilding for use as annexe. (Variation of condition 2 (plans) from planning permssion SDNP/19/03263/HOUS - changes to fenestration and floor area).

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/05328/HOUS: 11 Oakfield. Single storey rear extension and replacement front porch.

Loxwood

LX/23/02695/DOM: Willetts, High Street. Proposed installation of 15 No. PV solar panels on east and west, detached garage, roof slopes.

LX/23/02877/PLD: Clock House, Guildford Road. Construction of pool outbuilding over existing outdoor pool.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/04982/TPO: Little Midhurst Estate. Fell 2 no. Weeping cherry trees (quoted as 0015 & 0008), crown thin by up to 20% on 1 no. June berry tree (quoted as 0002), 2 no. Paper birch trees (quoted as 0023 & 0010), 1 no. Norway maple tree (quoted as 0013), 1 no. Weeping cherry tree (quoted as 0035), 1 no. Black locust tree (quoted as 0037), 2 no. Common beech trees (quoted as 0039 & 0063), 1 no. Chonosuki crab apple tree (quoted as 0079), 1 no. Rowan tree (quoted as 0019), 4 no. Wild cherry trees (quoted as 0082, 0076, 0067 & 0066) and 2 no. Fuji cherry tree (quoted as 0016 & 0056), prune to previous points on 9 no. Smoke trees (within group quoted as 0091), crown reduce by up to 1m and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Hill cherry tree (quoted as 0006), height reduce by up to 1.5m, reduce north-east and west sectors by 1-1.5m and crown thin by 15% on western sector on 1 no. Norway maple tree (quoted as 0009), crown lift to approx. 1m (above ground level) on north, south and east sectors on 1 no. Oriental spruce tree (quoted as 0011), crown reduce by approx. 0.5m on 1 no. Headed flowered dogwood tree (quoted as 0042), crown reduce by approx. 0.5m on 1 no. Cherry plum tree (quoted as 0043), Re-prune by 2-3m (to previous points) on 1 no. Hazel tree (quoted as 0089), Re-prune by up to 1.5m (to previous points) on 1 no. Common beech tree (quoted as 0086), Re-pollard by approx. 4m (to previous points) on 1 no. Ivy leaved maple tree (quoted as 0084), crown reduce by up to 1.5m and crown thin by up to 20% on 1 no. Hill cherry tree (quoted as 0083), crown reduce by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Quince tree (quoted as 0061), all within Woodland, W1 subject to 82/01100/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/23/05473/PNTEL: Verge Near Slathurst Farm, Lambourne Lane. Regulation 5 notification under the Electronic Communications Code regulation 2003 (as amended) for 1 no. 10m light wooden pole.

North Mundham

NM/23/02863/REM: Land South Of Lowlands. Application for the approval of remaining reserved matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) following planning permission NM/20/02989/FUL - Provision of a 3.5m wide footway/cycleway link to the village through the West Sussex Alternative Provisions College with reconfiguration of existing car parking spaces.

NM/23/02885/FUL: Kingfisher Farm House, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Proposed Barn.

NM/23/02919/TPA: Woldhurst Court, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Height reduce by 9m and crown reduce north sector back by 2m, east sector back by 1.5m and west sector back by 1m on 1 no. Lombardy Poplar tree (T12), subject to 02/00751/TPO.

Petworth

SDNP/23/05348/ADV: Swan House, Saddlers Row. Estate Agent window displays - 2 no. A3 LED light pockets on each window and 1 no. TV display screen.

SDNP/23/05349/ADV: Swan House, Saddlers Row. 2 no. hanging signs to existing brackets. 2 no. fascia signs over entrance door and to wall adjacent to entrance. All 'yellow badge' Savills logo.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/02745/FUL: Land To The North Of Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Demolition of 1 no. existing outbuilding and erection of 1 no. new outbuilding.

PS/23/02890/FUL: Land East Of 4 Oakdene Place, Ifold. Change of use of land to garden, erection of a new boundary fence and retention of garden shelter, pool and decking.

PS/23/02906/DOM: Roseglen, The Lane, Ifold. Proposed alterations and remodelling to existing layout including alterations to existing roof and dormer windows.

Rogate

SDNP/23/05442/LDP: Allington Cottage, Langley Lane, Langley. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02819/PA3Q: Johnsons Barn, Mill Lane. Prior Approval for change of use of agricultural building to 1 no. dwelling.

SI/23/02909/PNO3R: 22 Chalk Lane. Prior notification under Part 3, Class R - change of use of part of an existing agricultural building to flexible commercial use within Class B8 (storage and distribution) and Class E (commercial, business or service).

Singleton

SDNP/23/05185/LIS: Little Yarne, Cobblers Row To The Grove. Repointing of walls with lime mortar, raising of chimney to 1.8m above the ridge, Reinstatement of vent slit and closing of front eave with new brick course.

Southbourne

SB/23/02829/FUL: Thornham Marina, Thornham Lane. Static power crane and associated works.

SB/24/00015/TCA: Walnut Tree Cottage, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 33% on 1 no. Strawberry tree (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Hazel tree (quoted as T2).

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/23/02907/ADJ: Sparkes Marina. Application Number: MLA/2023/00424. Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has received an application for a licence under Part 4 of the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 ("the 2009 Act").

Stoughton

SDNP/23/04714/HOUS: Packhorse Cottage, Broad Walk, Stansted. Replacement rear and side extensions with associated works including changes to fenestration.

Tangmere

TG/23/02889/PLD: 5 Copper Beech Drive. Single storey rear extension.

West Itchenor

WI/23/02831/DOM: Harbour View, Itchenor Road. Erection of a new garage, ancillary to an existing dwelling.

West Wittering

WW/23/02820/DOM: Naylands Field, Cakeham Road. Conversion of existing garage into habitable living space with alterations to existing garage roof and fenestration & installation of PV panels to roof of main house and annexe - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission WW/21/01897/DOM - minor amendments to layout.

WW/23/02872/TCA: Jordans, Cakeham Road. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Cupressus macrocarpa trees (T1 and T2). Crown reduce by up to 20% on 2 no. Cupressus macrocarpa tree (T3 and T4).

Westbourne

WE/23/02921/FUL: Land East Of Rownberts, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Change of use of land for the sitting of 1 no. showman's mobile home with storage of associated vehicles and equipment.

WE/23/02915/DOM: 1 The Grange, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Single storey extension to north elevation with alterations to west elevation.

Wisborough Green