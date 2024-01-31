Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birdham

BI/23/02868/FUL: Little Copse, Westlands Estate. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works.

Bury

SDNP/24/00066/LIS: Hatchets, West Burton Road, West Burton. Repair of existing roof covering.

Chichester

CC/23/02702/TPA: 1 Lloyd Road. Crown thin by approx. 20%, reduce height by up to 3m, reduce east and west sectors by approx. 2m and north sector by 1m on 1 no. Walnut tree (564) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/23/02790/DOM: 208 Whyke Road. Extension of the existing garage building to provide new utility area, family room and gym.

CC/24/00018/DOM: North Lodge, Blomfield Drive. Single storey side extension and timber pergola, associated internal/external alterations including replacement fenestrations - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission CC/23/01529/DOM - amendments taking into consideration the retention, re-use, and adaptation of the existing mono-pitched roof to southern elevation. Reduction in scale of new glazing to southern and eastern elevations.

CC/24/00064/REM: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Application for the approval of Reserved Matters for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale following Outline Planning Permission 14/01018/OUT - erection of class C2 assisted living/extra care accommodation with communal facilities and car parking (Removal of condition 3 from planning permission CC/22/01501/REM - Amendments to drainage strategy).

CC/24/00124/DOM: 13 Whyke Road. Side and rear extensions, removal of modern section of garden wall and associated works.

CC/24/00141/DOM: Rye Cottage, West Broyle Drive, West Broyle. Single and two-storey extensions and roof alterations including 6 no. dormer windows.

CC/24/00176/TCA: Bishops Palace Garden, Canon Lane. Notification of intention to pollard to approx. 4m on 1 no. Willow tree (T292A), 1 no. Prunus tree (T292B) and 1 no. Cherry Laurel tree (T292C). Fell 1 no. Judas tree (T293A), 1 no. Bay tree (T293B), 1 no. Buddleia tree (T293C) and 1 no. Goat Willow tree (T298). Remove basal and epicormic growth up to 4m height on 1 no. Lime tree (T294), reduce southern and western sector by 2m and crown lift to 2.5m (above ground level) on western sector on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (T297) and reduce eastern sector by 1m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T299).

Compton

SDNP/23/03825/TPO: Old School House, School Lane. Crown thin by 30% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T2) subject to CP/89/00381/TPO.

Earnley

E/23/02706/FUL: Earnley Grange, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Proposed installation of 117 ground mounted solar panels including cabling trenches at 0.5m.

E/24/00057/FUL: 113 Second Avenue, Batchmere. Erection of 2 no. 3 bed bungalows - alternative to planning permission E/21/01119/FUL.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/04424/HOUS: Mint Cottage, Easebourne Lane. Demolition of 1 no. existing outbuildings and erection of single storey rear and side extensions.

SDNP/24/00098/HOUS: Mayfield, Upperfield. Construction of a detached triple garage/store.

East Lavington

SDNP/24/00138/LDE: Tangletrees, The Street, Graffham. Existing lawful development certificate for the continued use of land to the north of the established residential garden of Tangletrees as residential garden land.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/02910/FUL: Land To South Of Bracklesham Lane Car Park, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Use of land for the siting of a trailer accommodating a mobile sauna.

EWB/24/00144/DOM: Hows Den, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. First floor/roof extension, reconfiguration, external remodelling and outbuildings - Variation of condition 2 to planning permission EWB/22/02091/DOM - Alterations to approved design.

Ebernoe

SDNP/24/00247/HOUS: 1 Capels Cottages, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Two storey side extension.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/05096/FUL: Western House, Sheepwash, Elsted. The installation of an array of 70 no. ground-mounted solar panels in the paddock north of Western House.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/00003/HOUS: Linghurst, 8 Park Lane. 1 no. outbuilding.

SDNP/24/00211/LDP: 62 Nappers Wood. Proposed front porch.

Fishbourne

FB/24/00189/TCA: Boundary Wall Between 85, 87 And 89 Fishbourne Road West. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1).

