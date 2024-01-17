The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between January 10 and 17.

Birdham

BI/23/02878/DOM: Garden Corner, Church Lane. Demolition of garage and erection of 1 no. annexe outbuilding.

FB/23/02861/FUL: Langley Cottage, Clay Lane, Fishbourne. 6 no. dwellings with access, landscaping and associated works including garaging and garden store. (Photo: Google Maps)

Bosham

BO/24/00030/TCA: 3 Gordon Terrace, Bosham Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1.5m, South and West sectors by 3m (back to suitable growth points) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T1).

Bury

SDNP/24/00021/TCA: High Dyke, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce down to 3-4m framework on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (1).

SDNP/24/00038/LIS: Ferry Cottage, Church Lane. Replacement windows and external doors, internal thermal upgrading to the existing summer house, and the installation of roof mounted solar thermal panels.

Chichester

CC/23/02733/ADV: Tenpin And Air Arena, Chichester Gate. 7 no. illuminated Fascia signs.

CC/23/02886/TCA: Palace Yard, Canon Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and all sectors by 2m on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T1). Reduce height by 2.5m and all sectors by 1m on 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T2).

CC/24/00045/TPA: Central Green Open Space, Woodlands Lane. Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T6). Reduce height by 3m, all sectors by up to 1.8m and crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T2, TPO'd as T7). Both trees subject to CC/99/00325/TPO.

CC/24/00047/ADJ: Boxgrove Quarry, Tinwood Lane, Boxgrove. Application Number: WSCC/001/24. Amendment of conditions to allow extension of time for restoration of quarry with inert material to 31 December 2021; and reconfiguration of approved restoration scheme (Application under s.73 to Variation of Condition No. 2 of Planning Permission WSCC/025/20 to alter the approved restoration planting plan).

CC/24/00050/TPA: Land South Of 6 St Bartholomews Close. Fell 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T2, quoted as T1), subject to CC/03/00349/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/23/02718/FUL: Appleton House Farm, Drift Lane, Bosham. Change of use of detached garage, store with games room over to 1 no. 3 bed dwelling - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission CH/20/00593/FUL for a new ground floor door and window on north elevation).

Easebourne

SDNP/23/05232/HOUS: Pilsdon, 11 Vanzell Road. Proposed rear extension and dormer, replacement garage with solar panels.

SDNP/23/05459/FUL: Knightsfield Water Storage Reservoir, Wick Lane. Proposed site extension to Knightsfield WSR to include installation of a Break Pressure Tank and associated works.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/05274/HOUS: Sheps Hollow, A286 Whites Lane To Henley Old Road, Henley Common. Erection of carport and solar array.

Fishbourne

FB/23/02861/FUL: Langley Cottage, Clay Lane. 6 no. dwellings with access, landscaping and associated works including garaging and garden store.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/00009/TCA: Malthouse Cottage, Little Bognor Road. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Lawson Cypress trees (quoted as G1).

Harting

SDNP/23/05374/TPO: Manor House, North Lane, South Harting. Reduce height by 35% on 2 no. Sycamore trees (T1 and T4). Reduce height by 65% on 2 no. multi-stem Sycamore trees and reduce 1 no. Bay tree by 50%.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/04669/HOUS: Stonehurst, Hollihurst Road. Erection of detached pool room, partial conversion of integrated garage and alterations to fenestration on north and west elevations of dwelling.

SDNP/23/05327/HOUS: Old Brickyard, Surrey Road. 1st floor extension, works to internal walls and existing fenestration, including addition of 1st floor Juliet balcony, 1 no. new velux roof windows and new French doors.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/04912/FUL: Land to The North of Blind Lane, Maverick Farm, Blind Lane. Construction of agricultural barn including access track.

SDNP/23/05113/HOUS: Foxholes, Tennysons Lane. Renovation of dwelling and studio outbuilding including internal works, various window changes, new rooflights on north, south-west and north-west elevations. Amendments to Soil Vent Pipe and stove flue positions. Refurbishment of existing flat roof extension including new rooflight. Replacement of timber decking and balustrades.

