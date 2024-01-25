Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appledram

AP/24/00067/TCA: Apuldram House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Pollard down by 3m (to previous pollard points) on 3 no. Indian Bean trees (quoted as T1, T2 and T3) and 1 no. Apple tree (quoted as T4).

Bury

SDNP/23/05071/TCA: Leghorn Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. multi-stem Aspen tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/23/02491/DOM: 20 Armadale Road. Construction of ancillary outbuilding (annexe).

CC/23/02899/TCA: 20 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to height reduce by 3m, reduce north sector by 3.5m and reduce south sector to 2.5m on 1 no. Prunus tree (T2) and height reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T1).

CC/23/02900/TCA: 19 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to pollard to 2.5m on 1 no. Prunus tree (T1).

CC/24/00009/TCA: 7 Wall Cottage Drive. Notification of intention to remove epicormic growth (from dormant buds on main stem) to 6m above ground level on 2 no. Lime trees.

CC/24/00079/TPA: 6 Selham Close. Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T1), reduce height by 1m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T2) and 2 no. Sycamore trees (T3 and T4). All trees within Woodland (W2) subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/23/05345/FUL: The Workshop, Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Conversion of former farm workshop ancillary building to garaging, store, gym, studio, workshop and 1 no. holiday self-contained unit.

SDNP/24/00156/LIS: Locksash Farm House, Locksash Lane, West Marden. Two storey side extension and internal alterations.

Earnley

E/23/02916/REM: Land South Of Clappers Lane. Application for reserved matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) details and approval of Conditions 13 (Sustainable Design and Construction Statement) and 19 (Landscaping details) of outline permission E/20/03125/OUT, for the erection of up to 100 dwellings with associated access, landscaping and public open space.

E/24/00066/FUL: 111 Second Avenue, Batchmere. Change of use of garage to a flexible use as a annex or as a 1 bed holiday let.

East Dean

SDNP/23/05073/FUL: Land adjacent to 34 Newhouse Lane. Retrospective erection of 2 no. mobile sheds in field for agricultural storage.

East Lavington

SDNP/24/00185/HOUS: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Convert byre into potting shed.

SDNP/24/00186/LIS: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Convert byre into potting shed.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02913/DOM: 11 Wessex Avenue, East Wittering. Single storey side extension and two storey rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/23/02761/DOM: 1 Halfrey Road. Two-storey side extension, 2 no. dormers and 2 no. roof lights to front elevation,1 no. dormer to rear elevation, increased ridge height, replacement car port and new front porch with various alterations.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/00052/FUL: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Single storey extension to the barn.

SDNP/24/00053/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Single storey extension to the barn.

Funtington

SDNP/23/04706/HOUS: Goodgers Barn, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Alterations to driveway entrance wall including widening of carport entrance and removal of 2 no. timber posts from cart shed.

SDNP/23/04958/LIS: Church Cottage, 4 Church Lane. New vehicular access.

SDNP/23/05438/FUL: Car Park, Downs Road, West Stoke. Installation of a 2m high height restrictor at entrance to West Stoke Car Park.

Oving

O/23/02344/DOM: 2 Grange Cottages, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Demolition of existing conservatory, two storey rear extension with associated roof works.

Petworth

SDNP/23/05290/LDE: Gofts House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Existing lawful development for a tennis court and change of use of that land to residential.

SDNP/23/05404/FUL: Market Square Showrooms, Market Square. Install a new dividing internal partition to create 2 no. separate showrooms and install 1 no. new door.

SDNP/24/00126/TCA: Barnsgate Bungalow, Byworth Road, Byworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Field Maple tree (quoted as T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/02888/TPA: Hawkesfield, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Crown reduce by 2m and remove lower epicormic growth on 2 no. Pedunculate oak trees (T8 & T9) subject to PS/70/00769/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/24/00108/CND: Home Farm, North Street. Single storey garden room extension - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/03707/HOUS for addition of 1 no. roof lantern).

Selsey

SY/23/02918/DOM: 6 Jodrell Place. Single storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable space with new dormer.

SY/24/00041/DOM: 4 St Itha Close. Demolition of existing conservatory and proposed single storey rear extension. 2 no. velux windows to side elevation and 1 no. flat roof light to kitchen roof area.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02901/FUL: Land South Of 63 Street End Lane. Demolition of existing glass house and construction of 2 no. units of 2 bedroom tourist accommodation and associated works.

SI/24/00065/DOM: 62 Street End Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/23/02713/FUL: Marina Farm, Thorney Road. The installation of an oak-framed gazebo to provide alternative nesting structure for migrating swallows.

SB/24/00062/DOM: Briarfield, 96 Stein Road. Replacement single storey extension to rear.

SB/24/00069/DOM: 5 Eden Place. Proposed single storey rear extension, following demolition of existing conservatory.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/00062/TPO: Old Barn South East of Lordington Park, Newbarn Lane, Lordington. Fell group of approx. 25 no. Common Beech trees (quoted as G1) within Area, A5 subject to SO/68/00964/TPO.

Tangmere

TG/23/02150/FUL: Land West Of Low Place, Easthampnett Lane, East Hampnett. Erection of a two bedroom detached dwelling.

West Itchenor

WI/23/02894/DOM: Little Badgers, 6 The Spinney, Itchenor. Demolition of existing and construction of a larger front porch.