Kirdford

KD/24/00005/DOM: 22 Townfield. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of a replacement single storey extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/05353/HOUS: The Old Nursery, Church Lane. Internal works to attic including insertion of paddle stairs from 1st floor. New floor boarding over 40% of existing wooden floorboards (east and west areas).

Loxwood

LX/24/00126/LBC: Onslow Arms, High Street. Replace lawn with hardstanding.

LX/24/00136/OBG: Land West Of Guildford Road. Discharge obligation schedule 1 paragraph 4.1 of the S106 agreement dated 9/08/2023 (LX/20/01977/FUL).

Lynchmere

SDNP/23/05070/HOUS: Upper Covers, Lower Lodge Road. New pump house and garden store.

Petworth

SDNP/24/00012/TCA: Bakehouse Cottage, Lombard Street. Notification of intention to reduce by 3m on 1 no. Mountain Ash tree (T1). Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Ivy/Clematis tree (T2). Crown reduce by 3.5m on 1 no. Fig tree (T3). Reduce height by 0.5m on 1 no. Viburnum tree (T5) and fell 1 no. Cherry tree (T6).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/23/02796/FUL: Crouchlands Farm, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Retention of 3 no. temporary Portakabin buildings including 1 no. two storey office and 2 no. single storey Portakabin buildings for a further period of 104 weeks.

PS/23/02828/LBC: Fiddlers Copse, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Internal and external refurbishment of the timber framed section of the property. Replacement of roof coverings with matching plain clay peg tile, replacement windows, internal insulation works, damp remediation works and replacement concrete floor.

Rogate

SDNP/23/04533/HOUS: Wenham Edge, Durleighmarsh. Replacement annexe and excavation of basement beneath annexe and part of the existing adjacent main dwelling, connecting the two. Basement to create new cinema room, wine store, WC and plant room.

Southbourne

SB/24/00164/FUL: Paynes Boatyard, Thornham Lane. Tied dwelling to serve Paynes Boatyard, including change use of land from commercial to residential - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SB/22/03137/FUL - amendments to the outlay of certain materials and reduction in the amount of glazing.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/24/00169/ADJ: Dungate Farm, Plaistow Road, Dunsfold. Application Number: PRA/2024/00125. Erection of a single storey rear extension which would extend 8m beyond the rear wall of the original house for which the height would be 4m and for which the height of the eaves would be 2.50m.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/00027/LIS: 1 Frys Farm Cottage, School Lane, Stedham. Removal of sand/cement render, fireboard infill and natural gas fire to dining room fireplace and Installation of new Hunter natural gas stove.

Tangmere

TG/24/00040/TCA: Holly Orchard, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Apple tree (T1), reduce 1 no. branch on east sector by up to 2m and crown reduce by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Apple tree (T2) and prune by up to 0.3m and crown thin by 20% on 2 no. pear trees (T3 & T4.

TG/24/00046/TPA: Tangmere House, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 1m (to create a minimum clearance of 2m over the greenhouse) on 1 no. Ash tree.

TG/24/00163/ELD: E Z Green Limited, Rosedale Cottage, Arundel Road. Existing lawful development certificate for use of land and former dwelling (Rosedale Cottage) as a builders' yard.

Tillington

SDNP/23/04082/HOUS: The Little House, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Erection of a detached twin bay garage in rear garden.

West Itchenor

WI/24/00157/TCA: The Ship Inn, The Street, Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

West Wittering

WW/24/00160/PA1A: 5 Malthouse Cottages, Rookwood Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6m (b) maximum height - 3.30m (c) height of eaves - 2.80m.

WW/24/00162/DOM: Plum Lodge Wellsfield West Wittering Chichester. Retrospective external store.

Westhampnett

SDNP/23/05415/FUL: The Goodwood Estate Co Limited, Hat Hill Road, Goodwood. Reconstruct the former Minerva Temple to relate to the existing Lioness Statue. Reinstate arch in nearby wall to recreate original vista to the kennels and fit with new gate.

Wisborough Green

