Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
and live on Freeview channel 276
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district.
Appledram
AP/24/00067/TCA: Apuldram House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Pollard down by 3m (to previous pollard points) on 3 no. Indian Bean trees (quoted as T1, T2 and T3) and 1 no. Apple tree (quoted as T4).
Bury
SDNP/23/05071/TCA: Leghorn Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. multi-stem Aspen tree (T1).
Chichester
CC/23/02491/DOM: 20 Armadale Road. Construction of ancillary outbuilding (annexe).
CC/23/02899/TCA: 20 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to height reduce by 3m, reduce north sector by 3.5m and reduce south sector to 2.5m on 1 no. Prunus tree (T2) and height reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T1).
CC/23/02900/TCA: 19 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to pollard to 2.5m on 1 no. Prunus tree (T1).
CC/24/00009/TCA: 7 Wall Cottage Drive. Notification of intention to remove epicormic growth (from dormant buds on main stem) to 6m above ground level on 2 no. Lime trees.
CC/24/00079/TPA: 6 Selham Close. Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T1), reduce height by 1m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T2) and 2 no. Sycamore trees (T3 and T4). All trees within Woodland (W2) subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.
Compton
SDNP/23/05345/FUL: The Workshop, Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Conversion of former farm workshop ancillary building to garaging, store, gym, studio, workshop and 1 no. holiday self-contained unit.
SDNP/24/00156/LIS: Locksash Farm House, Locksash Lane, West Marden. Two storey side extension and internal alterations.
Earnley
E/23/02916/REM: Land South Of Clappers Lane. Application for reserved matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) details and approval of Conditions 13 (Sustainable Design and Construction Statement) and 19 (Landscaping details) of outline permission E/20/03125/OUT, for the erection of up to 100 dwellings with associated access, landscaping and public open space.
E/24/00066/FUL: 111 Second Avenue, Batchmere. Change of use of garage to a flexible use as a annex or as a 1 bed holiday let.
East Dean
SDNP/23/05073/FUL: Land adjacent to 34 Newhouse Lane. Retrospective erection of 2 no. mobile sheds in field for agricultural storage.
East Lavington
SDNP/24/00185/HOUS: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Convert byre into potting shed.
SDNP/24/00186/LIS: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Convert byre into potting shed.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/23/02913/DOM: 11 Wessex Avenue, East Wittering. Single storey side extension and two storey rear extension.
Fishbourne
FB/23/02761/DOM: 1 Halfrey Road. Two-storey side extension, 2 no. dormers and 2 no. roof lights to front elevation,1 no. dormer to rear elevation, increased ridge height, replacement car port and new front porch with various alterations.
Fittleworth
SDNP/24/00052/FUL: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Single storey extension to the barn.
SDNP/24/00053/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Single storey extension to the barn.
Funtington
SDNP/23/04706/HOUS: Goodgers Barn, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Alterations to driveway entrance wall including widening of carport entrance and removal of 2 no. timber posts from cart shed.
SDNP/23/04958/LIS: Church Cottage, 4 Church Lane. New vehicular access.
SDNP/23/05438/FUL: Car Park, Downs Road, West Stoke. Installation of a 2m high height restrictor at entrance to West Stoke Car Park.
Oving
O/23/02344/DOM: 2 Grange Cottages, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Demolition of existing conservatory, two storey rear extension with associated roof works.
Petworth
SDNP/23/05290/LDE: Gofts House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Existing lawful development for a tennis court and change of use of that land to residential.
SDNP/23/05404/FUL: Market Square Showrooms, Market Square. Install a new dividing internal partition to create 2 no. separate showrooms and install 1 no. new door.
SDNP/24/00126/TCA: Barnsgate Bungalow, Byworth Road, Byworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Field Maple tree (quoted as T1).
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/23/02888/TPA: Hawkesfield, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Crown reduce by 2m and remove lower epicormic growth on 2 no. Pedunculate oak trees (T8 & T9) subject to PS/70/00769/TPO.
Rogate
SDNP/24/00108/CND: Home Farm, North Street. Single storey garden room extension - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/03707/HOUS for addition of 1 no. roof lantern).
Selsey
SY/23/02918/DOM: 6 Jodrell Place. Single storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable space with new dormer.
SY/24/00041/DOM: 4 St Itha Close. Demolition of existing conservatory and proposed single storey rear extension. 2 no. velux windows to side elevation and 1 no. flat roof light to kitchen roof area.
Sidlesham
SI/23/02901/FUL: Land South Of 63 Street End Lane. Demolition of existing glass house and construction of 2 no. units of 2 bedroom tourist accommodation and associated works.
SI/24/00065/DOM: 62 Street End Lane. Single storey rear extension.
Southbourne
SB/23/02713/FUL: Marina Farm, Thorney Road. The installation of an oak-framed gazebo to provide alternative nesting structure for migrating swallows.
SB/24/00062/DOM: Briarfield, 96 Stein Road. Replacement single storey extension to rear.
SB/24/00069/DOM: 5 Eden Place. Proposed single storey rear extension, following demolition of existing conservatory.
Stoughton
SDNP/24/00062/TPO: Old Barn South East of Lordington Park, Newbarn Lane, Lordington. Fell group of approx. 25 no. Common Beech trees (quoted as G1) within Area, A5 subject to SO/68/00964/TPO.
Tangmere
TG/23/02150/FUL: Land West Of Low Place, Easthampnett Lane, East Hampnett. Erection of a two bedroom detached dwelling.
West Itchenor
WI/23/02894/DOM: Little Badgers, 6 The Spinney, Itchenor. Demolition of existing and construction of a larger front porch.
WI/23/02893/FUL: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road. Conversion of existing barn to 1 no. dwelling and associated works including outbuildings and pool.