Lynchmere

SDNP/23/05249/HOUS: Brinksway Lodge, Brinksway. Installation of Western Red Cedar cladding.

SDNP/23/05426/LDP: Penwith Cottage, Penwith Drive, Hammer. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/24/00061/PA3R: Land South East of Forest Mead, Danley Lane. Change of use of existing agricultural building to Class C1 (hotels).

Midhurst

SDNP/23/04855/TCA: Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd, White City. Notification of intention to crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2) and 1 no Willow tree (T3) and pollard down to approx. 5m on 3 no. multi-stem Willow trees (T4).

SDNP/23/05069/FUL: Land South of Car Park, Grange Road. Installation of bronze statue (of Dante) approx. 2.16m high mounted on a rock and concrete foundation.

SDNP/23/05329/HOUS: 15 Guillards Oak. Removal of existing conservatory. Replacement single storey extension garage link.

SDNP/24/00002/HOUS: 2 Rose Cottages, Chichester Road, West Lavington. Rear extension and refurbishment proposals and roof attic space conversion.

SDNP/24/00079/HOUS: 1 Heathfield Green. Single storey side/rear (north-west) extension.

Milland

SDNP/23/05258/HOUS: 11 Milland Lane. Conversion of existing double garage into residential annexe with alterations to fenestration and 2 no. rooflights on rear elevation.

SDNP/23/05259/LIS: 11 Milland Lane. Conversion of existing double garage into residential annexe with alterations to fenestration and 2 no. rooflights on rear elevation.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/04852/HOUS: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Proposed side and rear extension following demolition of existing extension. Insertion of 4no. rooflights and replacement windows.

Oving

O/23/02591/FUL: Reeds Farm, Colworth Lane. Installation of 68 no. ground mounted solar panels in existing farm yard.

Petworth

SDNP/24/00060/TCA: 309D North Street, Petworth. Crown reduce by up to 3m on 1 no. Honey locust tree (T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/02743/FUL: Land North Of The Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Demolish 1 no. existing outbuilding and erection of 1 no. new outbuilding.

Rogate

SDNP/23/05121/HOUS: Wood Cottage, Fyning Lane. Replacement conservatory side extension and raised timber decking, alterations to fenestrations, new pitched tiled roof to existing garage.

SDNP/23/05466/APNB: Land West of Langley Lane, Langley. Agricultural building for storing agricultural equipment.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02149/FUL: Land Adjacent To 37 Chalk Lane. Demolition of existing barn and erection of 2 no. semi-detached dwellings.

Singleton

SDNP/23/05462/TCA: Knights Hill House, Knights Hill, Charlton. Notification of intention to crown reduce 1 no. Whitebeam tree by 2m and prune 1 no. Apple tree by 1m.

Southbourne

SB/23/02686/DOM: 108 Stein Road. Proposed single storey side extension & first floor side extension.

SB/24/00042/FUL: 39 Woodfield Park Road, Hermitage. Divide existing house into 2 no. semi-detached properties and create new crossover.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/00045/HOUS: Rookwood Cottage, 46 Dean Lane End, Forestside. Two-storey rear extension to west elevation, new dormer to east elevation, remove existing chimney to south elevation and install new window.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/23/04899/LDP: Burton Hill Court, Burton Hill House, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Proposed lawful development - conversion of 2 no. dwellings into 1 no. dwelling.

Tangmere

TG/24/00039/TPA: 3 Duxford Close. Reduce height and crown spread by 2m all round and raise crown to 4m on 1 no. Whitebeam tree (T16).

West Wittering

WW/23/02789/DOM: Wix Corner, Redlands Lane. Installation of external insulation to the outside walls and render over.

WW/23/02875/DOM: Broom Cottage, Wellsfield. 2 storey rear extension and front extension to existing garage.

WW/23/02898/DOM: 1 Marine Drive. Two storey side and rear extensions. 1st floor extension and alterations to roof form. Single storey rear extension and wrap around canopy. Incidental outbuilding and associated works.

Westbourne